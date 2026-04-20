The Meta-NFS device concentrates microwave energy into a zone smaller than 200 micrometers, about the width of a human hair, enabling electronics to be printed onto bone, tissue, and living plants

by Omar Kardoudi

Engineers at Rice University have cracked one of printed electronics’ most stubborn problems: how to cure freshly printed conductive ink without destroying the delicate surface underneath.

Their solution, published in Science Advances, uses a custom device that concentrates microwave energy into an area smaller than 200 micrometers (0.008 in) – heating only the newly deposited material to above 160 °C (320 °F) while everything around it stays cool.

The device is called a Meta-NFS, short for metamaterial-inspired near-field electromagnetic structure. Think of it as a magnifying glass for microwaves. It combines a split-ring resonator (a tiny loop that traps and amplifies electromagnetic energy) with a tapered tip that squeezes that energy into an almost impossibly small zone.

Rice researchers redefine what we can build by 3D printing electronics with focused microwaves

To understand why this matters, it helps to know that printed electronics have been stuck at the same bottleneck for over a decade. Conventional sintering – the process of fusing conductive nanoparticles together with heat so they can carry electricity – has always worked from the outside in. A furnace or a laser heats everything in its path, which is fine for ceramics or metal powder in a controlled setting but fatal to a living leaf or a surgical implant. Laser sintering offered precision but only worked on surfaces that absorb its specific light wavelength, ruling out most biomedical materials from the start.

The Meta-NFS works by heating from within the deposited material itself. A conventional transmission-line microwave applicator – the standard probe design used for localized near-field sintering – transfers only about 8.5% of its power into the target material. The Meta-NFS raises that figure to a whopping 79.5%. Because it uses graphene as an intermediary that absorbs up to 50% of microwave energy (compared to just 2.3% with an infrared laser), the surface underneath barely registers the event.

A microextrusion nozzle deposits conductive ink while the adjacent Meta-NFS probe simultaneously focuses microwave energy onto the freshly printed material, fusing its nanoparticles into working circuitry in real time

By adjusting microwave power in real time, the team can also tune the crystal structure of the printed nanoparticles on the fly, programming different electrical and mechanical properties into a single continuous print run without swapping materials. The electrical resistivity of a silver nanoparticle ink can be varied by more than three orders of magnitude, approaching the conductivity of pure silver.

“The ability to selectively heat the printed materials enables us to spatially program the ink’s functional properties, even when surrounded by temperature-sensitive material,” said Yong Lin Kong, who led the research and is an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Rice’s George R. Brown School of Engineering and Computing. “This allows us to integrate freeform electronics onto a broad range of substrates, including biopolymers and living biological tissue, all within a desktop-size printer without the needs of complex facilities or labor-intensive manual processes.”

To prove the point, the researchers printed conductive microstructures onto a living plant leaf, plastic, silicone, paper, and, most strikingly, directly onto a bovine femur bone. On the bone, they printed a wireless strain sensor capable of detecting very small deformations and transmitting data wirelessly.

The most immediate medical application is smart implants. The team has already printed wireless sensors onto ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene – the tough plastic used in most artificial hip and knee joints – that could monitor wear and mechanical stress in real time, without altering the implant’s structure or requiring extra surgery. A silicone-encapsulated circuit built with this method maintained its conductivity for over 300 seconds (5 minutes) while submerged in water, whereas an unprotected one dissolved in roughly 2.5 seconds.

3D architectures printed using the layer-by-layer deposition approach with Meta-NFS

Kong’s group is already pushing further. They are now working on ingestible electronic systems for personalized diagnostics, bionic devices that interface directly with organs, and next-generation soft robots with deeply integrated electronics.

“Meta-NFS 3D printing enables us to develop new classes of hybrid electronic devices that could not have been built – or even envisioned – with previous manufacturing approaches, providing us with a new capability to address unmet societal needs,” Kong said.

Source: Rice University

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