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Dear Subscribers,

Apologies again for getting this out somewhat late...

Short subscriber letter this week.

My only thoughts are this war against Iran is a war against the American people being waged by the organized crime “government” against the people. It obviously isn’t in our interests to be jacking up the price we pay at the pump, driving up the debt, depleting our high-dollar munitions, and shutting off the nitrogen fertilizer to our farmers. It is a form of economic warfare against a population that is rapidly waking up to the illegitimacy and criminality of the “government.” They are bankrupting farmers and independent wealth while enriching the banks and Beltway Bandit-class.

There is simply no one more over the target than the Art of Liberty Foundation! From exposing “Government” as The Greatest Scam in History... to exposing how the organized crime banks have used their puppets in “government” to implement fractional reserve banking and steal $2.7 MILLION from the AVERAGE American worker over a 40 year career and 20 year retirement...

THAT is “Striking the Root...”

THAT is why we are censored!

THAT is why our mail goes into Spam... or doesn’t get delivered at all...

THAT is why we are shadow banned on Facebook, X, and YouTube...

THAT is why Substack won’t even send out half our Daily News and Five Meme Friday articles..

THAT is what they don’t want people to know and understand..

We are about to kick-off our 2026 sponsorship campaign to help us publicize our study on the theft of Fractional Reserve Banking. If you want to get a little payback and help expose the criminals who have robbed you for millions, we could use a couple of “heavy hitters” to help us anchor the campaign. Please email me at Etienne (at) ArtOfLiberty.org if you can help in a big way. We have some great perks to say THANK YOU! including a copy of the new 5.5 version of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! You can support the Art of Liberty Foundation as a annual sponsor at:

ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor

We added a full methodology to our investigation: The Greatest Theft in Human History! Exposing the theft of inflation from fractional reserve banking (inflation + Cantillon effect + Compound Trap) + Federal/State/Local Taxes + Social Security Underpayment. We had to change the headline number to keep all four AI models in consensus so we had to update this meme. I explained the issue in detail in last week’s Five Meme Friday subscriber letter which you can find HERE.

Top Stories of the Week

Chapter 1 from our FREE paperback book: Hayek for the 21st Century

Etienne Note: This is the 2nd Article in our tribute to the great Austrian Economist Friedrich August von Hayek better known as F.A. Hayek. Some of Hayek’s core insights were that knowledge is dispersed across millions of individuals and cannot be aggregated by any central authority. Prices are information signals. When you override them with planning, you don’t just misallocate resources — you destroy the very mechanism by which society coordinates itself.

But beyond economics, Hayek was a philosopher of spontaneous order — the idea that complex, functional systems emerge from human action without human design. Language, common law, markets, social norms — none are “planned,” and all work better than their planned alternatives. Hayek explained the a sophisticated intellectual framework for voluntaryism operating in practice.

In this essay, Hayek describes almost our exact strategy behind the Art of Liberty Foundation — targeting intellectuals and the intelligentsia I.E. the “secondhand dealers in ideas” ( readers, visual learners, podcast audiences, Substack readers), offering a bold alternative vision (voluntaryism) rather than just critiquing the existing system, and understanding that the real battle is for perception, not for electoral outcomes which we are simultaneously exposing as illegitimate and easily rigged.

Chapter One from Hayek for the 21st Century - Paperback available for Free with any purchase from ArtOfLiberty.org/Store, “Going Paid” on any of our Substacks or by paying S&H for the book. The copies are free thanks to the generosity of a donor to the Mises Institute and they have an offer with free S&H Here.

Previous Chapters from Hayek for the 21st Century: Introduction by Thomas J DiLorenzo, President of the Mises Institute & Editor of Hayek for the 21st Century + Hayek bio, quotes, rap battles and memes!

The Intellectuals and Socialism

by F.A. Hayek

I

In all democratic countries, in the United States even more than elsewhere, a strong belief prevails that the influence of the intellectuals on politics is negligible. This is no doubt true of the power of intellectuals to make their peculiar opinions of the moment influence decisions, of the extent to which they can sway the popular vote on questions on which they differ from the current views of the masses. Yet over somewhat longer periods they have probably never exercised so great an influence as they do today in those countries. This power they wield by shaping public opinion.

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Etienne De La Boetie2 on Doc Malik’s Podcast: The Power You Gave Away, Why We Obey and How to Stop

Etienne de la Boetie2: My real name is Howard, but I usually go by my pen name, Etienne de la Boetie. If you want to talk about that, we can.

Doc Malik:I know. But is your real name, like, a secret?

Etienne de la Boetie2: Well, it’s not a secret in the sense... do you want to do this on screen, or do you want to do this in the interview or before we do it?

Doc Malik: We’re recording now. It’s whatever you like.

