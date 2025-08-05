Dear Subscribers,

I usually try not send out Five Meme Friday on Sunday, but since our #1 story is my interview with James Corbett on my new Book: To See the Cage is to Leave It, I thought it might encourage some folks to get their popcorn on and throw the interview on the "Big Screen!" I thought the interview came out superb and James' video editor, Broc West, ROCKED IT and illustrated many of the techniques described in the book with historical videos and/or contemporary examples that really expose the hidden tricks being used to control us.

Once you "See It"... You can never "UnSee It!"

The interview has resulted in a tidal wave of book sales from over 20+ countries with many folks buying 5 and 10 copy "Friends Bundles" for their friends, family and colleagues. We are so grateful! I sincerely hope the books help WAKE UP someone you love to the scam of "government" and the unethically manipulative techniques being used by the monopoly media, search engines, social media sites, military/police, and cub scouts/boy scouts/explorers/young marines/jROTC/ROTC!

You can get all the slides from my presentation, a full transcript, most of the memes, the videos mentioned, and more bonus material by "Going Paid" on Substack here: https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/how-to-leave-the-cage-james-corbett

OR... You can get the aforementioned for FREE by signing up for our e-mail newsletter by e-mailing me personally (our e-mail sign up widget is down) at Etienne (at) ArtOfLiberty.org. I am going to send out the transcript, slides, videos, etc. on Tuesday. Even if you are subscribed to us on Substack it is definitely a "Best Practice" to be signed up with us directly.

Crow Qu’appelle, the founder of Nevermore Media, was severely injured right before the birth of his first child. There are more details below but you can contribute at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/crow-and-family

Top Stories of the Week

Etienne Note: Get your popcorn on for this one and throw this up on the big screen. One of my best presentations ever! It has resulted in a flood of orders for my new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many from almost 20 countries. If you're looking for the perfect way to share my work with friends or family, this video is it.

Videos of the Week

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QeU6TTYI0_U

"Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed

This article also appears in "Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation.

By Donald Shaw

A new bill from Reps. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) would strip federal aid to universities that engage in the BDS movement or limit involvement with Israeli institutions.

As universities face growing pressure from students and faculty to cut ties with Israel over its war in Gaza, a pair of heavily AIPAC-funded members of Congress have introduced legislation that would punish universities for responding to those demands. On Tuesday, Reps. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) introduced the Protect Economic and Academic Freedom Act of 2025, a bill that would cut off federal funds to any college that boycotts Israel or imposes limits on academic cooperation with Israeli institutions.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Jeff Yass is also a prominient Zionist who has made donations to multiple Zionist organizations including: Birthright Israel, American Friends of Hebrew University and Hadassah Women's Zionist Organization of America. Yass's Susquehanna International Group also held a significant investment position in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DESPAC), which was involved in a merger with Donald Trump's media company, Trump Media & Technology Group. According to reports from The Philadelphia Inquirer and Vista Today, SIG began accumulating shares, options, and futures in Digital World as early as 2021. By the end of September that year, SIG controlled Digital World stock with an estimated total value of $ 35 million. This was during a time when Bloomberg reported that "Trump Media losing $49 million in the nine months through September while generating just $3.4 million in revenue, according to regulatory filings. As such, the company has warned that it may run out of cash without the merger, filings show".

Continue reading

Voluntaryist Charity of the Week!

Crow Qu’Appelle is an anarchist writer and founder of the Nevermore! - An Anarchist Journal of Heresy and Thoughtcrime. You may remember him from a roundtable discussion I had on Geopolitics & Empire that also featured Paul Cudenec and Hrvoje Morić where I was making the case that peaceful anarchists should rebrand to: voluntaryists!

Crow has been horribly injured in an accident. His wife just had their first child, and he is in need of some help. A GoFundMe started by a friend breaks down the details of his situation:

June 2025, thousands of miles from his loving Mexican wife Alexia, in her last month of pregnancy.

Crow was in Northern BC, hired as a forest firefighter. Days before his contract started, a devastating accident renders him unconscious, suffering from severe head trauma.

Discovered unconscious on June 10th, Crow was emergency airlifted to Vancouver General where he underwent emergency brain surgery. He was on life support for several days and remains in ICU.

