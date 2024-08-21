Dear Subscribers,

I am finally caught up and would have had this issue out on Friday if it wasn't for a snafu. Our article 23 Solid Reasons to Suspect Trump’s "Assassination Attempt" was Faked and WHY the Organized Crime “Government” Would Stage a Fake Assassination on their Puppet has popped to the most popular article on our Substack with over 20,000+ reads on just the two Substack versions. To give some perspective, a year ago our average article was read between 1,500 - 2,700 times with some being read 5,000+. Now our average article is read 3,000-6,500+ times with many articles being read over 15,000+. A huge thank you to everyone who has "Gone Paid" on Substack OR become a member of the Art of Liberty Foundation OR shared our articles or publications with your friends, family and colleagues!

If you are digging Five Meme Friday, Don't forget you can buy us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR You Can Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee is winning!

In Liberty,

Sometimes our emails go missing. Click here for instructions on how to whitelist us.

The Art of Liberty Foundation and Etienne de la Boetie2 bring you 5 fresh and dank memes every Friday, delivered right to your inbox.



Is gmail cutting your newsletter short? To get the full effect,

read 5 Meme Friday in your browser.

Top Story of the Week

It’s More Important to Understand WHY Than How…

Before I get into just a few (23) of the dozens of solid reasons to suspect that Trump’s “assassination attempt” was staged, I thought I would explain WHY the organized crime system running “government” on the population would fake an assassination attempt on the puppet actor playing the “president.”

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

Mini-Review by Etienne de la Boetie2, of the Art of Liberty Foundation

This video has already been censored off YouTube so you know it is going to be good! In my book “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! I break down how an inter-generational crime syndicate behind banking and central banking has been using “government” as a technique to rob and control society. This video by Whitney Webb breaks down how that group, through the intelligence agencies, co-opted and collaborates with what most people think about when they hear the term “Organized Crime:” the Italian and Jewish mafias.

Continue reading...

“America’s Worst Mayor” Tiffany Henyard Disappears After Investigation Reveals Millions In Debt

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Tyler Durden

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Aiesha Henyard, who has been dubbed "America's Worst Mayor", has disappeared after an investigation into the village's spending revealed more than $3.5 million in debt, "out of control" credit card spending and $40,000 spend on Amazon purchases in one day.

Believe it or not, former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was hired to lead the investigation into the Dolton, Il mayor.

Village trustees hired Lightfoot to address concerns about excessive spending, including taxpayer-funded billboards, ads, lavish dinners, and trips, according to CBS. Earlier this year it was reported Henyard spent $7,650 on hair and makeup after taking office and billed the city for it.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Tyler Durden

As 20% of California suffers in poverty amid soaring power bills, soaring homelessness, businesses fleeing the state, and sky-high taxes, one might expect the state’s leadership to focus on solutions. Instead, Governor Gavin Newsom has taken a rather unconventional approach: hiring a celebrity photographer, Charles Ommanney, with a $200,000 annual salary to enhance his public image.

Yes, you read that right. In a state where many struggle to make ends meet, Newsom has brought on board a photographer known for capturing the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. Ommanney’s task? To ensure that the governor is photographed in his most flattering light, whether it's wearing aviator sunglasses while picking up trash from a homeless encampment or surveying wildfire damage in designer workwear.

Continue reading

By Cara Ding

A new audit by the New York City Comptroller’s Office found the city overpaid upstate hotels and other subcontractors by millions to shelter illegal immigrants last spring.

The audit also finds sizable undue commission payments to DocGo, a main city contractor responsible for running temporary shelters in the metro area at an annual cost of $432 million.

Continue reading...

by Alan Macleod

Google – one of the largest and most influential organizations in the modern world – is filled with ex-CIA agents. Studying employment websites and databases, MintPress has ascertained that the Silicon Valley giant has recently hired dozens of professionals from the Central Intelligence Agency in recent years. Moreover, an inordinate number of these recruits work in highly politically sensitive fields, wielding considerable control over how its products work and what the world sees on its screens and in its search results.

Continue reading...

By Tyler Durden

The Secret Service has apologized to a Massachusetts salon owner after her security camera showed individuals breaking into her business to use the bathroom while on assignment for a nearby VP Kamala Harris fundraiser.