The Rest of the Transcript… Illustrated with Etienne’s memes, visualizations, and slides!

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Videos of the Week

Your WiFi Can See You. Here’s How.

By Donna Hancock

Your WiFi is constantly painting a spatial picture of your home, and until recently, nobody was reading it. It turns out the same radio waves carrying your Netflix stream also encode the shape, movement, and identity of every person in the room.

Xfinity already shipped this as a feature. Carnegie Mellon proved you can reconstruct full body poses through walls using nothing but WiFi. A 2025 paper showed you can re-identify specific individuals from their biometric signature in the signal. And the gap between “detect motion” and “identify the person” is a software update on hardware you already own.

This video traces that same physics from your living room to a $1B startup called ZaiNar that spent 9 years in stealth synchronizing WiFi and 5G signals for sub-meter indoor positioning, to Anduril’s $60B electromagnetic warfare platform, to HawkEye 360’s satellite constellation that geolocates every RF emitter on the planet.

Radio waves were never just dumb pipes. They’re a sensing modality, and they’re about to reshape physical AI, robotics, and home automation in ways most people haven’t even considered yet.

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“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Iran War: We Follow The Money (To Mar-A-Lago)

by The Democracy Defender

Listen to this article:

The Second Article In This Series is Up Now: Click Here

Here is a number to sit with: $2,000 per truckload.

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Israeli major ‘made $160,000 in Polymarket bet using classified information on Israeli bombing campaign in Iran’

by OLIVIA ALLHUSEN, FOREIGN NEWS REPORTER

An Israeli air force major is accused of raking in more than $160,000 by betting on the timing of Israel‘s bombing campaign against Iran using classified military information.

The reservist officer allegedly tipped off a civilian accomplice about the launch of the strikes, allowing the pair to place winning bets on the Polymarket prediction site ahead of the operation.

A court in Tel Aviv heard the major had been briefed on the planned assault at a confidential meeting a day before Israel’s opening strikes on June 13, 2025.

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The Stealing of America: You’re Not a Citizen—You’re a Revenue Stream for the Power Elite

by John & Nisha Whitehead

“There is no art which one government sooner learns of another than that of draining money from the pockets of the people.”—Adam Smith, Wealth of Nations

You’re not imagining it.

Everything costs more. Everything is monitored.

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The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

La Filosofia de la Libertad

Por Ken Schoolland

La libertad no es un regalo del gobierno, es un derecho de nacimiento. A menudo escuchamos hablar de leyes, mandatos y obligaciones, pero pocas veces nos detenemos a reflexionar sobre la base de todo: la propiedad sobre uno mismo.

En el video de hoy, exploramos los principios fundamentales de la libertad individual a través de un mensaje que ha despertado conciencias en todo el mundo. Basado en las palabras de Ken Schoolland, este video es una brújula para quienes buscan entender por qué la libertad es innegociable.

Continuar leyendo...

“Daily News of The Week”

Trump Asks Congress To Pass Clean Reauthorization Of FISA Spy Powers

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Joseph Lord and Nathan Worcester via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump asked Congress this week to pass a clean reauthorization of a critical—but controversial—spying authority as the U.S. military operation in Iran continues.

“I have called for a clean 18-month extension,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, noting that Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) are working toward passing such a bill.

Specifically, Trump is asking Congress to extend the authorities in Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a sweeping War on Terror-era spying authority that has seen wide abuse by federal intelligence agencies in the past.

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Dutch Lawyer Tells Amsterdam Court: COVID Shots Responsible for the “Largest Genocide of the World’s Population Ever”

by John C.A. Manley

Blazing Reader,

On March 9, Dutch attorney Peter Stassen told the Amsterdam Court of Appeal that the COVID-19 vaccination program has resulted in “the largest genocide of the world’s population ever.”

Here in the Netherlands, the court case against Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (among other genocidal individuals) is still moving through the pre-trial procedures — with Stassen appealing for the right to present testimonies from experts exposing large-scale deception, harm and deaths in relation to the COVID-19 measures and narrative.

Stassen bravely told the court (in Dutch) that the COVID-19 mRNA injections are a “military biological weapon system” and that “COVID-19 was not a public health incident, but a covert global military operation.”

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Simplicius Iran Update: Essential US AWACS Plane Destroyed Amidst New Iranian Attacks, as US Continues Losing Critical Capability in Region

by Simplicius

USS Tripoli has finally arrived in the CENTCOM region, which presumably means somewhere in the northern Arabian Sea. Given that the Lincoln was said to have scurried away to a 1,000km distance, we can only assume the Tripoli will keep a similar range away from Iranian missiles while Trump continues to bide his time with his weak-handed bluffs.

