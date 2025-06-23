by Dr Mike Yeadon

I’ve not returned to reproductive toxicity risk since first pointing it out with Dr Wolfgang Wodarg in our open letter to European Medicines Agency on December 1st, 2020. That letter was extremely thoroughly censored and picked up by almost nobody, even so called alternative media.

https://2020news.de/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Wodarg_Yeadon_EMA_Petition_Pfizer_Trial_FINAL_01DEC2020_EN_unsigned_with_Exhibits.pdf

Three months later, on 28 February 2021, I was one of many co-signatories to another open letter to the EMA;

https://doctors4covidethics.org/urgent-open-letter-from-doctors-and-scientists-to-the-european-medicines-agency-regarding-covid-19-vaccine-safety-concerns/

It was known with certainty even before the faked regulatory authorisations that prompting the body to manufacture non-self proteins WILL trigger autoimmune diseases. Not a maybe. It’s a will-do-so. The doctors were taught this in medical school. It’s Immunology 101. It’s the basis of avoiding failures of organ transplants.

There may appear to be a possible rescue argument; that by making spike protein ourselves we learn it as self. A moment’s thought however, and it’s clear this would undermine the entire supposed method of protection.

There is no escaping it.

Taking their own core narrative as basis; that our cells are programmed to produce the spike proteins, mass autoimmunity is inevitable.

Whether this narrative is accurate is another question, but there is no doubt that their own assertions amount to a statement that these “vaccines” will deliberately induce an inevitable autoimmune firestorm in every jabbee, with only the degree of damage being in question. We are dealing here with the sophisticated targeting - by the bodies extraordinary defence system - of every cell in the body that succeeds in producing spike proteins.

The delivery mechanism chosen by Moderna and Pfizer was (worryingly as we shall see) little fatty coats called Lipid Nanoparticles, LNPs.

A main characteristic being the ability to cross barriers in the body to deliver their payload.

It was also known in 2012 if not earlier that any macromolecules formulated in lipid nanoparticles leads to an accumulation of the payload INTO THE OVARIES.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0168365912000892

In late 2018 the following very detailed paper appeared - barely a year before the penultimate rehearsal for the scam, Event 201.

https://www.dovepress.com/potential-adverse-effects-of-nanoparticles-on-the-reproductive-system-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-IJN

Combine the LNP damage and the propensity to trigger autoimmune destruction from the jabs and the accumulation of payload into the ovaries and it was obvious what the risks were.

(Note, If a person allows themselves to be injected with for example an mRNA-based product, every cell that takes it up is caused to synthesise whatever is encoded by the mRNA sequence. It doesn’t much matter what is encoded. Even if it’s a meaningless polypeptide or protein, it’ll still prompt your body to attack & kill these cells, because it detects you’ve been invaded.)

Whether problems would actually occur we could not say.

But the theoretical risk was extraordinarily high.

And there was no attempt to derisk the obvious risks from reproductive toxicology.

By the way, full package reproductive toxicology studies HAVE STILL NOT BEEN DONE.

Though the danger and need for such studies was expressed nearly two decades ago

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0958166907001553

Read the post below though and it will be clear why.

Mistakes Were Not Made.

This information in Katherine’s post is core and essential for anyone trying to understand the apparently nonsensical decisions taken in the name of ‘health’.

You will find it shocking and impossible to take on board at first. But Katherine and Sasha’s work is methodically sourced and pointed to - every gradual change in law that has led to the current situation.

I’m sorry, but they are trying to reduce our numbers.

Of course I realise how mad it sounds. I would have scoffed 5 years ago (just about) at such a notion.

It has been my contention from the very beginning, that the design intent of these injections was always to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors

and to be factual rather than boastful, I ought to know. Perhaps more importantly, ‘they’ definitely knew.

Katherine’s work puts everything in a deeper context; this operation is over a century longer than Covid.

Though inevitable damage was guaranteed, I doubted the aim was to sterilise everyone, because that would lead to premature discovery.

I could do nothing more. I had to wait outcomes. I still do.

Though I do so with a heavy heart, because our warnings from before the release are regrettably manifesting.

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/download/96/262/530

And then there is the infamous confidential

Japanese Pfizer Biodistribution Document.

The Pharmokinetic study we were not meant to see.

Take a look at the first column after quarter of an hour.

It’s already everywhere but mostly low concentrations. It’s high in the blood and by 48 hours it has slightly dwindled.

Pituitary gland, ovaries and spleen are already well off the mark.

But look what happens after 48h

A slight increase in the Pituitary but the Ovaries are rising and rising and showing no signs of stopping. Quite the reverse. The rise is quasi-exponential and clearly continuing after the last measure.

If we look at the whole table, we can see most concentrations rising and falling by 48 hours.

But the spleen and ovaries stand out as preferential places for the circulating payloads to reach.

The majority may stay in the injection site, but plenty reach the ovaries.

It looks like the accumulation and damage is increased during ovulation.

More and more studies are confirming the catastrophic effects..

All these studies are a long way from the full package reproductive toxicology study that should have been a given before release.

This kind of study of course is one of many that I’ve long pointed out are considered routine requirements for even contemplating administration to anyone at - or currently below - reproductive age, so not to girl children let alone healthy young women (broadly classified as Women Of Childbearing Potential - WOCBP)

Since thalidomide in the eariy 1960s, all new medical interventions have been considered as presumptive reproductive toxins.

Accordingly they are NEVER offered to WOCBP, even if there’s an arguable benefit to them.

Even after extensive reproductive toxicology testing has been completed and nothing abnormal detected, new medical interventions are still not recommended. Over time, what’s often termed a “natural experiment” occurs, there being inadvertent administration to WOCBP and yet no hints of reprotox issues arising. That added to a clean reprotox profile usually leads to cautious use in this population. By that time we also have decent data on utility of the medical intervention.

