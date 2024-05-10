Dear Subscribers,

My apologies for getting last week's Five Meme Friday out on Thursday but I had to travel from Mexico back to the US for my oldest sons graduation from Virginia Tech (Go Hokies!) so it has put me behind on everything!

This week we bring you a crucial update on our most important investigation to date: Solving Covid - The Eugenics, COVID-19, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline. I went to source an entry for mynew book and realized that around two dozen or so entries had been deleted from the timeline on Substack. We have reconstructed and republished the article and I updated the companion article on that examines the most likely suspects behind "The Covid": the politically connected billionaires who have invested BILLIONS in eugenics, abortions, and the secret sterilization of women in developing countries, using sterilants and abortifacients hidden in vaccines.

If you know of a more detailed investigative series on WHO was behind "The Covid" and WHY, or if you would like to suggest additional entries for the timeline, please share the links in the comments.

To ensure you don't miss future updates, subscribe to our page on Substack: ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com.

Thank you for your attention and commitment to the truth! - Etienne

Fundraising Update

Since last week, we had another $315 come in through sponsorships or folks "Going Paid" on Substack since last week. This brings our total to $38,422 of the $50,000 we are trying to raise for this campaign. We really, really, really need to raise the remaining $11,578 to be able to keep everything running. There simply aren't that many organizations striking the root and effectively exposing "government" AND media as inter-generational organized crime. We need everyone's help to continue... We could really use a heavy hitter to drive this over the goal line... but every single dollar helps!

Click ArtOfLIberty.org/Sponsor or the image below to help! Everything helps and we have some great premiums to say Thank You!

In this video Etienne de la Boetie2 breaks down an overview of the Art of Liberty Foundation and what makes us different and special: We are Striking the Root! of "government" illegitimacy and criminality and how we are legitimately viral and producing a "One-Way Revolution" by exposing the tricks and techniques that "governments" use to sucker the population into going along with something that is not in their interest. Can you please help us accelerate this dynamic? ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor

The Art of Liberty Foundation and Etienne de la Boetie2 bring you 5 fresh and dank memes every Friday, delivered right to your inbox.

4/30/24 UPDATE: I went to source an entry from the original Substack version of this article and realized that well over a dozen entries from the timeline had mysteriously disappeared from that version. That has never happened to us before on Substack. I had my team reconstruct the original, but I am republishing this here since we have no idea how long those entries were removed. I am finishing up another book, Voluntaryism - How the Only ISM for For Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity, and Good Karma for All!, before I am going to be able to pick this up again, BUT if you know of a better investigative series on WHO was behind “The Covid” and WHY, then please drop the links in the comments. If you would like to suggest additional entries into the timeline then please drop them into the comments.

Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

How an intergenerational, eugenics-centered organized crime system uses engineered “pandemics” and vaccines to rob, sterilize, debilitate and murder populations

By Etienne de la Boetie2, Author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation

This article is the second article in a series from the upcoming book Solving Covid – The Second Biggest Scam in History - How Eugenics-Centered Organized Crime Engineered a Fake Pandemic to Steal Trillions and Murder Millions from the Art of Liberty Foundation. The first article is The Covid-19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction. You can subscribe to the Art of Liberty Foundation’s Substack at ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com to be notified.

Continue reading...

Why was Anthony Fauci pictured with the main billionaire funders of the modern eugenics movement, including David Rockefeller, George Soros, Ted Turner and Bill Gates Sr?

On Tuesday, we republished our most important investigation ever: Solving Covid - The Covid-19 Eugenics, and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline, after discovering that well over a dozen entries had mysteriously disappeared from the original Substack article.

Today, we are republishing the companion article that looks at the most likely suspects behind the scam of “The Covid”: The politically connected billionaires that have pumped BILLIONS of dollars into eugenics, abortions, and secretly sterilizing women in third world countries using sterilants and abortifacients hidden in vaccines the evidence for we covered in-depth in Solving Covid - The Covid-19 Eugencis and Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline.

Continue reading...

By Greg Reese

Etienne Note: Greg Reese is the punch in the InfoWars Turdbowl.

When Netanyahu demanded that the protests against Israel be stopped, the US government complied because our members of Congress have all been bought and paid for with tax dollars given to the American Israeli Political Action Committee, known as AIPAC. AIPAC openly brags about this on their official website, because they don’t have to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires agents of foreign principals to register and provide transparency.

