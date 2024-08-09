By Daniel Cote

The interior designs of VIP business jets often look more like residential penthouses, at least in the eyes of many aviation designers. While opulent cabins in the world’s largest business jets sounds like it will be a given, the designers are combining the most sophisticated technologies with contemporary themes aimed at promoting emotional and physical wellness, facilitating business communications, and allowing the latest residential design concepts to take flight.

While all the major airframers offer customizable interiors, some business-jet buyers are looking for a bespoke approach that offers royals, heads of state, or CEOs an experience that inspires during travel. These could reflect cultural influences of the Middle East, where many of the largest business jets reside, or eclectic tastes of individual owners who want to make their own inimitable fashion statement.

Here are six of our favorite new bespoke interior designs, both concepts and real cabins.

With nearly 3,689 square feet of cabin space and currently the widest cabin among in the bizliner world, the BBJ-777-9 offers a broad canvas for a custom aircraft design fitting for royal families or heads of state. Luftansa Technik’s VVIP bespoke design concept, called CelestialSTAR, marries the perks of palace living with some of the most advanced technologies.

With a bevy of high-end comforts, the aircraft’s private suite features a bedroom, bathroom, and multifunctional “work and balance” area. Inside the bedroom is a sophisticated projection technology that can create an immersive experience by turning the walls into a cinema for entertainment, or to showcase 180 degrees of photography or fine art. The ensuite is designed with the largest rain and massage shower ever conceived for a private jet.

The second half of the cabin was designed for high-ranking ministers or state guests who reside in six Deluxe Suites, and first-class compartments. There are also 32 business-class seats in an Executive Area, followed by the rear of the cabin that includes an Entourage Area in a premium economy cabin. The concept won a Red Dot award for Design earlier this year.

Jet Aviation Design | Airbus A330-300

With a take on a famous rock formation in Madagascar, Tsingy de Bermarah, this interior lounge concept from Jet Aviation Design for an Airbus A330-300 combines a modern-classic aesthetic, ultra-modern furniture with seating and lighting to create a vibe more reminiscent of a private residence than a business jet.

Three-dimensional textures form a cave-like “snug” in the sidewall, finished in soft grays and beiges that recede into deep copper and earth tones. The abstract, angular shapes of the wall contrast with curves in the cut-out and furniture, together creating a kind of sculptured and organic space.

Shapes, patterns, and colors are accentuated by a tiled floor inlaid with carpet. Back-lit panels, cut-outs, and modern lamps help create the atmosphere. “This carefully orchestrated interplay of natural forms and contemporary styling brings the design together in a cohesive journey through the cabin, a story of nature set against the technology and innovation of the aircraft itself,” says Lauren Steventon, director of Global Marketing Communications for Jet Aviation Design.

Haven | B787-8

It might look like a flying palace, but this bespoke concept for the B787-8 by San Antonio–based Natalie Rodriguez Luxury Design, marries opulence, marble, high-gloss walnut, gold accents with contemporary furniture, all with an eye toward health, wellness, and sustainability.

Highlights in the lounge include a Carrara-marble veneered column with walnut accents and an imitation/digital fireplace. HD television monitors separate two well-appointed seating groups for both privacy and functionality. The television monitors are discreetly hidden behind custom art pieces that recess into the column when the monitors are in use. Bi-fold doors separate the dining space and an ornate galley for privacy, or they can recess into sidewall pockets for a more open layout.

The Master Suite includes a VIP Bedroom combining contemporary and classic sophistication in a spacious area with a king-sized bed with tufted headboard, a chandelier-inspired flush-mounted fixture specially designed for jet travel, and an elegant two-seat divan for two facing a second imitation fireplace and monitor. A private wellness room includes a treadmill and studio cycle, while the master lavatory showcases a variety of appointments including a full rain shower.

Sky Blue | B787 and BBJ Lounge

Paris-based PierreJean Vision Design & Architecture says that its bespoke custom business jet designs, like Sky Blue, incorporate a steady and rapid evolution of technology including sensitive lighting, entertainment systems for images or movies integrated into full-height partitions, electrical window shades, and even incorporating smart fabrics (able to respond to changes in their environment, including shape memory alloys). Sky Blue, one of its concepts for the B787, utilizes space for openness and comfort. Neutral color tones, a dark walnut entertainment partition, flanked by executive leather seating and two-day beds highlight the main lounge.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.