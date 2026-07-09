Guest Post by The Ghost of Matthew Lyon Via The Scourge Of Aristocracy and Repository of Important Political Truth – Fair Haven, Vermont July 2, 2026

250 years later - You must now reconcile, none of this abject evil would be possible. If we did not tolerate a Money Cartel whose members own the central banks of the World printing “money”

from thin-air as debt on your life from before your first breath was taken.

...debt on the lives of your children now, and your parents before. All living generations now born into this slavery system...

The American Civil War did not “free the slaves”. The steps taken in his time insured we would all be the slaves to false money in a false reality.

All other human issues are subordinate to this truth. That is why is it not spoken in any controlled environment.

Control of the means of exchange of humanity equals control of all other issues under the Sun.

Part 1 - Framing

As we begin, we must all be reminded of one thing fully. You own yourself...

When government sanctioned privately issued fake currency created from thin air, instantly becomes debt on the People as it is issued, then by default every individual using it truly owns nothing that is not always and forever in the process of being taken by the quiet theft of the system of exchange that surrounds them. Robbed! Though most just don’t know it yet...



There is no subtler, no surer means of overturning the existing basis of society than to debauch the currency. The process engages all the hidden forces of economic law on the side of destruction, and does it in a manner which not one man in a million is able to diagnose.”

― John Maynard Keynes, The Economic Consequences of the Peace



“Money is a new form of slavery, and distinguishable from the old simply by the fact that it is impersonal – that there is no human relation between master and slave.” - Tolstoy



“The issue which has swept down the centuries and which will have to be fought sooner or later is the people versus the banks.” - Acton



It is not that the dangers of false money and control of currencies by banking cartels have been unknown. It is simply that control of the creation and destruction of such “money” is, in and of itself, a monopoly over the Power to oppose it.



Even the emblematic example schooled-children are given of a dictator in Napoleon,

understood his own true limitations of rule in humble comparison to the power of a moneyed

cartel...



“When a government is dependent upon bankers for money, they and not the leaders of the government control the situation, since the hand that gives is above the hand that takes… Money has no motherland; financiers are without patriotism and without decency; their sole object is gain.” – Napoleon Bonaparte, Emperor of France, 1815



There are many comments on money and its changers across the spectrum of history. I will leave learning more to you as we all contemplate the cleansing of our own Temples...

“And Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the moneychangers, and the seats of them that sold doves, And said unto them, it is written, my house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves.” - Matthew 21:12-13



The earth is the Lord’s and all that is in it, the World, and those who live in it,

for he has founded it on the seas and established it on the rivers.

Who shall ascend the hill of the Lord? And who shall stand in his holy place?

Those who have clean hands and pure hearts, who do not lift up their souls to what is falseand do not swear deceitfully. – Psalms 24:1-4



I am not speaking to you today from an exclusively Christian perspective. However, as we contemplate dark forces in the World, seeking deeper meaning and understanding must reach across the perennial philosophies and religions to the entirety of the human experience.



It is not too late to relearn what makes children successful, independent adults. We will talkmore about that later in this piece...



Most basically for humanity to thrive in the light, sand box rules must always apply no matter the age. Treat others as you wish to be treated. Follow the threads of perennial truth of the Good across religion and philosophy and know, the evil that is the want of power over others.



Understand in this - all wars are banker’s wars and war itself is a racket.

More than technology, these ancient understandings are what is being used against us by Power. The system of banking that has risen up reflects on us in our tolerance to evil. It is but a mechanism to this power that Evil desires. We have the power stop it the moment we choose Good in honest exchange...



“The most hated sort [of moneymaking], and with the greatest reason, is usury, which makes a gain out of money itself, and not from the natural use of it. For money was intended to be used in exchange, but not to increase at interest. And this term usury which means the birth of money from money, is applied to the

breeding of money, because the offspring resembles the parent. Wherefore of all modes of making money this is the most unnatural.”- Aristotle

“The Bank, its property and assets and all deposits and other funds entrusted to it shall be immune in time of peace and in time of war from any measure such as expropriation, requisition, seizure, confiscation, prohibition or restriction of gold or currency export or import, and any other measure.” - Article 10, Instrument of Foundation, Bank of International Settlements



Good and Evil are always in play...

No matter the excuses used by Evil in propaganda, subterfuge, and complexity, control is the goal. Technology and networks, that you are indebted for through this system, is the engine that is being built to power a technocracy to plan your life to the nth degree, and enforce that plan.



This transcends all global politics. It is the essence of Evil expressed on earth as The Money Cartel. Understanding the dangers of what we are up against. Means understanding the exponential growth of the power of the few.



Humanity is gambling with the prince of liar’s courtiers as they hardly know they are in the game... All the whilst, it is for all the cards...



“Pleased to meet you, hope you guessed my name.” – Jagger: Sympathy for the Devil



“La plus belle des ruses du diable est de vous persuader qu’il n’existe pas.”

(”The devil’s finest trick is to persuade you that he does not exist.”) ― Baudelaire: The

Generous Gambler



As, Slavery 1.0 - simple currency and debt (Est., 1913 – very soon)

shifts to –

Slavery 2.0 – complex, interoperable, universally globally surveilled, infinitely programmable, permissioned to the individual transaction, tokenized behavior/energy credit/demerits, built on the ridiculously proven lies of CO2 as pollution and generative hydrocarbons from the earth oil) as dead dinosaurs (Est.,+/- 2030 – sometime in the future when nature eventually corrects for its maniacal complexity) - resisting this only becomes more difficult to affect by the day.



Global Slavery 2.0 in Technocracy is “the solution” the Money Cartel is desperate to close the sale on to the Peoples of the World. As they continue to relentlessly come at you with the soft sell and the hard sell across every type of media and medium available to them with unlimited funds to secure their evil message and governments engaged to control all opposition. Don’t buy it! Because your life, and everyone you care about lives, literally depends on that choice.Ultimately, even with all the force of money and government, the Money Cartel still needs our compliance or plain apathy to put these systems in place.

