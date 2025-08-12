by Gateway Pundit

When it comes to journalistic ethics, former CNN host Jim Acosta clearly has none.

Acosta recently interviewed one of the victims of the Parkland shooting. Not a real one, mind you, but an AI generated version of one of the victims who died in the shooting.

Acosta actually spoke to this non-real person as if it was real and used the AI generation to push gun control.

This is just sick.

From Townhall:

I don’t know what this is, but it’s unseemly, insensitive, and creepy. The interview should never have been done, and whoever or whichever group of people thought this was a good idea, creating AI chatbots for those killed during the Parkland shooting, are ghouls. In 2018, 17 students were murdered during the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Joaquin Oliver, 17, was one of those people, and he “spoke” with former CNN host Jim Acosta in a surreal “interview,” which inevitably led to a push for more gun control… Acosta: “I would like to know what your solution would be for gun violence.” AI Joaquin Oliver: “Great question. I believe in a mix of stronger gun control laws, mental health support, and community engagement.” “We need to create safe spaces for conversations and connections, making sure everyone feels seen and heard. It’s about building a culture of kindness and understanding. What do you think about that?” Acosta: “I think that’s a great idea, Joaquin.”

Here is the full video:

People reacted to this with disgust.



What on earth is this demonic madness?

Acosta got fired from CNN, so now he’s “interviewing” scripted AI chatbot holograms of dead people which are pre-programmed to agree with him. Absolute insanity. https://t.co/j4qsTSThos — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 4, 2025 This is so insane and evil. It should never be done. I'm speechless. https://t.co/y7vvIzd1Ov — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 4, 2025 Jim Acosta who took great offense to being labeled fake news is now conducting fake interviews with dead people for content and clicks. https://t.co/6gO7QBEWFV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2025

Continue reading...

Have You Seen James Corbett’s Interview of Etienne? How to Leave the Cage?

Etienne recently appeared on The Corbett Report with James Corbett to discuss his new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many.

It is definitely one of Etienne’s best interviews ever! If you have ever wanted to share Etienne’s work with your friends, family or colleagues, this is the interview for you. You can get a copy of To See the Cage is to Leave It (press release) by “Going Paid” on Substack AND get access to all FOUR of the Art of Liberty’s Substacks: Important News from the Art of Liberty Foundation, The Daily News, The Daily News Digest, and Five Meme Friday. By “Going Paid” you can get access to the full transcript, all the slides, memes, and videos mentioned in the interview: How to Leave the Cage - James Corbett & Etienne de la Boetie2

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne's new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.