Beginning in 1962 they were known as the American Zionist Council, and President John F. Kennedy was ordering them to register as a foreign agent. Along with members of the US government, the Zionists fought against this. In October of 1963, forms were prepared for them to register. But the next month, JFK was assassinated. And Israel has never been asked to register since.

Continue Reading...

Subscribe on Telegram: These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by ZeroHedge, the Wall Street Journal and AP

Tucked away in the $95 billion military aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan is a $3.5 billion slush fund to open new processing centers for Muslim migrants, in what Senator Eric Schmitt described as a bid to “supercharge mass migration from the Middle East.” The $95 billion package does not include any funds to help rebuild America’s border defenses against illegal migration – but it does contain $481 million to settle migrants in US cities, and of course, the $3.5 billion to expand migration programs worldwide.

The $95 billion funding bill for Ukraine and Israel was supported by former President Donald Trump even though he had initially opposed additional monetary aid to Ukraine. Many Republicans have soured on funding Ukraine. Trump was blamed for the failure of a bipartisan border deal linked to Ukraine earlier this year. But there was no provision to shore up the US border in this bill. Critics are concerned that Trump has sold out.

Continue reading

by Sonia Elijah

My bombshell interview with data expert and ethical computer hacker, Wouter Aukema from the Netherlands, exposes the true horrors of the trove of data buried within the European Medicines Agency’s EudraVigilance case safety reporting system- like never before!

Wouter Aukema, a data forensics analyst with over 30 years experience, teamed up with a software expert to develop a tool where they were able to download ALL 15 million case safety reports over the past 20 years, for 6000 medicinal drug products and substances (within and outside of Europe) including the Covid-19 experimental shots.

Up until now, the only way the scientific community had been able to analyse side effects of a specific drug was by using the highly cumbersome and opaque interface of the EMA’s database system. In the video interview, Aukema demonstrated the many problems with the system and explained:

If I would want to understand the history of all side effects for this particular drug, I need to repeat this action five times for one drug. If I want to go back to 2018, I need to do that seven times for one drug. Mind you, seven times, 6,000 different drugs and substances. That's 42,000 times that I need to click on buttons, download files. This is undoable. Nobody can do this.

Continue reading

by Alex Richardson

Other countries let go of small amounts of Treasuries holdings over the last quarter, with India selling $1.4 billion, Brazil unloading $1.2 billion, and Saudi Arabia shedding $0.3 billion.

The new data come as Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia and China have almost completely stopped using the dollar in their mutual trade.

According to Lavrov, more than 90% of settlements between the countries are now carried out in their own national currencies, with their economic cooperation accelerating “despite persistent attempts by Western countries to prevent this,” as per Bloomberg.

Lavrov said last year that CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), or countries formerly part of the Soviet Union, have grown their trade flows by a sizeable chunk without complying with the US’ demands.

Continue reading

by Dr. Joseph Sansone

The Arizona Republican Party is now the second state Republican Party to pass the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution and declare COVID-19 injections biological and technological weapons.

Shout out to Patriot, Dan Schultz of PrecinctStrategy.com who submitted the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution to the Republican Party of Arizona. The Arizona GOP voted today and passed the resolution with 95.62% of the vote! This just passed so we don’t have the percentages yet. The resolution declares the COVID-19 injections biological and technological weapons and calls on the Governor to prohibit their distribution, the Attorney General to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis of their contents.

In addition to being an attorney, Dan is a former West Point graduate and former U.S. Army counterintelligence and human intelligence officer. Dan Schultz advocates the Precinct Strategy, which seeks to wrestle control of the Republican Party back to the people. Previously, Dan Schultz submitted the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution to the Maricopa County GOP. On Saturday January 13th, the Maricopa County GOP passed the resolution with 87.4% of the vote! A total 1494 votes were cast, 1306 in favor, 188 against. Maricopa County is the largest Republican County in the nation.

Continue reading

by Simplicius

A relatively scattered update today more as a filler piece and addendum to the last SitRep for which there have been a few interesting topical updates.

Firstly, last time I had posted Ukraine’s head of aerial reconnaissance support, Maria Berlinskaya, stating how Western systems in Ukraine have proven worthless because of the power of Russian EW. In fact, I’m going to post it again just to have it all under one roof for those who haven’t read the previous SitRep, and because I think this particular thread is that important:

Well, now, we have the highest level confirmation of the above from an actual U.S. official. The Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, William Laplante, just dropped a major bombshell which should dim any hopes of major ATACMS triumphs, as so many are emptily looking forward to:

Continue reading

by Dr. Eddy Bettermann Md

At the end of this month, new research will be presented at the Conference of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases showing that the artificial intelligence-driven ChatGPT program dispenses propaganda in promotion of vaccines that comes directly from official public health agencies.

