The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DRK's avatar
DRK
42mEdited

What did people think cameras tied into a cellular or internet system were for??

WHY would people who object to warrantless surveillance by government be perfectly fine with being spied upon and surveilled by corporations?

Corporations that have above all else a PROFIT motive? Corporations whose officers have increasingly been allowed to use corporate charters as a 'license' to break the law & to violate the Rights of actual people - and as shields from personal liability & accountability. Charters issued by the government. *

WHY - even among those who do not trust the incompetent / derelict in their sworn duties / corrupt individuals who volunteered to serve We the actual People of these United States in government positions -elected, appointed or hired - would those same people TRUST any corporation?

EVERY device with an Internet or cellular connection IS SPYING ON YOU - for corporate profit & government control. Every 'smart' appliance, thermostat, 'Ring' camera. Every 'smart' toy. Every 'smart' meter. Every 'smart' personal tracking & surveillance device you call a "phone".

And they've tricked us into PAYING for the violation of our own Liberty.

Reply
Share
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
1h

Another Bullshit Article.

This is all part of a plan I expose for 6 years.

What took you so long?

Paid opposition?

If I write about this for 6 years... and you only fopund out now... something seriously is wrong with you.

And it is.

HASBARA

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/ai-war-chronicles

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture