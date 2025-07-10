by Free Cities Foundatio

Latin America Field Report: Próspera, Morazán & CryptoCity

Free Private Cities managing director, Peter Young recently returned from a visit to three of the most well-known Free City projects: Próspera, Ciudad Morazán in Honduras, and CryptoCity in Venezuela. Here's what he discovered...

Próspera: A Developing Sense of Community

Peter's recent return to Próspera — his first in two and a half years — showed just how far the project has come. The long-awaited 14-storey Duna Towers are now fully built and operational, offering modern apartments, a coworking space, a café, and a gym and rooftop infinity pool.

Perhaps more significantly, a tangible sense of community is beginning to take shape. Peter spent time co-working alongside local startups, visited Circular Factory, where modular components are being produced for new construction, and met some of the city's early pioneers — including a three-generation family — who have relocated from around the world to call Próspera home. There's growing momentum, with more people choosing to build their lives, businesses, and families in this emerging Free City.

Prospera residents working in Duna Tower's Makerspace

Here are a few clips to give you a sense of how things are developing:

If you're curious to visit Próspera yourself, travel and accommodation have never been easier. This September, we recommend attending Infinita's Biotech & Longevity Month — a dynamic gathering of innovators, entrepreneurs, and health enthusiasts shaping the future of medicine and governance on the island.

At the same time, excitement is growing around the recently announced Bitcoin District: an initiative to establish a bitcoin-native business hub within Próspera. Find out more about retreats, conference and onboarding weekends here.

Próspera's Duna Tower: The Tallest Building on the Island of Roatán

Ciudad Morazán: Steady Progress

During a brief stop in Ciudad Morazán, Peter observed a number of new businesses now up and running — including a gym, a hairdresser, several shops, and a fantastic outdoor barbecue restaurant. He also spent a night in Ciudad Morazán's Airbnb — check it out here. The project continues to develop as a walkable, secure community just a short drive from Honduras' largest city, San Pedro Sula.

Peter also noted steady progress on a new four-storey block of studio apartments, which will offer even more affordable housing options for residents (likely rent $100 per month) and increase the community's capacity by an estimated 200 people.

New four-storey apartment block under construction in Ciudad Morazán

Building on the Frontier: Inside Venezuela's CryptoCity

In Venezuela, Peter Young met with Tim Stern, the founder of CryptoCity — a bold new privately run city taking shape on Margarita Island.

A crypto entrepreneur turned community-builder from Germany, Tim is building a haven for those seeking to escape the heavy-handed regulation and high taxation of modern European states. His vision has already attracted a strong and growing German-speaking community, many of whom are relocating to the island in search of greater personal and economic freedom.

While Venezuela is often associated with socialist control and political instability, Tim argues that the reality on the ground — especially on Margarita Island — tells a different story. In practice, there is a surprising amount of de facto freedom for entrepreneurs and private initiatives. What's more, in 2022 the Venezuelan government has introduced a Special Economic Zones program, granting targeted areas regulatory and tax exemptions to encourage development. CryptoCity benefits from this SEZ status, giving it a more favourable environment for investment and innovation than the country at large.

Peter toured the 40-hectare site where CryptoCity is being developed. He learned that the project will include over 300 residential plots, ranging from 500 to 2000 square metres in size, with room to expand as the community grows. A future port and supporting infrastructure are also planned, highlighting the project's ambition to bring new energy, investment, and opportunity to Margarita Island as a whole.

🎥 Watch Peter's exclusive site visit and interview with Tim Stern here.

🔗 Learn more at cryptocity.land or follow them on Instagram

Peter visits CryptoCity's construction site in Venezuela