We must see, understand, and communicate this. Most of all we must not comply with any of this 2.0 Slavery system’s tenets. No bio-digital ID, no mass surveillance, or programmable slave tokens to transact. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) or “Stable coin” it is all the same evil. What is in place, must come down...



No nation-state or politician is running this. It is The System upgrading itself for greater control.



A system we have empowered. Built-up with our very own creativity and labors over more than 100 years. All the while we have allowed “them” (The Money Cartel) control of our human transactions. Sucking value through a falsified currency/debt system, I am calling Slavery 1.0. A system we have chosen, and still too widely and willingly, choose to use every day simply because we do not understand it.



More must stop choosing their own enslavement and that of their children and grandchildren. It is those of us who understand who must do this work to help our neighbors to understand this too. Make no mistake continued compliance is death for the many at the hands of This System. Maybe even you and your family if this Evil, and its designs, are allow to continue to rule unabated. The invasions of your very being in store go far beyond the quaint milestones that have marked the landscape in years past. Even our very essence and souls are neither sacred nor safe in the path of such an evil left to manifest among us as Power.



It is not just about stopping a future technocratic slavery...

It is restoring honest weights and measures to human transaction and interaction initiating a

change in tides toward Good. To dismantle Power, its tools must be made neuter among us.



It is a clearing of the Temple to its very framework.

Christ Driving the Money Changers from the Temple - Caravaggio

I will promise you one thing that I am certain of. This Money Cartel does not plan to leave any group of people intact that own anything, including their lives, or their children, or their very souls.



That includes those who are, right now helping implement their own enslavement, and ours. Judas has no greater equal to these...



Part 2 – Recent History



From post US Civil War, James Watson Webb’s paper A National Currency, to the Aldrich Plan that became The Federal Reserve Act (1913), The Bretton Woods Agreements (1944), The charter of the United Nations (1945 (Rockefeller)), and the “Nixon Shock” (1971) , leading to the Petro-dollar scam were the major steps in creating this final version of global central bank Slavery 1.0 around the Federal Reserve Note, formerly known as the US Dollar.



After 1971, all constraints were off to print fake money to buy real assets globally infinitum. This as the petro-dollar money laundering scam, or the Kissinger Play if you prefer, was executed. As you may have guessed by now Kissinger was less a “statesman” and more a henchman of the Money Cartel. Here the official version of “the play” is framed at the mere political level operating below the Money Cartel machinations as it is told. That is nothing but political cover for monetary control actuated far above any puppet politicians.

Before we move on - I would urge the engaged reader to research the inter-marriages of the families directly involved in this system and the many aspects of “your history” they have affected. The Darwin, Huxley, Webb, Vanderbilt, Aldrich, and Rockefeller families are all directly connected in these lines. If you are prepared, I will offer you a starting point from which to begin. James Watson Webb’s line you should find particularly interesting in regard to my comments and assertions in this section.



For, if you understand that each “dollar” is not a dollar. That a Federal Reserve Note is an expression of central bank liability, and you understand that as they are printed as debt the People are robbed of value at the same rate. From that, you can see the scam easily.



“This system devalues what little money you hold at every turn. Make no mistake, that is the purpose. When complicated language is used, it is only to distract from this primary crime.



Here is a simple example for you today:

Let’s say you have a dollar and I have a dollar.

They are the only two dollars in existence in the world as we begin.

You control 50% of the value of the currency and I control 50% of the value of the currency.



Now let’s say I am the Federal Reserve and you are; well, just you.

I am going to “Quantitative Ease” (print) myself 2 more dollars.

Now, I control 3 dollars and you control 1.

I now control 75% of the value of the currency and you control 25%.

I did not “tax” you.

I did not show up at your house or bank with an agent and weapons but, I stole from you just as surely.



Let that sink in…



If that is not enough? Now, I am going to “loan” that money I just created to my minion bank in your community and tell them to loan it to you at greater interest rates.

You are going to have to go out into the world to create value to accumulate the additional “dollars” to pay that “loan” back.



While you are doing this, and while you are sleeping at night, I am devaluing the dollars you just made trying to catch up by doing this to your neighbor too.



I collect the sum of your labor and production at no cost in the created “money” that I “loaned”.

I use the government to enforce this on you with armed agents and the threat of locking you in a cage and taking all you thought you owned.

What’s more,,, I tell my minion banker (Federal Reserve System/FDIC insured bank) that for every 10 dollars I “loan” him, he can loan more than 100 dollars into existence on his own books locally (fractional reserve banking).

I tell him through the banking regulations I have brought into existence and maintained for him over the

last 100 years. That, he may by my permission alone, print money too and get in on the game of devaluing yours even further! [I am the Money Cartel’s “Federal “Reserve” ”Bank”]

“Think Globally act Locally,” to use their twisted term. You see, this gets very “unsustainable” for freedom, private ownership of assets, and self-determination;

what used to be known as Liberty, very quickly.” - source



When you further understand that the Kissinger Play was a requirement of the system. That the very survival, as well as wealth, of these newly minted Oil-ogarchs of the House of Saud and others in the deserts of the Middle East hinged on compliance to the Money Cartel system that would create or kill them. As is said, the House of Saud was offered a deal it could not refuse, nor did it want to.



Once the vast wealth of oil was enjoined to the Money Cartel system by the Petro-dollar through systematic “reinvestment” by threat, the fiat money printing theft could scale. In reality, infinitely expanding power of the transfer of wealth through asset theft and debt slavery without the limitation of anything more than, cheap to buy public perception through the established controls on media, culture, and schooling from the earlier part of the century.



