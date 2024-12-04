by Being Nobody, Going Nowhere

“Of course I take that HHS job, being pro-vax and pro-pharma is not a problem for me.”

Malone published this telling Substack today, showing the world his true face and motivations.

Before I dissect his post, here is a brief history of my feelings and assessments about Malone. I deliberately leave the “Dr.” out to show my disrespect and eliminate artificial “expert credibility,” which at least 95% of these so-called experts lack. They are primarily institutionalized elite-captured, trained intellectual monkeys thinking they “know” stuff.

Robert W Malone MD, MS

, once saved my sanity when he publicly confirmed (as an “expert”) what I have felt, like many of you, for more than a year: That the whole Covid pandemic is a scam. The vaccines are a mad idea, and we are witnessing a totalitarian overreach under the disguise of an “emergency”.

Yes, I still needed “expert authority voices” to confirm my inner knowledge and common sense. I still needed validation and felt more secure hearing an “expert” agree with me. Not anymore, thanks God. (And I mean that literally.) I didn’t realise then that “my idol” was much less informed and way more idiotic than myself. After all, he took these untested injections and almost died from them. I didn’t, despite not having invented the technology. All these “experts”, even the so-called resistant “experts” with fancy titles, can all get lost until they prove their humanity, humbleness, courage and common sense to me in action, not words. I think you read my mood by now: I am pissed off and angry, and I make no excuse for it. Angry people cause meaningful changes. Always have, always will. But anger is different from violence. I hate violence, but I like healthy anger. Anger is the most natural reaction when someone abuses or takes advantage of us. It builds meaningful boundaries. Bandits take you more seriously. I know that all these liberal and radical feminists out there want to turn every angry boy into a non-angry complacent self-doubting pussy for a reason. I bet that the most useful idiots for the elites are the armies of studied intellectuals. Those toxic, ideologically captured feminists with fancy titles run the majority of deep-state bureaucratic positions these days. Somehow, they think that it is only white, old men who yield to the perverted sexual arousal of power and are completely unaware that women of any race or colour yield to the same toxic perverted sexual arousal of power. That’s why - like the old white men - they get completely out of shape and are amongst the ugliest examples of the human species the world has ever seen. I never could and never will have any respect for any ugly leader. And the ugliness starts in the heart, thirsting for power. But back to Malone.

Of course, the days when I admired him are long gone. Not many leaders have the integrity to be in a position of power because of their lack of true spirituality. It is based on intimately knowing their false self (ego) and true self through daily spiritual practice, which will equip them with an authentic and profound integrity we can trust. These leaders are almost unheard of these days. Most of our leaders are selfish narcissists who are very clever in deceiving the stupid, naive masses. That’s why history is littered with horrific leaders who only brought misery, oppression, and darkness to the people. One stand-out exception to this rule was Mahatma Gandhi, a deeply spiritual man who freed India for the people in a peaceful way. That doesn’t mean he or the people were not angry about being oppressed by the British invaders in their own country. But Mahatma managed to use this lingering anger energy in a controlled, persistent, and constructive way rather than let it explode in a violent, destructive way that does nothing for the people and only disperses the usefulness of anger for change. That’s why authoritarian regimes often deliberately provoke angry but peaceful demonstrators by shoving extremely aggressive-looking, fear-inducing, powerful riot police in transhuman-looking uniforms into their faces. There are three common tactics to turn angry people into violent people:

They set parameters around demonstrations to herd them in. This escalates the fear and violent aggression in the initially peaceful group. Our symptomatic nervous system goes into immediate fight-or-flight mode, but fighting seems the only option when flight is impossible. They know that, of course. If they wanted peaceful demonstrations, they wouldn’t do that, keep a low profile, and only intervene for rare destructive acts of the very few troublemakers and out-of-control people in the group. Often, some of these troublemakers are disguised police agitators within the group. (Forgive me for not providing links—it is too time-consuming for a free publication. Research yourself if you doubt me, please.) Most mainstream people doubt this tactic because they don’t think deeply enough to see the genius yet evil rationale behind it. Authoritarian systems want violence for several reasons, but one of them is to disperse the underlying anger in the population and lower the anger charge before it spreads too far and is harnessed in a deliberate, intelligent, persistent, non-violent and disciplined movement that is much more dangerous to the system as the occasional violent demonstration. It is essential to know this mechanism within ourselves, and each of us has to learn to use our anger constructively against the totalitarian regime because violence will always work in their favour. It helps them convince the scared sheeple majority that the “radicals” cause the trouble, not themselves. It also convinces them that more “emergency laws” and “surveillance” are needed to keep them in check.

Back to Malone I still don’t think he was deliberately planted or captured opposition as many do, but I keep alert to this scenario as one possibility in this increasingly wicked world. I always felt that his unchecked ego and ambitions were his most significant liabilities, so I lost trust in him. The pivotal moment for me was when he sued the Braggins for “defamation”. I was no reader, nor did I know them at the time. I had no idea what the “defamation lawsuit” was about, and I didn’t care. However, it gave me valuable insight into Malone’s character, and I let him know about it in the comments before I unsubscribed. A man who “fears” for “his” reputation can’t be trusted. And a man who can’t deal with it himself and runs to the courts seemed weak to me. Shortly after, he went into “echo chamber mode” with his Substack and only allowed paying fangirls and boys to comment—a sure sign of a weak, insecure ego that can’t handle critiques or trolls. When he endorsed Trump before Kennedy did, as he proudly brags about in the above article, I knew he was out for a position of power in the new administration. So the former leader of the anti-Covid, anti-vax movement, travelling the world organizing resistance against what happened during the so-called pandemic, is now endorsing a man

who did a massive U-Turn from rightly playing down the pandemic theatre initially to the still bragging-about-it architect of “operation warp speed” that brought us the mad COVID restrictions and dangerous and ineffective vaccines. who still endorses the vaccines and falsely brags that they saved hundreds of millions of lives and were a success. who openly declares on The Joe Rogan Experience BEFORE the elections that “big pharma” are his friends.

For fucks sake, either everything Malone did before was a lie, or his unsatiable hunger for fame and influence makes him bridge this colossal “cognitive dissonance.”

