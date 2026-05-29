The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
2h

What a clever little Rogue to Hoodwink the Hoodwinkers 😂

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
2h

“The FBI is working closely with our partners at the CIA and the Department of Justice as we continue to investigate this matter fully. We are committed to following the facts, ensuring accountability, and pursuing justice in accordance with the law.”

Too bad they can't apply the same philosophy to the unhinged, sadistic pedo in the White House.

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