No real monetary constraints remained to the fiat currency based debt slavery operations. This was the final major innovation of the Slavery 1.0 system for the Money Cartel. Time would do the rest...



Part 3 – Details

Now, this same few “people” who make up this global money cartel, are ready to bring you Slavery 2.0 by a 2030 projection date. It is worse than your wildest nightmares are likely to ever conjure. We dare not let it come to be in force.



Time has now brought technologies of despotic control to the fingertips of generationally methodical tyrants and psychopaths to enable completion of their visions and designs for a global technocracy. The seemingly impossible visions and detailed plans of basement crackpots of Columbia University and Elon Musk’s grandpa in O’Canada, are now all but complete as a prototype for the West after decades of research and development on populations in the East, primarily China.

I hope this reference piece can begin to help you understand better, this centuries old process of the Money Cartel. The significance of today, and the power of withdrawing your support and compliance from their systems and the evils of its many mouthpieces for false equations in the real world...



Let’s begin with a short clip with James Corbett in the latest of his oft weekly conversations with Ernest Hancock from June 24th. Here Ernest asks James to define the term panopticon.

Also, what is In-Q-Tel (IQT)?

From there we can visit the testimony of Norman Dodd from 1982. Here Dodd explains

comments from Rowan Gaither (Draper, Gaither, and Anderson then, Ford Foundation) outlining the Money Cartel vision of a global fascist technocratic state in the 1950’s.

Or, as the Cartel’s propagandists and puppets like to call it today - the Build Back Better, Public/Private/Partnership of sunshine and rainbows, Forth Industrial Reich (excuse me) Revolution, “you will own nothing and be happy” New World Order,,, that is neither, too hot or too cold but,,, just right...

Here hear Dodd recall Gaither from his time as director of research during the Reese

Committee’s Congressional investigations into the oligarchic robber baron’s large non-taxable foundation’s tyranny on the People. Foundations designed for destabilization of human freedom through fraud and subterfuge neatly dressed in philanthropy, circa 1952-1954 in his interview with G. Edward Griffin shortly before his death

Link - (Video 5:55)

Full Dodd interview - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jx1nXM5I5f40/ (50 minutes)

Transcripts – https://archive.org/details/tax-exempt-foundations-transcript-of-norman-dodd-interview-w-g.- edward-griffin-1982 or https://archive.ph/DoHuF



Dodd through Reese’s initiative and assignment was poised to expose, a system of quiet control across thought, culture, and governance that reigns over the minds of the “free”. An operation that boasts its “good works” to this day with complex hierarchal and subordinated coordination more powerfully still 75 years later.



Got a business or a little extra money??? Just when you thought you could never be part of the Big Club that George Carlin endeavored to describe in satire. The Council on Foundations offers“options”...



If you have a little bit of money and a sociopathic bent. Or, if you are simply a usefully idiotic fool and believe this system is truly in place to “do good” We can help part you with your money! In this club, we do have a spot for you!



Here at the COF you can certainly align your works with Evil and hope for the best... We are always here to help! We have all the words to tell yourself to make sure it feels like doing Good! Maybe, the owners of the club Carlin described will let you in? That I am sure, if you sell your soul at the COF and find your little niche for local manipulation with your family foundation to help direct your neighbors to what to believe about freedom, enslavement, and money, your chances are good.



I will warn you... When the Money Cartel is done with the outliers supporting true Freedom, they will come for those who joined them too. As Stalin murdered those foolish enough to sell his collectivist lies. So too will the Money Cartel eventually come for the masters of M&A and Private Equity. Those who are right now, helping the Cartel consolidate power and upgrade “The System”. If you do not understand this. It is likely you will not understand why the Money

Cartel trains, funds, and empowers the “Socialism” of the Left through actors in Sanders and Mamdani.



The true goal is to convince peoples to relent and consent to the authoritarian controls on individuals required of the false promises of planned utopia... “Isms” are powerful drugs to a softened mind and weary spirit. IF, we do not avoid this calamity. I will not shed a tear on that day for those who played along.



The Great Taking/Reset to Slavery 2.0 is designed to insure the ownership of nothing by individuals.



This system is set to absorb all assets. To convert owners to renters en masse of all things including the souls of men. In this dystopia, all existence becomes but permissioned and controlled privileges. The “privilege” to breath and eat, live and love, granted by those few who will control the programming of soulless algorithms.



God-given inalienable rights become obsolete within compute cycles that operate on top of any political governance that may remain for propaganda purposes. You know??? Democracy and constitutions and such... Made irrelevant in practice by design of a governance layer laid atop it all.



It will push all power to those who control the machinations and mechanisms of the system itself. Power will live where the control of assets and resources lives. That will be the realm of the very very few who own those mechanisms.

John Maynard Keyes boasted this of Slavery 1.0 –

“Lenin is said to have declared that the best way to destroy the capitalist system was to debauch the currency. By a continuing process of inflation, governments can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an

important part of the wealth of their citizens. By this method they not only confiscate, but they confiscate arbitrarily; and, while the process impoverishes many, it actually enriches some. The sight of this arbitrary rearrangement of riches strikes not only at security but at confidence in the equity of the existing distribution of wealth.



Those to whom the system brings windfalls, beyond their deserts and even beyond their expectations or desires, become “profiteers,” who are the object of the hatred of the bourgeoisie, whom the inflationism has impoverished, not less than of the proletariat. As the inflation proceeds and the real value of the currency fluctuates wildly from month to month, all permanent relations between debtors and creditors, which form the ultimate foundation of capitalism, become so utterly disordered as to be almost meaningless; and the process of wealth-getting degenerates into a gamble and a lottery.