In order to combat so-called “vaccine hesitancy,” ChatGPT has been programmed to push whoever uses it into taking whatever injections the government and media are pushing at any given time, arguing that they are all “safe and effective.”

In addition to dispensing propaganda about sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and other relevant societal problems, ChatGPT is especially focused on encouraging the public to go out and get jabbed at every opportunity – for “public health,” of course.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

Whatever happened to the WEF? One minute they were everywhere in the media and now they have all but disappeared from public discourse. After the pandemic agenda was defeated and the plan to exploit public fear to create a perpetual medical autocracy was exposed, Klaus Schwab and his merry band of globalists slithered back into the woodwork. To be sure, we'll be seeing them again one day, but for now the WEF has relegated itself away from the spotlight and into the dark recesses of the Davos echo chamber.

Much of their discussions now focus on issues like climate change or DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion), but one vital subject continues to pop up in the white papers of global think tanks and it's a program that was introduced very publicly during covid. Every person that cares about economic freedom should be wary of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) as perhaps the biggest threat to human liberty since the attempted introduction of vaccine passports.

Continue reading

By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) knew for years that certain popular smartphones exceeded the agency’s safety limits for human exposure to wireless radiation when held close to the body, according to data obtained by the Environmental Health Trust (EHT) via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.

Rather than going public with the testing results, the FCC hid them — even when important lawsuits concerning cellphone radiation’s impact on people’s health were underway.

The outcome of such lawsuits might have been different, had the agency been honest about what it knew, said W. Scott McCollough, lead litigator for Children’s Health Defense’s (CHD) Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) & Wireless cases. McCollough called the FCC’s actions “scandalous.”

Miriam Eckenfels-Garcia, director of CHD’s EMR program, told The Defender:

Continue reading

by Joe Hindy

Ads in Microsoft Windows' Start menu are nothing new, and it's no surprise that they're coming to Windows 11. Microsoft has been testing ads in beta releases, and this week the update that places advertising in the Windows 11 Start menu began rolling out to regular users.

According to Microsoft, the Start menu ads will be comprised of Microsoft Store apps chosen from a "small set of curated developers." The ads will appear in the Recommended section of the Start menu which previously only showed documents and images that the user had recently used. When you click on an ad, you'll be redirected to the Microsoft Store to download the app.

Microsoft isn't just adding advertisements to the Start menu. The update changelog also notes that frequently used apps already installed on the user's machine will also appear in the Recommended section alongside the ads. Apps will appear there only if they aren't already pinned to the taskbar or Start menu.

Continue reading

By Luke Goldstein

When the renewal of a key section of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) was being debated in this Congress, one of the pieces of evidence from reformers for the abuses in the system was that the law had routinely been employed to spy on protesters in the U.S. Despite the fact that FISA’s Section 702 is intended to be about collection of intelligence on foreign subjects, U.S. persons would often get vacuumed up in the dragnet. And the FBI was caught querying FISA databases to get information on protesters, most recently during the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

Despite these concerns and after a bitter debate, Congress passed and President Biden signed a reauthorization of FISA Section 702 with new and expanded powers for surveillance. Just days before that bill became law, Columbia University president Nemat Shafik testified before a congressional hearing on antisemitism. This set off the encampment protests at Columbia, the ensuing crackdown by the NYPD, and now the spread of demonstrations to college campuses across the country.

Continue reading

By Michael Franco

While it seems that another humanoid robot is being released every week, we've yet to see one move as quickly or with as much precision as the model just released by Chinese company, Astribot. We dare you to not be impressed.

The AI-powered humanoid robot space is starting to get almost as crowded as the cereal aisle at your local supermarket. Last month alone, we were treated to two impressive offerings from OpenAI. One, a laundry-folding bot from Norwegian collaborators 1X that showed off impressive "soft-touch" skills, and the other a bot from collaborators Figure that demonstrated truly next-gen natural language reasoning ability. Then this month, Boston Dynamics blew us away with the astounding dexterity embedded in its new Atlas robot and China's UBTech impressed its soft-touch speaking bot, Walker S. And the list goes on.