Berkshires salon owner Alicia Powers says someone picked her lock and broke into her store to use the bathroom after a Secret Service officer covered a camera with tape.

Continue reading...

By Alan Macleod

AMintPress study has found that hundreds of former agents of the notorious Israeli spying organization, Unit 8200, have attained positions of influence in many of the world’s biggest tech companies, including Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon.

The Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) Unit 8200 is infamous for surveilling the indigenous Palestinian population, amassing kompromat on individuals for the purposes of blackmail and extortion. Spying on the world’s rich and famous, Unit 8200 hit the headlines last year, after the Pegasus scandal broke. Former Unit 8200 officers designed and implemented software that spied on tens of thousands of politicians and likely aided in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Continue reading...

"Daily News of The Week"

by Leo Hohmann

The U.S. Department of Energy is allocating $2.2 billion in grants for upgrades of the power grid to make it more resilient to extreme weather events and accommodate more renewable energy.

Oilprice.com reports that the jolt of federal funding will add to private-sector financing to support eight grid upgrade projects across 18 states.

According to the Biden administration, the DOE funding is expected to support the construction of more than 600 miles of new transmission lines and the upgrade of about 400 miles of existing lines so that they can carry more current.

This has nothing to do with hardening the power grid in a way that could withstand an EMP attack by Russia or China.

Experts such as the late EMP Taskforce Director Dr. Peter Pry have been calling for this kind of upgrade for years (you can read about Dr. Pray’s warnings here from the Center for Security Policy).

Continue reading

In this important study, Dr Young Mi Lee with Dr Daniel Broudy describes her culture findings of Pfizer and Moderna Bioweapons. Many different studies were done, including incubation of the COVID injections, cellular effects upon blood and semen specimen. The tests showed direct toxicity to semen and death of all sperm within minutes up to 1.5 hours in the healthiest donor samples when put in contact with the “vaccine” solution. EMF exposure was also tested, in addition with different supplements and treatment solutions. For this substack, select images were taken from the article which is 66 pages long. Please refer to this link and download the paper - please share widely - this is one the most comprehensive and long term study of the COVID injections and their cellular effects to date. The findings are entirely consistent with all prior research findings of self assembly nanotechnology from the injectables.

Continue reading

By Sarah Westall

Youtube’s former CEO, Susan Wojcicki, died this past Friday of lung cancer. Her husband posted:

It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer

Youtube, led by Wojcicki, deleted over 1 million videos related to COVID “misinformation”. They promoted “experts” and others who aligned with big pharma and the World Health Organization while deleting opposing views by “experts” and others who didn’t.

History is now proving that they shut down the wrong experts and helped to usher in the death of millions of people who trusted bad advice:

New Zealand Whistleblower Reveals Shocking Number of Covid Vaccine Deaths

Record-level data from Czech Republic FOIA proves that the Moderna vaccines increased all-cause mortality by over 30% (and the Pfizer vaccines weren't safe either)

Continue reading

By Good News Network

A water-powered electric bandage can heal serious wounds 30% quicker than conventional treatments, according to a new study.

The inexpensive bandages use an electric field to promote healing in chronic wounds, which are slow to heal, if they heal at all—like sores that occur in some diabetes patients.

Doctors say such wounds are “particularly problematic” because they often recur after treatment and significantly increase the risk of amputation and even death.

They explained that one of the key challenges associated with chronic wounds is that existing treatment options are extremely expensive, which can create additional problems for patients.

In animal tests published this week in the journal Science Advances, the international research team evaluated their water-powered, electronics-free dressings (WPEDs), which are disposable bandages with electrodes on one side and a small, biocompatible battery on the other.

Continue reading

by Craig McKee

If you made this story up, a lot of people wouldn’t believe it.

And a lot of people don’t.

The supposed “mastermind” of 9/11, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, still has not been convicted of anything despite having spent the past two decades in the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Charges against him and four others (Walid bin Attash, Ramzi bin al-Shibh, Ammar al-Baluchi, and Mustafa Ahmad al Hawsawi) were announced in 2008 with proceedings starting in June of that year. Incredibly, 16 years later the cases have not advanced past the pre-trial phase.