As of today, July 2nd, Crow is breathing on his own but he has yet to regain full consciousness from the accident. He is opening his eyes, somewhat recognizes people talking to him, but is not yet able to talk.

Donate to his fundraiser here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/crow-and-family

"Daily News of The Week”

By Eliav Breuer

Several women on Tuesday testified in the Knesset about sexual abuse they suffered as minors as part of religious ritual ceremonies.

The testimonies came during a joint meeting of the Knesset’s Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality, chaired by MK Pnina Tameno-Shete (National Unity), and the Special Committee on Young Israelis, chaired by MK Naama Lazimi (The Democrats).

The joint meeting was organized in the wake of an investigative report published on April 2 by Israel Hayom journalist Noam Barkan.

Yael Ariel, one of the abuse survivors, shared: “I experienced ritual abuse over many years until my late teens and was forced to harm other children. I chose to speak out and make my voice heard. I received threats after revealing my story. From age five to age 20, I was harmed in these ceremonies.”

Continue reading

by Bruno Venditti Graphics/Design: Amy Kuo, visualcapitalist.com

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

California has the highest median home price at $825,000, far surpassing all other states and reflecting ongoing housing supply and demand imbalances

Midwestern and Southern states remain the most affordable, with Alabama, Ohio, and West Virginia all below $250,000

Mountain West states like Utah, Montana, and Idaho show elevated prices, highlighting pandemic-era migration trends and rising demand in smaller metros

Across the U.S., home prices vary dramatically by state, shaped by everything from local wages to housing supply. This map visualizes median house prices across all 50 states as of December 2024.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Very soon if you want AI (and even if you don't), you won't be able to afford AC.

Just this morning we warned readers that America's largest power grid, PJM Interconnect, which serves 65 million people across 13 states and Washington, DC, and more importantly feeds Deep State Central's Loudoun County, Virginia, also known as 'Data Center Alley' and which is recognized as one of the world's largest hubs for data centers...

... had recently issued multiple 'Maximum Generation' and 'Load Management' alerts this summer, as the heat pushes power demand to the brink with air conditioners running at full blast across the eastern half of the U.S.

But as anyone who has not lived under a rock knows, the deeper issue is that there's simply not enough baseload juice to feed the relentless, ravenous growth of power-hungry AI server racks at new data centers.

Continue reading

by Paul Dragu, Article audio sponsored by The John Birch Society"

U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee is frustrated with Israel’s treatment of American Christian organizations that want to visit the Holy Land. In a letter to high-ranking officials, Huckabee threatened to publicly announce that Christians are no longer welcomed in Israel.

Huckabee sent a letter last week to Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel expressing “profound disappointment” over the Israeli government’s refusal to approve visas for American Christian groups, some of which had been organizing visits since the founding of the modern Jewish state in 1948. Huckabee is a Zionist Christian pastor who has led numerous such trips himself.

Huckabee spoke to Arbel about this problem on May 27. But, it turns out, it has only persisted. In his recent letter, which was leaked to Israeli media, he says that what he hoped would conclude with a “simple resolution” has only gotten worse. The ambassador said that starting this year, Israel began dragging out the visa approval process and harassing evangelical organizations. “They have all been required to fill out extensive questionnaires regarding their religious beliefs, their activities, their assets on Israel, etc.,” he said in the letter.

Continue reading

By David Moore

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) made more than $12.7 million in PAC contributions to members of Congress and federal candidates in the first half of this year, according to its new Federal Election Commission filing, as the group lobbied for the delivery of billions of dollars in military aid to Israel, including U.S. cooperation in the war in Gaza.

The PAC contributions were overwhelmingly earmarked donations, given by individual donors who used AIPAC as a conduit to pass their money along to candidates and other PACs. The PAC’s website touts that AIPAC will be credited in federal records as the conduit for donations.

The top recipient of AIPAC’s PAC donations in the first half of this year was House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who received $625,000 given to a pair of his fundraising committees, according to a Sludge review of FEC data. AIPAC also reported making large PAC donations to several U.S. senators up for re-election in 2026, as well as Senate candidates Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) and Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.), and House members allied with AIPAC from both sides of the aisle. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) received $250,000 from AIPAC’s PAC to his joint fundraising committee in February, led by more than a dozen $15,000 earmarked donations.

