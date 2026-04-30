Video screenshot

by JustDonVlogs and Lifesite News

Ford Motor company has filed multiple patents related to driver monitoring systems that typically use cameras, sensors, and AI to track driver attention, drowsiness/fatigue, distraction and facial expressions. The technology can track facial expressions, analyze emotions, and it is trained to read lips. Ford patent no. 0104469 “doesn’t just watch you,” it “puts drivers in jail.” This system reportedly measures a driver’s biometric data — face, iris, fingerprints — and runs the collected info through a law enforcement criminal database in real time. Technology meant to trigger a “kill switch” if a car judges a driver to be drunk might also stop someone imperiled by a threat or extreme emergency from starting their car or truck. Congressman Thomas Massie, who tried to stop the ‘kill switch’ mandate, said, “Federal law says new cars after 2026 must monitor drivers and shut down if the car disapproves. Your dashboard should not be judge, jury, and executioner.”

Ford has filed multiple patents related to driver monitoring systems (DMS), which typically use cameras, sensors, and AI to track driver attention, drowsiness/fatigue, distraction, facial expressions, biometrics, and related in-cabin behaviors for safety, personalization, and vehicle control.

These build on systems like Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free driving, which already incorporates driver monitoring.

Here are some notable examples (patent details based on public filings and reports):

Distracted Driving DetectionPatent filed December 3, 2020 (published ~June 2022). This system uses a driver monitoring camera to detect distraction (e.g., eyes off the road) and can also identify smartphone light on the driver’s face. It may alert the driver or intervene by taking partial control of the vehicle.

Driver Fatigue PreventionPatent filed July 1, 2022 (published January 5, 2023). It proposes using light therapy (via special glasses or cabin lighting) triggered by detected fatigue. The system monitors driver position and activates countermeasures, especially for early-morning or night shifts.

Lip Reading, Facial Expressions, and Emotion Sensing (In-Cabin Monitoring)Patent application US20260095520 (filed ~2024, published ~April 2026). This uses interior cameras and sensors with machine learning to read lips (for voice commands in noisy environments, like convertibles with the top down), track facial expressions, and analyze emotions or alertness. It supports better voice control and driver fitness checks.

In-Cabin Biometric SystemPatent filed February 9, 2024 (published August 2025). Integrates facial, fingerprint, and iris/eye recognition for driver identification, alertness/fatigue monitoring, stress detection, and personalized cabin settings. It ties into broader DMS for security and health/wellness

From Lifesite News:

New Orwellian tech mandates for cars will surveil, report drivers

Every new passenger vehicle in the U.S. will soon be required by law to contain dystopian technology that places drivers and occupants under constant surveillance, creating an unprecedented level of intrusion into private lives while threatening citizens’ Fourth Amendment rights.

Big Brother will be closely watching you every time you enter your vehicle in ways undreamed of until now. A national nightmare is on the near horizon.

In 2021, Congress put in motion new federal requirements putatively aimed solely at reducing drunk driving accidents beginning in 2027. But they could open the door to far darker applications impacting every driver and passenger on the highway, in their own neighborhoods, or even their driveways.

A chilling video shared on X lists the myriad ways that the new requirements could be used to severely — and dangerously — limit constitutionally-guaranteed freedoms.

Technology meant to trigger a “kill switch” if a car judges a driver to be drunk might also stop someone imperiled by a threat or extreme emergency from starting their car or truck.

Ford’s new patent applications include technology which can read the drivers lips and detect and interpret facial expressions and gestures.

“Imagine there was an emergency outside the truck — a terrible accident on the ranch with a chainsaw — and I jump in this truck but the truck won’t shift into drive. Why? Because the cameras and sensors inside this cab won’t let it shift because it detects my eyes are big, there’s a lot of emotion and some panic, and it doesn’t feel that I’m fit to drive,” said the video creator.

“That’s not science fiction; that is happening because Ford just filed the patents,” he explained. The already operative Ford “Telematics” system can activate cameras within the cabs of their fleet vehicles. “The truth is, this is really about who owns the data and who owns the liability.”

Ford patent no. 0104469 “doesn’t just watch you,” he noted, it “puts drivers in jail.” This system reportedly measures a driver’s biometric data — face, iris, fingerprints — and runs the collected info through a law enforcement criminal database in real time.

“Ford’s own patent language describes this as ‘potentially useful to police,’” according to the speaker, indicating that the technology’s primary client is not the vehicle owner but police.

The new technology can monitor conversations between all of a vehicle’s occupants which will in turn provide targeted ads based on what is being talked about.

Ford describes this feature as “maximum opportunity for ad based monetization while providing no description as to how the data collected will be protected.”

Ford already advertises its “suite of solutions for better insight, control” for fleet managers.

“Managers can pull live in-cabin video feeds of drivers on their phones,” and “markets seatbelt compliance alerts.”

All of these new “features” are being promoted as ways to reduce accidents, property damage, hospitalizations and deaths while reducing insurance costs, but which could easily be abused.

And, of course, the new technological ”features” will add to the cost of new vehicles.

“You don’t own your car anymore and if Americans don’t fight back they’ll extend the surveillance to inside of your home,” noted X commentator Shannon Joy.

“It’s only a matter of time before you can’t turn on the heat or electricity without APPROVAL from the techno-fascist overlords,” she added.

“This isn’t only Ford,” noted commentator Jessica Rojas. “GM, Tesla, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Subaru, Volvo and many others are using cameras facing the driver seat, biometric technology or connected surveillance.”

“Little by little, ‘safety’ technologies are turning into surveillance systems right inside your car,” said Rojas.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R—Kentucky) noted in a statement on X that he and others tried to stop the “Kill Switch Mandate.”

“Federal law says new cars after 2026 must monitor drivers and shut down if the car disapproves,” said Massie. “Your dashboard should not be judge, jury, and executioner.”

“Would you believe 57 Republicans and 211 Democrats recently voted in favor of this Orwellian automobile kill-switch?” asked Massie in a separate X post.

“A kill switch in your car, controlled by AI and cameras watching your every move. When was that ever a good idea?” wondered conservative commentator Mr. Nobody.

“And no, it definitely will not be used for anything else. They would never remotely disable your car for any other reason,” said the commentator, tongue-in-cheek.

“Not during a protest. Not during a lockdown. Not ever,” he declared, his words dripping with sarcasm. “Absolutely nothing can go wrong.”

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