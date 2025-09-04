Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Florida’s surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, announced on Sept. 3 that he was working to eliminate all vaccine mandates from state law.

“The Florida Department of Health, in partnership with the governor, is going to be working to end all vaccine mandates in Florida law,” he said at a press conference. “All of them.”

“Every last one is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery,” Ladapo said.

“Who am I, as a government, or anyone else, or who am I as a man standing here now to tell you what you should put in your body? Who am I to tell you what your child should put in their body?

“I don’t have that right. Your body is a gift from God. What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your Body and your God.”

The surgeon general reiterated that neither he nor the government had the right to force vaccines upon people and urged those listening to take that power away from the government and make their own informed decisions.

He then said that the Florida Department of Health was able to start the process by striking down rules established by his predecessors that mandated several vaccines, and then his department would work with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s lawmakers to eliminate the rest of the mandates.

“We need to end it,” he said. ”It’s the right thing to do, and it'll be wonderful for Florida to be the first state to do it.”

Ladapo made his announcement as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the creation of the state’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission and Medical Freedom Protections.

The commission will be chaired by his wife, Casey DeSantis.