In the meantime, US losses have mounted in the region. Today came the following announcements:

Saudi Arabian Prince Sultan Airbase was hit with many US KC-135s damaged and destroyed:

Pro-IRGC outlets have released satellite imagery showing heavy damage across the main tarmac at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, with large fires still burning in the aftermath of an IRGC missile strike.



Three U.S. Air Force KC-135 tankers were reportedly destroyed, with additional aircraft severely damaged.

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Financial Expert Edward Dowd Warns of 40% to 50% Drop in Stock Market and 30% Decline in Home Prices

by Miles Franklin

Edward Dowd, an investment analyst who formerly managed a $14 billion equity growth fund at BlackRock, warned of a major economic downturn before the war with Iran began. He emphasized that the war will exacerbate the three major risks that he identified. He said that the price of homes are too high and will fall by 30%, which will cause recessionary problems as the housing market accounts for 20% of the US economy. The second problem is the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble that is very expensive and businesses have yet to implement AI. He predicted that the stock marked will plummet by 40% to 50%. He explained that China is also in trouble as it has a demographic problem with dwindling population and massive amounts of debt.

While headlines focus on the Iran war and geopolitics, Edward Dowd warns the real breakdown is already underway beneath the surface of the U.S. economy. From a weakening housing market to a bursting AI bubble and a frozen private credit system, Dowd argues that the conditions for a major downturn were already in place – before the war even began. He explains why any relief rally driven by geopolitical optimism could be a selling opportunity, why a 40-50% market crash remains on the table, and how structural risks in housing, credit, and global growth are converging. Dowd also shares his outlook on China’s slowing economy, the Federal Reserve’s limited options, and why he believes gold remains in a long-term bull market – even after recent volatility. In this episode of The Real Story with Michelle Makori:

Why the real economic breakdown has already started

Housing market weakness and why prices may need to fall

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AI Traffic Cameras Now Sending Drivers Tickets for Loud Exhaust

By Kim Komando

You already know about speed cameras. Red light cameras. Toll cameras that photograph your plate and bill you later.

Now meet their cousin. Noise cameras are the newest automated enforcement technology spreading through American cities. A pole-mounted device contains sensitive microphones paired with a license plate camera.

Your car drives past. If your exhaust tips over the legal decibel limit, a ticket arrives in your mailbox days later. No warning. No officer pulling you over. No flashing lights in your rearview mirror. Just a microphone that never blinks, never takes a break and never misses a shift.

New York City has been running these since 2021. The cameras have issued more than 1,600 violations and collected nearly $2 million in fines. Get caught once, and you’re looking at $800. Get caught repeatedly, and the fine climbs to $2,500.

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New lawsuit alleges DraftKings and FanDuel are digital heroin

by Judd Legum

A new product liability lawsuit alleges that the online sportsbooks DraftKings and FanDuel use a variety of sophisticated tactics to addict users, comparing their offerings to tobacco, cocaine, and heroin. The case, filed by the Public Health Advocacy Institute (PHAI) at Northeastern University School of Law on behalf of two former gamblers, is being led by Richard Daynard — the same lawyer who secured a $206 billion settlement from the tobacco industry.

Filed in Pennsylvania state court, the lawsuit argues that DraftKings and FanDuel are “defective” products that are fundamentally different from traditional sportsbooks. Specifically, the plaintiffs allege that the two companies “capture every aspect of a customer’s interaction in real-time through automated analytical tools, and then process the data through predictive algorithms to generate bets that are optimized to stimulate compulsive gambling.”

When sports gambling was restricted to brick-and-mortar locations, “a person had to physically go to a casino or a sports bookmaker’s establishment with their money in hand to place their bet.” That meant gamblers were offered a limited number of bets — generally on the winner of the game or the total points scored — that had to be placed before the game started. The outcome, crucially, was decided hours later when the game concluded.

DraftKings and FanDuel, on the other hand, use advanced analytics to offer near-instantaneous real-time bets throughout every game. In a typical NFL game, for example, the companies take real-time bets on “whether the next play in the game will be a passing or running play, or whether the outcome of the next play will be yards gained, yards lost, an incompletion, a touchdown, or a turnover.”

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Multipolarity As World Government 3.0 & Its Pied Pipers

by Geopolitics & Empire

“BRICS” has been around for over a decade. The term “multipolarity” on the other hand, has been bandied about for at least over half a century. “BRICS multipolarity” is sold as a counter-weight and dialectical response or solution to Western imperial globalism. But is it really?

It has been my belief for years that BRICS multipolarity is nothing more than the next logical progression and iteration of Western-directed globalism toward the long-planned and desired East-West convergence into a singular World Federation, World Government, and/or World State by the transnational class, which is principally stationed in the West, but has long-since penetrated the East. We are witnessing the onboarding of the East into the Western globalist-led one-world government, not the other way around.

