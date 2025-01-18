Peggy Hall Interview with Forensic Arborist Robert Brame

Let’s get to the fire anomalies.

“this is heat”

I am summarizing the points that Robert Brame makes and if I get a detail wrong, please correct me with receipts, and I will clear up or clarify.

This is what a forest fire looks like.

A real one.

The leaves and pines burn off.

If the tree survives, it is bare.

With the new crop of fires, you will see leaves a plenty.

It is false that green leaves do not burn. Brame says toss green leaves into your campfire. They burn.

The new fires burn from the inside out. Like a microwave.

Eucalyptus is very combustible.

Brame says glass melts at 2,500-degrees.

Feel free to fact check this and report in. I’m trying to learn and I don’t land on one expert on fire or viruses.

This does not look like a forest fire.

Or…a “wildfire”.

The trees, y’all.

Sidebar: I saw that a detective was big mad about people asking about DEW and pointed out the trees were “singed”.

Dude lost his home and appears to have turbo-aged seven years in one week so I am not going to pile on with a logic sandwich or to point out that it would be a false binary to say ARSON or DEW.

WHY NOT BOTH?

Anyway, the trees, y’all.

Brame points out again and again that the streets are clean. Like street sweepers just cleaned them during the fire.

One of the basic points is that water conducts electrical (microwave?) fires and this is how you see a damn FIRE HYDRANT on fire.

Holy. Shit.

Look at all the foliage.

More ridiculously clean streets.

Look at all the trees. I think Brame said that these were conifers.

Again…for reference. 👇

Brame said he went back up and this inside-out burn tree was gone.

“removing the evidence?” helpfully suggested Peggy.

Santa Rosa, 2017

Quite a forest fire, huh?

Fence post is only burned where the nails are.

How?

Steel belted tires utterly destroyed.

Polyester tires survive.

Smart Car.

Imagine trying to drive out of a fire in a Smart Car.

Or as Peggy said in another stream, imagine trying to escape on a bicycle.

Or calling an Uber. 😅

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.