Continue reading

by Dave DeCamp

The US and Israel are working together to prevent the International Criminal Court from issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other high-level Israeli officials, Israeli media has reported.

Haaretz reported that the Israeli government is working under the assumption that arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and IDF Chief-of-Staff Herzi Halevi could be issued as soon as this week. The report said that the US is already engaged in an effort to block the warrants.

Walla reported that Netanyahu is “under unusual stress” over the potential warrants and is leading a “nonstop push over the telephone” to prevent them with a focus on contact with the Biden administration.

In a statement on Friday, Netanyahu said an arrest warrant wouldn’t stop Israel’s mass slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza. “Under my leadership, Israel will never accept any attempt by the International Criminal Court in the Hague to undermine its basic right to defend itself,” he said. “While decisions made by the court in the Hague will not affect Israel’s actions, they will set a dangerous precedent that threatens soldiers and public figures.”

Continue reading

By Quoth The Raven

Almost as if all of us Austrian Economists (read: any carbon based life form using common sense when it comes to finance) live in an echo chamber together, a third expert I respect came out over the last few days and has warned that 5% on the 10 year treasury would be the breaking point for markets and the economy.

If my calculations are correct, when this thing hits 5%…you’re going to see some serious shit.

Peter Schiff now argues that the Federal Reserve and US Treasury are being forced to confront the reality that inflation is persistent, which has led to an increase in yields, recently reaching 4.7% on the 10 year, the highest since November.

The thought process, for financial neophytes, is that bond traders will continue to sell bonds, driving yields up, in order to make it difficult for the Fed to cut rates — and essentially forcing the Fed to fight inflation head-on instead of capitulating to the economy and markets (should they crash).

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Sticker Shock in California

Higher state minimum wage went into effect April 1; chains say burritos and burgers are getting more expensive in response.

The Wall Street Journal reports California Fast-Food Chains Are Now Serving Sticker Shock

Since September, when California moved to require large fast-food chains to bump up their minimum hourly pay to $20 in April, fast-food and fast-casual restaurants in California have increased prices by 10% overall, outpacing all other states, the firm found in an analysis of thousands of restaurants across 70 large chains.

Continue reading

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

Quietly on Friday, the FDIC announced the first federally-insured bank failure of 2024, the publicly-traded Republic First Bancorp (ticker FRBK) which did business as Republic Bank. In an unsettling sign of the times, this federally-insured bank was trading at 1-cent on Friday; down from 27-1/2 cents last September when we first reported on its dire condition.

Do Americans really want to see a bank that’s holding their life savings to be trading as a penny stock?

Yes, it’s true that no depositor has lost a penny in a federally-insured bank since the creation of federal deposit insurance in 1933 if they remained under the federal insurance cap on deposits. Currently, that insurance cap is $250,000 per depositor, per bank. But still, public confidence in the safety and soundness of the U.S. banking system would suggest that the phrases penny stock and bank deposit are not a good combination.

Continue reading

By Greg Reese

Etienne Note: Greg Reese is the punch in the InfoWars Turdbowl.

When Netanyahu demanded that the protests against Israel be stopped, the US government complied because our members of Congress have all been bought and paid for with tax dollars given to the American Israeli Political Action Committee, known as AIPAC. AIPAC openly brags about this on their official website, because they don’t have to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires agents of foreign principals to register and provide transparency.

Beginning in 1962 they were known as the American Zionist Council, and President John F. Kennedy was ordering them to register as a foreign agent. Along with members of the US government, the Zionists fought against this. In October of 1963, forms were prepared for them to register. But the next month, JFK was assassinated. And Israel has never been asked to register since.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: I believe that Ivermectin was the anti-thesis to the thesis of the Covid-19 vaccine. I.E. Covid-19 vaccines were marketed towards Democrats and Ivermectin was marketed towards Republicans and libertarians. Covid-19 was for people who fell for psychology and Ivermectin was for people who fell for reverse psychology. Tim Truth has been doing the best journalism on the harm of Ivermectin and its harmfulness of Ivermectin to reproductive health which seems to have been the Eugenicist's plan the entire time. Here is a podcast where Tim Truth breaks down the scam of the "safest drug ever": https://music.amazon.com/es-ar/podcasts/7b17bf72-7017-4f5a-812f-680eaf96174f/episodes/d9207e80-6791-441a-abcd-eca68c2b0281/the-collective-resistance-podcast-ivermectin-friend-or-foe-with-tim-truth

Continue reading

by Ana Maria Mihalcea

100x: Ribbon structures and Rouleaux formation everywhere.