For centuries the Third World or Global South have been disenfranchised by Western empire. Now has come the time to incorporate the Global South into the Western empire to at last complete the project for proper and total world empire.

There are no good guys here, no good actors. Every nation state is run by an oligarchic cartel and mafia, penetrated by the international class. Ask any average citizen of any country and many will tell you that yes, their government is corrupt and run by an oligarchy that extracts as much as it can for itself and cares nothing for its citizenry. That has been my experience living in America, Croatia, México, Kazakhstan, and visiting Russia.

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COVID shots increased cancer rates. Dr. Paul Marik, formerly the chair of intensive care medicine at East Virginia Med School, decided to do something about it.

by Meryl Nass

Paul Marik is a phenomenal doctor and researcher who thinks outside the box. He is also an amazing, kind human being. Like its ferociousness toward me, the system went after him: after all, it would not do for a Medical School Department Head to use ivermectin and save COVID lives.

Paul Marik was one of the founders of the FLCCC, now the IMA.

And with no axe to grind wrt cancer, with no pharma sponsorship and no longer a medical school sinecure, Dr. Marik could dive into the cancer literature, look at it dispassionately, and come up with some very useful answers—using supplements and off-patent drugs that no one will get rich off.

He has recently begun a substack, and I encourage you to subscribe to it:

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The Hidden Dangers of Hospital Births & How to Protect Your Family

by A Midwestern Doctor

Story at a Glance:

•Childbirth is one of the most important moments in our life. Unfortunately, it has been medicalized and has shifted from being viewed as a natural life event supported by local midwives to an emergency requiring urgent hospital care.

•Many of the interventions used during routine hospital births (and beforehand like ultrasound) are quite questionable, and have a variety of side effects, including making you likely to need more interventions (which also have side effects) and having difficulty bonding with your baby.

•This assembly line frequently leads to mothers getting C-section surgeries—something quite problematic for both the mother and the long-term health of the child.

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The Staged ‘War’ Between the U.S., Israel, and Iran Is a Trap

by Gary D. Barnett

“The human mind, in taking us down the path of technocracy, has become the adversary of life itself and collaterally the adversary of the human soul.”

Konrad Lorenz

What began by looking like a simple and horrible ‘war’ of brutal aggression against Iran by the U.S on orders from Zionist Israel, has now shown its real colors. It has become impossible to view this as any real ‘war,’ and it has become obvious that this strategy, all these false flags; are at best a coordinated effort by those globalist oligarchs striving to digitize, starve, and control the world through technocratic means. This is all being played out with a particular script meant to achieve multiple agendas, nefarious all, and to in essence, figuratively capture and cage all of the masses, taking control by psychological, digital, and physical measures to eliminate much of society while taming and altering the rest. All of this is contingent on eliminating the individual.

At this point in time, it seems to be assured that more fakery is coming, and it is quite apparent that one or more major false flag events will soon be unleashed in order to terrify the general population, and shift sentiment so that the herd reverts back to supporting government tyranny steeped in atrocious nationalism over freedom. The telegraphing of these predicted (pre-planned and staged) events is brutally apparent, and by multiple mouthpieces. Headlines (propaganda) abound forecasting specific attacks that will cause outrage by the pathetic peons toward a so-called one or another targeted ‘enemy.’ Anything to keep a ‘war’ environment in place, with hate as the common glue of the proletariat.

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Trump Goes Commando

by Ken Klippenstein

Most Americans are bracing for a massive ground invasion of Iran, one that military sources tell me will not happen. That’s because there’s another plan entirely.

What’s in store is a “raid,” all of these sources agree.

Of course, it all depends on what Donald Trump orders, and sources say they don’t know what that might be on any given day. So they offer the White House different alternatives, highlighting the cost for operations that they don’t want to undertake and focusing on the epic, derring-do nature of those that they would prefer.

Planning for small raids onto Iranian soil has taken over as the favored outcome, I’m told, operations that would be carried out by commandos rather than conventional soldiers.

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Simplicius Iran Update: Trump Signals Final Sadistic Punishment as Consolation For Lost War

by Simplicius

Events are unfolding precisely as we had predicted last time. Trump has issued a “final ultimatum” to Iran, indicating that the US is ready to pull the plug after a final sadistic sore loser’s lash-out on Iran’s civilian infrastructure:

“…we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!)…”

How sick and cynically vindictive can this administration get?

Even the befuddled presstitute corps could not but question Trump’s open plans for committing mass war crimes:

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Claude Code can now take over your computer to complete tasks

by Kyle Orland

Anthropic is joining the increasingly crowded field of companies with AI agents that can take direct control of your local computer desktop. The company has announced that Claude Code (and its more casual user-oriented Claude Cowork) can now “point, click, and navigate what’s on your screen” to “open files, use the browser, and run dev tools automatically” when necessary to complete tasks.

