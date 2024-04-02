Etienne Note: There is no law that you have to pay income taxes. It would violate the apportionment clause of the Constitution that all direct taxes be apportioned. Because the IRS doesn't want to go to court they trick people by stipulating that anyone who is required to pay must file but won't specify who is required (by their laws). When I was in my twenties I became familiar with the realities of the law and I informed the company I was working for that I was not liable for taxes and had them stop withholding them from my check. The company had to hire a law firm to verify this and they spend $40,000 in 1998 dollars research my claim. According to a friend familiar with the situation, the law firm came back and said... and I quote "We thought this kid was crazy but it turns out there is no law that requires you to pay taxes" The woman who explained all this to me was FedEx pilot Vernice "Vernie" Kuglin who beat the IRS in court and you can read a New York Times article on her case. She is also one of the featured folks in the award-winning documentary: From Freedom to Fascism which covered her case as well which we have in the documentary folder in Liberator Folder 1 on our uncensorable flash drive and dropboxes o' freedom at Government-Scam.com/Liberator .

by Redacted