On July 31 of this year, the Biden Administration offered Mohammed and two of the original accused a plea deal that would see them plead guilty in return for escaping the death penalty. This decision, however, provoked anger from some 9/11 family members who want to see the three executed.

Continue reading

by A Midwestern Doctor

Story at a Glance:



•Sunlight is one of the most important things for our health (e.g., it halves our risk of dying or getting cancer), yet all we ever hear is how important it is to avoid it.



•While the importance of vitamin D is generally recognized, many of the other critical functions of light within plants, animals and human beings remain almost completely unknown (and hence will be the focus of this article.

•One of the defining characteristics of modern life is the continual exposure to unnatural light. While this is viewed as being relatively benign, in reality, forgotten research demonstrated that it is a root cause of a myriad of inexplicable modern physical and behavioral illnesses.

•One of the keys functions of blood is to conduct light throughout the body. In turn, when this process is disrupted (e.g., by wearing glasses with lenses which eliminate critical parts of the electromagnetic spectrum) a variety of significant illnesses can develop.



Over the years, I have become convinced sunlight is one of the most essential nutrients for the body. For example, as human beings moved further and further north from Africa and had increasingly lower sun exposure, their skin became progressively lighter, something which argues the human body needs light and that the whitening of human skin in the higher latitudes was a protecting mechanism designed to ensure enough of the remaining sunlight could get inside the body.

Note: an explanation of how the darker parts of the skin prevent UV from entering the body can be found here.

Continue reading

by Tim Truth

Congenital malformations induced by laetrile: https://sci-hub.se/10.1126/science.7063858

Studies of amygdalin (laetrile) toxicity in rodents: https://sci-hub.se/10.1001/jama.1979.03300020039023

Treatment of acute cyanide intoxication with hemodialysis: https://sci-hub.se/10.1159/000166918

Hydroxocobalamin treatment of acute cyanide poisoning from apricot kernels: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3109697/

Amygdalin toxicity studies in rats predict chronic cyanide poisoning in humans: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1272529/pdf/westjmed00222-0011.pdf

In Vitro Effects of Linamarin, Amygdalin and Gossypol Acetic Acid on Hyaluronidase Activity, Sperm Motility and Morphological Abnormality in Bull Sperm: https://journals.tubitak.gov.tr/veterinary/vol28/iss5/6/

Cyanide intoxication by apricot kernel ingestion as complimentary cancer therapy: https://www.njmonline.nl/getpdf.php?id=1379

Continue reading

by Kit Klarenberg

In the first weeks of August, Britain was plunged into crisis, with incendiary far-riot rights sending towns and cities across the country spiralling into states of emergency. Vast mobs of armed, angry thugs, motivated by racist, Islamophobic animus, have vandalised homes, property and places of worship, violently clashed with police, and targeted hotels housing refugees with arson attacks, in apparent stabs at mass murder. Hundreds of arrests have been made, and counter-protesters taken to the streets en masse to counter the upsurge of hatred.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged those responsible will face the “full force of the law” for their actions, and several perpetrators have already been sentenced to years in prison. While the riots appear to have largely fizzled out, the situation remains tense. Furthermore, in keeping with so many prior explosive, unanticipated episodes in modern British history, a vicious mainstream blame game has erupted, with ultimate responsibility for the upheaval being apportioned to a wide range of domestic and foreign actors and causes.

Continue reading

By Raheem J. Kassam

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. It’s like seeing the Matrix. Or being forced to watch Bridget Jones’s Diary. It’s cringe-inducing every time, and it offends the sensibilities of all but the most sociopathic in our midst. Unfortunately, this constituency is growing, boosted by the narcissism of social media and the atomization of major cities.

Nevertheless, despite its repugnance, everyone should be forced to confront the stark superficiality of the Harris-Walz campaign. From its inception with its ersatz ‘Brat’ mimicry to its rallies, which are really just free concerts with a speech at the end, the Kamala campaign is essentially just a hologram of a political campaign.

That is not to say there are no nuts and bolts, but those are for the “outside groups” like the Sixteen Thirty Fund, Arabella Advisors, America Votes, and others to concern themselves with. Kamala’s job is to convince you the wizard is real, not just a man behind a curtain. There aren’t even just a few examples of this. There are already many, which is a lot for a campaign that has only existed for a few weeks:

Continue reading

by Jennifer Sweenie

Intermittent fasting has gained significant attention in recent years for its potential health benefits, including weight loss, improved metabolic health, and even longevity. As more and more people try it out as a possible means to improve their overall health and well-being, it’s important to take a deeper look into the science behind this way of eating.