When possible, Anthropic says Claude Code and Cowork will still prioritize using Connectors to directly access and control outside apps or data sources. When that connection isn’t available, though, those tools are now able to ask permission to “scroll, click to open, and explore as needed” on the machine itself to do what’s asked. This kind of direct control of the computer can also be initiated and managed remotely via Claude’s Dispatch tool as long as the target computer remains powered on.

An Anthropic video shows some examples of tasks Claud Code can complete on your desktop via Dispatch.

The new feature is now available to Claude Pro and Max subscribers using MacOS in what Anthropic calls a “research preview.” That means the system “won’t always work perfectly” and will sometimes require a “second try” for complex tasks, Anthropic warns. Completing tasks via “computer use” also “takes much longer and is more error-prone” than performing the same task via Connectors, the company writes.

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US deploys third aircraft carrier to Middle East amid preperations for Iran invasion

by ynet

The United States is deploying another aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, potentially bringing the total number of carriers in the region to three, according to officials cited by The Wall Street Journal.

The USS George H.W. Bush, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, departed Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia on Tuesday alongside its accompanying warships, the U.S. Navy said in a statement. The deployment is expected to take several weeks before the group reaches the region.

The move comes as President Donald Trump weighs additional military options related to Iran and as U.S. forces continue to build up in the Middle East.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is currently operating in the Arabian Sea, while the USS Gerald R. Ford is docked in Croatia for repairs, according to U.S. officials cited by the Journal.

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Apple Forces iPhone Users To Prove Age With ID Or Lose Unrestricted Internet Access

by Modernity

UK law requires internet users to confirm they are an adult by providing a credit card or scanning their ID, otherwise, they are forced to accept automatic web content filters that restrict access. 35 million Brits who have spent thousands on Apple iPhones are affected. The director of Big Brother Watch said: “Apple has crossed the Rubicon with this software update which is more like ransomware, holding customers hostage to ID demands that are invasive, exclusionary and unnecessary.”

UK iPhone and iPad owners updating to the latest iOS 26.4 are now confronted with a stark choice: verify you are an adult by providing a credit card or scanning your ID, or accept automatic web content filters that restrict access.

The message users see states clearly: “UK law requires you to confirm you are an adult to change content restrictions.”

Those who do not confirm their age – or are found to be underage – have web content filters turned on automatically.

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Iran Threatens to Attack U.S. Tech Companies Starting April 1

by Matt Novak

Iran’s military issued a new threat to 18 U.S. companies in the Middle East on Tuesday, pledging to strike “espionage entities” associated with the “warmongering government of the United States,” according to Iranian state media.

The new threat specifically calls out tech companies like Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft, which Iran says has assisted in “US-Israeli terror operations,” since the war against the country was launched Feb. 28, according to Iran’s Press TV. A statement also called out hardware suppliers HP, Intel, IBM, and Cisco.

The strikes against U.S. tech companies and properties are supposed to start April 1 at 8 p.m. local time in Iran, which is 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Many U.S. tech companies have offices in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Abu Dhabi, which could become targets of Iranian drone and missile attacks if the country follows through on its threat.

“In response to this terrorist operation, henceforth, the main institutions involved in terrorist activities will be considered legitimate targets,” reads a statement to Press TV from Iran’s military, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

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Technate, Ohio: How Leslie Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein Built The Silicon Heartland

by Mark Goodwin and by Whitney Webb

Early last year, shortly after Donald Trump took office for his second term, former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy announced he was departing the recently-formed Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E) after reports of conflict with the department’s co-head, Elon Musk. Ramaswamy joined Fox News to clarify these rumors, and to tease his next endeavor –– holding public office. Ramaswamy noted Musk’s approach was “a technology approach,” whereas his was “focused more on a constitutional law, legislative-based approach.” He furthered, “when you’re talking about a constitutional revival, it’s not just done through the federal government, it’s done through federalism, where states also lead the way.” Despite their differences, Ramaswamy importantly remarked that they were both “on the same page” and that their attempts “in saving the country” required them to “divide and conquer.”

Towards the end of the interview, Ramaswamy mentioned he was flying back to Ohio that week, with an announcement regarding his expressed intention of pushing for reform at the state level coming shortly. The former presidential hopeful explained that when “we look at the country over the last 20 years, Silicon Valley was at the bleeding edge of the American economy. I think the Ohio River Valley can be at the bleeding edge of the American economy for the next 20 years.” A few weeks later, Ramaswamy’s gubernatorial campaign for Ohio was announced and the former D.O.G.E. co-head was promptly endorsed by President Trump. Over the course of that campaign, Vivek’s fortunes have quite literally soared. Since launching his campaign, he has not only come to command a massive campaign war chest filled by deep-pocketed donors, but his own net worth has doubled.

