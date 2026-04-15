Etienne Note: If the images aren’t visible, please try this browser LINK.

Dear Subscribers,

Apologies again for getting this out somewhat late... We had technical difficulties with our email program on Friday.

The Internet is a buzz after Donald Trump (or someone on Donald Trump’s media team) posted an image of Trump as Jesus. The use of religious iconography by the Presidents is one of the many unethically manipulative techniques I am exposing in my book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Media. The organized crime “government” is sliding the population the belief in having a “government” as a pseudo-religion and they are using religious iconography to trick the faithful into identifying the leaders as holy...

Here is the page from To See the Cage is to Leave It with a dozen more examples of Presidents using identical or overt and/or subliminal religious iconography... Most people never notice when these come by one at a time… Trump’s Jesus is an exception since it is so blasphemous… but I have easily over three dozen examples with Biden, Bush, and Obama in both books and potentially dozens more that I didn’t have room for…

The religion the organized crime “government” and monopoly media is secretly promoting is called: Statism... It is the completely indoctrinated belief in having a “government” in the first place... Remember: No one is born thinking giving a monopoly on violence to a ruling class established by easily rigged “elections” is a good idea! It must be indoctrinated into the population using mandatory schools, the hidden curriculum of Scouting, Explorers, JROTC/ROTC, the hidden curriculum of police and military training AND the both overt and subliminal propaganda of Hollywood “Programming” that makes “government” the hero in almost every movie and tell-a-vision show.

This is what we are exposing at the Art of Liberty Foundation and what makes us so unique. While everyone else in the media is talking outrage… no one else is connecting the dots and explaining the technique!

We are about to kick-off our 2026 sponsorship campaign to help us publicize our study on the theft of Fractional Reserve Banking. If you want to get a little payback and help expose the criminals who have robbed you for millions, we could use a couple of “heavy hitters” to help us anchor the campaign. Please email me at Etienne (at) ArtOfLiberty.org if you can help in a big way. We have some great perks to say THANK YOU! including a copy of the new 5.5 version of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! You can support the Art of Liberty Foundation as a annual sponsor at:

ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor

We added a full methodology to our investigation: The Greatest Theft in Human History! Exposing the theft of inflation from fractional reserve banking (inflation + Cantillon effect + Compound Trap) + Federal/State/Local Taxes + Social Security Underpayment. We had to change the headline number to keep all four AI models in consensus so we had to update this meme. I explained the issue in detail in last week’s Five Meme Friday subscriber letter which you can find HERE.

“Shrinkflation” is one of the unintended consequences of the inflation we are exposing in our investigation: The Greatest Theft in Human History at ArtOfLiberty.org/Inflation

Top Stories of the Week

Brendon O’Connell on Geopolitics and Empire: Pax Silica, Multipolarity, & Technocracy with Israel Inside

Brendan O’Connell recounts his history as a political activist who faced imprisonment and censorship for investigating Israeli intelligence and high-technology contracts. He describes a global power struggle competing for control over humanity through advanced AI and data collection. O’Connell argues Israel functions as a primary hub for the technological infrastructure used for global surveillance, including quantum computing and AI. He rejects the likelihood of a third world war, viewing current geopolitical tensions as manufactured narratives designed to maintain public anxiety. He concludes by urging listeners to move beyond online discourse and engage in direct political lobbying of military and government agencies to reclaim sovereignty from these technocratic systems.

Etienne Note: This is one of the only other guys talking about the Israeli Talpiot Program. Here is our list of Talpiot Program companies from my article: Who Runs the World? - Organized Crime’s Front Groups & Secret Societies.

Talpiot Companies/CEOs - Talpiot program companies are spun out of Israel’s Unit 81, Unit 8200, or Technion, an Israeli research university. Talpiot companies appear to be overfunded to dominate key global telecommunications and cyber-security infrastructure junctures in key technologies that would allow electronic eavesdropping, firewall traversal, or provide actionable intelligence about who is talking to whom, such as telephony call detail records collected globally by suspected Talpiot program company: Amdocs.

Fox News Reports on AMDOCS Spying on the US

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F.A. Hayek: The Intellectuals and Socialism

Etienne Note: This is the 2nd Article in our tribute to the great Austrian Economist Friedrich August von Hayek better known as F.A. Hayek. Some of Hayek’s core insights were that knowledge is dispersed across millions of individuals and cannot be aggregated by any central authority. Prices are information signals. When you override them with planning, you don’t just misallocate resources — you destroy the very mechanism by which society coordinates itself.

But beyond economics, Hayek was a philosopher of spontaneous order — the idea that complex, functional systems emerge from human action without human design. Language, common law, markets, social norms — none are “planned,” and all work better than their planned alternatives. Hayek explained the a sophisticated intellectual framework for voluntaryism operating in practice.

In this essay, Hayek describes almost our exact strategy behind the Art of Liberty Foundation — targeting intellectuals and the intelligentsia I.E. the “secondhand dealers in ideas” ( readers, visual learners, podcast audiences, Substack readers), offering a bold alternative vision (voluntaryism) rather than just critiquing the existing system, and understanding that the real battle is for perception, not for electoral outcomes which we are simultaneously exposing as illegitimate and easily rigged.

