By Food Babe

Our movement is growing bigger and faster than I could have ever imagined.

We are right in the middle of the onslaught on Kellogg’s, however… other companies need to take notice.

General Mills, who is also complicit with poisoning Americans with ingredients they don’t use in other countries came out with Trix in Australia (made in joint venture of General Mills and Nestle) that says right on the front of the box that it has “No Artificial Colours”.

Meanwhile in America they’re using 3 Artificial Dyes PLUS unidentified additional “color added”…which could be Titanium Dioxide (an ingredient linked to cancer and banned in Europe).

In 2015 General Mills removed all artificial dyes from Trix in America, but then turned around and put the dyes back in 2 years later.

Soon after they removed the dyes, General Mills reported that sales “exceeded expectations” with great feedback from customers…

But later claimed that people missed the fluorescent-colored Trix and had to put the dyes back.

General Mills also uses Class 4 Caramel Color made from Ammonia in the US, while they use natural colors made from plants in other countries:

I’d eat Cinnamon Toast Crunch nearly every day when I was a kid and now I come to find out they use the same caramel coloring that we successfully campaigned to get removed from Starbucks drinks back in 2015. There are four different types of caramel color and two of those types (Class III and IV) contain the dangerous substance 4-methylimidazole (4-MeI), which is linked to cancer.

You won’t find the type (class) of caramel color on an American ingredient label, although this is required to be labeled in Europe. We reached out to General Mills and they confirmed via email that they use Class 4 in Cinnamon Toast Crunch, which is the most dangerous type:

Here’s why we don’t want caramel color in our food and General Mills should remove it:

Caramel Color IV is created in a laboratory by reacting corn sugar with ammonia and sulfites under high pressure and temperature, which produces the byproduct 4-MeI.

A U.S government funded study found that feeding mice caramel coloring IV (which contained 4-MeI) increased their risk of developing lung cancer and leukemia, at every dosage level – including LOW LEVELS. (1, 2)

The International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies 4-MeI as “possibly carcinogenic to humans”. (3)

The Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) petitioned the FDA to ban caramel coloring in 2011 due to safety concerns and the cancer risk of allowing this ingredient in our food. (4)

It has no nutritional benefits and is only used cosmetically to improve the appearance of food and drinks, yet there are safer alternatives available to food manufacturers.

It’s the most widely used food coloring, which makes it easy to consume excessive amounts. You’ll often find it in sodas, sauces, baked goods, and beer.

PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have reportedly switched to a “Low MeI” type of Caramel Color, but given the fact that LOW levels still increased cancer in lab animals, wouldn’t this still be considered a cancer-causing ingredient? (5, 6)

Last month I sent a letter to General Mills requesting a meeting to discuss the artificial dyes and BHT in their American cereals, which they don’t use in other countries:

NOTE: At the time I sent them this email, I was unaware that they use class IV caramel color, so this has now been added to my list of major concerns.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the story…

And then Bloomberg picked up the story the next day:

General Mills said they’ll comply with the new California law banning artificial dyes from schools, but still “working through” questions of how it plans to do that, “which could include reformulating products or removing them from the available options for California schools“.

If General Mills is reformulating for California schools, why can’t they do this everywhere? All citizens deserve these safer cereals.

