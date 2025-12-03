by fluoridealert.org

A new book has been written and published by close friends of the Fluoride Action Network (FAN) that I’m excited to share with all of you. I consider it a “must read” for anyone who has ever consumed water or come in contact with fluoride...which I assume is everyone. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for your loved ones this holiday season, or a gift for that person--or city councilor--in your life who can’t seem to find the time to educate themselves about fluoride. The format of the book lends itself to learn about the issue one engaging and shocking story at a time.

The newly released anthology, Fluoride Harm: Suppressed Science and Silenced Voices includes 36 chapters from internationally recognized scientists, medical professionals, whistleblowers, journalists, and citizen advocates—including several dentists, doctors, water treatments experts, a former EPA Union President, consumer advocate Erin Brockovich, and the co-founders of FAN, Dr. Paul Connett, PhD and his wife Ellen.

The book highlights the health risks and political corruption behind water fluoridation, and covers a range of fluoride issues, including water fluoridation and sulfuryl fluoride used as a pesticide in food production. It’s a gripping collection of personal accounts from people who have suffered discrimination, ridicule, and personal attacks because of their scientific work or advocacy revealing the side-effects of fluoride exposure. It features numerous accounts of real people sharing real stories, many of whom once supported the practice of fluoridation, but changed their minds when armed with the truth.



Fluoride Harms was edited by former head of preventive dentistry at the University of Toronto and one of the twelve panelists who served on the 2006 US National Academies of Sciences/National Research Council’s committee on fluoride in drinking water, Dr. Hardy Limeback, BSc, PhD, DDS. He was joined by co-editor Karen Favazza Spencer, a long-time fluoride-free advocate and organizer, who shares her own story of fluoride harm and harassment.

The book begins with a foreword by Dr. Joseph Ladapo, MD, PhD, the Surgeon General of Florida. This groundbreaking collection of testimonies detailing deceits and politics reveal how fluoride became one of the most controversial and least transparent public health practices in modern history.

The editors have made a chapter from the book available for free as a preview. It’s entitled, “It Just So Happens...” and is the story from Kathleen Thiessen, PhD, who has spent 35 years as a human health risk assessment expert, and her first assignment in 1988 writing a report on fluoride for the US Environmental Protection Agency: https://fluoridealert.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/ThiessenMooreSpencer.pdf

Some of the authors are fluoride-injured and all of them have paid a price for their commitment to speaking the truth to power. Their personal, multi-year efforts to end the routine poisoning of community water supplies with arsenic-contaminated fluoridation chemicals, chemical byproducts collected from the smokestacks of phosphate fertilizer plants and other industries, have resulted in lost jobs, lost friendships, and lost sleep. But their efforts have helped regain the health of those who have listened and have moved scores of communities as well as two states in the US, so far, to ban water-fluoridation schemes.