Exploring the existing evidence behind the purported benefits of intermittent fasting can provide valuable insights into how it affects our bodies and whether it lives up to the hype.

Intermittent fasting and fasting are two different approaches to the timing of meals and calorie intake. Traditional fasting is refraining from consuming calories—whether from food or drink—for an extended period.

There are myriad ways to fast, from drinking only water to a more modified approach that includes some calories from drinking bone broth or fresh-pressed juices. The duration of the fasting period also varies and may last up to 28 days or more.

Continue reading

by Meryl Nass

Who is paying for the new vaccine card? The website only says that the EU is a partial funder and says nothing about who are the other funders.

https://euvabeco.eu/about/

“EUVABECO’s 14 partners will unite to perform a scoping review, aiming to identify innovative vaccination practices throughout Europe. By employing the Delphi panel method, we’ll achieve consensus on the practices to be used in our pilot projects. This collaborative effort will inform the development of implementation plans, paving the way for twelve pilot projects across Belgium, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Luxembourg, Poland, and Portugal from September 2024 to August 2025. These projects will serve as key platforms to test and improve the implementation strategies. Following the pilot phase, the practices will undergo validation to assess their suitability, transferability and sustainability across Member States. Ultimately, validated plans will be shared with Member States to encourage widespread adoption.”

Continue reading

By Greg Reese

The Bohemian Grove was founded in 1878 by the Bohemian Club, which was formed in 1872. It is twenty-seven-hundred acres of private land in Monte Rio, California where every summer in July hundreds of the most powerful and influential men attend what is known as the Cremation of Care ceremony. An early version of it was photographed in 1915 and published by National Geographic.

In 1989, a writer for Spy Magazine infiltrated Bohemian Grove and mentioned the Cremation of Care ceremony, but did not mention the effigy. The article mostly focused on powerful drunk men dressing in drag and engaged in homoerotic behavior.

In 2000, when Alex Jones captured the ceremony on video, you can see an effigy, a model of a person to be destroyed, being burned alive in a ritual sacrifice.

Around the time that Alex Jones was there filming it, musician Kid Rock was there as a guest.

Continue reading

by Michael Scherer

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sought a meeting last week with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris to discuss the possibility of serving in her administration, perhaps as a Cabinet secretary, if he throws his support behind her campaign and she wins, according to Kennedy campaign officials.

Harris and her advisers have not responded with an offer to meet or shown interest in the proposal, say people familiar with the conversations.

The Kennedy outreach, made through intermediaries, follows a meeting in Milwaukee last month between Kennedy and Republican nominee Donald Trump to discuss a similar policy role and endorsement that resulted in no agreement. In those discussions, Kennedy spoke about advising Trump in a second term on health and medical issues.

Continue reading

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

It is now one of the unspoken but immutable dictates on Wall Street: with each new banking crisis, the Federal Reserve will quickly create an emergency bailout program and give it a three to four letter abbreviation so that it vanishes into an alphabet soup blur of Fed bailout programs that preceded it.

The latest iteration came in the spring of 2023 in response to a run on federally-insured banks that federal regulators had allowed to get in bed with crypto and/or had allowed to binge on uninsured deposits. The Fed quickly launched the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) on March 12, 2023.

BTFP joined the copious iterations from the Fed’s COVID-19 related bailouts and the Fed’s 2007-2010 bailouts with names like the Primary Dealer Credit Facility (PDCF), Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF), Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility (MMLF), Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF) and so on.

Continue reading

by Harold Saive

China throws clout behind Palestine (Pepe Escobar)

The Beijing Declaration cements the idea that global conflict resolution is now Made in China. But it also throws a wrench in US–Israeli efforts to manufacture a collaborator Palestinian government after the war in Gaza.

YOUTUBE: Escobar interview with Judge Napolitano

HONG KONG – The Beijing Declaration, signed earlier this week, constitutes yet another stunning Chinese diplomatic coup, but the document goes far beyond affirming China’s pull.