Chapter One from Hayek for the 21st Century - Paperback available for Free with any purchase from ArtOfLiberty.org/Store, “Going Paid” on any of our Substacks or by paying S&H for the book. The copies are free thanks to the generosity of a donor to the Mises Institute and they have an offer with free S&H Here.

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Videos of the Week

Larken Rose: Soldiers Don’t Deserve Respect

I break down in my book: “To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, the unethically manipulative techniques the organized crime “government” and their accomplices in the media are using on the kids in the mandatory “government” schools, scouting, and military and police training to trick and sucker the kids into a heroic view of the military.

Larken breaks down why that is a crock of poop. There is nothing respectful about killing kids through a telescope while serving in an army of occupation for an organized crime “government” running “pimp game” on them. Reminder: A “Pimp” is someone who uses unethically manipulative techniques on women to get them to semi-voluntarily turn over a portion of their income to them. The organized crime “government” is using unethically manipulative techniques to trick the population into semi-voluntarily turning over a portion of their income to them… AND tricking and “chumping” them into serving in their armies of occupation, wars based on lies and manufactured evidence, and getting them to agree to kill whomever they are told to kill for a paycheck.



Here is an overview of the unethically manipulative techniques that the organized crime “government” and their accomplices in the media are using

Get a Free Preview and/or Buy the Book

The Art of Liberty Foundation,a start-up voluntaryist public policy foundation, announces a new book,To See the Cage is to Leave It—25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. The latest book, by Art of Liberty Foundation founderEtienne de la Boetie2, exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

Etienne and James Corbett discuss To See the Cage is to Leave It on The Corbett Report

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These 9 Fruit Bushes Were MADE for Hot Climates — Plant Once, Eat for Decades!

by Garden Sage

Most people plant annual vegetables.

They work all season and start over every spring.

What if nine plants could feed your family for the next thirty years — and never need replanting?

This video breaks down the nine most productive fruit bushes for hot climates: plants that thrive on heat, handle drought, and keep producing long after most gardens have given up.

No replanting. No starting over. Just permanent, compounding abundance.



🌿 THE 30-YEAR FRUIT SYSTEM:

→ Nine bushes suited specifically to heat and drought

→ Several produce fruit multiple times per year

→ Most require almost no maintenance once established

→ Combined, they cover fresh fruit from spring through winter

→ Each bush feeds your family for 30 years or more

→ Works in small backyards, coastal gardens, and urban lots

→ Includes one bush that produces every single month of the year

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10 Minute John Stossel Video: The Truth About Taxing the Rich: Deficits, Migration, Fewer Jobs

By Donna Hancock

“Tax the rich!” is popular.

But don’t politicians realize, in America, people can MOVE?

Washington state just passed a “millionaires’ tax.”



Starbucks billionaire Howard Schultz already announced his move to Florida.



You’d think politicians would learn, but no.

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Abby Martin Went To Israel. IT’S WORSE Than You Think

by Double Down News and Empire Files

You DEFINITELY won’t see this on the BBC or CNN

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“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

The $1.7 trillion military budget includes a massive slush fund for Trump’s political allies

by Judd Legum and Noel Sims

Last week, President Donald Trump declared that the federal government cannot afford to spend “any money for day care” because “we’re fighting wars.” According to Trump, the well-being of America’s children is not a concern of the administration. “We have to take care of one thing: military protection,” Trump declared. “We have to guard the country.”

These comments were made at a luncheon that Trump thought was private but was inadvertently live-streamed on YouTube.

A few days later, as the Iran War raged, Trump submitted an eye-popping $1.5 trillion defense budget for the 2027 fiscal year. This figure alone represents a 44% increase over 2026 funding.

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Trump Promises Mass Pardons to Staff Before Leaving Office

by Josh Dawsey, WSJ

President Trump has repeatedly promised his top administration officials pardons before he leaves office, according to people who have heard his comments.

“I’ll pardon everyone who has come within 200 feet of the Oval,” Trump said in a recent meeting to laughs, according to people with knowledge of the comments. That radius appears to be expanding as the president repeats the line. Another person who met with Trump earlier this year said the president quipped about pardoning anyone who had come within 10 feet.

In one conversation with advisers in the dining room next to the Oval Office last year, Trump said he would host a news conference and announce mass pardons before he left office, some of the people said. The people said they weren’t aware of specific pardons being offered to specific people for specific acts.

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The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

La idolatría del estatismo: por qué los cristianos deben oponerse al nacionalismo

Nota de Etienne: La Fundación Art of Liberty ha distribuido este folleto del Instituto Cristiano Libertario durante años como un PDF en nuestra unidad flash de la libertad, “The Liberator”, y en sus carpetas de Dropbox gratuitas. Para Navidad, lo vuelvo a publicar en su totalidad donde le he “añadido valor” con memes y visualizaciones. Hemos llegado a un acuerdo con el Instituto Cristiano Libertario para reimprimir el folleto (sin los memes) y añadirlo a nuestra tienda en línea en ArtOfLiberty.org/Store.

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La idolatría del estatismo: por qué los cristianos deben oponerse al nacionalismo

El estatismo es la creencia adoctrinada en la conveniencia, necesidad y legitimidad de un Estado (”Gobierno”), a pesar de que no existe ninguna ley inamovible en el universo que dicte que el “gobierno” sea necesario, deseable o legítimo.