Lenin was certainly right. There is no subtler, no surer means of overturning the existing basis of society than to debauch the currency. The process engages all the hidden forces of economic law on the side of destruction, and does it in a manner which not one man in a million is able to diagnose.” ― John Maynard Keynes, The Economic Consequences of the Peace



How bad do you think this gets under Slavery 2.0 when the data centers and networks fully come online, dimming the lights of Freedom and Liberty in the process of eating the last fruits of the rights of man left over from Slavery 1.0???

Lord Keynes 3rd from Left Standing Bretton Woods 1944



Now that this Money Cartel had their framework, funding mechanisms, and cover for future force globally in their “United Nations” (UN), World Bank international settlement apparatus. And, while the Bretton Woods meetings were all glad-handed out and wrapping up. What they needed next was a Schutzstaffel.



An (SS) in the good ole’ US of A...

Just like the one they just had sorted together in Germany. The American SS would bring over a few paperclips for continuity and experience from the hastily vacated desks in Deutschland.



It would hardly could be a crime.



That is, if you control the definitions and prosecution of criminality itself by the nature of the power of the creation and destruction of “money” that buys it, now globally since “the Yanks won the war” ...



Yes, the Money Cartel saw to it that borderless evil masterminding psychopathy and sociopathy continued to be valued and rewarded across the pond in the New World. Birds of a feather you know... That is the theme of kakistocracy. No matter where power manifests, they flock.



So from Gaither’s boast, to the Carnegie Peacenik’s 2nd generation cooked-up war of WW2 and its “American” SS/OSS (Office of Strategic Services) in 1947, we get the Central “Intelligence” Agency (CIA).



This fine group that empowered such stellar human beings as the Dulles Bros., and Little Billy Casey. Foisting them, and their myriad operatives and operations upon the People and the World through, you guessed it, “our” government. Or, “our democracy” if you prefer. Blessed by,,, oh! Wait a minute,gackkk...



By May of 1949 Admiral James Forrestal was so impressed and excited with these grand machinations of the Money Cartel that he jumped right out a 13th floor window! Now, take the source on that one (NYTimes) for what it is.



The Times, a Mighty Wisner Wurlitzer of blatherskites and mouthpieces for the amoral and amorality of the Money Cartel’s evil long before, and ever since “James’ swan dive”...



But, don’t bother telling your highly educated and brilliant neighbor who still worships the Sunday edition. It is likely too late for that one if they are still reading the Old Gray Lady and watching their tel-lie-vision faithfully...

No, spend your time building networks real. Looking to the future with those who can. Those who you can still help, and can help you. Seek those engaged in the depth of life and living.



Those with minds still free of the confoundings of circular coerced confusion. Those caught in consent to corrigible correction. “Them/those” constantly countermanded to

the confines of the corrective consciousness. “He/him, she/her” cajoled to cognate with

consequence. Confined to the couple of “counterviews” certifiable in chemically or cognitively controlled catalysis captured consensus cognition contraindicating comprehension of confinement... Cull crud. Castoff chaff. Cap capriciousness. Clasp confidence... And, move on.



Still, a few days ago,,, USA! USA!! USA!!! was screamed by the complicit and useful idiots alike everywhere. The loudest most amplified gathered on the White House Lawn at the Big 250 Smack Down exemplifying Idiocracy’s prophesy to our near-fully dumbed-down-“democracy”...



I would have gone for the spectacle alone. However, with all the fencing “our freedom troops” are putting up around the reflecting pool, how would I see the jet ski races?

Better to watch it on ESPN 8 “the Ocho” anyway... Yes, idiocy in art manifests in reality. Lines blurred at Trumpian character warp speed. I can only imagine the laughter of the Money Cartel and its Hollywood propaganda puppets on this one.



Sometimes you do have to laugh at such absurdity. And I would,,, if it was not part of such abject Evil in fomenting false culture with fake money for control of humanity.



Pay no mind to Lady Liberty’s lost invite to that party of the morally and/or mentally devoid and bankrupt. No attention to The Declaration the uni-party claims to celebrate rolled-up in thethrone-room dispensers for the wiping pleasure of “your” government’s guests.



No, look to the future and those who still think critically and act with deliberate integrity no matter the environment. You can help to stand for what is always and ultimately ours. Our one and only great possession, ourselves in our own glorious and divine individual being...

Hither to, I offer this precise selection from The Declaration –

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness [] whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it”



Perspective matters...



A global reset is coming one way or the other. What it looks like on the other side is completelyup to us. Each of us...

With the US Government, the CIA and all its admitted spawn, the power of the Money Cartel and its tools, the foundations of subversion of American ideals by “our” government were locked in. Both foreign and domestic, no matter what is said to the contrary.

Paid for by Americans on Americans, billed with interest, and made payable to the Money Cartel for the purchase of individual enslavement and harassment.



This, of course, solidified with the first big brilliant story of this new order. The fear built into the fake East/West “Cold War”. A massive money laundering, fear, terror and murder operation that ran for over 40 years until 1989. When it got an upgrade to a new improved greater enemy, Climate Change.

An enemy that could never be beaten only fought,,, forever, by the UN. The best kind by design,,, courtesy of the Money Cartel.

Besides Gorby needed a new job... With proven acting creds like the former leader of the USSR he certainly could carry the role. So, he put down the ole’ hammer and sickle and picked a green cross to parade around.



Gorby left drunken Boris handing out the spoils to the Money Cartel’s newly minted junior partner localgarchs in Russia. Boris stumbled on over and handed his job off to a lackey to the mayor of St. Petersburg, and Kissinger’s boy-wonder airport shuttle driver, cute as a patootie young global leader little Vlady Putin. Vlady never saw a UN SDR, a CBDC, Digital ID, or Covid Jab that he didn’t love... He and Hermy Gref’s Sber bank make a great team for the Money Cartel. There is no denying that!