I had a young unvaccinated patient in his 30’s come see me in November. He had just had “Covid” less than three weeks ago and was feeling fatigued, had brain fog, couldn’t sleep. He had taken full course of Ivermectin and the usual supplements, Quercetin, Zinc, Vitamin D and C. I looked at his blood with my Darkfield Microscope. These images is what I found. I hope those people who dismiss Drs Kaufman, Baileys, Cowan, Corbett, and Christine Massey take a look at this. I predict that Live Blood Analysis could settle the “There is no Virus” debate. What if “Covid 19 “it is Hydrogel/Graphene/ Synthetic Biology/ Artificial Intelligence Poisoning?

200x: Huge Ribbon Structures

100x: more Ribbon Structures

100x: more huge Ribbon Structures

Continue reading

by Patrick Wood

How did all this garbage – pure Sustainable Development, aka Technocracy – show up in our cities and states? Answer: a full-court barrage of UN agents. I dare you to search for your city and the words “climate action plan” on Google. You will be shocked! I estimate that seventy percent of all cities already have a formal plan, and another twenty percent are working on it.

Listen to the video (2017) HERE featuring Patrick Wood and the late Rose Koire. You were warned!

Patrick Wood: My city does not have a formal “climate action plan”, ala the United Nations 2030 Agenda? Should we create one?

ChatGPT: That’s a great idea! Creating a climate action plan for your city can have a positive impact on the environment and the community. It can help set goals, strategies, and actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote sustainability, and address climate change. If you’re interested in pursuing this, I can help provide resources and guidance on how to get started. Let’s work together to make a difference!

Continue reading

by Jamie Redman

On April 30, 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) detained Roger Ver, a trailblazing investor in bitcoin, on accusations of tax evasion and submitting fraudulent tax returns. The following update is accompanied by a statement from Bitcoin.com regarding the allegations against the company’s founder.

According to the DOJ press release, by 2014, Roger Ver and his companies, Memorydealers and Agilestar, reportedly controlled over 131,000 bitcoins, each valued at about $871. Memorydealers and Agilestar allegedly maintained control of approximately 73,000 of those bitcoins. However, he is accused of supplying misleading information to legal and valuation experts to minimize these assets’ declared value.

This alleged misstatement, according to the U.S. government, resulted in underreported company tax returns and the evasion of the mandatory “exit tax” on capital gains from his worldwide assets. Ver was apprehended in Spain, and the DOJ declared that the government intends to extradite him to face trial in the United States.

Continue reading

By Andy Corbley

Last week, Dept. of Transportation officials celebrated the groundbreaking of America’s first high-speed rail line between LA and Las Vegas.

The Brightline West will travel at 320 kilometers per hour or around 200 mph, which for American readers is standard for high-speed rail around the world.

Expected to be finished in four years, Brightline is envisioned as being a crucial piece of tourist infrastructure for the upcoming 2028 Summer Olympics.

Fortress Investment Group has gathered $9 billion in financing for the project, but is being helped with a $3 billion grant from the Biden Administration’s infrastructure funding bill.

“This is a historic project and a proud moment where we break ground on America’s first high-speed rail system and lay the foundation for a new industry,” said Wes Edens, Brightline founder at the groundbreaking ceremony where in place of a ribbon, project leaders pounded miniature nails into miniature railroad track.

Continue reading

by Jonathan Turley

Nina Jankowicz is back . . . with a vengeance. The former head of the infamous “Disinformation Governance Board” within the Department of Homeland Security is now heading a private disinformation group called the American Sunlight Project. With a close election looming in November, Jankowicz has found funding to “to expose and oppose efforts to weaponize disinformation in the United States.” The establishment of the group is only the latest example of how many in politics and media are doubling down on efforts to paint opposing views as dangerous for democracy as the nation readies for a historic election.

Jankowicz promises that “Once researchers are free to conduct their essential work, the American people will gain a better understanding of the nature and severity of the disinformation threats we face,” she said. “Disinformation knows no political party. Its ultimate victim is our democracy.”