Es un sistema de creencias totalmente adoctrinado; es decir, ha sido enseñado de manera obligatoria a la gran mayoría del público a través de las escuelas gubernamentales y escuelas privadas donde el “gobierno” controla el contenido de la instrucción mediante la acreditación, la amalgama de libros de texto y la tradición.

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“Daily News of The Week”

Why U.S. Gatling Guns Are Not Stopping Iran’s Shahed Drones

by David Hambling

In any discussion of drone defense, Gatling-type guns are often presented as a trump card. These rapid-fire weapons, originally developed to defend U.S. warships against sea-skimming missiles, can easily down bigger and faster threats than a 120 mph Shahed drone. On paper they look devastatingly effective, and news reports speak enthusiastically of their “shredding Iranian drones.” But they are not a magic wand to make all drones disappear, and some Shaheds are getting through.

A closer look at videos of these weapons in action, and at their actual capabilities, gives a fuller picture of what is really happening – and the crucial role of ammunition supply.

The Centurion C-RAM (“Counter Rocket, Artillery and Mortar”) was first deployed in Iraq in 2006 and is a land-based variant of the original Phalanx CIWS (“Close In Weapon System”) used by the Navy since 1980. It is the last line of defence when urgent action is needed to prevent casualties. The land version is a self-contained unit weighing around 24 tons and costing something over $4 million.

The cannon is the same as that carried by F-15 and F-16 fighters. Its distinguishing feature is its phenomenal rate of fire, the six electrically-powered spinning barrels selectively firing 3,000 to 4,500 rounds per minute – that is 50 to 75 per second -- producing a sound like a buzzsaw, often rendered as “Brrrrt.”

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ildhood vaccine schedule is safe

by Steve Kirsch

If the childhood vaccines are so safe, why isn’t there any doctor in the world confident enough to prove it on themselves? This is both legal and ethical for a doctor to self-inject themselves with the entire CDC childhood vaccine in one sitting, one shot right after the other.

In fact, morally, it’s the right move because it would be a convincing demonstration that 1) doctors are willing to walk the talk and 2) that anti-vaxxers are wrong. This would save lives!

It is obvious why this doesn’t happen: they know it isn’t safe and don’t want to risk their own life.

Full AI analysis here

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Simplicius Iran War Report: Sanctity Lost: Even Neocon Pantheon Declares US a ‘Rogue Superpower’

by Simplicius

Two weeks ago we had seen arch-neocon Robert Kagan making surprising comments to fellow neocon grandee Bill Kristol about Israel essentially being a burden to the US. This came as a shocking canary-in-coalmine moment signaling a kind of revolt amongst the deep state against the excesses of the current administration.

Now Kagan himself has penned an oped in The Atlantic outright calling the US a rogue state:

We know when such figures come out in this way, it represents true alarm behind the scenes rather than any kind of genuine benevolent empathy for the rest of the world. No, these people are alarmed that their empire has overstepped its boundaries, bit off more than it can chew, and is in a precipitous downfall.

Being that these figures have built their entire lives, careers, and oeuvres on hypocrisy, greed, contradiction, and other modalities of sin and deceit, it is not surprising that in the very opening paragraph of Kagan’s polemic, we’re immediately met with a rich hypocrisy:

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History: Adolph Hitler was Financed by Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Yuri Rubtsov

Below an Introductory Article by Michel Chossudovsky, followed by Yuri Rubtsov’s article entitled

History: Hitler was Financed by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England

This carefully researched article by Yuri Rubtsov sheds light on the role of Wall Street and the US Federal Reserve in financing the Nazi government of Adolph Hitler. (scroll down)

On May, 7, 8, 9, 2025, we commemorated the end of World War II. Eighty Years ago.

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Are you Wiping Your Butt With PFAS?

by The Liberty Lookout

In my haste to publish Part 10 on household cleaning and personal care products, I neglected to mention an important contamination vector most are not aware of: paper products.

In 2023, researchers at the University of Florida tested 21 major toilet paper brands from North America, South America, Africa, and Europe. They were looking for PFAS, the synthetic “forever chemicals” linked to cancer, immune suppression, and reproductive harm. They found them in every single sample.

The specific compound, 6:2 diPAP, showed up across all brands and all continents. The contamination is global. It doesn’t stay as 6:2 diPAP, either. It breaks down in the body into other PFAS compounds, including PFOA, one of the most studied and most harmful forever chemicals in existence. The study, published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters, estimated that toilet paper contributes about 4% of the 6:2 diPAP found in US sewage, 35% in Sweden, and up to 89% in France.

How does PFAS end up in toilet paper? Paper mills use PFAS during the wood-to-pulp conversion process, applying it to equipment to keep paper from sticking. “We believe it comes from the pulping process and is put on instruments to keep paper from sticking,” lead author Timothy Townsend told Healthline. Both virgin and recycled toilet paper tested positive. There’s no opting out by choosing one type over the other.

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Part 11: How Corrupt Doctors Turned Birth Into Surgery

by The Liberty Lookout

The United States spends more money on childbirth than any other nation on Earth. The average hospital vaginal delivery runs about $15,700. A C-section costs nearly $29,000, 85% more. American women deliver in the most expensive healthcare system ever built, surrounded by more technology per square foot than most countries have in an entire hospital wing.

And for all that spending, the system is killing more mothers than any comparable country. It’s killing more babies. And it’s doing it while performing surgery on one in three women who walk through the door.