BTW...Good job spotting and promoting evil talent there Hank! Dr. Evil sure learned a lot from your seminar, even if he was a copycat with that World Economic Forum and all,,, I am sure you do not mind.



LOL, you really can’t make this stuff up if you tried.



See,,, if you meet the right people on an airport ride you could be put in charge of a major nation-state to run it for The Cartel too!!! We should each be embarrassed that we are buying the performances of such, bad actors as they murder and money launder for the worst “humans” on the planet. All pun intended...



The Rockefeller/Yale/China story is even more “impressive”. This in the most sick way that you can tell a true-life story of a Money Cartel bought-and-paid-for patricide, matricide, pillage, plunder, and genocide operation to pave the way for a technocratic slave labor camp under the guise of communism.



Communism, the collectivist Money Cartel’s favorite, and most successful lie.



Communism, socialism,,, call it what you will... Dress it up as you will under a false promise of utopian fairness. Once you agree to a need for central planning. You have agreed to the requirement of authority. All you have done is willingly given yourself, your children, and those around you, to the evil of authoritarian devils in human skin to rule you.



Two things are guaranteed. 100% proven every time. You will get all of the authority and none of the utopia.



Collectivist’s love the feeble-minded and complicit alike. Their bodies make up the trodden path to power of the few over the many. That is why children are targeted before their minds are formed in defense to such evil. At least as far back as Aristotle this was common knowledge of the powerful.



Lenin claimed he could do it in 4...

Hitler offers an even more detailed description. Not only the practice, but the insidious motivations.

The health of the state is war. We are at war with our own freedom as a result of trickery and fraud. Today, the nation-states are but tentacles of a global state’s control mechanism on thepeople within them for the Money Cartel who knows no such borders or bounds.

This system must be starved of our consent and energy. Starved of the energy of our

currencies, labors, and our resources. The cartel claims by fraud that these are theirs to make war on human freedom. We must make that impossible in starving this beast.

It begins with the money.

Reclaiming honest weights and measures among men. Shedding false and immoral governance. Embracing discomforts as currency toward Freedom. This as the freedom-minded must always do in the face of nation-states and puppet politicians who can only offer hollow lies of false security in trade for your compliance.



The Money Cartel is betting you have become so reliant on their 100 years and more of buy now pay later fraud that you will never claim your rights to freedom. That generational recencybias to the false safety of unreliable comfort has conditioned you to your own enslavement. That the unknowns of real Freedom will bind you to the now of comfortable slavery. As they slow boil the last of your equity and soften further the minds of your children to their ends. So far, they have been right.



Part 4 – Learning



Most people can’t imagine life so different. Here is a man who could and did for the good of himself and many others still benefiting from his words and direct actions today nearly 8 years after his death...

There are many men among us now like John Taylor Gatto who can be powerful toward freedom if the first small steps are taken. The very first step is in the mind. It begins with a determination not to cower in fear or feelings of powerlessness. To actualize that you have the power of your actions. That you own yourself... To know that the word no is yours. That you determine the moments in your life.



Strength begins from inside. With love in its most honest forms. It radiates and compounds for those around you as it builds within. This is what Evil fears...



Only you truly know what are the best next steps from there for you personally in the World. How you can be most effective for yourself first, and those you love and others. I simply hope to inspire you to think of what’s next. Imagining, which is the beginning of all great acts.



If this system and its states do not first separate children from understanding of the supremacy of their unique sovereignty, they fail.



Separating children from respect and love for self, family, and others first is a prerequisite of mind-control toward statism and compliance to any system. The replacement of respect for individuals their natural rights with that of worship of a collective state is paramount for the Money Cartel.



The state loses its power the moment the individual understands, they and all those created like them, are first. The natural rights of the individual are the highest order and expression of freedom, love and creation.

No state may qualify that truth. No state is legitimate in its denial. No Cartel that rules as the Money Cartel has come to, can be tolerated.

Almost everyone is certain these psychological operations of the last century and nearly a half, conducted with unlimited “money” and power by this evil cartel, was simply their real-life history.



AND, it was. Made so in the minds of the millions by control of human transaction and exchange, culture, and schooling through fake money and a falsified illusion of a People’s freedom within the state. If this interests you, as it should, I recommend setting aside some time for the link in that last sentence. You will find the above image there as well.



Part 5 - Tech



Today, we are each fed “our own truths”. Stories, served-up from self-learning networks drawn from ever growing Peeping-Tom level data stores. Delivered to and extracting from personalized mind altering and tracking devices. Stimulus now inserted into daily lives in increasingly unimaginably tailored, and insidious ways made to seem natural and blatantly designed for addiction. Tested in secret deployed without informed consent. Sent directly to the devices we have been progressively trained to now covet and caress...



Through the achievement of the control of systems we think of as our culture. Since at least the beginning of the 20th century, the Money Cartel has seen that the People call these machines, “smart phones” and see them only as benefit. For at least a generation the addiction has been planned.

In reality, these devices are cattle tags that required no round-up. No lasso, throw-down, or hog-tying to install in your pocket and purse. Offering a modicum of utility to the target in exchange for a 24/7 ubiquitous invasion of all aspects of one’s life. Devices as idols the children are trained to beg for and adults happily pay.



An addictive apparatus held as a talisman. A false amulet, ever within earshot, sight and reach. Energized, updated, and upgraded with religiosity. Each unit attached more and more closely to its host interconnected and networked to those with the signal, always reporting. Singing its own algorithmic song in exchange for an eye and ear into your heart, mind, and soul. Ever nudging, monitoring, recording, and altering your very rhythms of life in more powerful ways.

As that of a parasite employing nature in chemical trade-offs to allow a host to ignore the sucking of life energy. So too have the intelligent creatures of the Money Cartel’s zoos in academia and industry done to the modern children of men and God. In the words of Sean Parker, “we understood this and we did it anyway...” This only scratches the surface of evil in our midst.



