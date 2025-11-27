by The Vigilant Fox

This article originally appeared on The Defender and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

Roblox is rolling out a new system to verify users’ age by analyzing images of their faces. The company said it will protect children, but critics cited concerns about privacy and data collection.

The popular online gaming platform Roblox is rolling out a new system to verify users’ age by analyzing images of their faces, The Associated Press reported.

The change comes amid mounting pressure on the platform to protect child safety. The company has faced lawsuits for not protecting children from predatory behavior by adults, and many countries and U.S. states have begun passing age verification laws and other regulations for social media use by children and teens.

Roblox is a massive gaming platform that claims 88.9 million active daily users and over 1 billion users worldwide. Nearly 40% of those users are 13 years old or younger.

The platform hosts viral games used by kids and teens, including Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot.

Under the new system, users who want to access the platform’s chat feature must go through a “Facial Age Estimation” process in the Roblox app using their device’s camera. Persona, a third-party vendor, processes the age-check images and video. Roblex said the images for verification are deleted after they are processed.

Once verified, users are placed into one of six age groups: under age 9, 9-12, 13-15, 16-17, 18-20, and 21 or older. Chat access is restricted so users can communicate only with others in the same or adjacent age brackets. For example, a 12-year-old may chat only with users 15 or younger, and an 18-year-old can chat with users 16 and older.

“We see it as a way for our users to have more trust in who the other people they are talking with are in these games,” said Roblox Chief Safety Officer Matt Kaufman, The Guardian reported. “And so we see it as a real opportunity to build confidence in the platform and build confidence amongst our users.”

Kaufman also said that between the ages of about 5 and 25, the system can accurately estimate a person’s age within one or two years. When the software fails, people can correct their age using a state-issued ID or parental controls. Age identification will be required for all users, not just children, once the global mandatory phase begins.

In an interview with The New York Times “Hard Fork” podcast, Roblox CEO David Baszucki said the company does “a bunch of monitoring” and that facial analysis is one more tool it will use. He said it is one more signal “that can help us make cool decisions.”

The rollout begins in early December in select markets including Australia, the Netherlands and New Zealand. Global enforcement is expected to take effect in early January 2026.

A growing number of tech companies are implementing verification systems. Google recently started testing a new age-verification system for YouTube that relies on artificial intelligence (AI) to differentiate between adults and minors based on their viewing histories. The system flags users it determines are under 18 and implements controls.

Instagram is also testing an AI system to determine if kids are lying about their ages. If the system detects a teenager using Instagram, it converts the account to a teen account.

In a press release, Roblox said it anticipates that its age verification method will become an industry standard.

Continue reading...

Black Friday Starts Today at the Art of Liberty Foundation! “Go Paid” on any Art of Liberty Foundation Substack (Important News, Five Meme Friday, or the Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation (Including the once per day Digest version) and get access to ALL Four Substacks PLUS Your choice of a High-Resolution Hardcover Edition of either “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! OR To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. US subscribers get free shipping and international subscribers get a $10 USD shipping credit toward delivery. We can calculate the cost if you send us your postal address at Info@ArtOfLiberty.org OR just “Go Paid” or Upgrade and we will reply with all the detail.