That’s not a paradox. That’s a business model.

In 2023, 669 American women died of maternal causes, a rate of 18.6 deaths per 100,000 live births. That’s down from a horrifying 32.9 in 2021, but it still ranks the US dead last among comparable developed nations. Thirtieth out of 38 OECD countries. For Black women, the number is 50.3 per 100,000, roughly triple the rate for white women and five times Norway’s national average.

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Not All Movement Is Equal: Why Vigorous Exercise Delivers Up to 9x the Health Impact

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

One minute of vigorous exercise delivers the same disease-risk reduction as roughly four to nine minutes of moderate activity, making short bursts of higher intensity far more time-efficient than most guidelines suggest

Light activity improves health, but it can take more than an hour to match the cardiometabolic impact of a single intense minute

Vigorous training provides strong longevity benefits up to about 75 minutes per week, but pushing high-intensity exercise to extreme volumes erases gains and increases heart rhythm problems such as atrial fibrillation

Moderate movement, including brisk walking, gardening and recreational sports, shows steady survival benefits with no upper harm threshold, and high volumes of moderate exercise outperform extreme high-intensity training for long-term longevity

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How Porn and AI Are Replacing Human Connection

by The Liberty Lookout

In January 2024, over 11.4 billion visits hit Pornhub from mobile devices alone. Not per year. Per month. That’s one website, in one month, from phones. The total traffic across the global pornography industry is orders of magnitude larger. And it’s not the seedy fringe of the internet anymore. The 18-24 age group makes up the single largest share of Pornhub traffic, with 25-34 close behind. Together, those two groups account for over half of all visitors.

The average age of first exposure to pornography is now 12 years old. Fifteen percent of children first encounter it at age 10 or younger. This isn’t a moral panic. It’s a neuroscience problem. The adolescent brain is still building the neural architecture that will govern impulse control, bonding, and sexual function for the rest of that person’s life. And it’s being shaped by the most potent dopamine-delivery system ever created.

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Behind the Curtain: Sam’s superintelligence New Deal

by Mike Allen, Jim VandeHei

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is doing something no tech titan has ever done: He’s publishing a detailed blueprint for how government should tax, regulate and redistribute the wealth from the very technology he’s racing to build and spread.

Why it matters: Altman told us in a half-hour interview that AI superintelligence is so close, so mind-bending, so disruptive that America needs a new social contract — on the scale of the Progressive Era in the early 1900s, and the New Deal during the Great Depression.

The big picture: The threats of inaction or slow action are grave, Altman warns — widespread job loss, cyberattacks, social upheaval, machines man can’t control. The two most immediate threats, he said, are cyberattacks and biological attacks:

We’ve told you that top tech, business and government officials fear profound advances in soon-to-be-released AI models could enable a world-shaking cyberattack this year. “I think that’s totally possible,” Altman said. “I suspect in the next year, we will see significant threats we have to mitigate from cyber.”

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Trump’s Easter Ultimatum: Open the (Expletive) Strait or Else

by Kurt Nimmo

It was a few minutes past five in the morning on Easter Sunday, April 5 when President Trump, with all the élan of a drunken sailor suffering from coprolalia, mounted his social media and posted the following:

Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump’s outburst is more than a simple case of histrionic personality disorder. His frustration over the inability to have Iranians submit to the destruction of their country, culture, and religion (that Trump mocked in his post) is an affront, or more accurately afrunter, a verb which means “to defy.” For the most powerful malignant narcissist in the world, such noncompliance is a cardinal sin and rationale for murdering more grade school girls.

It was Albert Einstein who quipped that the “definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Trump keeps trying to intimidate the Iranians, but he is getting nowhere, and this prompts him to double-down with threats and insults.

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The Non-Zionist Israeli Population Could Save the Day

By Paul Craig Roberts

Trump’s blustering April Fool’s day speech would easily have served as a hilarious April Fool’s day joke. But it was just bluster to take the place of the discarded 10-day ultimatum that replaced the discarded 5-day ultimatum with a 3 or 4 week ultimatum. As I asked, if Iran is as totally destroyed as Trump asserts, what is the purpose of Trump’s ultimatum?

Time is running out for Trump, not for Iran. The last time an American president took America to war Constitutionally was 1941 when Congress gave the executive branch permission to enter the war with the Constitutionally required Congressional Declaration of War. As time went by Congress finally responded to presidential decisions to go to war without a Congressional declaration of war not by impeaching the President, which should have been done in order to protect the Constitutional political order and separation of powers, but by requiring the president who initiates military action without Congressional approval to come to Congress with a deadline of 60 days after initiating military action for congressional approval to continue the military action.

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In Japan, the robot isn’t coming for your job; it’s filling the one nobody wants

by Kate Park

Physical AI is emerging as one of the next major industrial battlegrounds, with Japan’s push driven more by necessity than anything else. With workforces shrinking and pressure mounting to sustain productivity, companies are increasingly deploying AI-powered robots across factories, warehouses, and critical infrastructure.

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in March 2026 that it aims to build a domestic physical AI sector and capture a 30% share of the global market by 2040. The country already holds a strong position in industrial robotics, with Japanese manufacturers accounting for about 70% of the global market in 2022, according to the ministry.

Based on conversations with investors and industry executives, TechCrunch explored what’s driving that shift, how Japan’s approach differs from the U.S. and China, and where value is likely to emerge as the technology matures.