It must not be lost that in the most perfect of Hegelian twist, protection of children from these evils are a base argument toward the Bio Metric Digital ID to track, trace and control by automation everyone. For it will not be just the children or the criminals or the migrants that will be tagged. Everyone must be mastered with this technical harness for the system to function as designed. Do not play into simplistic arguments and logical fallacies designed to disarm you of your rights by your own choice. By that, pressure those around you. Remember, you own yourself...



The public faces of the Cartel we are allow to see, the sycophants in this realm of mental and spiritual control by technology, pontificate on aspirations to separate themselves and each other from the constraints of the mortal soul and the empathetic nature in humanity. First share, and then to depose the throne of the divine.



Icarus had nowhere near the hubris required of these...



The evolution of an Evil incarnate is now visible. Processes celebrated in public as the natural progress of Sapiens toward Homo Deus. Harari here is but one small public speck oozed onto the surface of a very dark, markedly unnatural, current. A current rising out of the immense power of falsity that can pay for such evil in the unnatural to exist and thrive among those still human.

So facilitates mass global misallocation of good intention and potential from good to evil ends in the Money Cartel’s stolen labors of humanity. This by one simple means, the control of our exchange of value within their system.



This power we provide so long as we lie prostrate and willing, ignorant or fearful. Living in supplication to the few in this global cartel’s whims and wishes. Manipulated and allowed by the goodness within our own human nature toward trust, empathy, and good-will. Thus leveraged against us by those who possess none.



Allowing compliance to magic words. Funding our own enslavement at every turn. Living in ignorance of Power itself, both theirs, and ours much greater in the balance, if true knowledge would be known...



Part 6 – Institutional Lies



The most successful lies are always the biggest ones...



Knowing what you know now about this cartel, are you ready to consider your faith in MoonLandings or 911, The-Covid or the Cold War?



What about the rest of nearly everything we have been told and taught in the last 150 so years? Lies large and small in ever more detail. Wide and narrow in scope manufacturing tiny controlled environs for our being over time and exposure.

So, do you really need to ask yourself why “people seem so crazy” today?

Do these thoughts and questions ask too much too soon?



Don’t worry! It is hardly necessary to tackle the lies of the past to proceed to a better life and better World right now!



Here is why.



Even before the tools of tech. For as long as this cartel has held the power of the money system, our children have been systemized. Institutionalized, poisoned by magic words of the Money Cartel’s Dewey/Mann mobsters.



Productive and satisfying lives derailed by parlor tricks and a sleight-of-hand slyness of witches and warlocks placed before us and our children to equal the evil of the character’s coaxing of Hansel and Gretel into their ovens of The Public Government School System.



Marched as Egyptians. Regimented as Prussians, purposefully constantly dumbing-down in tax- funded Skinner boxes. Systematically demoralized and constrained in groups. Toward learned helplessness or fight or flight reactions that only play into the power of further institutionalizations of an evil machine built up for this very purpose.

The design of the government school is to produce any 1 of 3 profitable outcomes for the Money Cartel. Jail (now for profit), the Military, or people who yield themselves with perfect docility to the molding hand (see below)...



Replacing local innovation and direct oversight of one’s own children’s natural curiosity and learning with standardized contents detached from interconnection using groupings designed to stifle learning. Amounts to human torture of children through the planned detachment of connection to information and purpose in forced rote ingestion of decompiled or outright false meanings. These destabilizing factors have no equal to measure against to view their effectiveness from what we are and what we might have become had the Money Cartel’s large foundations not met with such success.



Detaching from all things that live interconnected and beautiful. Separating the child from the local, and loved, diverse in experience, critical in thought with self-discipline and justice for all. Providing room for personal exploration and discovery in contemplative experimentation. While robbed of the strength of character built in success and failure through the awe of self-witnessed trial and error. No bells rung to break thought. No wisdom abandoned for fleeting dogmas without debate. No inversion of individual assistance toward inspired natural learning within shared true knowledge of the ages under divine mandates of being. That was the battle

fought and lost that is in none of the history books in the teaching colleges that took place in little Benson, Vermont in the mid-1990’s



If you want a populace to, “Trust the Science”, those blasphemies I slung on the devilish details of schooling would never do...



For one to believe that history has provided us ultimate truth through “the science” as of June 30 at 3PM of 2026 is beyond arrogance and hubris of Mann or Dewey’s most ardent demonic, or just plain dumb, discophiles across the administrative directorates and teaching colleges of the West. It only points to an ingrained ignorance and/or learned helplessness of repeating and ignoring for benefit of those who direct this system at the price of lost value in stolen futures at interest...



“The new purpose of schooling—to serve business and government—could only be achieved efficiently by isolating children from the real World, with adults who themselves were isolated from the real World, and everyone in the confinement isolated from one another. Only then could the necessary training in boredom and bewilderment begin. Such training is necessary to produce dependable consumers and dependent citizens who would always look for a teacher to tell them what to do in later life, even if that teacher was an ad man or television anchor.” – John Taylor Gatto The Underground History of American Education (*also see and/or watch)

It was not long ago that the arrowhead and the wheel were pinnacle. Maybe even before language. I wasn’t there to say for sure. Shallow hubris absent of principle or wisdom is the mental block broadcast 24/7 as a spell over modern man.



We should be humbled to know. We will always know more tomorrow than today.



We must operate from that assumption. As central planners offer incantations over your tomorrow. Hard rules of their road for your children. Demands to trust them over all else for that future unknown. A future they are certain they can plan for all...



The lying liars who lie might just convince you to consider that they were lying,,, if you think about it from the context we have opened up here together...

Sometimes a glimpse behind the curtain is all it takes. Though it is seldom just that simple.

