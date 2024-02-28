by Melissa Rudy

Anational organization of pediatricians and other health care professionals claims that "gender-affirming" therapies have not been shown to benefit adolescents with gender dysphoria.

The American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds), based in Florida, released a position statement on Feb. 7 stating that "social transition, puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones have no demonstrable, long-term benefit on the psychosocial well-being of adolescents with gender dysphoria."

"A review of at least 60 research papers demonstrates no benefit to social affirmation, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones or surgical interventions for these youth," lead author and vice president of ACPeds, Dr. Jane Anderson, wrote in an email to Fox News Digital.

All 60 of the reviewed studies focused on the mental health of adolescents struggling with gender dysphoria.

The position statement was voted on and passed by the ACPeds board and members, a spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