Several factors are driving adoption in Japan, including cultural acceptance of robotics, labor shortages driven by demographic pressures, and deep industrial strength in mechatronics and hardware supply chains, Woven Capital managing director Ro Gupta told TechCrunch.

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Trump Threatens To ‘Take Out Entire Country Of Iran’ Tomorrow Night, Demands ‘Free Traffic Of Oil’ In Hormuz

by Tyler Durden

Trump threatens “Iran can be taken out in one night... maybe tomorrow”; Warns ‘every bridge and power plant’ will be destroyed

WSJ reports US military is making preparations for potential strikes on energy targets in Iran. Universities and airports are already being hit.

A Sunday night Axios report on a US-proposed 45-day ceasefire has by Monday morning been rejected by Iran, which later on Monday issued a 10-point letter via Pakistan.

Israel strikes large petrochemical plant at South Pars, which is responsible for half of the country’s petrochemical production.

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Warning From The Heartland: Historic Drought And Unexpected Fertilizer Shortages Could Mean Massive Crop Losses

by Michael Snyder

Farmers all over America are on edge right now, and I certainly can’t blame them. The war in the Middle East has created a fertilizer crisis at the worst time possible. As you will see below, if nitrogen fertilizer is not applied to wheat, corn and rice at the proper time, there is no hope of recovery later. Since it does not appear that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened any time soon, there will be serious crop losses in the United States, and in poorer countries throughout the world it will be even worse.

Meanwhile, most of the country is experiencing at least some level of drought right now. If you check out the latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor, it looks like a horror show. Even if there was no war going on in the Middle East, farmers in the U.S. would still be facing a nightmarish drought that never seems to end.

In Colorado, one family that had planned to go skiing during spring break decided to go to the beach instead because of the extremely dry conditions…

Stretching out in their beach chairs as the temperature climbed toward 70 degrees, Seth and Renee McLaughlin watched their three kids play in the sand on what was supposed to be a family ski trip.

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New Pedo Protector Attorney General Same As The Old Pedo Protector Attorney General: DOJ Is DONE Releasing Epstein Files

by Steve Watson

In a move sparking fresh skepticism among Americans demanding full accountability, the new acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has declared the Jeffrey Epstein files chapter closed. This came just hours after President Trump reassigned Pam Bondi, with Blanche — Trump’s former personal attorney — stepping in as acting AG and signaling it’s time to move on from the scandal.

“The DOJ has now released ALL the files with respect to the Epstein saga,” Blanche stated on Fox News. He added, “I think that to the extent the Epstein files was a part of the past year of this Justice Department, it should not be a part of anything going forward.”

Jesse Watters pressed Blanche directly on whether he thought Bondi mishandled the Epstein files. Blanche responded, “First of all, I have never heard President Trump say that the Attorney General was, that anything that happened to her had anything to do with the Epstein files. So look, the Epstein files has been a saga that’s lasted for the entire for the past year.” He further defended the process, noting that Bondi and he “appeared in front of Congress voluntarily a couple weeks ago to answer any questions they had” and made documents available for review.

When Watters asked, “Who was Epstein spying for?” Blanche replied, “I don’t know that he was spying for anybody. Nobody’s ever said that.” He claimed there is “no evidence in the Epstein files” suggesting Epstein worked for a foreign country.

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USA Could Engage in Provocations for a Global Attack Against Iran

by Alexandr Svaranc

It’s not the first time the United States has attempted to justify its aggressive Middle East policy with false information. In 2003, to justify the invasion of Iraq and the overthrow of Saddam Hussein, the administration of Republican President George W. Bush and Secretary of State Colin Powell misled the international community regarding Saddam Hussein’s possession of nuclear weapons.

Less than a quarter of a century later, another Republican president, Donald Trump, having launched two military campaigns against Iran over a six-month period under pressure from Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, has once again introduced the false claim of an alleged nuclear threat and an Iranian strike against the United States. However, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Iranian authorities – including President Masoud Pezeshkian – and the US security services have not actually confirmed the existence of such a threat from the Islamic Republic.

Iran, like other states, cannot be denied the right to develop its national nuclear program.

Had Tehran possessed nuclear weapons, Israel and the US would not have attacked Iran

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Iran War Blowback: Iraqi Resistance Targets U.S. Forces in Biggest Escalation Since 2003

by Robert Inlakesh MPN.news,

The US-Israeli attack on Iran has revived a 23 year old war front in Iraq, a blowback against the US military that continues over two decades after the US invasion and occupation of Iraq.

Unlike in 2003, today’s Iraqi resistance is proving capable of successfully combating American forces and it appears to be adapting tactics used in the Russia-Ukraine war.

A force, born out of the disastrous rise of Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq, is now turning its guns on another invading army, reviving bad blood between Washington and Baghdad that spans decades. The Iraqi front in the ongoing regional war could prove to be one of the most decisive, as the Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU/PMF/Hashd al-Sha’abi) could muster up to 250,000 fighters if fully mobilised.