The gathering of representatives of 14 Palestinian factions to commit to full reconciliation showed the entire world that the road to solving intractable geopolitical problems is no longer unilateral: it is multipolar, multi-nodal, and features BRICS/Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member China as an inescapable leader.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Please see our evidence of criminality at Google in our uncensorable flashdrive: The Liberator including the articles: How the CIA Made Google and National Security Search Engine: Google's Ranks Are Filled with CIA Agents. You can find the entire repository of evidence from the Liberator for free in this Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/y2az6980u0erjb2rt4c4c/AMqB_KO5mmyAVK18pDkXyzc?rlkey=ok33q1l4z81ibhkbmlzsxyvbi&dl=0

By Derrick Broze

Video Where Derrick Breaks Down the Story Below

Originally Published at The Last American Vagabond

In early August, Reid Hoffman, a technology investor and billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn, called for Silicon Valley to “get behind” U.S. Vice President and current Democratic Party Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris.

“In this moment, we need a leader who recognizes that innovation is the key to economic prosperity, national security and breakthrough progress on climate change and other pressing issues,” he wrote for the New York Times.

Continue reading

by Susan Elizabeth Turek

A visit to a water treatment plant inspired a pair of Texas teenagers to develop a device to filter one of the most pervasive forms of toxic waste of modern times: microplastics.

As detailed by Business Insider, Victoria Ou and Justin Huang, who have been friends since elementary school, won $50,000 from the Gordon E. Moore Award for Positive Outcomes for Future Generations after showcasing their ultrasonic microplastics filter.

Continue reading...

By Tyler Durden

South Africa ranks third in Africa on the Global Organized Crime Index. Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban are among the most dangerous cities in the country, suffering from high levels of violent crime, carjackings, robberies, and murders.

Given the South African government's inability to protect individuals and businesses from the chaos, one South African company has developed a non-lethal remote control gun mounted on light poles that shoots intruders.

Continue reading...

By Andria Pressel

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to develop, it’s getting harder and harder to tell the difference between real photographs and AI-generated images.

AI can create everything from stunning landscapes to lifelike portraits in a matter of moments—and at first glance, they may appear perfectly legitimate.

In this age of misinformation, how can you discern if the images you’re seeing are real or fabricated?

Continue reading...

by thefoodbabe

I recently shared the truth about frozen yogurt on Instagram and everyone was appalled. The ingredients in frozen yogurt are often worse than ice cream, which is just crazy because it has a health-halo around it.

To witness just how processed frozen yogurt can be, I challenge you to go over to your favorite frozen yogurt place and ask them to show you how it looks before they put it in the machines.

Continue reading...

Living Free Festival, 23 - 25 August 2024, Pillar Valley NSW, Australia

AnarCon Outdoor Liberty Festival - August, 2024, Gore, Virginia

Music & Sky 2023 - August 2024, Cuyama Valley, California

Omniwar Symposium - Saturday, Sept 21st 9:00AM - 2PM

The People's Reset: UK - Sept 27-29th - Bath, UK

VONUFEST5 - Sept 30-Oct 7 - Vandalia, IL

Mises Supporters Summit 2024 - October 10-13, 2024, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival (MIDFEST) - October, 2024, Spavinaw, Oklahoma

Liberty in Our Lifetime - November 1-3, 2024. Empire Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Fingers in the air like you really give a damn

Peace sign up, let me hear you say yeah

Power to the people, put your hands in the air

Peace sign high like you really do care

Freedom Fighter Talk: Alu Axelman on New Hampshire's Secession from the US & Spreading Liberty

By Liberty Uncensored Newspaper

I speak with Alu about secession of States and Counties from the illegitimate and decrepit federal/national government, the publishing of freedom oriented books, and other topics.

Continue reading...

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of "Government" corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn't do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider "Going Paid" on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You!

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee is winning!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of "Government" in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise "Government" and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at Government-Scam.com/Store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our "Everything Bundle" - The Sampler of Liberty!

The Everything Bundle – The Sampler of Liberty!

Give me Liberty… and give me more! The Everything Bundle includes the latest version of our flagship book on government, along with a collection of potentially life-altering introductions to anarchy, agorism and voluntaryism.

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: "Government" The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!

Five Meme Friday is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.