by Nick Parker , Foreign Editor | Joe Mannion , Foreign News Reporter | Robin Perrie , Chief Foreign Correspondent

CHINA has brazenly breezed past Donald Trump’s Strait of Hormuz blockade – with its US-sanctioned tanker passing by American warships unchallenged.

The US Navy’s blockade of the vital trade route began yesterday, as Trump looks to pressure Iran’s top brass into accepting his nuclear demands.

China’s sanctioned Rich Starry has passed safely through the Strait of HormuzCredit: Refer to source

The vessel was tracked travelling through the vital trade route unchallengedCredit: Seasearcher

US warships have effected a blockade in the strait since 3pm yesterdayCredit: US Centcom

But today China’s Rich Starry tanker – which has been sanctioned by America since 2023 for dealing with Iran – passed through the waterway in what appeared to be a challenge to Trump.

The vessel did not enter the blockaded area – which only prevents travel to and from Iranian ports – but sailed by a US fleet which would have had the capability to halt the sanctioned ship.

It departed from a UAE port with 250,000 barrels of methanol on board and satellite data showing it on its way to the strait led to speculation that an almighty naval clash could be on the cards.

The president has threatened to blow Iranian-linked vessels skyhigh if they “come anywhere close” to the blockade, adding they will employ “the same system of kill” used against drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean Sea.

World War III tensions are rising after Iran ally China warned that the US blockade around Iranian ports was “dangerous and irresponsible.”

Beijing foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun added: “Such actions will only intensify contradictions, exacerbate tensions, undermine the already fragile ceasefire, and further jeopardise the security of navigation through the strait.

Iran triggered oil market chaos by paralysing the strait – through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes – and pushed up pump and energy prices in the UK and the rest of the world.

The US and Israel launched a massive attack on the rogue state on February 28 which wiped out its mullah leaders but Iran fought back by attacking its Gulf neighbours.

A two-week ceasefire launched on April 7 appeared to be holding yesterday – but oil prices remained high as the strait remained blocked to normal traffic.

And the cunning Iranians appeared to have prepared to wait out a blockade by ferrying oil outside the strait before the conflict erupted to supply its supporters in China and India.

America’s Wall Street Journal reported that 160 million barrels of Iranian oil – worth £12 billion – is stored in tankers already at sea out of the reach of US forces.

The vast stash means Trump’s bid to choke the Iranian economy will have no effect before his ceasefire deadline next Tuesday.

But the president has said that Iran called this morning and are eager to “work a deal” to bring an end to the war.

He told reporters: “We’ve been called by the other side, they’d like to make a deal very badly, very badly.”

Trump’s astonishing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz began yesterdayCredit: Getty

Keir Starmer dramatically ruled out British involvement in the blockadeCredit: Crown Copyright

Trump’s vice-president JD Vance warned the Iranians Trump had shown “two can play at that game” when the US blockade was launched on Monday.

He went on to accuse the brutal regime of “economic terrorism.”

Trump earlier said that unspecified allies will be assisting in the blockade, but Keir Starmer defiantly ruled out British involvement in the closure.

The Prime Minister said today that the UK will not get “dragged in” to the Iran war, turning his back on Trump once again and putting the special transatlantic relationship in serious jeopardy.

France also insisted that it would not get involved in the US blockade – President Emmanuel Macron said it will work with Britain and other allies on a “defensive mission” to support free movement through the strait.

The US President is reportedly weighing up punishing “unhelpful” Nato nations after he blasted the alliance for “failing” to come to his aid in Iran.

Meanwhile, Vance is expected to attend a new round of peace talks with uncompromising Iranian negotiators in the Pakistani capital Islamabad over the weekend.

More details emerged about the failed peace talks with reports saying the dispute between the sides focused on the length of time Iran would be banned from enriching uranium.

Tehran wanted five years while Washington was insisting on 20, leading to optimism that future talks – potentially due in the next fortnight – may lead to a compromise and an end to the war.

Vance said negotiations “did make some progress”.

Iran also wants America and Israel to stump up to cover the losses it has suffered due to the war – which it currently puts at $270bn (£200bn).

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