Following Iran’s March 1st announcement of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s assassination, a series of Iraqi armed factions began launching drone and missile attacks against a broad range of US military targets throughout the country. Most prominent amongst them have been Saraya Awilya al-Dam (Guardians of the Blood Brigades) and an umbrella group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

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Is Trump Purging Generals Opposed to a Ground War in Iran, or is it Something Bigger?

by Larry C Johnson

Soldiers talk, and the talk on social media from active duty and retired US Army Rangers and others is largely expressing shock and outrage over the forced resignations of Gen. Randy A. George, Gen. David M. Hodne and Maj. Gen. William “Bill” Green Jr. The word on the street is that General George opposes launching a ground attack in Iran. Before exploring the implications of this, I want to introduce you to these three men.

Gen. Randy A. George is the 41st Chief of Staff of the US Army. He was commissioned as an infantry officer from West Point in 1988 and has served in major command and joint leadership roles across the Army. George entered the Army as an infantry officer and served in combat and command assignments in the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He commanded at the company, battalion, brigade, division, and corps levels, which is a common progression for senior Army leaders. Before becoming Chief of Staff, he served as the 38th Vice Chief of Staff of the Army and as senior military assistant to the Secretary of Defense. He also commanded the 4th Infantry Division and I Corps Chief of Staff George assumed duties as Army Chief of Staff on September 21, 2023. During his tenure, he focused on preparing the Army for large-scale combat, improving recruiting, countering drones, and modernizing long-range weapons and industrial support.

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Anthropic Number One AI in Ranking and Revenue – Making $30 Billion Per Year

by Brian Wang

Anthropic signed a new agreement with Google and Broadcom for multiple gigawatts of next-generation TPU capacity that we expect to come online starting in 2027. This significant expansion of their compute infrastructure will power our frontier Claude models and help us serve extraordinary demand from customers worldwide.

The run-rate revenue has now surpassed $30 billion—up from approximately $9 billion at the end of 2025. When we announced our Series G fundraising in February, we shared that over 500 business customers were each spending over $1 million on an annualized basis. Today that number exceeds 1,000, doubling in less than two months.

The vast majority of the new compute will be sited in the United States, making this partnership a major expansion of our November 2025 commitment to invest $50 billion in strengthening American computing infrastructure.

Anthropic revenue (annualized):

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Ranked: Currencies Soaring Against the U.S. Dollar

By Jenna Ross - Article & Editing Julia Wendling - Graphics & Design Jennifer West, Zack Aboulazm

When comparing the currencies of large countries against the U.S. dollar, the Israeli shekel has risen the most, soaring 20.2% higher in the last year.

The Colombian peso ranks second, rising 19.70% against the U.S. dollar, followed by the South African rand at 16.4%.

Over the past year, several global currencies have posted double-digit gains against the U.S. dollar. Shifting capital flows, changing monetary policy expectations, and improving domestic fundamentals have all played a role.

Created in partnership with Terzo, this graphic shows which currencies have seen the largest gains against the U.S. dollar. It’s part of our Markets in a Minute series, which delivers quick economic insights for executives.

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Sedentary Adulthood Increases Biological Stress Levels by Middle Age

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Long-term physical inactivity allows biological stress to build by midlife, even when weight, routine lab results, and fitness tests appear normal

Adults who remain inactive across adulthood carry higher strain across blood pressure, blood sugar, inflammation, waist size, heart rate, and stress hormones

Restoring regular movement later in life lowers biological stress to levels similar to those who stayed active all along, showing the body recalibrates

Consistent physical activity protects your heart and blood vessels by improving circulation, reducing inflammation, and stabilizing blood sugar during midlife

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Indoor Plants Help Create Healthier Buildings

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

People spend roughly 90% of their lives indoors, which means the air quality, humidity, and environmental conditions inside homes and workplaces strongly influence comfort, cognitive performance, and long-term health

Indoor plants improve indoor environmental quality by increasing humidity, influencing air quality, and making rooms feel cooler and more comfortable through the natural release of moisture from their leaves

Larger indoor plant systems such as plant walls or dense plant groupings make indoor spaces feel up to two degrees cooler even when the thermostat setting remains unchanged

Poor indoor conditions — including weak ventilation, indoor pollutants, mold, and smoke exposure — worsen respiratory symptoms and contribute to breathing problems such as asthma

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Sayer Ji: They Called it “Alternative.” [Medicine] – It was Always the Original

by Sayer Ji

Let’s begin with a question that should unsettle anyone who has ever been told that natural medicine is “alternative”: alternative to what, exactly?

Not to the medicine of 1899. Not to the medicine of 1932. Not, in fact, to any era of medicine prior to the mid-twentieth century, when a legal and commercial infrastructure was deliberately built to ensure that the only substances recognized as “drugs” would be those that could be patented, manufactured at scale, and sold for profit.

Before that infrastructure existed, the original medicine was plant medicine. And the documentation proving it is hiding in plain sight.

The Merck Manual is the oldest continuously published English-language medical textbook and, by most measures, the best-selling medical textbook in the world. Its first edition, published in New York in 1899 by George Merck — founder of what would become a $43 billion pharmaceutical empire — was not a catalog of synthetic drugs. It was a compendium of natural ones.

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The Debt Spiral That Ends in Dollar Destruction: 6 Hard Truths America Can No Longer Ignore

by Nick Giambruno

“Whenever governments are granted power to purchase their own debt, they never fail to do so, eventually destroying the value of the currency.” – Ron Paul

Let’s take a step back and look at the big picture so we can assess the US government’s financial situation, where it’s likely headed, and what these trends could mean.

