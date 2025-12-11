Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

While Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is getting roasted for allowing $1 billion in fraud within the Somali community, Gavin Newsom, who lost $54 billion, is the Democrats’ top pick to run for president. Under Newsom, California has been scammed out of $32 billion in unemployment fraud, $13 billion in medical fraud and $6 billion in food stamps. California’s one-party rule has led to no investigation, no accountability, no consequences. No one is even asking questions. The liberal media wants Nesom to be president. So they look the other way.

by Ramin Real Talk

California welfare fraud exposed; while Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota fraud are all over the news, California welfare fraud under Gavin Newsom is 30 times worse.

Tim Walz lost $1 billion in Minnesota welfare fraud – there is a federal investigation and House Oversight with people going to prison.

Gavin Newsom lost $54 billion in California welfare fraud – there was no investigation, no accountability, no consequences.

California unemployment fraud: $32.6 billion exposed through EDD fraud California.

California Medi-Cal fraud: $13.1 billion. Doubled from projections.

California food stamp fraud: 13.4% fraud rate. Federal limit is 5%.

California borrowed $20 billion from the federal government. Still not paid.

California taxpayers paying the interest through higher payroll taxes.

Walz is getting destroyed while Newsom is running for president.

California one-party rule features zero oversight.

This is the California welfare fraud scandal nobody is covering.

From Christina Aguayo:

Steve Hilton, the conservative California Gubernatorial candidate, reported on California state benefits paid to Afghan migrants…

Hilton said that Afghans rake in thousands each month for healthcare, housing, food stamps, and more.

But since you can’t receive benefits if you make more than a certain amount, the migrants open work under the table for cash – avoiding taxes and keeping their taxpayer funded benefits.

“A few weeks ago, a business owner here in California told me that one of his new employees asked to be paid in cash not on payroll.” “Why, the business owner asked? Well because the employee from Afghanistan was worried that he would lose his welfare payments. How much is that? $7000 a month. That’s 84 thousand dollars a year here in California.”

“So when we look at this massive scandal in Minnesota, a billion dollars from the social services system and fraud and corruption. You can be sure it is much worse right here in California.”

“We already know that over $20 billion in pandemic from EDD scandal was sent welfare payments to people jail on death row, people who are dead. We know over 24 billion was completely lost in home business spending.”

“All that money spent and we still have situations like this all over California everywhere you look. That’s why today I am calling for a complete and total audit of every part of California’s bloated welfare state.”

“So we find the corruption, the fraud, waste in Gavin Newsom’s California. End it.”

California’s Refugee Cash Assistance dishes out up to $1,400 monthly per household in cash and CalFresh benefits. This is layered on top of Medi-Cal health coverage and housing vouchers—often totaling far north of $7,000 a year per person, scaling up fast for families.

Multiply that by dependents, and $84,000 isn’t that far fetched.

Since 2021, California has pumped over $500 million into Afghan resettlement alone, per state audits—and with Newsom’s sanctuary-state stance blocking federal immigration checks, fraudsters face zero blowback.