Continue reading

by Axios and Congressman Thomas Massie

Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Mike Lawler (R-NY) are introducing the College Oversight and Legal Updates Mandating Bias Investigations and Accountability Act – or COLUMBIA Act to create federally sanctioned “antisemitism monitors” for select college campuses. The bill would allow the Department of Education to send a “third-party antisemitism monitor” to any college that receives federal funding — and to revoke that funding for colleges that don’t comply. US Representative Thomas Massie said that policing speech, religion, and assembly is not the role of the government — and it is expressly prohibited by the US Constitution

The data collected by the “monitor” could be used to sue the school for “anti-Jewish discrimination” or punish them for “civil rights violations.”

Continue reading

by ZeroHedge, the Wall Street Journal and AP

Tucked away in the $95 billion military aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan is a $3.5 billion slush fund to open new processing centers for Muslim migrants, in what Senator Eric Schmitt described as a bid to “supercharge mass migration from the Middle East.” The $95 billion package does not include any funds to help rebuild America’s border defenses against illegal migration – but it does contain $481 million to settle migrants in US cities, and of course, the $3.5 billion to expand migration programs worldwide.

The $95 billion funding bill for Ukraine and Israel was supported by former President Donald Trump even though he had initially opposed additional monetary aid to Ukraine. Many Republicans have soured on funding Ukraine. Trump was blamed for the failure of a bipartisan border deal linked to Ukraine earlier this year. But there was no provision to shore up the US border in this bill. Critics are concerned that Trump has sold out.

Continue reading

By Steve Kirsch

The rate of increase is not 5X.

My source extracted the data incorrectly. This article will be revised shortly once I have the correct data. I’m still waiting.

The data download link is disabled until I get the correct information.

It would be nice if they just published this…

Cancer cases are up by over 5X in California Medicaid in 89% of the ICD-10 Cxx categories with over 20 events in 2023. And there was over a 10X rate increase in 35% of the qualifying cancer categories.

Is this normal? Absolutely not! This is a very serious problem.

I’ve asked the California Department of Public Health to explain the numbers. I’ll let you know if I ever hear back. Don’t hold your breath.

Isn’t it awesome that they keep these numbers confidential? And that nobody in the mainstream press will look into this?

Continue reading

by Tim Truth

In a study called ‘Adverse effects of repeated doses of Ivermectin alone or with the combination of vitamin C on reproductive system of female rabbits’ by Jawad et al, researchers tested different amounts of Ivermectin and Vitamin C on rabbits and measured the number of offspring they beget.

“The results of fertility study revealed adverse effect of ivermectin therapy on fertility and block the pregnancy in all treated group except the fifth group which administered vitamin C only as compared with control group... In conclusion: Ivermectin has adverse effects on reproductive efficacy on female rabbits”

A very stark, concerning dropoff in the number of pregnancies and total offspring when the Ivermectin is introduced.

Here’s the aggregate data of Ivermectin vs no Ivermectin rabbit pregnancy rates & average number of offspring:

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

A whistleblower at Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems died Tuesday morning following a struggle with a 'sudden, fast-spreading infection,' the Seattle Times reports.

45-year-old Joshua Dean, a former mechanical engineer and quality auditor from Wichita, Kansas, alleged that Spirit leadership ignored manufacturing defects on the 737 MAX, including 'mechanics improperly drilling holes in the aft pressure bulkhead of the MAX.' When he brought this up with management, he said that nothing was done about it. So he filed a safety complaint with the FAA - and said that Spirit had used him as a scapegoat while they lied to the agency about the defects."After I was fired, Spirit AeroSystems [initially] did nothing to inform the FAA, and the public" regarding the bulkhead defects, said Dean in his complaint.

Continue reading

By Chris Jewers

Emmanuel Macron has said he would be prepared to send troops to Ukraine if Vladimir Putin's forces break through the front lines - further raising the risk of NATO forces clashing with Russia's armies.

In an interview published today, the French president said the issue of sending troops would 'legitimately' arise if Kyiv and president Volodymyr Zelensky made such a request.

The Economist said Macron gave the interview after delivering a keynote speech last week where he declared that Europe is 'mortal' and could 'die' partly due to the threat posed by Russian aggression after its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

It also came as Russia claimed its forces had taken another town in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, with Moscow's armies continuing to push against Kyiv's defences.

Russia is rushing to advance against struggling Ukrainian forces ahead of the long-awaited arrival of the bulk of US weapons to the front for Kyiv's outgunned troops.

Continue reading

by Prashant Jha

The arrest of early Bitcoin investor and Bitcoin cash proponent Roger Ver on tax evasion charges in the United States has invoked strong reactions from the crypto community.

