by Michael Ginsburg

The Chinese General Sun Tzu in his book “The Art of war” (written in the 5th century BC) said this:

Appear weak when you are strong

Morpheus in the Matrix movie said this:

They are guarding ALL the doors. They are holding ALL the keys

Just over a year ago, I published my very first article. It was the first of two parts discussing my personal journey to awakening.

This is effectively part 3 of that journey and what you are about to read is probably the most important insight I’ve gained since that very first article.

The tweet below which I posted 7 weeks into the Israel-Hamas war outlines this insight in a pretty clear way (hopefully):

Obviously this phenomena is not exclusive to the Middle East.

Here’s how the picture looks for the UK:

In case that’s not enough for you, here’s a more detailed ‘group photo’:

Canada is truly in a league of its own since its complete take over by the Freeland regime supported by its front man (which is exactly what Trudeau is).

Freeland, other than being a Nazi (for real!), is also a regular attendee at Bilderberg and a member of the WEF board of Trustees which obviously explains this:

It’s a proper ‘business trip’ for her after all…

Freeland is not just a ‘true believer’ in Corporatism (a form of Fascism), or “stakeholder capitalism” as the WEF prefers to call it, but an absolute fanatic about that despite speaking strongly against it less than a decade earlier (you can watch her full 2013 TED talk here).

She is also as intelligent as she is ruthless which makes her one of the enemy’s greatest ‘assets’.

Her public speaking skills, however, are pretty rubbish which is why she has a former drama teacher (and occasional stripper) as her front man.

But why am I telling you all this (which you probably already know) and how is that related to the topic of this article?

Well, the purpose of this introduction is to point out the fact that many of the people you see as opposing those shown above are actually working towards the same end goals…but are using a more devious approach to doing so.

Controlled Opposition

Before we start our journey down the “controlled opposition” rabbit hole, I want to address one of the most common arguments against discussing this topic:

“Why are you attacking people and claiming they are controlled opposition? All you achieve by doing that is splinter the ‘freedom movement’ and create divisions”

My answer to that is comprised of two parts:

There is no “freedom movement” or “medical freedom movement”. Instead, there are people from different backgrounds and different life experiences working together towards achieving a common goal they all care deeply about. This is an important distinction because a movement indicates an effort organised by a centralised leadership which means it can be corrupted and failing that, taken out altogether. We don’t need a centralised structure. Instead, we need a decentralised Hydra where you cut off one head and a hundred more will pop up in its place. I will have more to say about this towards the end of this article. They are hindering our efforts to defeat the enemy. This is the topic of the next section below.

The tactics of the controlled opposition

and why should you care

As I mentioned, the controlled opposition are doing real damage to our efforts to defeat the enemy and win WWIII.

This by itself should be enough for you to be concerned.

The controlled opposition elements are employing two primary tactics in their efforts to undermine our victory against the enemy:

“Flood the zone”

The first tactic is obfuscating the full agenda of our enemy through the orchestrated release of a lot of information.

Some of this information may be outright false while other reveals some actual truths in order to stop other parts of the truth, which are actually crucial for the enemy, from coming out (the infamous “look here but not there” trick).

The latter is a very devious tactic of information warfare known as Paltering/Limited Hangout which I have written about extensively previously:

The diagram below by dpl gives an excellent visual representation of the “flood the zone” tactic:

One good example of the “flood the zone” tactic being deployed extremely successfully is the issue of bioengineering (a.k.a the ‘nanotech’ in the C19 injectables).

While a lot of information has come out about the horrific aftermath of the rollout of the C19 injectables and it is now pretty much common knowledge amongst anyone who is not still fast asleep, many prominent people in the “medical freedom movement” either dismiss as “nonsense” the issue of bioengineering and the potentially existential risk it poses to humanity as we know it, or even call it a “CIA PsyOp” (that one really gets me going…).

Said people will outright refuse to look at any evidence or even discuss it seriously, even when it comes from people who have dedicated their life to studying it and have produced a truly mammoth body of research on the topic.

As a result, 2.5 years after the initial revelations about the structures and advanced artificial organisms found in the injectables first started coming out, this still remains an issue on the fringes of said “medical freedom movement” and people with stories like Ar Zano below are still not being taken seriously enough or even being outright gas lit!

This example is the perfect Segway to the second tactic most commonly used by the controlled opposition elements.

“Running out the clock”

The second primary objective is to buy time and more specifically, push back as much as possible the point that that a critical mass of humanity understands what is actually going on and what the grand plan as well as what the enemy really must have in place before they can get there as opposed to mere distractions that don’t really matter.

Sage Hana called it “running out the clock” which I think is an absolutely brilliant way to put it and I highly recommend the post below where it’s being discussed in more detail:

“Running out the clock” can be simply described as wasting time.

This wasted time manifests itself in the fact that almost 4 years after the start of WW3, we the people effectively have no meaningful wins of any kind other than maybe some relaxation in the mandates which was not as a result of anything we did, but rather due the enemy achieving tremendous success in injecting most of the world’s population with the poison death shots.

No meaningful wins of any kind in the United States:

If you want a great example of how effective “running out the clock” is and how dangerous it can be, you need to look no further than one Anthony S. Fauci, a fella who makes Josef Mengele look like a great humanitarian (bordering on a saint) in comparison.

Then there was this little number Pfizer paid top dollar to be shown during the super bowl ad break:

The CDC also feel completely safe & comfortable to post this only this month instead of running for their lives:

And this is what their current Director is saying:

No meaningful wins of any kind in Canada:

No meaningful wins of any kind in the UK:

British Doctor Dr David Cartland posted this video to Twitter only this month. It speaks for itself and unfortunately sounds exactly like what we used to see on censorship-free platforms in 2021 and 2022…not 2024!

Meanwhile in the UK Parliament…

No meaningful wins of any kind in France:

Just a few days ago, the French Parliament passed a law which will send you to jail for 3 years if you criticize the mRNA injectables.

According to the law, speaking out publicly against mRNA or other treatments which are deemed ‘suitable’ based on current ‘medical knowledge’ can lead to a 3 year prison sentence and up to a $48,400 fine.

No meaningful wins of any kind in New Zealand:

No meaningful wins of any kind in Australia:

This reality simply cannot be allowed to continue in its current state under ANY circumstances. Period!

Next I want to show that some “controlled opposition” elements are wilful participants, while others may not be and are simply being taken advantage of.

The latter is done predominantly through stroking their ego by giving them a lot of publicity through the “mainstream alternative media” which I also cover extensively in this article.

Controlled opposition operatives

Whether witting or unwitting, the outcome is the same

