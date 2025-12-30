The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Suppose, say an NGO (Soros Open Society Foundation), or a comglomerate cabal of NGOs, Corporations, and Oligarchs (The WEF), or a man with a central bank currency printer in nearly every country (Rothschild)—wanted to disintigrate the United States: flooding us with illegals who hate us, collapsing jobs, wages, welfare coffers, and safety nets, and then looting all that's left from the states' treasuries— would be a great way to avchieve it.

In fact, they'd just keep right on doing what they're dong.

WEF's declaration that: "you will own nothing and be happy", is making more amd more sense with each passing day.

