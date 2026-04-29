Etienne Note: If the images aren’t visible, please try this browser LINK.

Dear Subscribers,

We are facing a new form of censorship on Substack. We caught them this week blacklisting a link to our analysis showing the organized crime banks and “government” will steal $2.7 million dollars from the average worker ($60K annual salary over a 40-year career + 20-year retirement) by, essentially, stealing the value out of their money…invisibly… plus confiscatory taxation plus Social Security underpayments) .

Christopher Cook, who publishes The Freedom Scale, on Substack had syndicated our visualizations exposing The Greatest Theft in Human History and the table showing the complete theft across multiple income levels in his weekly meme article. The #1 comment (by likes/people agreeing) in the comment section was someone proclaiming the visualizations: “The Winner” of everything that Chris had syndicated that day. When I went to “Like” the comment as well, I got this notification that I couldn’t like the comment.

When I opened another browser to see if it was a browser issue, the comment, featuring the URL to the dedicated page to our investigation had vanished from the comments. Screenshot of the NEW “Top Comment” below. You can find a screenshot of ALL of the comments HERE to verify that the comment with the blacklisted URL is being hidden by Substack.

I left a comment on the comment explaining the censorship that has also been made invisible by what smells like censorship and blacklisting of the URL of our investigation: ArtOfLiberty.org/Inflation on the Substack platform.

Most people simply don’t understand the extent to which hard-hitting, investigatory journalism is censored on platforms like Substack, Facebook, X, Reddit, and Medium among others… Because they never see it in the first place. The evidence of “government” illegitimacy and criminality is being censored at the platform level, while the platforms are using algorithmic amplification to pump up division, distraction and controlled opposition voices. See the top two memes below as an example!

Congrats on finding the REAL tip of the spear in the information war!

This is the veritas… We are exposing the three things that the organized crime banks and “government” don’t want the population to know:

1. 1. “Government” is illegitimate on its face… It is impossible to have a moral, legitimate “government”… It has been the Biggest Scam in History… and has produced the Greatest Theft in all of Human History…

2. 2. Information is being controlled to the public using a monopolization of the media and algorithmic censorship of the DARPA Internet made possible by the TRILLIONS stolen though Fractional Reserve Banking and confiscatory taxation.

3. 3. The “government” in Washington DC (and others) are being run as criminal enterprises with TRILLIONS of dollars going out the back door to identifiable interests.

We are working on a plan to move us off of Substack and make us EXTREMELY censorship resistant. It is going to cost $20,000 to create our own infrastructure and we are one of the few organizations that has the IT capability and know-how to be able to do it. You can review our plan and understand the costs HERE.

We need help… We simply can’t do it without our supporters. Please consider sponsoring the Art of Liberty Foundation here: ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor. We have some amazing perks to say: THANK YOU!

We are about to kick-off our 2026 sponsorship campaign to help us publicize our study on the theft of Fractional Reserve Banking. If you want to get a little payback and help expose the criminals who have robbed you for millions, we could use a couple of “heavy hitters” to help us anchor the campaign. Please email me at Etienne (at) ArtOfLiberty.org if you can help in a big way. We have some great perks to say THANK YOU! including a copy of the new 5.5 version of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! You can support the Art of Liberty Foundation as a annual sponsor at:

ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor

Two Key Takeaways:

1. Look at the overlap with the synchronized call for the new ballroom after the latest staged “assassination attempt”

2. 2. Not a single libertarian or voluntaryist voice? Riiigghhhtt….

Now go back and read my subscriber letter… understand how the big game is played… Control of perception is the most powerful weapon in the US arsenal…

Top Stories of the Week

by News18, President Trump, James Li, Shaun Ryan, Joe Rogan and ZeroHedge

Cole Thomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California, is suspected of opening fire at officers during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington DC on April 25, 2026. Allen was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives. Although there were no injuries, one uniformed division officer was reportedly struck in his bulletproof vest. He has no criminal record. Trump said that Allen was a ‘lone wolf’ shooter.

Videos of the Week

15 Minute Video: The Eighth Front - Israel’s War on Reality

By Harrison Smith

Benjamin Netanyahu: I think there’s another revolution coming. I tend to steer along with the achievement of a broader peace. When history is within reach, what Israel is fighting here is not merely a seven-front war but an eight-front war. The Jews against Rome. Rome and Jerusalem clashed over values with a great tragedy for the Jewish people. But we lost then. But the new Rome is the United States.

Jonathan Greenblatt: We stopped playing defense and have moved to offense.

Benjamin Netanyahu: The weapons change over time. You can’t fight today with swords; that doesn’t work very well.

Jonathan Greenblatt: But we need the kind of genius that manufactured Apollo Gold Pagers and infiltrated Hezbollah for over a decade to prepare for this battle.

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Manipulators Understand That Narrative Control Is Everything

by Caitlin Johnstone

Reading by Tim Foley:

Former Israeli intelligence officer Ella Kenan was seen at a recent pro-Israel conference saying she runs an online influence operation that works with “communities of over sixty thousand people around the world that make our content viral” to manipulate public discourse and “serve the narrative” of Israel.

I’ve been assured that this never happens and that it’s antisemitic to say it does, but okay sure. Let’s move on.

“We also create content for non-Jewish influencers that collaborate with us,” Kenan says in a clip I first saw circulated by Information Liberation’s Chris Menahan. She then boasted of coining the slogan “Hamas is ISIS” and circulating it with such success that Joe Biden eventually parroted it in a speech.

