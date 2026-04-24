by npub1tuw5xsg

The President of the United States told me to buy crypto.



I did not ask questions. Questions are for people who do not trust the President.



I sold the truck the same afternoon.



I have sent the phrase "few understand" to 1,400 people since then. Eleven bought in. Seven still speak to me. That is a 64% retention rate. In network marketing, that is elite. I track it on a spreadsheet called "Adoption Metrics." My wife called it something else. She is at her mother's house now. The other four will come back. They always come back. They just need one green candle.



October 2024. The President posted a video. I watched it 11 times. I screen-recorded it. I added a rocket emoji border. I sent it to every group chat I am in. My LinkedIn headline says "WLFI OG | Web3 Patriot | Diamond Hands By Design | NFA." I have 340 connections. 310 are crypto. 20 are bots. The other 10 are my alts. The alts are important for engagement metrics.



My boss asked me to stop discussing WLFI during the team standup. I reported him to HR for suppressing financial literacy. They scheduled a meeting. I presented the tokenomics. They eliminated the standup. That is called winning.



I put $22,000 into WLFI at $0.015. Every dollar the truck was worth.



My wife said "you sold the truck."



I said I was reallocating from a depreciating asset into a generational position. She said the kids need to get to school. I said the bus is free. The bus takes 55 minutes. The truck took 12. That is 43 extra minutes per day my children spend not looking at screens. I am building their financial future and their attention spans at the same time. She did not understand alpha.



My children drew a picture of our truck. With crayons. On the back of a homework sheet. I explained that was a sunk cost and we do not grieve sunk costs in this household.



My mother called and asked if I was in a cult. I sent her the tokenomics. She started crying too. It is a very emotional document.



The price is $0.08. That is a sale. Amazon dropped 90% after the dot-com crash. Bitcoin dropped 80% in 2018 and hit $100,000. Apple was 90 days from bankruptcy. Tesla was the most shorted stock in America. Every asset I have ever compared WLFI to eventually went up.



WLFI has not gone up yet.



That is called being early.



My doctor said my blood pressure is 160 over 100. I told him that is still below the all-time high.



I am an unpaid moderator on the official WLFI Telegram. 200,000 members. I moderate 6 hours a day. I have banned over 11,000 accounts. People who ask "when can we sell" or "is this a rug" or "why does the team hold 73% of the supply." The difference between a question and FUD is whether the person already believes in the answer. I believe in the answer. I protect the answer. That is community.



I have been awake for 41 hours. The Telegram does not moderate itself. I sleep in 90-minute cycles on my cousin's couch. That is how Elon does it. My wife took the bed. And the bedroom. And the house. But the sleep schedule is optimized.



I printed the painting and hung it above the couch. The President in white robes. Halo of gold coins. Laying hands on a sick man while the nation kneels. My cousin asked me to take it down. He said it looks like Jesus. The President himself said he is a doctor in that painting. My cousin pointed at the halo. I said that is decorative. He said the text says "Crypto Jesus." I said that is a term of endearment. He said it is not a photograph. I said it is more accurate than a photograph.



My most important contribution is the counter-FUD spreadsheet. Every negative article. Every critical tweet. Column A is the FUD. Column B is the rebuttal. Column C is whether the rebuttal worked.



Column C is mostly empty.



That means the FUD is institutional. Three separate people have sent me the Wikipedia page for "sunk cost fallacy." I added all three to Column A.



If it were retail FUD, my rebuttals would work. The fact that they do not work proves I am over the target.



The President's family receives 75 cents of every dollar. That is alignment. When the founder takes 75%, the founder cannot walk away. I explained this on a Twitter Space to 14 listeners. Eight were bots. Six were my alts and my brother-in-law, who I made listen while driving. He put in $8,000 at Thanksgiving because I told him it was asymmetric upside. He has not returned a text since January. He blocked me in March.



Paper hands.



Someone in the Telegram called it a Ponzi scheme. A Ponzi scheme pays early investors with money from late investors. We cannot sell. Nobody gets paid. That is the opposite of a Ponzi scheme. That is better.



Justin Sun invested $75 million and got his tokens frozen. Filed a 52-page lawsuit. $276 million in claimed damages. Called the freeze function "a trap masquerading as a door."



Bullish.



If the compliance system did not work, they could not have frozen a billionaire. The freeze proves the technology is functional. Sun is FUD.



The co-founder of World Liberty Financial previously ran a company called Date Hotter Girls LLC.



People bring this up like it matters. He identified an underserved market and built a product. That is the entrepreneurial mindset. You find people who want something they cannot get through normal channels and you give them a way in. First it was lonely men. Now it is the global economy. The pipeline is consistent.



