By EZ in News

"Today, I am thrilled to introduce not a hardware wallet, but the world's first personal security platform. Introducing Foundation's third generation device Passport Prime," announced Zach Herbert, co-founder and CEO of Foundation.

According to the announcement, the fully open-source device is set to deliver robust Bitcoin wallet support, advanced features, and a secure yet smartphone-like experience.

The third-generation device by Foundation will run on KeysOS and feature a third-party app store. It includes apps such as a 2-factor authenticator, a Security Keys app for multifactor authentication via USD and NFC, and Seed Vault for organizing seed phrases. Additionally, it targets encrypted flash drives with 50 GB of memory for storing sensitive files, secured by a feature called Airlock.

"Passport Prime is the only device anyone needs to safeguard the digital keys, passwords, and other authentication codes. Customers who previously used a range of devices, including hardware wallets, security keys, or encrypted flash drives can now use Passport Prime to safeguard their entire digital life, now and forever, on a single device and for a fraction of the cost," said Herbert.

Over the last two years, the Foundation team has built KeyOS, which powers Passport Prime. It is an open-source, next-generation kernel operating system written in Rust and built on Xous.

To guarantee security, all apps on KeyOS will be sandboxed and receive hardened child seeds, meaning that even if an app is malicious, it has no access to the master seed and cannot communicate with other apps.

"A Microkernel is an ideal foundation for a personal security platform that offers better resistance and better modularity while also implementing key security features like process isolation and communication using only via message passing. KeyOS offers a highly modular yet locked-down environment where apps run side by side in their own sandboxes while the OS manages permissions. This is how we are going to enable third-party apps and grow Passport Prime into a robust developer platform," said the CEO.

By the middle of next year, developers will be able to create third-party applications for KeyOS without needing approval from the Foundation. KeyOS is set to provide an open platform for developers.

The company also announced a partnership with Cake Wallet, which is set to introduce the first third-party app running on KeyOS.

For Passport Prime, Foundation also created a new Bluetooth protocol Quantum Link, that is designed to provide security over Bluetooth.

"Passport Prime contains a dedicated Bluetooth chip separate from the security processor running KeyOS. This Bluetooth chip can only send and receive messages that are already encrypted using quantum-resistant tech" for establishing encrypted tunnels, explained the CEO.

The onboarding process has also been revamped to enhance personal security and simplify access for new users. Instead of the traditional method of recording seed words, Passport Prime will come with NFC keycards. During setup, users simply need to tap two of these cards to their Passport Prime device, streamlining the initial configuration.

The default onboarding experience of KeyOS uses a 2 out of 3 Shamir secret sharing scheme to split your seed into three parts: two on cards and one on the Envoy mobile app. Its Magic Backup technology provides an iCloud-like experience for Passport Prime by encrypting data and settings on-device before sending them to Foundation servers via Envoy. Without requiring usernames, passwords, or email addresses, KeyOS is set to ensure privacy by keeping seed words on the device. To restore your Passport Prime, simply connect it to Envoy and use one of the keycards.

"There's no user name, there is no password, and there's no email address - we know absolutely nothing about you and no seed words ever leave your device. You store the keycards, and we simply store an encrypted blob of your settings and your metadata. So if you ever need to replace your Passport Prime, simply connect it to Envoy, and tap one of your two keycards, and that's it. It's that simple. Your device will be restored exactly as it was."

Envoy+ subscription with Magic Backups will cost $5 per month following the expiration of a 6 month free trial.

Developers interested in building apps on KeyOS can learn more on Foundation's website and sign up for updates as the team prepares to release KeyOS developer kit mid next year.

The device is priced at $299 and shipping is set to begin in Q1 2025.

The first 1,000 customers can pre-order the device through Foundation’s Early Access Program.

"Passport Prime is the first device of its kind: a Personal Security Platform that’s fit for the future decentralized economy, making it simple to safeguard all your private keys in one offline device, and sign every kind of transaction or contract with complete peace of mind," added the CEO.

You can watch the full keynote of the announcement here:

Key features

KeyOS. Foundation's KeyOS, an open-source microkernel OS, enhances hardware wallet security and modularity with features like process isolation and message-passing.

Mobile-Centric Experience. Envoy app enables secure Bluetooth onboarding with QuantumLink , simplifies Bitcoin self-custody for beginners, and offers robust privacy features like Tor and personal node connectivity.

NFC for easy and quick backups with Foundation’s NFC keycards.

Third party apps and developer ecosystem. Passport Prime will support third-party apps, enhancing its functionality beyond traditional hardware wallets. Its launch partner, Cake Wallet, will add extend for Monero, Ethereum, and Solana. Additional apps include 2FA Codes app for secure two-factor authentication; Security Keys app for multifactor authentication via USB or NFC; File Browser for encrypted flash drive functionality with 50 GB of memory for storing sensitive files secured via Airlock. Seed Vault app for organizing seed phrases..

Simplified onboarding experience using: 2 out of 3 Shamir secret sharing for seed storage. Magic Backup technology for encrypted backups. No usernames, passwords, or email required. Encrypted data stored on Foundation servers. Easy device restoration with NFC keycards.

Premium design, featuring a 3.5” touchscreen, anodized aluminum, and Gorilla Glass for durability.

Priced at $299, the device is set to offer advanced security and user-friendly design, making it a top choice for both crypto novices and experts.

Full specifications