Among the biggest expenditures for the US government are so-called entitlements like Social Security and Medicare.

It’s unlikely any politician will cut entitlements. On the contrary, I expect them to continue growing.

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Matt Bracken: We are entering the Great Energy World War

by Matt Bracken

I think it will be called the Great Energy World War, but perhaps in time it will take on a different name. WW3 and WW4 are too ambiguous; has WW3 already happened? So in my mind, it’s the GEWW.



This complex multi-player war will be about energy flows between the major national suppliers and the major national consumers. It will not be confined to the Middle East. Refineries, LNG plants (liquefaction and gasification) and even tankers on the high seas will eventually be attacked.

Already we have seen Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil infrastructure near St. Petersburg. Flying over NATO countries to detour around Belarus and Russian territory until the final approach, these drones covered more than 1,000 KM.

And we have seen a major fire at the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. This may have been an accident, but sabotage cannot be discounted. Disgruntled or hostile employees know the most dangerous attack vectors, because they are exactly the opposite of their deep safety training.

There was also just a major fire in Panama that put the Bridge of the Americas at risk. If this bridge collapsed, it would close the Panama Canal.

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Tax Season: The Forced Idolatry of Corruption

by Donald Jeffries

I’m writing this at Eastertime, so Happy Easter to all of you. The Resurrection of our Lord is the cornerstone of our Christian faith. It is also the time of renewal, when the birds return from the south, and the plants and flowers bloom gloriously. The weather warms up, and the miracle of life is on display everywhere.

But it’s also a time when we are reminded, with a figurative blow to the head, that we must submit to the tyrants who misrule us at every level. If you don’t file your taxes, the IRS may be coming for you. You know, the agency that Trump talked about abolishing last year. Right around the same time he suggested that we may not need any more taxes. Right about the time he proposed that no one making less than $250,000 pay taxes. I liked that Trumpenstein a lot better than the delirious warmonger we have now. Trump promised to get rid of taxes on tips. And overtime. And important from my perspective, on Social Security. Thanks to “anti-tax” legend Ronald Reagan, the elderly began paying taxes on their Social Security payments in the 1980s, if they had more than a token amount of other income. Of course, this was the definition of a double tax, since those monthly payments are simply returning in increments your money that was involuntarily withheld from you as an employee.

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Israel Goes Rogue: “Unprecedented” Bombardment Of Lebanon

by Celia Farber

Clip here.

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The Terrifying Real Reason For Jeffrey Epstein’s Remote Zorro Ranch Emerges When You Examine the Ranch Next Door

by Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

Please note: What follows is analysis and hypothesis based upon available facts. To “prove” all of it would require a level of security clearance and access to classified intelligence documents I do not possess.

In September 1945, President Harry Truman signed Executive Order 9621 and abolished the Office of Strategic Services — the wartime intelligence agency that had run covert operations across Europe and Asia for the duration of World War II. Truman was a plain-spoken man from Missouri who did not believe a democracy needed a secret intelligence apparatus in peacetime. He dissolved the OSS and sent its men home.

Not all of them were happy about it.

The OSS had attracted a particular kind of American — young, educated, ambitious, comfortable with secrecy, thrilled by consequence. Many had, for the first time in their lives, felt both the specific gravity that comes from operating outside normal rules in service of large stakes. It was addictive, as was the sense of belonging this secret brotherhood conferred. Some of these men were brilliant. Some were ruthless. Many had to be both. What most of them shared was that the war that horrified the world had given them something they’d never had before: Importance. And they did not want it to end.

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Planet Labs Restricts Iran War Images Following U.S. Government Request

byVeronika Kyrylenko

A major commercial satellite imaging company, Planet Labs, announced to its customers it is no longer openly posting imagery from Iran and nearby war zones. The company said it was acting after a U.S. government request.

The move lands as reports mount of U.S. and Israeli strikes on civilian infrastructure. That includes bridges, power facilities, educational and cultural sites, churches, and petrochemical plants — targets that may amount to war crimes under the Geneva Convention. It also comes as President Donald Trump has just gone fully unhinged and genocidal in his threats. He declared in a Tuesday Truth Social post, “A whole civilization will die tonight.” That followed an expletive-laden Easter post promising “hell” if Iran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, estimates of how much Iran’s military capabilities have actually been degraded remain highly contested, undercutting official claims of “overwhelming” success. Meanwhile, Iranian officials and analysts describe serious damage to U.S. facilities and assets in the region, claims Washington largely denies.

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TheyLied: Bilderberg 2026 Participants & Agenda Revealed

by TheyLied Substack

“The world’s most powerful predators are back behind closed doors at the ultra-secretive Bilderberg conference. With no press, no minutes and no accountability. Just bankers, billionaires, warlords, tech tyrants, and media gatekeepers deciding your future while you’re not invited. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth goes over the “official” participants list and the agenda for this year in detail!”

from https://bilderbergmeetings.org/meetings/meeting-2026/press-release-2026

WASHINGTON, D.C., 9 April 2026 – The 72nd Bilderberg Meeting will take place from 9 – 12 April 2026 in Washington, D.C., USA. As ever, a diverse group of political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia and media has been invited. The list of participants is available here.

