by Reinette Senum

I’ve always said there was a reason Jesus was a storyteller, because he understood the power of story. And right now, we’re witnessing the perfect demonstration of this ancient truth playing out in real-time across America’s evangelical churches, where foreign operatives are infiltrating the most sacred spaces in our communities, not to deliver souls, but to deliver propaganda.

These are traitors to America. Remember these faces.

Following my recent piece about Netanyahu handsomely paying American influencers thousands of dollars per post to flood social media with pro-Israel content, we now have the smoking gun evidence that this information war was officially launched on September 26th, 2025, just two weeks after Charlie Kirk’s assassination that landed him in what I suspect is a witness protection or worse, his grave. Not only did the state of Israel geo-tag everyone who attended Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, but they’ve now infiltrated America’s churches to begin psychological propaganda warfare against congregations who are simply trying to get closer to God and find inspiration in their faith.

The Foreign Agents Registration Act documents filed last week reveal something that should make every American’s blood run cold:

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has hired a company called Show Faith by Works, LLC to execute what they’re billing as the “largest Christian Church Geofencing Campaign in U.S. history.”

There is no official organization website publicly available for “Show Faith by Works LLC,” unlike many established nonprofits or consulting firms.

Let that sink in for a moment. Foreign agents are now tracking your movements when you attend church, cataloging your religious preferences, and targeting you with carefully crafted propaganda designed to manipulate your spiritual beliefs for political gain.

In its disclosure, required under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, Bridges said its work was intended to “assist with promoting cultural interchange between the United States and Israel” and specified that the engagement runs through a German division of the global PR firm Havas. Attached documents show that the firm, owned by Israeli consultants Uri Steinberg and Yair Levi, was formed in June 2025 in Delaware and soon after received nearly $200,000 to recruit and coordinate U.S.-based social media influencers.”

This is the Heritage Foundation’s Project Esther:

Project Esther; to convince Americans Israeli’s genocidal atrocities never happened.

The man behind this operation? Chad J. Schnitger, a California-based political operative who has been deeply embedded in Christian conservative circles for years. Schnitger isn’t some fly-by-night grifter; he’s the Managing Partner of Graystone Public Affairs (it should be duly noted, one requires a password for access to their website), which he claims has “managed the largest ground teams in California’s history” and visited over 2.5 million households. He’s also the President of the Faith and Freedom Coalition of California, a 501 (c) (4) organization supposedly focused on Christian voter registration and “mobilization.” The man has built his entire career on the trust of Christian conservatives, only to turn around and sell them out to foreign interests for $3.2 million.

Again, it should be duly noted, access to this website, Faith and Freedom Coalition of California, requireds a password:

The documents show that Havas Media Germany is acting as a front for Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Schnitger has already received an advance payment of $325,881, with the total contract valued at a staggering $3,258,961.

This isn’t some small-scale operation; this is a multi-million dollar psychological warfare campaign targeting the most vulnerable aspects of American society, our faith, our communities, and our children.

The plan explicitly targets Christian churches, colleges, and mega-church communities across California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, and Texas, using comprehensive geofencing technology to deliver anti-Palestinian, pro-Israel messaging directly to churchgoers’ phones and devices.

Small and mega-churches are being targeted.

These preachers are selling their parishioners for about “$14 to $28 “per contact.”

Israel is also going for Christian college students. Looks like our educators are sending their students down the river as well:

Running parallel to Schnitger’s church infiltration operation is something called the Esther Project, and whether or not it’s connected to the Heritage Foundation’s Project Esther, designed to combat “antisemitism,” is unclear, but the timing is suspicious as hell. Newly filed records with the Department of Justice show that Israel’s government has quietly launched a two-track influence operation in the United States, blending big-budget political advertising with grassroots-style influencer campaigns. The filings reveal that a firm called Bridges Partners LLC has been hired to manage the influencer network under this Esther Project code name.

In its disclosure, required under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, Bridges said its work was intended to “assist with promoting cultural interchange between the United States and Israel” - wink wink - and specified that the engagement runs through a German division of the global PR firm Havas. But here’s the kicker, attached documents show that this firm, owned by Israeli consultants Uri Steinberg and Yair Levi, was formed in June 2025 in Delaware and soon after received nearly $200,000 to recruit and coordinate U.S.-based social media influencers. As I mentioned earlier, they’re paying these influencers up to $7,000 per post to flood American social media with pro-Israel content, often without proper disclosure that these are paid foreign agents.

The documents also list payments to a range of contractors, suggesting the project was not just about paying influencers directly but about constructing an entire support ecosystem, including content production, legal compliance, and campaign analytics, to sustain the network over several months. This is what it looks like to sell your soul, a complete infrastructure designed to manipulate American public opinion through carefully coordinated information warfare.

