by Kim Iversen and UK Sun

Virginia Giuffre, a Jeffrey Epstein victim, reportedly committed suicide in April 2025 at the age of 41 following a car accident. Critics are skeptical that she took her own life. Her book, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, was published posthumously. Giuffre was recruited from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club by Epstein. Americans want to know who in our government has been compromised in the massive blackmail scheme.

In the book, she claimed she was beaten and raped by a “well-known prime minister,” as she begged for her life. Giuffre has in the past indicated Israel’s former Prime Minister Ehud Barak (1999-2001), who was also its Defense Minister (2007-2013), as one of the many elite people who raped her in court filings.

Barak has repeatedly denied the claims made by Giuffre and said he had no knowledge that Epstein was running a sex ring. The former prime minister and defence minister was a personal friend of Epstein’s and received some $2.3 million in payments from a foundation associated with Epstein from 2004 to 2006

Another revelation in the book revealed how she lost a baby just four days after she flew back from “an orgy” with Prince Andrew and “eight other girls”. Reports indicate that Virginia Giuffre received an estimated $16 million from Prince Andrew as part of a settlement in her civil lawsuit against him, which alleged sexual assault.

While Virginia Giuffre did not name names in her book, she gave names in prior interviews and court documents. Based on that information, Kim Iversen speculated that billionaire #1 could be Glenn Dubin, billionaire #2 may be Thomas Pritzker, and billionaire #3 could be Leon Black or Michael Ovitz.

Related to this topic, Ehud Barak has been accused of being a chief mastermind behind 9/11. On 9/11, Ehud Barak was the first person to promote the false narrative by placing the blame for the terror attacks on Osama Bin Laden and calling for a US-led Global War on Terror from the London studios of the BBC World one hour after the second tower collapsed. Investigative journalist Christopher Bollyn wrote in a book, “The fact that Michael Chertoff now sits on the board of advisors of Ehud Barak’s company, Carbyne, and that Jeffrey Epstein invested millions of dollars into Barak’s enterprise is a solid line connecting the criminal network behind 9-11 with the Epstein sexual blackmail operation.” (Read more here)

From the UK Sun:

Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre beaten & raped by ‘well-known prime minister’ as she begged for her life, memoir claims

Giuffre says she first met the politician on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands sometime in 2002

The Jeffrey Epstein victim details the shocking revelations in her posthumous book Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice.

Giuffre recalls begging Epstein to step in after the politician, who has not been named, is said to have forced her to beg for her life.

However, the paedophile simply told her that it was just part of her job.

Giuffre wrote in an excerpt seen by the New York Post: “After the attack, I couldn’t stay a fool.

“Having been treated so brutally and then seeing Epstein’s callous reaction to how terrorised I felt, I had to accept that Epstein meted out praise merely as a manipulation to keep me subservient.

“Epstein cared only about Epstein.”

In her memoirs, Giuffre only referred to the man as the “prime minister,” adding that she was afraid he would “seek to hurt” her if she printed his name.

Giuffre has in the past indicated Israel’s former Prime Minister Ehud Barak as one of the many elite people who raped her in court filings.

Barak has repeatedly denied the claims.

She says in her book she first met the “prime minister” on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands sometime in 2002, when she was just 18.

Giuffre claims she was ordered to take him to a cabana, but once they were alone the man is said to have made it clear that “he wanted violence”.

She wrote: “He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me in fear for my life.

“Horrifically, the Prime Minister laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop.”

She added the politician “raped me more savagely than anyone had before.”

Giuffre then rushed to Epstein and begged him not to send her back to the politician.

She said in her book: “I got down on my knees and pleaded with him.

“I don’t know if Epstein feared the man or if he owed him a favour, but he wouldn’t make any promises, saying coldly of the politician’s brutality, ‘You’ll get that sometimes.’”

On another occasion, Epstein sent her back to the politician for a second encounter, this time in a cabin on the “Lolita Express”.

While the encounter was far less violent, Giuffre spent the entire hour fearing he would suddenly hit or strangle her, she wrote.

In her memoirs, Giuffre admitted that before the violent attack, she had given Epstein the benefit of the doubt, believing he cared for the girls he sex trafficked.

However, she was not entirely naïve, she wrote, and acknowledged that his “predilection for childlike girls was a sickness, but that in his twisted way he meant well.”

However, it was Epstein’s indifference to her fears and injuries at the hands of the prime minister which led to the then 18-year-old to face the truth.

She then predicted her own death in her memoirs, saying she would not survive the life of being sex trafficked and would either take her own life or die at the hand of one of Epstein’s friends.

Giuffre wrote: “I didn’t know it then, but my second interaction with the Prime Minister was the beginning of the end for me,” adding it was then that she stopped recruiting other young girls for Epstein as he had forced her to do in the past.

She said the final breaking point came when Epstein and his madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, pleaded with her to carry their child – an offer she said came with mansions, wealth and nannies around the clock but it would mean she had to sign away any legal rights.

She feared they were planning to use the baby as a future trafficking victim and started planning her escape.

Giuffre managed to flee their grasp not long after, but she was still haunted by her experiences for the rest of her life, particularly the “greedy, cruel look on the Prime Minister’s face as he watched me beg for my life.”

Barak has repeatedly denied the claims made by Giuffre and said he had no knowledge that Epstein was running a sex ring.