While many once labeled this campaign as a clear demotion for Ramaswamy, the reality of an emerging Ohio –– specifically as it relates to the technocratic goals of the Trump administration and its donors –– paints a vastly different picture. As noted in Iain Davis’ book The Technocratic Dark State, D.O.G.E. –– the agency Ramaswamy co-led –– is part of a larger effort led largely by a small group of the ultra-wealthy to completely privatize the public sector in the name of greater “efficiency” and have it ruled by “techno-kings” or dictator “CEOs.” Davis frames this as a modern iteration of technocracy, bolstered by tech billionaires with close ties to the Trump administration, such as Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. Thiel is the long-time benefactor of former Ohio Congressmen and current Vice President J.D. Vance. Notably, Ohio’s richest man Leslie Wexner, along with help from the infamous Jeffrey Epstein (a Thiel associate), has spent decades creating “partnerships” where private interests, including those he directly controls, dominate its state and local governments. In some cases, such as the Columbus suburb of New Albany, they have completely replaced them.

Quietly over the last decade, Ohio has become a state of incredible national importance, as it continues to attract data centers from American “royalty” and Big Tech stalwarts into its friendly regulatory borders. But long before Amazon, Meta, Anduril, Microsoft and others took their power-hungry –– literally and figuratively –– refuge in the Buckeye State, the most well-known financier of Jeffrey Epstein, Leslie Wexner, and his extensive crime-linked network were laying the foundation for the new Silicon Valley, now known as the Silicon Heartland, along the Ohio River.

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Welfare doesn’t pull people out of poverty – economic growth and freedom do

by Rhoda Wilson

Before the rapid expansion of the welfare state, most people were earning their way out of poverty. Across the world, economic growth driven by liberalisation helped pull almost one billion people out of extreme poverty from 1990 to 2010.

In the USA, “The most powerful anti-poverty programme had no enrolment forms, caseworkers or spending bills. It was a growing economy that helped millions of people earn their way to a better life,” Tyler Turman writes.

By Tyler Turman, as published by The Daily Economy

America has spent more than $20 trillion on fighting poverty since the introduction of President Johnson’s Great Society programme in 1964. Sixty years later, how are we doing?

That depends, as it turns out, on how you measure it.

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As Americans Go Broke, the US Empire Goes Full-on Bread and Circus

by Matt Agorist

Hello, fellow free thinkers. Here is another weekly rant from yours truly. Watching the overt gaslighting and shameless self-promotion from the Trump administration — while Americans are being crushed — could be depressing and cause one to be black-pilled. But that Nihilism garbage is for the weak.



I see this as a reason for optimism. The Empire is dying. People are furious that prices are skyrocketing, and instead of addressing this, Trump is putting his name on money!

Nothing screams “thriving republic” quite like a politician autographing the fiat currency his government is actively inflating into oblivion. Am I Right?

Now, Washington has quite literally resorted to bread and circuses, but it’s mostly just a clown show!

I see more and more people waking up to this every day. You have to be blind not to see this facade for what it is. And this awakening gives me hope, and I hope it gives you hope too.

What is ‘Bimbofication?’ Cross-dressing fetish goes viral after intimate photos of Kristi Noem’s husband Bryon are revealed

by Marissa Matozzo

It started with a shocker: recent reporting revealed that former DHS secretary Kristi Noem’s husband allegedly led a secret life of adult roleplay.

Bryon Noem’s particular fetish appears to be what’s known as “bimbofication.” But what is bimbofication — and how does it differ from more well-known kinks, like cross-dressing?

Bimbofication is essentially turning yourself into the most hyper-feminine, Barbie-like version of yourself, regardless of gender, experts say.

For some, that means huge boobs, heavy makeup, or provocative clothing.

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Lost Signals: New Study Shows How VAERS Buries Vaccine Harm

by Independent Medical Alliance and Jessica Rose

America’s vaccine safety system already catches only a fraction of the harm that occurs. That much has been known for years. VAERS is a passive reporting system, and most adverse events are never reported at all.

But what happens to the data that does make it in?

A new study by Jessica Rose, a computational biologist, immunologist, and IMA Senior Fellow, shows that VAERS is losing critical safety data from the inside. The system’s own infrastructure is so outdated and poorly maintained that real signals of harm are being buried by fixable data problems. When Rose cleaned the data and reassembled what had been scattered, she found safety signals for fetal loss and cardiac arrest that had been there all along, invisible to anyone using the system as designed.