The timing of these operations is no coincidence. Both the church geofencing campaign and the Esther Project were officially registered with the Department of Justice on September 26–27, just weeks after Israel geo-tagged attendees at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service and closely following Kirk’s assassination on September 10th.

It’s almost as if Kirk’s death created an opening that Israeli operatives were ready to exploit immediately, launching the most comprehensive information warfare campaign ever deployed against American Christians.

The plan is disturbingly comprehensive. Show Faith by Works will deploy staff and resources across the western United States, hiring personnel to target churchgoers, Christian colleges, and mega-church communities with content specifically generated for various church demographics. They’re distributing this propaganda through events, podcasts, op-eds, and personalized video introductions recorded by selected pastors who, while I would like to say, may not even realize they’re being used as foreign agents, more than likely, they would have to know. The geofencing campaigns will direct pro-Israel, anti-Palestinian messaging precisely to Christian audiences, especially those attending major services and church events in their local markets.

Perhaps most disturbing is their plan to deploy mobile “October 7th Experience” trailers, essentially propaganda vehicles designed to traumatize churchgoers with carefully curated emotional manipulation about events in Israel… similar to the mass experience we all experienced watching Kirk be assassinated live.

To be clear, these aren’t educational exhibits; they’re psychological warfare tools designed to override rational thought and replace it with emotional manipulation that serves Israeli political interests.

Even the national Faith & Freedom Coalition has distanced itself from Schnitger’s activities, with founder Ralph Reed stating he has “no role in and no knowledge of” this Israeli-funded operation. When your own organization’s national leadership disavows your foreign-funded activities, that should tell you everything you need to know about how far off the rails this has gone.

KEEPING IT LOCAL

I was horrified to see a couple of local churches some of my dear friends attend, CrossRoads Church and Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley, CA, are listed among the hundreds of evangelical churches targeted in the large-scale geofencing and influence campaign.

While the documentation confirms that these churches were identified as key targets for digital outreach and event-based propaganda, there is no direct record available yet of paid contracts or line-item payments going directly to the churches themselves. Most funds flow through third-party contractors like Show Faith by Works, LLC, who reach out to church leadership to facilitate access, deliver resource packages, and coordinate events.

DEVIL’S IN THE DETAILS

This program includes deals and logistics, including mobile museum displays and digital message targeting, brokered by executive staff, often involving church leaders in decisions and scheduling, though parishioners are usually kept in the dark about the foreign sponsorship, making it impossible for a church pastor and leadership to be in the dark regarding their collusion.

For CrossRoads Church, the lead pastor is Andrew West, who has been serving since 2019 and oversees a staff including associate pastors and ministry team leaders. Twin Cities Church is led by Ron Thompson, who heads a team of pastors focused on outreach and community engagement. Local parishioners have every right to be informed, as these churches are being leveraged as prime distribution points for foreign-funded messaging campaigns, with their ministers approached and events coordinated under the pretext of Christian outreach, when in reality, they’re targets in a sophisticated information war.

Parishioners deserve to know that their pastors are being approached and potentially leveraged in a covert foreign influence campaign, particularly since these pastors are often the ones who have signed off on or facilitated such outreach initiatives.

This underscores a critical point: regardless of whether funds are directly received, the targeted churches, including those in your community, are being used as instruments for foreign propaganda, whether knowingly or unknowingly, and the congregation should be made fully aware of the nature and scope of this influence. Calls for transparency and accountability from church leadership are now more urgent than ever.

If you attend either of these churches, I suggest you start asking questions of your pastor(s).

To be quite frank, if I were a parishioner of either of these targeted churches, I would feel seriously betrayed and livid… at best.

If you are okay with with the state of Israel infiltrating your church, would you be comfortable if it was China? Russia? Iran?

THE WEAPONIZATION OF FAITH

What we’re witnessing is nothing less than the weaponization of faith for foreign political purposes. These operations target Americans in their most vulnerable and sacred moments, when they’re seeking spiritual guidance, community connection, and divine inspiration. Instead of finding peace and spiritual growth, churchgoers are being subjected to sophisticated psychological manipulation designed to advance the political interests of a foreign government.

The information war is real, and it’s happening right now in churches across America. Foreign operatives are using our most sacred spaces as battlegrounds for their propaganda campaigns, turning pastors into foreign agents and congregations into targets. They’re tracking your movements, cataloging your beliefs, and manipulating your faith for political gain, all while you’re simply trying to get closer to God.

This is what it looks like when church and state don’t just collide, but when foreign states infiltrate and weaponize our churches against us. The plan is already in motion, the targets have been identified, and the information warfare has begun. The only question now is whether American Christians will recognize what’s happening to them before it’s too late to stop it.

Because whoever controls the story controls the world, and right now, foreign agents are rewriting the story being told in America’s churches, one geofenced congregation at a time.

