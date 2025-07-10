The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
2h

Could "voluntaryist" ideology realized to some extent in these experimental endeavors be part of the emerging vision of tech oligarchs and become something quite different than envisioned (or is this cover for realizing the tech oligarchy)? A great and challenging analysis that includes these sites: https://substack.com/inbox/post/167709921 (Courtenay Turner). Sure, it "defends" to some extent, "statism" but it does so as a means of comparison, not as the definitive solution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture