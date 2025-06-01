Summary

Futurepedia dives deep into Google’s new AI video model, Veo 3, which can generate video, sound effects, and fully lip-synced dialogue—all from a single prompt. This was announced at Google i/o 2025. I put it to the test with dozens of real-world examples, from dialogue scenes and music to complex motion prompts like breakdancing, MMA, and interpretive dance. I also explore how it stacks up against other models like Runway, Kling, and Sora, break down its strengths and quirks, and give a full walkthrough of the Flow platform, including image-to-video, scene extensions, and pricing. It’s one of the most fun and chaotic tests I’ve done—and a look at where AI video is headed next.

Chapters 0:00

Intro 0:40 Everything, all at once 1:40 Flow platform overview 2:40 Single character dialogue tests 5:14 Awkward pauses 5:52 Prompt Engineering 7:03 Multiple character tests 8:19 Rapping 8:44 Music tests 9:58 Unexpected benefit 11:09 Other issues 11:50 Complex movement tests 15:18 Image to video tests 17:10 Scenebuilder / extensions 20:29 Ingredients to video 21:15 Is it worth it? 22:45 Futurepedia

New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.

See the Press Release with more details HERE.

Buy the book at SeeTheCage.com

Substack readers can get the book for FREE by “Going Paid” to ANY of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s four Substacks AND get access to all four of those Substacks! Simply “Go Paid” and we will reply with details.

Share