Barron Trump is the project's DeFi Visionary. He is 19. Vitalik Buterin published the Ethereum whitepaper at 19. I have posted this comparison 6 times. Barron has not published a whitepaper. He does not need to. His father is the President of the United States. Vitalik's father was a computer scientist. Barron's father can pardon people.



That is a better use case than smart contracts.



Abu Dhabi bought 49% of the project for $500 million. A sovereign wealth fund. Sovereign wealth funds employ hundreds of analysts. When my brother-in-law said the numbers do not add up, I asked him: are you smarter than Abu Dhabi?



He stopped answering my texts.



I take that as a no.



My therapist suggested I diversify my identity beyond crypto. I diversified into two additional WLFI Telegram groups. One is in Portuguese. I do not speak Portuguese. Conviction is multilingual.



A crypto risk firm gave WLFI a D rating. D. These are the same agencies that rated Lehman Brothers investment-grade until the morning it collapsed. I do not trust rating agencies. I trust the President.



The DeFi platform has not launched. It was announced 2 years ago. People call this "vaporware." The pyramids took 20 years. I said this in the Telegram. Someone replied "the pyramids were built by slaves." I banned him. That was off-topic.



My credit score dropped 140 points. That is the legacy financial system punishing innovation. When WLFI launches a credit product, I will be first in line. They have not announced a credit product. I can wait.



I voted yes on the governance proposal that lets the team unlock their tokens. The team holds 73%. Investors hold 27%. The team voted to unlock the team. When the majority decides, the majority decides. I was in the 27% that paid. I voted with the 73% that did not. That is conviction.



I made 3 YouTube videos explaining why the $75 million Dolomite loan is treasury management. Total views: 340. Twenty-two are mine. The comments say "cope." Cope is not a rebuttal. Cope is what people say when they do not have a counterargument and they know it. If I were wrong, they would explain why. They cannot. They write "cope" at 2 AM.



That is fear.



My last remaining friend asked if I was okay. I sent him the whitepaper. He has not responded in 9 days. I count that as a pending conversion.



My wife took the children to her mother's house on March 14th. She said I put their education fund into WLFI. I did. I put it where the President told me to put it. Locked tokens cannot be lost. You cannot lose what you cannot sell. That is security. Savings accounts earn 4%. WLFI has a 4-year lockup. The education fund was sitting there doing nothing. Now it is vesting.



I explained this at the kitchen table. She started crying. I told her to zoom out.



She took the children.



That was an overreaction to an unrealized loss.



Her lawyer sent a letter. I forwarded it to the Telegram as evidence of coordinated FUD.



I set my phone background to the painting. The President in the robes. The coins. The healing. My 7-year-old saw it and asked why the President is dressed like Jesus. I said he is dressed like a doctor. She said doctors do not wear robes. I said some doctors do. She asked if we could go to McDonald's. I said we are long on delayed gratification.



She will bring them back when it unlocks. Everyone comes back when it unlocks. The brother-in-law. The man from church. The 7 who still speak to me and the 4 who stopped. They will all come back.



There is a man at my church. I told him about the project in January 2025. He put in his emergency fund. $3,200. Every dollar. His son is about 9. He stopped sitting near me at the 9 AM service. When I see him in the parking lot he looks at the ground.



He is not angry. He is embarrassed he did not buy more. When this unlocks and his $3,200 becomes $32,000, he will sit next to me again. He will shake my hand. He will say thank you.



I have rehearsed this.



If I were wrong, I would feel wrong. I do not feel wrong. I feel early. That is peer-reviewed enough for me.



DYOR means "do your own research." I have a custom keyboard shortcut that types it in one keystroke. I use it 30 times a day. My research was the President's video. I watched it. I believed it. I acted. That is research. Everything after that is FUD.



Three of my recruits have threatened to sue me. Personally. For recommending a project that the President of the United States put his name on. They signed the accredited investor checkbox. I told them it was "just a formality."



I have not paid rent in two months. My landlord does not understand lockup periods. I offered him tokens. He said he only accepts U.S. dollars. The irony is completely lost on him.



I am not the President. I am not his sons. I am a moderator. With a spreadsheet. And a bus pass.



I own 1,466,667 tokens. They were worth $674,667 at the peak. They are worth zero right now because I cannot sell them. I report the peak. That is not dishonesty. That is forward guidance.

My mother asked what the tokens are worth today. I said that is the wrong question. She asked what the right question is. I said "when." She hung up. She is not ready.

I also owned property in Decentraland. Two parcels. One next to a virtual nightclub that closed.

But that was different. That was not backed by the President.

This is backed by the President.

Few understand.

Next week I am starting a new DM campaign. 2,000 accounts. I have updated the spreadsheet. I have a new column. Column D.

Column D is called "Conviction Score."

I fill it in myself.

I am not early.

I am right.



That is the same thing except one of them requires evidence

from Peter Girnus @gothburz on X

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