- INTERLUDE -

1 minute 23 seconds

From September 6, 1984 -



Part 7 – Eyes on Eyes out



Not everyone is ready to lie down and comply.



Enter the need for enhanced surveillance and the solution in the Money Cartel’s Silicon Valley uni-party fascism playing today.



“Fascism should rightly be called Corporatism, as it is the merger of corporate and government power.”

*Though a truer statement could not be made, the common quote has been inaccurately attributed to Benito Mussolini

The origins of “Tech Valley” and Anderson, Draper, and Gaither.



“Draper, Gaither, and Anderson: First Venture Capital Firm in Silicon Valley

In September 1959, two military generals and the former chair of RAND and the Ford

Foundation launched Draper, Gaither, and Anderson: the first venture capital firm in the region that would come to be known as Silicon Valley. Many elements of the modern venture capital firm—the partnership structure, the general/limited partner division of profits, the focus on profits as an end in themselves—can trace their roots to Draper, Gaither, and Anderson, which blended practices of famous family investors (the Rockefellers and Whitneys, for example) with the technology- and university-centered approaches pioneered by Georges Doriot at the Boston-based American Research and Development, the first venture capital firm in the United States (founded in 1946). Although Draper, Gaither, and Anderson has received almost no

attention from scholars, this paper argues that the partnership’s legacy, as well as its

implications for the history of the early venture capital industry and of Silicon Valley, are substantial.”

- Leslie Berlin

Source - https://thebhc.org/draper-gaither-and-anderson-first-venture-capital-firm-silicon-valley



* I would recommend for those who have the time. Research each of the partners in that firm and what the ancestors and descendants are, and have been, involved with before and since.



If you do,,, set aside a significant amount of time and prepare to be thoroughly pizzed-off.

If you understand and care about Freedom. The ideals that formed of The Declaration of Independence from the inherent and inalienable rights of man under God and nature. You will

find these fascist creeps setting a rather pronounced low standard for honoring Freedom, Liberty, God or their fellow man to challenge that of Judas himself. Electronic Peeping-Toms that we empower through the theft we tolerate of the Money Cartel to this day.



At this time, and if you are still following me here,,, your time is well spent taking a break and viewing The Secrets of Silicon Valley (43 minutes 30 seconds). If this post has given you a glimpse of the fast approach of a global technetronic state, I am sorry for the shake-up, but welcome you to the fray.



There is no going back once you know.



If you love your family and the ideals and responsibilities of freedom you are going to have to face how far this has gone. Remember where we started. Fake money creates a fake World. We must start with that. If you do not believe this level of evil can visit America, you have not been watching what this Money Cartel has been doing to systematically subjugate the World in our name.



If you think after subduing resistance with war, deprivation, and pestilence across the globe they intend to leave any group still thinking they own anything, including themselves, you have not been paying attention... American ignorance to this does two things. It allows the Money Cartel to leverage our lands and resources while building a large hatred and distrust of what we claim to be. Mark my words. This is and will be leveraged against the USA when the time comes for a Great Taking/Reset...



The era of this Money Cartel over America and the World must end. The World must know we did it because it is what is right and just. That the ideals still live in us. I do believe still.



“You can depend on Americans to do the right thing, after they have exhausted every otherpossibility.” -unattributed



With that, you must get comfortable with the real price and consequences of historic failures in diligence and vigilance of our fathers and ourselves. We must resolve the dilemma of the Red Button to what is right in Monetary and Financial matters. Admit to ourselves that we have been had by the takeover of money itself by this Money Cartel.



That we live in a slave system that includes us all. That slavery did not end with a “civil war”. But that that war was used on the path to the slavery of all. Solidified by 1913 with the creation of the Federal “Reserve” and the Internal Revenue “Service” the administrative state, and public/private fascism they so attached now on its way to a global technocracy in the coming “upgrade”.



We must further resolve - Individual consent in all aspects of one’s life either exists or it does not. With that - Freedom is inherently present or absent any association among men. That there are no government “promises” that can ever be real. Promises are among men. That government itself is theft and force. A destroyer of value and creator of none.

That the very existence of government is an expression of Power.

Power must forever be diminished to achieve Freedom.

Power is a direct inverse force to Freedom and Liberty.

Those who inhabit government office, and own the functions of governments everywhere tend toward psychopathy and sociopathy. At the low levels simple apparatchiks, at the middle conmen and Ponzi scheme frauds, and at the top murderous psychopaths bent on power at the core of their being.



Above that all – sits The Money Cartel by means of control of the exchange of value of

humanity. A power conjured from the People by their own sheer ignorance and the guile of a very very few. Using possession, and influence to access, over the combined knowledge of man across generations.



Lastly, we all must relearn that Power itself is the enemy of our own Freedom.



That, no one is coming to save you from yourself, nor should you want that. That, all the money you think you have coming from fraud and fiat government schemes of the past would only be, the enslavement of your children and others. A theft of the future for foolishness of the past at the cost of our children’s enslavement. No, it is time to square the books on this cartel...



We must own up to it and the failures of our fathers. In short, we must be men both

responsible and worthy to begin again.



All the evil behind this system counts on the fact that you are too weak to press that Red Button in your own life. To pay the cost to begin to move to a better World. To serve justice on those who would aggress against the fundamental truths of Freedom.



We do have choices still. We are choosing every day in our actions and words now. Make mine freedom from force and fraud of any and all. Let it be yours too. Together that world is created by our expression.



Now here is some good news!



This World is so wonderfully abundant that the moment this parasite class and its control mechanisms are shed, we are well on our way to better days through what comes!!!



Last week John and Nisha Whitehead published this.

Empire at 250: Can the Principles of 1776 Survive the American Police State?

It is a stark inventory of the results of Evil left to its own practice.