Many within the community criticized the arrest, with some justifying it over Ver’s adoption of an anti-Bitcoin BTC $59,318 stance in the latter part of his career.

Dan Held, a long-term Bitcoin proponent, was among the few who lauded Ver’s arrest, saying, “he’s been a net negative for Bitcoin.”

Ver — who has been a Japanese citizen since 2014 — was arrested in Spain on April 30 based on criminal charges in the U.S., which include mail fraud, tax evasion and filing false tax returns.

The DOJ notice alleges Ver evaded taxes worth $48 million on his Bitcoin and crypto sales in 2017. Ver now faces extradition to the United States.

Continue reading

by Sonia Elijah

My bombshell interview with data expert and ethical computer hacker, Wouter Aukema from the Netherlands, exposes the true horrors of the trove of data buried within the European Medicines Agency’s EudraVigilance case safety reporting system- like never before!

Wouter Aukema, a data forensics analyst with over 30 years experience, teamed up with a software expert to develop a tool where they were able to download ALL 15 million case safety reports over the past 20 years, for 6000 medicinal drug products and substances (within and outside of Europe) including the Covid-19 experimental shots.

Up until now, the only way the scientific community had been able to analyse side effects of a specific drug was by using the highly cumbersome and opaque interface of the EMA’s database system. In the video interview, Aukema demonstrated the many problems with the system and explained:

Continue reading

by Ted Snider

Despite billions of dollars of military aid, equipment maintenance, training, intelligence, and planning from the United States and its partners in the political West, the war in Ukraine is going very badly.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, says “the situation at the front has escalated.” He says that Russia has “concentrated major efforts in several sectors, creating a significant advantage in forces and means. They attack actively along the entire front line. In some sectors,” he admits, “they achieved tactical gains.”

The Russian Armed Forces are methodically pushing west as several small villages fall and several strategic ones are threatened. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have been compelled to fall back to a new defensive line three miles west of the captured town of Avdiivka, but that line, too, has now been overwhelmed by Russian forces. Russia is now threatening Chasiv Yar, a town located on a strategic high ground whose capture would put “the main supply point for Ukrainian forces along much of the eastern front” in Russia’s line of fire. There are reports that a number of top Army brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are refusing orders and abandoning positions or refusing to fight.

Continue reading

By Edward Hasbrouck

In the latest escalation of surveillance of travelers, data from automated license plate readers (APLRs) is being merged with data from devices that record the unique identifiers of passing WiFi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) devices, including always-on devices intended for in-vehicle communications, entertainment, and network access.

Most new cars, SUVs, and light trucks have built-in WiFi access points and Bluetooth and/or BLE connectivity. Each of these wireless access points transmits a unique identifier — usually fixed or not readily changeable by the vehicle owner or operator — to enable devices in the vehicle — cellphones, wireless earbuds, etc. — to establish and maintain connections. Each of those devices broadcasts its own unique and often fixed identifier.

Continue reading

by Kit Klarenberg

This righteous scene no doubt sent untold chills scouring around Western and Israeli corridors of power, searching vainly for spines to run up. It also dispatched a palpable message - Tehran could, if it wished, have struck the Zionist legislature, but didn’t do so. For the time being, at least. The floor was now Tel Aviv’s, to decide whether - and how - to retaliate. A response came on April 19, in the form of pre-dawn drone sorties across Iran.

Initially framed by Western media as hugely impactful, in reality a small swarm of Israeli quadcopters attempted to breach Tehran’s air defenses, but ultimately couldn’t. An Iranian spokesperson subsequently referred to the effort as “failed and humiliating.” This characterization surely applies more widely to the pathetic state to which Tel Aviv has been reduced, following Operation True Promise’s seismic success. As we shall see, the Zionist entity now has little time remaining, and no good choices left to make.

Continue reading

y Kamin Mohammadi

Toomaj Salehi raps about subjects not often publicly discussed in the Islamic Republic of Iran. His hard-hitting songs touch on child poverty, discrimination against minorities and regime corruption, often accompanied by videos that depict him confronting regime clerics. Social justice themes are common in the “rap-e Farsi” genre that arose in Iran in the 1990s, but few have been as bold as Salehi. A Persian-rapping Tupac Shakur, Salehi is so direct in his criticisms of the regime, some have assumed he must live abroad; when his first big hit, “Rat Hole,” landed in 2021, he had to do an Instagram Live to prove he actually lived in Iran.

