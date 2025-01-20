by Resistance GB and InfoWars

Andrew Bridgen, a member of parliament (MP) in the UK from 2010 to 2024. He was expelled from the conservative Tory party in 2022 after being accused of anti-Semitism for tweeting that an unnamed cardiologist told him that COVID ‘vaccine’ harm was “the biggest crime since the Holocaust”. He has also condemned other vaccines, mass immigration, Net Zero climate policies, militant transgender policies for children, and the power grab by the World Health Organization. He is now speaking out about the sex slave trade, murder, and organ harvesting of children by “self-proclaimed” elites. He estimated that hundreds and hundreds of children have been flown into the UK, raped, murdered, and then harvested for their organs. He disclosed that “child trafficking is the glue that holds the self-proclaimed elites together.” Pedophilia or profiting from child trafficking is the ultimate blackmail, and that there’s no way out of the club for them because they would all have to go down together. Complaints have been filed with police and MI5 for decades, but have been ignored. It is difficult for UK citizens to speak out because every word is monitored online and can lead to imprisonment even if it is the truth.

He noted that no one in UK is convicted for pedophilia until they are dead because thesex abusers are linked to too many others. For example, Jimmy Savile was connected to the royal family, the BBC and political elites, and was only publicly denounced after death.

Bridgen said that 250,000 English white girls raped by Muslim gangs over last few decades, but authorities have zero interest in stopping it. Prime Minister Starmer, a former prosecutor, is currently trying to stop a public investigation of the grooming gangs.