“The main claim to fame here is that I pointed out some of the problems inherent in VAERS that most people, unless they’re using it as part of data analysis, wouldn’t really know about.” — Jessica Rose

Continue reading...

Patrick Wood just published a new book: The New Economics of Technocracy: You Will Own Nothing!

by Patrick Wood

I have spent nearly fifty years documenting a system that most people refused to believe existed. For all of those 50 years, the elites foolishly swept me aside as a “conspiracy theorist.” But I am still here, and I won’t go away. The evidence speaks for itself.

The first time I put the endgame into words was in Technocracy Rising, published in 2015. I wrote then that if today’s technocrats were meticulously working toward a scientific dictatorship and applying a specific strategy to get there, they would have a specific list of criteria that must be met before “game over” is called. I asked: when that day comes, will they have the guts to shut the old world order down and simply declare the “system” as dictator?

That was eleven years ago. They have now called “game over.” And it is moving so fast that society and governments cannot keep up to regulate or stop it.

That is why I wrote this book.

Continue reading...

Struggling to navigate the Epstein files? Here is a visual guide

By Hanna Duggal and Marium Ali

More details are emerging daily from the January 30 release of more than three million pages of documents by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), exposing the extraordinary breadth of Jeffrey Epstein’s social and financial circle, which included some of the world’s most powerful people.

Epstein was an American financier and convicted sex offender who used his vast wealth and high-profile social connections to orchestrate a decade-long sex trafficking ring involving dozens of underage girls.

As news organisations and citizen journalists work their way through the vast amount of material, Al Jazeera gives you the background you need to know about Epstein, his criminal cases, infamous island, inner circle, and the latest DOJ release to help you better understand the story.

Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law in the United States on November 19, 2025, the DOJ was meant to release all unclassified records related to Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell within 30 days.

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When People Don’t Want to Hear the Truth

by Peggy Hall

Think about the last time you tried to share your point of view — and you pretty much got shut down on the spot.

I know in my audience that is common.

You’ve told me, for example, that you’ve tried to speak to your loved ones about health issues, certain political issues, lifestyle concerns and more.

And you’re shut down and shut out of the conversation.

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The greatest theft in human history (part 1)

by Darby Jones

Naked shorting is killing America.

I stacked this one against the 10 largest thefts in human history as my measuring stick.¹ At a trillion dollars, it sits around #7, just above Nazi looting of occupied Europe and below Soviet collectivization.

Big claims, so here’s the simple version.

Imagine a betting ring. Legal bookies exist, they take bets, they pay out, everybody plays by the rules. A criminal syndicate called the Network figures out they can print fake betting slips and flood the market. Suddenly, there are way more bets against your team (the Reds) than real bettors ever placed. The odds crater. Investors panic. The Network buys your team for pennies, installs coaches to throw games, then sells the insider info to other gamblers who bet against the franchise. The Reds bleed out in broad daylight.

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War On Iran: It Is Cheaper To Pay For Hormuz Passage Than To Wage War

by b

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly ready to give up on the Persian Gulf passage:

Trump Tells Aides He’s Willing to End War Without Reopening Hormuz (archived) – WSJ

In recent days, Trump and his aides assessed that a mission to pry open the chokepoint would push the conflict beyond his timeline of four to six weeks. He decided that the U.S. should achieve its main goals of hobbling Iran’s navy and its missile stocks and wind down current hostilities while pressuring Tehran diplomatically to resume the free flow of trade. If that fails, Washington would press allies in Europe and the Gulf to take the lead on reopening the strait, the officials said.

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Roundup (glyphosate) in US vs Europe: Americans are being poisoned

by Food Babe

Years ago I started investigating the differences between food products sold in America versus Europe, and what I found really opened my eyes to how much Americans are being poisoned.

Food companies have reformulated their products for our friends overseas to sell them safer versions of the same products, while they continue selling Americans the more toxic versions. They are literally poisoning us for profit.

The more I dug into this, the more I realized this wasn’t just happening with the processed ingredients put in our food. It runs the gamut between pesticides sprayed on our crops, chemicals in our plastics, the drugs and feed given to farm animals, and even the substances in our cookware and food packaging.

We have pesticides linked to cancer that are banned across Europe still being sprayed freely on American crops, growth hormones in our meat that have been banned in Europe since the 80’s, PFAS “forever chemicals” in our food packaging that Europe has moved to eliminate, and artificial dyes that require warning labels in Europe but not here. The double standard is everywhere.

