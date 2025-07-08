By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Introduction

As we recall, The Republic of South Africa —referring to Article II of the Genocide Convention–, stated that the crimes committed by the State of Israel “are genocidal in character because they are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group. …”.

The acts outlined by South Africa “are all attributable to [The state of] Israel, which has failed to prevent genocide and is committing genocide in manifest violation of the Genocide Convention. … “ (emphasis added)

(See The Republic of South Africa’s 84 page document submitted to the ICJ)

Article II of the Genocide Convention reads as follows. It esssentially defines acts of genocide, all of which apply to Palestine.

Article II

In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:

(a) Killing members of the group;

(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;

(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;

(d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;

(e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.

A Part from Israel: “Who are The Actors of Genocide”. The Role of Our Governments.

The answer to this question is addressed in Articles III and IV of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

It is not solely Israel which is waging the genocide. Western governments have formally endorsed Israel. They have provided financial support as well as military aid. US-NATO is a partner of Israel in this criminal endeavour.

Western governments are routinly arresting citizens who are protesting against genocide. Millions of people throughout the European Union and around the World have expressed their solidarity with Palestine.

Protesters in Australia urge the government to back South Africa’s court case against Israel. (AAP Photo)

