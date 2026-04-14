The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
6h

Good old China is getting these naked emperors out of our faces. Thank you China! I'd love to have a game of chess with Trump. He seems like someone who can be checkmated in three moves. But then say that he won while pounding his chest. Intimidation is the only tool in their kit.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
2h

How is post-Epstein revelations Keir Starmer still in office? I thought the Brits were going to prosecute him?

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