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Upcoming Liberty Events

Great Homeschool Convention - Ohio, Cincinnati, OH, US, April 9th – 11th, 2026

Red Pill Friends April Tour ‘26, Black Mountain, NC; Bon Aqua, TN; Memphis, TN; Tulsa, OK & Bandera, TX, US, April 16th – 28th, 2026

California’s Decline: A Warning to America, San Diego, CA, US, April 25th, 2026

LibertyCon Europe, Madrid, Spain, April 24th – 26th, 2026

The People vs Poison, Washington, D.C., US, April 27th, 2026

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival, Spavinaw, OK, US, April 29th – May 4th, 2026

Buenos Aires Anarchist Film Festival, Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 1st – 3rd, 2026

Upstate Anarchist Book Fair, Binghamton, NY, US, May 2nd – 3rd, 2026

Constellation Anarchist Festival, Montreal, Canada, May 14th – 20th, 2026

Derrick Broze w/ Prezence in Sedona - May 16th, 2026

54th Annual Rainbow Gathering, Northern California, US, July 1st – 7th, 2026

Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest, Lake Satoshi, MI, US, August 6th – 9th, 2026

Liberty International World Conference, Kathmandu, Nepal, August 7th – 9th, 2026

Northeast Unschooling Conference, Pittsfield, MA, US, August 15th – 18th, 2026

International Conference for Anarchist Studies, Manchester, UK, August 26th – 28th, 2026

Free Cities Conference, Roatan, Honduras, September 3rd – 6th, 2026

VonuFest, Illinois, US, September 21st – 28th, 2026

AnarCon, Gore, VA, US, September 25th – 27th, 2026

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Prezence - Sing N Pray

I wish that we could end the war today

Sing and pray for all the lives that we’ve lost

I wish that we could end the war today

But for now the highest action is to sing and pray

We got to sing and pray for all the lives that we’ve lost

Singing and praying

Historically the worst atrocities commited by humanity

Always done under the illusion of authority

When individuals abdicate their personal responsibility

To carry out hateful orders commanded by a state

Authority is immoral when people blindly follow

Orders instead of conscience it always leads to horrors

Like the genocides committed under countless regimes

Bolsheviks & Soviets & Maoist Chinese

Barack drone-bomber Obama got Nobel Peace Prize

Despite more violence than any other to take the oval office

Ironic but the real problem is the camo costume

Order followers the politicians call their ‘dogs’

State of Israhell doing the same and its making me nauseous

Call it a war but in reality it’s just a slaughter

Netanyahu got his ‘dogs’ out and we had better stop ‘em

Violations of natural law face the judgements of God

Lyrics Continued...

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup is where we cover libertarian and voluntaryist intentional communities and free private cities including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho, Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

by The Liberty Lookout

In 2001, a Yale grad student named Jason Sorens published an essay with a bold premise: libertarians were too spread out to win anything. His solution? Get 20,000 of them to move to one small state, take over the legislature, and shrink the government from the inside.

Twenty-five years and roughly 6,000 movers later, the Free State Project has produced the most libertarian-friendly state legislature in America. About 150 representatives rated A- or above. The House Majority Leader is a Free Stater. Constitutional carry, school choice, no income tax, the first state Bitcoin reserve in the country.

On March 26, 2020, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu issued Emergency Order #17: a stay-at-home order closing all nonessential businesses, effective midnight. On November 20, 2020, he imposed a statewide mask mandate. Violations carried $1,000 fines. Over the next 15 months, Sununu issued 74 emergency orders. The state of emergency lasted until June 11, 2021.

This was the state with the most libertarian legislature in America. Thousands of liberty activists had spent nearly two decades concentrating there specifically to prevent this kind of thing.

Continue reading...

April 6, 2026

Etienne Note: Carla is stepping down.. I was in one of the pics they used for the press release.

MANCHESTER, NH – An era-defining leader of the Free State Project (FSP), Carla Gericke, announced today that she is stepping down as Chairman of the organization’s Board of Directors — concluding seventeen years of leadership that helped shape the modern Free State movement.

In her decision letter, Carla Gericke reflected on her time of service, writing:

“I have had the honor of working with hundreds of Porcupine volunteers over the years. Thank you for standing by my side! The foundation we built together stands strong. The thousands who moved. The legislative footprint. The culture of liberty we strengthened in New Hampshire. The Free State thrives! The next chapter of the Free State Project belongs to the current paid leadership and board. Thank you for the opportunity to serve.”

Across twenty-one years of continuous involvement with the Free State Project — and seventeen years in leadership — Carla Gericke built a record of achievement that stands as a model for all Free Staters:

An early mover. Born in apartheid-era South Africa, Carla immigrated to the United States in the 1990s and built a successful legal career in Silicon Valley.



An early signer with the Free State Project, Carla visited the third official Porcupine Freedom Festival in 2005. Three years later, she arrived in New Hampshire as mover number 516, alongside her husband, Louis, during a February blizzard.

Continue Reading...

The Liberator

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The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!