Continue reading

by Liz Wolfe

Here they come: The Federal Aviation Administration just lifted regulations on light-sport aircraft. "Our recreational pilots and plane manufacturers have correctly noted outdated regulations were inhibiting innovation and safety," said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a statement. "No more. Let's bring this industry into a new age!"

The new Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) rule makes huge changes to how light-sport aircraft are regulated: It majorly ups weight and speed limits; includes aircraft with retractable landing gear and more seats; allows "for new types of propulsion and modern avionics" (including provisions to deal with simplified flight controls); and lets "pilots operating under Sport Pilot privileges to fly a broader range of aircraft." This is actually a really good thing for people who care about innovation!

Continue reading

By Joe Lauria

The Israel foreign ministry will spend $86,000 to finance a tour of Israel for 16 Americans to get them to use their vast online influence to craft more positive images of a nation openly engaged in genocide.

The effort is being made as Israel reacts to a significant turn in public opinion against it, especially by Western youth. Tel Aviv realizes its usual methods of propaganda — and apparently its own inhouse troll army — are no longer working as they once did.

The daily Haaretz reported:

“Foreign Ministry officials say the tour delivers significant media, advocacy, and diplomatic benefits – and represents a strategic shift, as traditional outreach is no longer sufficient to shape public opinion. They aim to leverage the massive followings of young social media influencers to bolster Israel’s standing in the U.S.”

Continue reading

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In a groundbreaking landmark study titled “Synthetic mRNA Vaccines and Transcriptomic Dysregulation: Evidence from New-Onset Adverse Events and Cancers Post-Vaccination”—just uploaded to Preprints.org—we discovered that COVID-19 mRNA injections can trigger profound, long-lasting genetic dysregulation in individuals who develop new-onset adverse events or cancer following vaccination.

The study was conducted by scientists from Neo7Bioscience (Dr. John Catanzaro, Dr. Natalia von Ranke, Dr. Wei Zhang, Dr. Philipp Anokin), the University of North Texas (Dr. Danyang Shao, Dr. Ahmad Bereimipour, Minh Vu), the McCullough Foundation (Dr. Peter McCullough and Nicolas Hulscher) and Medicinal Genomics (Kevin McKernan).

Using high-resolution RNA sequencing of blood samples and differential gene expression analysis, we found that COVID-19 “vaccines” severely disrupted the expression of thousands of genes—inducing mitochondrial failure, immune system reprogramming, and oncogenic activation that persisted for months to years after injection.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

A retired US Army Special Forces lieutenant colonel who worked as a contractor at an aid distribution point in Gaza has gone on-the-record with claims that he personally witnessed war crimes perpetrated by the Israel Defense Forces and by American contractors working for the shadowy Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

"I witnessed the Israeli forces shooting at the crowds of Palestinians," Anthony Aguilar told BBC. "I witnessed the Israeli forces firing a main gun tank round from the Merkava tank into a crowd of people, destroying a car of civilians that was simply driving away from the site. I witnessed mortar rounds being fired at the crowd… to keep them controlled."

The GHF is led by an evangelical Christian leader with close ties to Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump. The organization was established in Israel in a collaboration of American evangelicals and private security contractors. Soon after the GHF began distributing aid to war-torn Gaza in May, disturbing reports emerged of Israeli soldiers killing unarmed Palestinians approaching aid points for food. Reports of dozens of Palestinians being killed in single incidents have become common. Last week, the UN human rights office said more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed while trying to receive food at the distribution points.

Continue reading

by Leo Hohmann

Amazon is reportedly preparing to acquire AI bracelet-maker Bee in a major move to dominate the next wave of personal tech, or as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calls it, “wearables.”

You’ll recall that RFK, director of Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services, stunned MAGAland last month when he said it was his mission to have all Americans hooked up to AI-based “wearables” by 2030.

The Bee wristband is just one of many such devices hitting the market. It records everything you say, whether you’re talking to a friend, family member or even yourself, and syncs with your phone via Bluetooth.

Powered by AI models from Anthropic, Google and Meta, the Bee turns each day, week — your whole life — into one big beautiful and highly searchable database. It takes your personal data and uses it to create personalized to-do lists and even tracks how many times you utter a curse word.

Continue reading

by Sasha Latypova

This post is a compilation of recent happenings at HHS and MAHA machinations.

