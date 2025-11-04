The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

And the nano/micro "morgellons" contamination plus the ridiculous levels of yeast we are living with - drives people to want to consume an acidic diet so that it can have the ideal ph environment for reproducing themselves. I struggle with this myself. When I stay alkaline for an extended period, the moments when I want really want something sweet get farther and farther apart. I am ear candling the yeast out of my head once a week now. I keep cooked off Baking Soda in the frig for the chronic acid stomach that arrived with the C19 injection.

Did you know that in the USA, health supplements used to be deductible for those who submitted itemized tax returns? Charitable physical donation deductions disappeared too.

