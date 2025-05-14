The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

User's avatar
Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
25m

New President, New "Pay For Play." Haven't we seen this before, recently, from "the other party" in the "uni-party" mirage that passes for governance in a country that has suspended the Constitutional Republic (with no on in sight interested in restoring it) and declared it's Monarch to have absolute power and no accountability, including bribes from foreign powers?

