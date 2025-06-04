by Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News

Imagine gliding through city traffic, not stuck in traffic jams on the road, but soaring above them in the air with ease.

The Volonaut Airbike, a jet-powered flying bike developed by Polish entrepreneur Tomasz Patan, is turning this vision into reality.

With a top speed of 124 mph and a frame that is seven times lighter than a typical motorcycle, this innovative vehicle could change the way we get around in cities, making travel faster and easier.

Jet power and featherweight design

Unlike many personal flying devices that depend on large, noisy propellers, the Volonaut Airbike uses a jet propulsion system. While the exact technical details have not been disclosed, the Airbike's design emphasizes extreme lightness and agility.

Extensive use of carbon fiber and 3D-printed parts allows the vehicle to weigh just 86 pounds without a rider. This is approximately seven times lighter than an average motorcycle, which typically weighs around 600 pounds. This featherweight construction makes the Airbike nimble and efficient in the air.

Performance and features

The Volonaut Airbike can reach speeds of up to 124 miles per hour, making it faster than most motorcycles in traffic. It features a proprietary stabilization system enhanced by a flight computer, which automatically maintains hover and provides ease of control for the rider.

This technology allows even those with limited flying experience to handle the bike safely and confidently. The Airbike's open, roofless design offers the rider an unobstructed 360-degree view, creating a sense of complete freedom and immersion in the flying experience. Additionally, the absence of spinning propellers means the Airbike can navigate through tight spaces with greater ease and safety.

A real-life flying bike inspired by imagination

The Volonaut Airbike's sleek, futuristic silhouette and compact size evoke the image of a flying motorcycle that many have dreamed about for years. Its design and performance bring to life a concept often seen in movies and stories about the future of transportation. Volonaut's promotional videos even feature a rider dressed as a Stormtrooper, highlighting the bike's resemblance to the flying vehicles of popular culture. This playful nod underscores the Airbike's blend of cutting-edge technology and imaginative design.

Meet the inventor: Tomasz Patan

Tomasz Patan is a visionary engineer with a talent for creating groundbreaking airborne vehicles. He is best known for the Jetson One, a quad-rotor electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) drone that can carry a human pilot. Building on the success of that project, Patan has now introduced the Volonaut Airbike, a smaller, more agile flying machine that relies on jet propulsion rather than propellers. His work continues to push the boundaries of what personal flight can achieve.

What about the cost?

When it comes to price, the Volonaut Airbike is still something of a mystery. Patan has not yet revealed an official cost, but if you look at his previous project, the Jetson One drone, which was priced at around $92,000, you can get a rough idea of where the Airbike might land. Given the advanced materials, jet propulsion and sophisticated flight computer involved, it's safe to assume this won't be a budget-friendly ride.

However, as with most new technologies, prices often come down over time as production scales up and designs are refined. So, while it might start out as a high-end gadget for early adopters and enthusiasts, there's hope that flying bikes like this could become more accessible in the years ahead.

What lies ahead for the Volonaut Airbike?

Although the Volonaut Airbike has already been demonstrated in flight, many details remain undisclosed. Patan has not yet revealed the exact propulsion technology, pricing or release date, but he has expressed optimism the Airbike will be available to the public in the near future. As development continues, this flying motorcycle could soon become a practical option for urban commuters seeking a faster, more flexible way to travel.