In alphabetical order, the topics for discussion this year are:

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Upcoming Liberty Events

Great Homeschool Convention - Ohio, Cincinnati, OH, US, April 9th – 11th, 2026

Red Pill Friends April Tour ‘26, Black Mountain, NC; Bon Aqua, TN; Memphis, TN; Tulsa, OK & Bandera, TX, US, April 16th – 28th, 2026

California’s Decline: A Warning to America, San Diego, CA, US, April 25th, 2026

LibertyCon Europe, Madrid, Spain, April 24th – 26th, 2026

The People vs Poison, Washington, D.C., US, April 27th, 2026

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival, Spavinaw, OK, US, April 29th – May 4th, 2026

Buenos Aires Anarchist Film Festival, Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 1st – 3rd, 2026

Upstate Anarchist Book Fair, Binghamton, NY, US, May 2nd – 3rd, 2026

Constellation Anarchist Festival, Montreal, Canada, May 14th – 20th, 2026

Derrick Broze (As 33), Prezence, and Dub FX – April 15th 2026, Seattle, WA

Derrick Broze w/ Prezence in Sedona - May 16th, 2026

54th Annual Rainbow Gathering, Northern California, US, July 1st – 7th, 2026

FreedomPalooza 2026 – July 8th – 13th 2026, Northumberland, NH

Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest, Lake Satoshi, MI, US, August 6th – 9th, 2026

Liberty International World Conference, Kathmandu, Nepal, August 7th – 9th, 2026

Northeast Unschooling Conference, Pittsfield, MA, US, August 15th – 18th, 2026

International Conference for Anarchist Studies, Manchester, UK, August 26th – 28th, 2026

Free Cities Conference, Roatan, Honduras, September 3rd – 6th, 2026

VonuFest, Illinois, US, September 21st – 28th, 2026

AnarCon, Gore, VA, US, September 25th – 27th, 2026

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

A Lighter Note: A Band That’s Thrilling Audiences Across The Country, For Their Counter-Culture Folk Anthems, Making Art From The Shards Of The Shattered Propaganda Of The Covid Era: Red Pill Friends

by Celia Farber

I love their music, and am proud to count them among my true friends.

I was able to attend one of their live shows in Hudson Valley, NY, this winter, and it was like a secret tunnel to a world where Covid didn’t murder music. At least not all music.

Not all groups with a “message” can also write brilliant, moving songs, but these guys have tapped into something so pure, it doubles as soul revival.

They bring back that rare quality that got sucked out of the very air in the Covid era—conveying, with love, through great song writing—(in the tradition of folk music before it went statist,) the healing power of live music. Healing from sadness, from propaganda, from alienation—from humorlessness and sterility.

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libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup is where we cover libertarian and voluntaryist intentional communities and free private cities including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho, Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

by The Liberty Lookout

In 2001, a Yale grad student named Jason Sorens published an essay with a bold premise: libertarians were too spread out to win anything. His solution? Get 20,000 of them to move to one small state, take over the legislature, and shrink the government from the inside.

Twenty-five years and roughly 6,000 movers later, the Free State Project has produced the most libertarian-friendly state legislature in America. About 150 representatives rated A- or above. The House Majority Leader is a Free Stater. Constitutional carry, school choice, no income tax, the first state Bitcoin reserve in the country.

On March 26, 2020, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu issued Emergency Order #17: a stay-at-home order closing all nonessential businesses, effective midnight. On November 20, 2020, he imposed a statewide mask mandate. Violations carried $1,000 fines. Over the next 15 months, Sununu issued 74 emergency orders. The state of emergency lasted until June 11, 2021.

This was the state with the most libertarian legislature in America. Thousands of liberty activists had spent nearly two decades concentrating there specifically to prevent this kind of thing.

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April 6, 2026

Etienne Note: Carla is stepping down.. I was in one of the pics they used for the press release.

MANCHESTER, NH – An era-defining leader of the Free State Project (FSP), Carla Gericke, announced today that she is stepping down as Chairman of the organization’s Board of Directors — concluding seventeen years of leadership that helped shape the modern Free State movement.

In her decision letter, Carla Gericke reflected on her time of service, writing:

“I have had the honor of working with hundreds of Porcupine volunteers over the years. Thank you for standing by my side! The foundation we built together stands strong. The thousands who moved. The legislative footprint. The culture of liberty we strengthened in New Hampshire. The Free State thrives! The next chapter of the Free State Project belongs to the current paid leadership and board. Thank you for the opportunity to serve.”

Across twenty-one years of continuous involvement with the Free State Project — and seventeen years in leadership — Carla Gericke built a record of achievement that stands as a model for all Free Staters:

An early mover. Born in apartheid-era South Africa, Carla immigrated to the United States in the 1990s and built a successful legal career in Silicon Valley.



An early signer with the Free State Project, Carla visited the third official Porcupine Freedom Festival in 2005. Three years later, she arrived in New Hampshire as mover number 516, alongside her husband, Louis, during a February blizzard.

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The Liberator

Get a NEW 2026 Liberator for “Going Paid” (or upgrading from monthly) as a $50 Yearly Subscriber to This Substack.

We just announced the BRAND NEW 2026 Liberator (Version 2.3), which includes the ePub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scams in History Exposed! AND To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, Important books in PDF, truth documentaries, dank liberty memes, and music from the Liberty movement’s hottest artists.

The Liberator is available from ArtOfLiberty.org/Store and Amazon.com.

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The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!