On July 10, MAHA-FDA lied by “fully approving” Moderna’s mRNA shots for “unhealthy” children 6 mo+. This generated an outrage from the vaguely defined health freedom community, at least those people who have not completely sold their conscience in exchange for the spot at the government/pharma trough.

The MAHA apologists with Bob Malone in charge furiously went to work feeding scripts lifted straight out of Shakespeare plays to their delusional followers, specifically this line: “Robert Kennedy was on vacation and his staffers didn’t tell him!” Malone’s article linked here is a fine example of propaganda. Among other things he asserts that thanks to this fake “approval” the covid shots are no longer EUAs. This is categorically false. The shots are Countermeasures and are listed under the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, and not NVICP. All Countermeasures are EUAs governed by Chapter 564 of FD&CA. Yes, in general all vaccines are unregulated poisons, however, details like these matter in educating the public. An EUA cannot transmutate into a “full approval” without ending the PREP Act declaration and it’s EUA Countermeasure status first, then going through the real investigational clinical trials program. Malone knows this. Makary, Prasad and Kennedy all know this. Yet, they continue to lie to the public about the true legal status of the covid shorts and mislead the parents into poisoning their children.

Continue reading

By Ariel Zilber

Hertz’s new artificial intelligence-powered scanners are flagging customers for minor dents, scratches and blemishes in the company’s rental cars — charging hundreds of dollars in fees. But there are steps you can take to avoid getting hit with surprise damage claims.

From choosing where to rent to documenting every inch of your vehicle, renters have options to protect themselves from what some customers say is an overly aggressive and opaque system.

The company, which insisted that the scanner “only detects billable damage,” has previously defended the technology, saying that “the vast majority of rentals are incident-free” and that “when damage does occur, our goal is to enhance the rental experience by bringing greater transparency, precision, and speed to the process.”

Continue reading

By Vance Voetberg

Popping an ibuprofen for that pounding headache or twisted ankle can provide quick relief from pain. But although this easily accessible over-the-counter drug could temporarily mask discomfort and sometimes eliminate pain, experts say it does little to spur true healing.

Furthermore, for these five groups of people, ibuprofen poses serious health risks that outweigh potential benefits.

People with an impaired liver or impaired kidneys should avoid ibuprofen, as the drug can damage these vital organs, Dr. Joseph Maroon, a professor of neurological surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, told The Epoch Times.

Even as it’s considered one of the safer nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for the liver, ibuprofen can cause damage to liver cells, also known as hepatotoxicity or toxic hepatitis, according to a systematic review analyzing 22 studies. This liver injury occurred within 12 days of starting treatment and was more common in women.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden / Authored by Martin Young via CoinTelegraph.com

OpenAI could be legally required to produce sensitive information and documents shared with its artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, warns OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Altman highlighted the privacy gap as a “huge issue” during an interview with podcaster Theo Von last week, revealing that, unlike conversations with therapists, lawyers, or doctors with legal privilege protections, conversations with ChatGPT currently have no such protections.

“And right now, if you talk to a therapist or a lawyer or a doctor about those problems, there’s like legal privilege for it... And we haven’t figured that out yet for when you talk to ChatGPT.”

He added that if you talk to ChatGPT about “your most sensitive stuff” and then there is a lawsuit, “we could be required to produce that.”

Continue reading

by Whitney Webb

With the Trump administration having mismanaged the release of new information about the Jeffrey Epstein case, Unlimited Hangout investigates some important yet largely unknown players in the Epstein network whose close ties to Donald Trump may explain the government’s reticence to “release [all] the files.” In this first installment of the series, the ties of “Italy’s Donald Trump” Flavio Briatore and his former fianceé supermodel Naomi Campbell to Epstein and his broader network are explored in detail.

In recent weeks the handling (or rather mishandling) of the Trump administration’s release of the “Epstein files” has splintered his base while also reviving public interest in the acts and history of Jeffrey Epstein. Claims have been made from figures like Elon Musk, a former ally turned critic after a highly publicized falling out, that Donald Trump himself is somehow implicated in the Epstein files – a term generally referring to documents the U.S. government has about the Epstein case that it has yet to publicly release. Meanwhile, some allies of Trump in politics and media have come to the president’s defense while others remain puzzled about the administration’s actions due to campaign promises of releasing these documents. Democrats in Congress, who have largely avoided discussing the Epstein case much at all in recent years, seem to smell blood in the water and are now publicly lobbying for the documents’ release.