On April 24, Salehi received a death sentence from the Revolutionary Court of Isfahan for the crimes of rapping in support of the Woman Life Freedom movement and posting videos of himself at protests.

Continue reading

Quiver Quantitative used data on politicians' stock portfolios to calculate live net worth estimates for member of Congress

by Etienne de la Boetie2

Quiver Quantitative used data on politicians' stock portfolios to calculate live net worth estimates for members. You can drill down on their holdings and recent trades to research insider trading and conflicts of interest. This looks like a great tool for investigative journalists researching the organized crime “government” and the political puppets being paid off with quid pro quo from donors whose stock price is being influenced by bought-and-paid-for legislation.

Click here to test it out: https://www.quiverquant.com/congress-live-net-worth

Continue reading

We are proud to announce our next Activation - The People's Reset: UK!- UK from September 27 to 29th

Art of Liberty Foundation 500 Club Call - May 15th @ 8:00pm EST- RSVP: Sponsorship@ArtOfLiberty.org

-- Rescheduled to May 15th

Mises Institute Summer Fellowship 2024 - May 13th, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Human Action Conference 2024 - May 16th-18th, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Rothbard Graduate Seminar 2024 - June 9th-14th, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Porcupine Freedom Festival - June 17th – 23th, 2024, Lancaster, New Hampshire

Liberstad Freedom Festival - July 24th - July 28th, Liberstad, Norway

Mises University 2024 - July 28th – August 3rd, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Midwest Peace and Liberty Fest - July 25-29, 2024, Gaines, Michigan

AnarCon Outdoor Liberty Festival - August, 2024, Gore, Virginia

Music & Sky 2023 - August 2024, Cuyama Valley, California

The People's Reset: UK - Sept 27-29th - Bath, UK

VONUFEST5 - Sept 30-Oct 7 - Vandalia, IL

Mises Supporters Summit 2024 - October 10-13, 2024, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival (MIDFEST) - October, 2024, Spavinaw, Oklahoma

Liberty in Our Lifetime - November 1-3, 2024. Empire Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

Grant "Prezence" Ellman drops a new track with the very talented Dan Arcturus. Dan produced, mixed and mastered this epic track while Grant co-produced some vocals, live drums & guitar.

Since they released the song exactly one month ago, it's become the top track on both of their Spotify profiles and this week they dropped the video which is 100% self-shot & edited.

If you like the song please give this video a thumbs up, subscribe and go listen on your streaming platform of choice (it's on most of them with the most popular linked below).

Free State Project Announces Brian Becker as Tech Director

Brian Becker is an experienced tech professional and a well-known face within the Free State Movement. Over the years, Brian has contributed much to the cause, including the operation of the Wearehouse in Weare, NH — one of four liberty club houses in the state.



As our Tech Director, Brian Becker will be leading our volunteer Tech Team in the use and maintenance of all FSP web assets, including our four websites.



Please give Brian a warm welcome to his new role!

Free State Project Corner - The Free State Project is moving 20,000 + libertarians to New Hampshire with the goal of reducing "Government" to just protecting life, liberty and property. We are supporting and reporting on this dynamic. If you have heard Etienne talk about the plan to accelerate this dynamic by dropping 100,000 copies of "Government", the 64GB Liberator and a TBD documentary to the influential in the state and want more details in our Executive Summary. You can also donate a single copy OR 10 copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! at the Government-Scam.com/Store where we will send them directly to NH legislators, journalists, Police Chiefs, and other influential within the state. You can also donate a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore to a Liberty Group in New Hampshire that will earn the profits from reselling and distributing copies of the book in the state!

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.

Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of "Government" corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors! Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn't do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider "Going Paid" on Substack. All it takes is a click! Donate Gift Certificates to Us - We just signed up with GeeCees that allows any business that offers gift certificates (Especially Hotels and Resorts with Unused Rooms) to donate gift certificates and foundation supporters to buy them at a discount. We will see how this goes! https://geecees.com/the-art-of-liberty-foundation/ Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of "Government" in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise "Government" and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore Buy Books and Merchandise at Government-Scam.com/Store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our "Everything Bundle" - The Sampler of Liberty!

The Everything Bundle – The Sampler of Liberty!

Give me Liberty… and give me more! The Everything Bundle includes the latest version of our flagship book on government, along with a collection of potentially life-altering introductions to anarchy, agorism and voluntaryism.

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: "Government" The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!