by Peggy Hall

Well, here we go again… another lawsuit filed against the CDC. At first glance, some may think, “Peggy, this is fantastic news!” After all, Stand for Health Freedom, along with Doctors Paul Thomas and Kenneth Stoller, are suing the CDC for failing to study the cumulative effects of its 72+ dose vaccine schedule on children.

And yes, many well-meaning people are applauding this. But let me explain why this lawsuit is not a victory—it’s actually the wrong approach entirely.

Why This Lawsuit Misses the Mark

This lawsuit demands more testing—which means more experiments on infants, more shots into more babies, and more profits funneled directly into Big Pharma’s pockets. Instead of challenging the CDC to take harmful products off the market, it strengthens their position by insisting they conduct even more studies.

That is completely backward. The lawsuit we need is one demanding the immediate removal of these unsafe products—not more studies that only legitimize them further.

What the Complaint Says

Thomas, Stoller, and Stand for Health Freedom filed their case in federal court, naming CDC head Susan Monarez. Their complaint argues that the CDC has never studied the combined risks of the 72+ dose schedule, only short-term effects of individual shots.

America administers more vaccines than any nation in the world, yet we produce some of the sickest children in the developed world.

And yet, rather than demanding accountability and removal of these products, this lawsuit begs the CDC to do more of the very same studies they’ve been avoiding for decades. Studies that, even if conducted, would never be trustworthy.

This lawsuit concedes the false premise that these products belong on the market in the first place.

And let me get this straight: they want this corrupt agency—accused of corruption—to investigate itself? The lawsuit claims the CDC is guilty of failing to test the cumulative effects of its vaccine schedule… and the “remedy” the plaintiffs are asking for is… for the CDC to conduct those very studies.

That means the same agency accused of negligence, corruption, and conflicts of interest would now be put in charge of “fixing” the problem by investigating itself.

So, if the court orders the CDC to do this testing, these studies would be designed by the CDC? Funded by the tax-payers Big pharma CDC? Peer reviewed by whom? Published where?

And this demand will take years while more children are harmed in the meantime.

Oh, and if they prove it safe then they can be category A and mandatory!!

Swing and a miss.

Friends, I’ve been warning about this for years. I don’t care if a vaccine promised to keep me alive to 110 and grant me superpowers—it would never justify coercion, deception, or the violation of our God-given rights.

The fight and the focus needs to be on always fighting for our freedom. Our freedom to worship and honor our Creator, our freedom to speak and live according to our conscience, including the right of no consent.

How does this lawsuit restore freedom?

Rule of Law NOT Rule of Science

Here’s the deeper issue I have with this misguided approach.

If your goal is defending liberty and freedom, then working within the framework of scientism is doomed from the start.

Our legal system was never founded on “science.” The foundation of law rests on morality, justice, and freedom—principles that flow from God, not men in white coats. Science is never settled, and if rights depend on shifting studies, then they are never secure.