Continue reading

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Linoleic acid (LA), a fat once rare in the human diet, now makes up as much as 25% of daily calories for many Americans and accumulates in fat tissue for years, disrupting metabolism and fueling chronic disease

Even "clean" foods like chicken, pork, nuts, olive oil and avocado oil contain high levels of LA or are adulterated with vegetable oils, making it easy to exceed safe intake levels without realizing it

LA doesn’t just stay in your fat; it breaks down into toxic compounds that damage your mitochondria, the energy factories in your cells, contributing to fatigue, insulin resistance and hormonal dysfunction

Oils marketed as safer alternatives, like those from Zero Acre Farms, are genetically engineered and high in oleic acid, which causes similar mitochondrial damage and should also be avoided

Continue reading

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Your skin is a layered, responsive organ that reflects your health status and daily choices. Diet plays a major role in its aging, hydration, repair, and structural resilience

Chronological aging is shaped by internal processes, while photoaging results from external stressors like UV exposure, pollution, and smoking, all of which degrade skin structure over time

Specific nutrients, including vitamin C, omega-3s, carotenoids, and fermented foods, enhance skin health by strengthening collagen networks, improving hydration, and supporting antioxidant defenses

Diets high in trans fats, sugars, refined carbs, and additives accelerate visible aging by fueling glycation, disrupting the microbiome, and weakening the skin’s repair capacity

Sunlight is often blamed for skin aging, but the real issue is how your skin is nutritionally primed; a poor diet, especially one that’s high in linoleic acid (LA), makes your skin more vulnerable to UV damage

Continue reading

by Christian Broadcasting Network and HGTV

Dr. Amanda Cooley operated a daycare and after-school program in her hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. But when she made the troubling discovery that a child in 3rd grade could not read, she and her mother, a retired school teacher, began tutoring the child and other young students who were also struggling. She has been far more successful at educating children than government schools.

Cooley opened the Unlimited Dreams Christian Learning Center in 2020. A series of financial miracles, including the donation of a large renovated house, valued at $500,000, enabled Cooley to help better educate the 120 students, grades K-12, who now attend the school.

For years, Dr. Amanda Cooley operated a daycare and after-school program in her hometown of Laurel, MS. But that changed after she made a troubling discovery when talking with an older sibling of one of the children in her care.

Continue reading

by CBS and ZeroHedge

Palestinians in in Gaza are starving and dying as a result of Israel’s blockade on food and aid. Critics say that the air drops and meager food deliveries are cosmetic.

Israeli news outlet Haaretz reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to propose a plan by which Israel will begin claiming parts of Gaza to be Israeli territory. The scheme is aimed at preventing his extremist ruling coalition from splintering and is said to have Trump’s backing. Eventually, all of Gaza will be claimed as Israeli land, fulfilling the wishes of extremist ministers who are vital to Netanyahu’s ruling coalition.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told a settler conference in May that “Gaza will be totally destroyed,” with all 2.3 million residents “concentrated” in the extreme south, where they will be “totally despairing” with “no hope” and “looking for relocation to begin a new life in other places.”

Continue reading

Etienne Note: This is the topic of my new book, To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, where I break down how it is actually worse than described by Joshua. We haven't published it yet because we are about to sell out of the book, but you can see an interview that I did on this with James Corbett that he just published to the Corbett Report Here: https://corbettreport.substack.com/p/how-to-leave-the-cage-solutionswatch

by Joshua Stylman

"The best way to keep a prisoner from escaping is to make sure he never knows he's in prison." —Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Most people hear ‘modern slavery’ and picture trafficking victims or sweatshop workers—suffering that's clearly visible, obviously wrong, and comfortably distant from their daily lives. What if the most effective slavery in history isn't hidden—but public, celebrated, and defended by the very people it enslaves?

Continue reading

by Tim Lynch

Last week, the BBC reminded us that we have just three years left to drastically reduce all CO2 emissions, or we risk crossing the dreaded 1.5°C warming limit set by the Paris Agreement. A persistent feature of the degreed managerial class is their arrogant refusal to learn from their past flawed predictions. Dire warnings of climate catastrophe have shaped global policy, media narratives, and public perception, resulting in the waste of hundreds of billions of dollars on technology that does not work. Predictions by climate ‘experts’ of submerged cities, the end of snow, vanishing ice caps, and dead coral formations never materialize.