John and Nisha power through this piece to give you a no-holds-barred view of the state of the current state of the USA... For those who are not prepared mentally, emotionally and spiritually resolved to our state of affairs, it will be challenging to contemplate your place in this image John and Nisha show you. This is time for thoughts further yet. To consider the necessity of a state at all and what that means in all its risks, responsibilities and rewards.



As I read, I took my own inventory, line by double spaced line, of the temperature of pots and the tolerances of frogs in the Empire at 250...



No matter what you believe of the history and value of governments in human society- after 250 years, to say anything other than that the United States has failed in the assignment of the protection of individual liberty as was the basis of the declaration that brought it to be, would be dishonest. And yes, I hope that statement evokes both thought and emotion. But most of all, I hope it invokes resolve in your own inventories and what can be done by you at each turn.



Yes, this experiment in government has failed. Constitutions on paper will never insure or regulate the constitution or integrity of men with power.



It was 561 years between The Magna Carta and The Declaration of Independence. It has been 250 years since then. Perspective is important. Tyranny and collectivism are the old ideas. Liberty and Freedom are the young.



“The only ideas in the social sphere that have ever regarded and respected the nature of humans, their desires and failings in associations, are those of Liberty.” -



That path through time was not smooth. Nor should it have been expected. Evil men knew the power in the control of transaction and exchange. The Founders mandated that money should be real. Of honest weight and measure. Even Jesus employed violence against those who violated that sacred trust in the tables he overturned. None of that mattered. The Money Cartel still came to power. AND, that is because of another simple truth of near cliché status today, “... if good men do nothing...”



The battle of Good and Evil never rests. By honest measure, in the one truth that matters, the government of These United States has failed the individual.

However, that is not a failure of the laws of God and Nature in the ideals that brought the Founders to their trials and their attempt at a better way to live among each other. The primal truth, the divine vision, and the natural order of life and living all reside in the truth that you own yourself. How we live together is up to us, and always will be each day.



That is the revolution, still underway...



I will leave you with a closing from a piece I wrote in (2019). It says just what I would say again today nearly 7 years later without edit or addition...



“...Make no mistake whether we initiate the transition to honest money or the Cartel crashes the World order to try to build their new one, it will not be without some pain and challenge. Buckle up buttercup. When the challenges of crisis come, we have to be personally reassuring, and confident with our neighbors. We should be ready to offer the ideals of Freedom and Liberty, Voluntarism and the principles of non-aggression. We need to be ready with can-do attitudes as alternatives to despair. That was the work of the founders in the late 1700’s and will be the work again to some degree. Things will move much fast this time.

The nation of the United States has been a tool for bad operators for some time. To deny that is naive.

The idea of Liberty that found root in America has come up through the ages. It is not one-in-the-same with the country or surely, the nation of the UNITED STATES. It is a universal human longing, genetically inherent, and instinctual.

I hope you will re-consider the notion of China, Russia, the US, and all countries as single actors driven by independent governments. I hope you will consider holding up the prism offered here when you view new events and those from history again. When combined with other filter lenses in your life I hope it helps you understand events that seemed random or conflicted without this view.

With all this, I remain more hopeful each day. We have such talent and tools around us. We are more interconnected than ever. We must, maintain this and not let ANYONE be penned into a gulag, real or digital by devious actors or their minions, whether they participate knowingly or not.

Defense of true Liberty in your community is the ultimate expression of self-defense and non-aggression toward your neighbor.

We must work to prepare for the opportunities ahead with joy in our hearts. No one can say for certain what tomorrow brings for each of us. Seemly, unstoppable forces can be overcome with amazing speed when ideas cascade into consciousness and action across a society.

Just causes are always more durable than devious ones. A man still speaking out daily, once expanded on the words of Hugo and Aimard. He said, an idea whose time has come cannot be stopped by any government. I will add, “…or any people who place themselves above that government.”

I hope I have given you enough information to consider thinking of nation-states differently. To consider in your assessments of information and media; that nation states and governments are not independent of this global Money Cartel as long as it exists. Nor, can they be until the force of law is removed from dishonest money.

We must understand; nearly all major international organizations, sub-organizations, large non-taxable foundations, and their acting NGOs derived from this corruption, are illegitimate. Even the ones who do small acts of kindness in the World.

As they are derived from the same evil, included must be: The United Nations (UN), The Bank of International Settlements (BIS), and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) all founded, endorsed, and/or directed by the same Money Cartel for purpose of oppression and control of peoples and resources through debt and war.

It should further be known: Non-profit does not equal good. Small acts of charity do not excuse massive social and political evils and manipulation afforded through special privilege and exemption from law.

AND; that supranational powers, through the sole virtue of powerful families being cunning enough to capture the currencies of the World and hold that control across generations, have come to influence and control all governments and people for their own benefit and that of the 20% that support them voluntarily or by coercion.

This is no way to live. Because you have been tolerant, because you have been patient;

They believe you do not see,

They believe you do not care.

Hubris is my favorite flaw and, “pride will do “…

It is good to be alive again and among you. ...”



Love,

The Ghost of Matthew Lyon

Liked this?

These two articles published this week will provide expanded detail on items touched on here

*Unbeknownst, all of us were writing these articles at the same time...

Thank you to Alex and Etienne.

Alex Newman – Deep State Behind the Deep State

Etienne de la Boetie2 - The REAL Story Behind CIA Contractor Peter Thiel’s Dialog Society -Weaponized Inflation, Media Control & AI Kill Drones

Also see from GoML recently – Has an Evil Milestone Been Reached?

If we remain divided, then we are surely conquered. Your life is yours...

Independent journalism is essential, but it’s definitely not lucrative. I do it anyway because the message of liberty is worth showing up for. If you value my work, help me get to Sedona and put these ideas on stage.







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