by Food Babe

Did you know restaurants are not required to disclose their ingredients? And many won’t even tell you if you ask.

It’s maddening because knowing what’s actually in our food is the most important thing to know if we want to improve our health.

Thankfully, most major fast food chains like McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s do publish their ingredients on their websites...

But Burger King – the third most popular fast food burger chain in America – has been a holdout for years, keeping the public in the dark about what’s really in their food.

This is why the Food Babe Army has been asking them to list their ingredients online like every other major fast food chain does…

And guess what?

THEY FINALLY DID IT.

Burger King recently published their ingredients on their website with zero announcement. And now we know why they have been keeping them under wraps

Beware of these ingredients at BK:

VEGETABLE OILS: This includes seed oils like canola oil, cottonseed oil, and soybean oil — which lead to chronic inflammation in the body. These oils are processed to DEATH, with chemical solvents, steamers, neutralizers, de-waxers, bleach and deodorizers.

HYDROGENATED OILS: Intensely processed at high temperatures with chemicals to transform them into clear, bland, and odorless products. Small amounts of trans fat are formed during the intense processing. Trans fats are strongly linked to heart disease and increased heart attack risk, even in small amounts.

MONO AND DIGLYCERIDES: Industrial emulsifier made from processed seed oils like soybean, canola, or hydrogenated oils. Often contains hidden trans fats that don’t have to be listed on the label — and trans fats are linked to heart disease and inflammation.

DATEM: A dough strengthener that can contain hidden industrial trans fats, strongly linked to heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

CALCIUM PEROXIDE: This bleaching agent and dough conditioner is banned in foreign countries including China, and also from some natural food stores like Whole Foods.

POTASSIUM IODATE: Dough conditioner not approved in Europe. High-dose lab studies show oxidative cell damage, and too much iodine from it can disrupt thyroid function.

NATURAL FLAVORS: Essentially the exact same thing as artificial flavor, but derived from substances found in nature. Proprietary mixtures contain preservatives, emulsifiers, solvents and other additives such as sodium benzoate, glycerin, potassium sorbate, and propylene glycol — none of which are labeled.

DIMETHYLPOLYSILOXANE: A silicone added to restaurant fryers as an anti-foaming agent — and it is the same material used to make Silly Putty, caulking, and silicone breast implants

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