Thinking that highly credentialed Ivy League professors would use science and math to destroy the man-made climate change narrative was not plausible a year ago. Yet, in this new cultural zeitgeist created after the implosion of the Democratic Party, the impossible is now possible.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Another example of why "government" is the worst way to organize society #Voluntaryism for the win!

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new peer‑reviewed study titled, The frequently impaired health of leaders of nuclear weapon states: an analysis of 51 deceased leaders, has revealed a chilling truth: 45% of past leaders of nuclear‑armed nations since the dawn of the atomic age had health conditions that could impair judgment — some while holding sole authority to launch nuclear weapons.

The study analyzed the biographies of 51 deceased leaders from the U.S., Russia/Soviet Union, China, UK, France, India, Pakistan, Israel, and North Korea:

Prevalence of impairment: Almost half (45%) had serious health conditions while in power.

Death in office: 17% died from chronic illness while still leading, often after years of declining capacity.

Continue reading

By Pallavi Rao Graphics/Design: Amy Kuo

Luxembourg’s immense GDP per capita ($141K) masks the fact that much of it is generated by non-residents who commute in to work.

Qatar’s oil windfall lifts GDP per capita ($72K) but that hasn’t translated into broader wealth.

English-speaking countries translate middling GDP per capita into high median wealth through property ownership and strong pension systems.

Generating national wealth and distributing it to people are distinctly different economic challenges.

Previously when we’ve covered 25 richest countries, we did so by GDP per capita alone. As a result, tiny states and global city-states tended to dominate the top of the rankings.

Continue reading

by Take Back Our Tech

For the first time ever, a coin has openly announced its intention to 51% attack none other than Monero, the world’s most popular privacy coin. We’re about to see a centralized tightly controlled cryptocurrency that normally trains AI fight against another that embraces decentralization and privacy to its very core. We’ll discuss why this is so important, and whether its even possible for the attack to succeed.

Its the private by default cryptocurrency that is loved by many for its extreme privacy features, friendly community, and being easy to use and mine. Blockchain surveillance firms have failed to trace Monero, and we’ve documented this at length on #TBOT in our article “IRS Attempts To Trace Monero”.

The attacking project “Qubic” is now devoting all of its computing power to attempt to takeover Monero, by ordering its miners to mine Monero, effectively acting as a botnet.

Continue reading

Upcoming Liberty Events

TeslaTech Extraordinary Technology Conference – August 6 to 10, 2025 – Albuquerque, NM

Floating Man - 7-10 August 2025 - Apatin, Serbia, at the ARK Liberland Village

Ron Paul's Birthday BBQ - August 9th - Lake Jackson, TX (USA)

Anarcon - Sept 26th-28th - Gore, VA

Liberpulco - 4-6 September 2025 - Liberland Ark Village, Apatin, Serbia

Mises Institute Supporters Summit 2025 - October 16th-18th, 2025 - Even's Liberty

Free State Bitcoin - DIGITAL ASSETS CONFERENCE - Save the date: October 12th, 2025 at Wentworth by the Sea, NH!

Free Cities Conference: Returning to Prague - October 31st to November 2nd, 2025 - Event

CHD 2025 Conference – November 7th-9th – Austin, TX

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Discover a Sound That Hits Different 🎶

This track on BitChute delivers raw energy and emotion in every beat. A must-listen for anyone craving authentic, powerful music: GET OFF THE PHONE [Life]

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

Etienne Note: We have rebranded our Free State Project Corner section in Five Meme Friday to: libertarian Intentional Community Roundup to cover other projects including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho,

Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

Free Cities Conference - Speaker List

Free State Project (New Hampshire) Update

New Hampshire could become the 17th state to adopt a strong within-district open enrollment law

“Both legislative chambers passed Senate Bill (S.B.) 97, which would establish a robust within-district open enrollment program.

“If codified, this bill would ensure that students could transfer to any public school with open seats within their school district, allowing them to attend schools that are the right fit. It currently awaits the governor’s signature.”

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of "Government" corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

