Political prisoner Ross Ulbricht, has been in jail since 2013, serving double life sentences for the victimless crime of creating a website that matched willing buyers and sellers of items that were not considered legal in every jurisdiction. Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! has publicized his plight and pushed for his release since the first edition! Now, some of the leading artists in the truth movement have dropped an entire album of original music publicizing the cruelty and travesty of justice represented by his imprisonment.

Donald Trump has vowed to commute Ross’ sentence and this album should help to keep his feet to the fire! All proceeds benefit freeing Ross! Get the album on Bandcamp HERE!

Find out more about Ross’ case and join 600,000 others in signing a petition for his release at: https://FreeRoss.org/

ALL PROCEEDS FROM THIS ALBUM GOES DIRECTLY TO ROSS ULBRICHT. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT🙏



FREE FOR DOWNLOAD + OPTION TO DONATE



This is the only site where you can access the FULL version of this album, that includes 2 additional songs.

credits

released January 18, 2025



Vocals: Prezence, Hi-Rez, Freenauts (including: Silver Stax, AV, CTRAFFIK, & Kingdom Kome), 33 Is Here (Derrick Broze), DankPHART, Illuminati Congo, Tatiana Moroz, Samurhymez, Young Peezy AKA Pepe, Adam Kokesh, Jordan Page, & Free Ross Now





Music: Prezence, Silver Stax, Jendrix, Tatiana Moroz, Young Peezy AKA Pepe, Mike Check Music, Jordan Page, & Free Ross Now



Executive Producer: Kenny Palurintano



Free Ross Now Productions ™ & Self Owned Souls Records ™

