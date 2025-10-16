The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Some of the cruelest treatment I’ve ever had has been from Christians.

And I’ve watched some of these folks go from kind, seemingly benevolent people to monsters whose fury is frightening, and it’s never fury about how someone ELSE is treated, but fury over a perceived injustice done to THEM, which is always a mind-rape of some sort.

That said, as an American who generally doesn’t get into organized religion much at all since I left church-going in my past about 30 years ago, I have been around mostly Christians, a few Jews, and a lot of non-religious people, but not many other types of religious people besides the two mentioned.

I think I prefer NON-RELIGIOUS, and I think it’s because those folks don’t pull up some religious something-or-other as a rationale for cruelty toward others, and those others are generally people who are struggling somehow.

Clearly, the way we live has effect on us in ways we don’t fully recognize, at least no consciously. We are ripe for a Very New and Different Way of Living.

Thanks for this excellent post! Will share.

