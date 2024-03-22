Etienne Note: A week and ½ ago I made the decision to cover the Amazing Polly’s accusations against the Wellness Company in this article: The Amazing Polly and Kristin Elizabeth Go After The Wellness Company Dr. Peter McCullough and Foster Coulson’s Healthcare & Supplement Company Under the Microscope because it appeared to be a well-researched expose on the Wellness Company which was populated with some folks who I was already suspicious of. I feel it incumbent to share the other side of the story as I learned that some good people were on Polly’s “targeting list/board” and were getting attacked. I am slammed working on my book so hopefully there are those in the audience who can value-add this with their understanding of what is really going on here.

by hopegirl

As a follow up to the last video I made “Not-So-Amazing Polly’s Attack on Small Business” I have included a full timeline of the facts behind this case. This is to provide clarity for anyone who wishes to actually investigate this for themselves. In my video I had mentioned that if anyone could send me any proof of anything that would stand up in some legal court somewhere to please send it to me. Well the reaction to my video as a pissed off small business owner who is trying to stand up for what’s right has yielded results, and its not what you think.

SUMMARY:

On March 7th Amazing Polly Published a Video where she made several wild allegations against the Wellness Company. As part of her video she created a targeting list of a large group of mostly conservative alternative media influencers and small businesses. Here is that targeting list:

Polly has an army of online trolls, sock puppet accounts and bots that started bombarding all the people on this target list with accusations and intimidations. Telling them they need to stop supporting the Wellness Company and basically cut off all affiliate programs they may have. But it extended beyond just the wellness company. The attack was against independent media trying to sell products that they believe in. Sarah Westall did an excellent job describing what the experience was like on her interview here with Dave Hodges:

https://rumble.com/v4j2n4t-westall-and-hodges-defend-alt-media-figures-from-unwarranted-attacks.html

From Sarah Westall: (please watch the whole interview she says a lot more that is important info to have)

“Out of the blue, and this happened to a lot of people, we find out we are on this chart and we are being attacked for having any association with the Wellness company. What this chart did is it motivated this army of people, and there were also bots, that were commenting on our videos, sending us emails, telling us that we are bad people because we have an affiliation with the Wellness Company…. How do you know Polly has bots? This is how it appears, we are looking and there are these accounts all over the place that have like 57 followers, and they are immediately replying and its constant. Everything she does they are immediately replying to her and to others. I’ll do a response to her and it will get very little views, she will get thousands of views, she’s not being suppressed anymore. It feels like a government op”

In response to Polly publishing her video, people who knew Polly from her past started posting link in the comments section exposing her identity and background. More information was submitted later on showing that Polly has a history of harassing others that led to a Cease and Desist order. The evidence of her harassment of others back in 2016 is posted below along with a pdf version of the Cease and Desist order that you can read through for yourself. You will also view a video of Polly that shows a person that appears to be mentally ill. The harassment was not only done by Polly, but according to the Cease and Desist order, Polly’s Husband was also in the video harassing the victim alongside Polly. It was Polly’s husband who was served the Cease and Desist.

Polly’s husband works as a military contractor for the last 22 years for a company named Calian Ltd. Amongst the many things this company does it also specializes in delivering disinformation components for military exercises. Polly won’t do any live interviews, she won’t be seen on camera unless she can edit it and she won’t even get on a call that is audio only to have a dialogue with anyone. Polly has blocked many people who question her in anyway. Meanwhile those who have had the allegations thrown at them are more than willing to answer any and all questions honestly and openly.

UNDERSTANDING THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST THE WELLNESS COMPANY

Here is a timeline of highlights and links I have put together.

Where this started and who it came from. This is where Polly got all her information from for her latest video attacking TWC.

December 2023







This was written by Kristen Elizabeth who is a writer for Liam Sturgess, who works for The Kennedy Beacon, a substack series covering Robert F. Kennedy Jrs 2024 Presidential Campaign with materials highlighted and republished by Jack Dorsey.

Liam Sturgess linked in: https://www.linkedin.com/in/liam-sturgess/

In this smear article, (which was ridiculously long and appears to be written by AI) all the allegations against Foster Coulson and TWC were made.

Here is the jist of the allegations:

-TWC has ties to big pharma and intelligence agencies

-TWC is displacing poor and unfortunate people in Haiti to build a resort

-TWC is promoting the UN agenda

-TWC is putting mRNA tech in their vitamins

-TWC is controlling the alt news narrative (pay for play)

-TWC is linked to Blackwater and this makes it guilty of anything Blackwater might do (Blackwater being a major government contractor that thousands of military vets find employment in when they leave the military)

-Being a Military Vet or a Government Employee of any kind automatically makes you a bad person

February 2023:

Foster Coulson made himself available on a live Q&A call with a live chat where Polly, Elizabeth and Liam were all invited to. Foster answered all the allegations directly. Polly refused to get on the call, even refused to do audio only and insisted on staying in the chat where she and her troll Army hid like cowards spewing lies and accusations at Foster. Elizabeth and Liam didn’t show and then got on the call 5 minutes before the call ended and started spewing trash in the chat as well. I think Mr. Coulson did a fantastic job of answering all allegations. https://rumble.com/v4bc7ci-foster-coulson-of-twc.html

March 2023

Polly did her video with the targeting list. All allegations in her video come from the original hit piece from Elizabeth and Liam.

https://rumble.com/v4hhuou-twc-red-flags-the-expanding-narrative-network.html

Jim Followed up with a long line by line analysis of Polly’s video where he points out all the areas in Polly’s video where she lied and misled. Its 3 1/2 hours long.

https://rumble.com/v4io1c0-misinformation-polly.html

The tactics used here can be referred to Yellow Journalism Its how they make up stuff to persuade people to go to war.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yellow_journalism

And finally if you really want to know the ins and outs of all the covert tactics that are being used here: including astroturfing, discrediting a target, bots, sock puppet accounts and much more. This all comes from training manuals used by the NSA, GCHQ and leaked by Edward Snowden in 2014 of how covert agents character assassinate people online. I and my husband did an extensive 2 hour presentation on this online in 2019. Go ahead and educate yourself on how they conduct 5th Generation Warfare, because that is what is being done here.

https://www.hopegirlblog.com/2019/05/29/how-covert-agents-infiltrate-the-internet-to-manipulate-deceive-and-destroy-reputations-full-video/

BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON AMAZING POLLY

Her real name is Sherrie Nelson.

https://web.archive.org/web/20131117062452/http://sherrinelson.ca/bio

Her Husbands Name is Andrew Wills. He works for Calian Ltd for the last 22 years since 2002. Here is his linked in:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrew-wills-443b1531/?originalSubdomain=ca

His company Calian is a huge government contractor implementing emerging technologies (AKA transhumanism) all over Canada. This includes Hospital and medical systems and censorship of information around Covid. They also deliver disinformation campaigns for military excercises.

Here is a wikipedia link that explains emerging tech and transhumanism: look at the right, what does it say? Look at the left, thats what Calian Ltd. does.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emerging_technologies

Here is one example of Calian’s involvement with censorship around Covid.

https://www.calian.com/insights/disinformation-in-digital-spaces-a-key-weapon-in-war-and-competition-below-the-threshold-of-armed-conflict/

From the Calian Website:

“Calian develops and delivers large-scale, multi-agency exercises for miliary, public safety and utilities operators. We have delivered disinformation components for military exercises, for domestic major event security and for nuclear power generation exercises ranging from coordinated campaigns across all media channels to limited disinformation activities on key issues. Exercising the information domain provides a highly realistic simulation of the contemporary information space for exercise participants.”

