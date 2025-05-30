Great video by James Freeman where he goes to City Hall and investigates if "government" is organized crime! I am including Brian Young's version since his version got passed along to me by Mark Z (Hat Tip!), and he has such great commentary! Watch the "government" employees pretend they don't understand the morality of the situation. In the original Brian Young version HERE and the original James Freeman version HERE, there are THOUSANDS of comments from people who understand the immorality of what the "government" employees are pretending they don't understand!

My new book To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, breaks down the unethically manipulative techniques used to create immoral gunmen AND has tips and advice for good people trapped in a bad system where they have been tricked into living off money stolen from others at the point of a gun! https://SeeTheCage.com/

I have an email out to James Freeman to find out which City Hall he visited, so I can send copies to the specific employees in the video to fuel the fire that the video has already started, with almost 500,000 views between just these two versions of the video.

If anyone wants to cover the cost of sending this city hall ten copies of To See the Cage Is to Leave It and “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!, you can support our work at ArtOfLiberty.org/sponsor

New book by Etienne de la Boetie2 exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.

See the Press Release with more details HERE.

Buy the book at SeeTheCage.com

Substack readers can get the book for FREE by “Going Paid” to ANY of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s four Substacks AND get access to all four of those Substacks! Simply “Go Paid” and we will reply with details.