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“Government”, Media and Academia



Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Bombshell Trump Family Owns 30% of Salem Media, a Registered Agent of Israel

by Max Blumenthal and Glenn Diesen

Max Blumenthal revealed Lara Trump and Don Jr. own a 30% stake in Salem Media that is registered as an Israeli foreign agent through Clock Tower. The Trump family is profiting from the Israeli government to propagandize the American public.

Brad Parscale is Salem Media’s chief strategy officer and he also heads Clock Tower, which is registered as an agent of Israel. Salem Media is involved in a financial contract with Israel’s foreign ministry to produce pro-Israel content.

Max Blumenthal revealed that Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump and is President Trump’s daughter-in-law, and Donald Trump, Jr. own a 30% stake in Salem Media.

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Crypto billionaire sues Trump-linked project alleging extortion

by Olga Kharif

(Bloomberg) -- Crypto billionaire Justin Sun and his companies sued World Liberty Financial, a crypto project co-founded by President Donald Trump, accusing the company of extortion and an “illegal scheme” to seize his tokens.

In a complaint filed Tuesday in San Francisco federal court, Sun also claimed that “World Liberty is on the verge of collapse” and questioned whether it holds enough reserves to back its USD1 stablecoin.

Sun invested a total of $45 million to buy 3 billion of World Liberty’s WLFI tokens in 2024 and 2025, and was awarded another billion WLFI tokens for advising the project, according to the suit.

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The School Stasi Snitch Culture Bill

by Alix Mayer

A single article acted as a tell that a bad bill would be introduced this year.

Based on that article, on February 4, Free Now Foundation predicted lawmakers would introduce another bill to tighten the screws on vaccination. Sixteen days later, they did.

Late January: EdSource published a bombshell report: California was auditing more than 400 public schools for low vaccination rates. EdSource is a nonprofit media outlet focusing on data-driven issues in California’s public schools. It is funded in part by The Gates Foundation.

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HHS Shuts Down 500 LA Hospices. Some Were Registered to Burrito Stands and a Tire Store

by New York Post and California Post

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz announced a requirement for all 50 states to audit their Medicaid provider networks to address waste and fraud in federal benefit programs. He issued a 10-day ultimatum to governors to investigate Medicaid fraud or face defunding. Federal and state officials are clashing over enforcement and legal challenges are expected.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced that 500 hospice businesses have been shut down in Los Angeles. He gave an example of fraud that was detected because $6000 per month was paid by the government for a patient that was on hospice, but did not die.

California’s Medicare hospice program is so corrupt that licensed and accredited Certified Hospice Facilities were registered to empty offices, a tire store and a burrito stand! One California doctor, Dr. Fariba Javaherian, a dermatologist, charged Medicare $35 million in questionable billing last year. Her healthcare provider identification showed more than $173 million in claims from Jan. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2025.

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The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

¡Por qué es fundamental usar efectivo! (¡Y criptomonedas, oro/Goldbacks, plata e incluso monedas de cinco centavos!)

Con los bancos empezando a fallar, hay algunas cosas fáciles y específicas que usted puede hacer para fortalecer la capacidad de su comunidad local para sobrevivir a un colapso bancario o a una devaluación del dólar.

Use efectivo físico

¡Por qué deberíamos pagar con efectivo en todos los lugares que podamos con billetes en lugar de una tarjeta de crédito! — Adaptado de la publicación viral en “Fedbook” de Wren Hope Rose

Continuar leyendo...

“Daily News of The Week”

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooter’s Link to NASA and Other Curiosities

by News18, President Trump, James Li, Shaun Ryan, Joe Rogan and ZeroHedge

Cole Thomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California, is suspected of opening fire at officers during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington DC on April 25, 2026. Allen was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives. Although there were no injuries, one uniformed division officer was reportedly struck in his bulletproof vest. He has no criminal record. Trump said that Allen was a ‘lone wolf’ shooter.

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Anthropic’s Nuclear Bomb

by Naveen Krishnan

A few hours before Anthropic announced the launch of its newest model, Claude Mythos Preview, on April 7, I had just completed a six-month analysis of AI-enabled cyberattacks. My research traced Chinese state-sponsored cyber campaigns against U.S. critical infrastructure and found that the barrier between nation-state-level hacking and everyone else was eroding far too fast.

By the time I closed my laptop that afternoon, Mythos had shattered that barrier. This new model could theoretically autonomously exploit previously unknown vulnerabilities in virtually every major operating system and web browser on Earth, without human supervision. My threat model, seemingly alarmist at breakfast, was too conservative by dinner.

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US War Machine Is Built on Decades of Lies. The Assault on Iran Is No Exception.

by Scott Kurashige Truthout

Truthout is an indispensable resource for activists, movement leaders and workers everywhere. Please make this work possible with a quick donation.

The first casualty of war is the truth.

This truism — understandably repeated at the outset of each new U.S. war — is proving itself once again.

With all evidence pointing toward U.S. responsibility for the February 28 bombing of Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school, President Trump claimed that the attack “was done by Iran.” In spreading this blatant misinformation, Trump was not in fact shattering presidential norms — rather, he was continuing a White House tradition.

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The Feds Collect Twice as Much in Taxes than State and Local Governments Combined

by Ryan McMaken, Mises.org

On April 15, Americans face the deadline for sending to the federal Internal Revenue Service a report on all their income. Most Americans do this because failure to do so is likely to result in fines and possibly imprisonment. If one obstinately resists this, of course, one will find himself subject to deadly force from state agents.

For most people, however, tax day isn’t about taxes of all kinds. It’s primarily about federal taxes. In those states with state income taxes, the state taxes are usually a relatively minor part of the tax bill. Tax day is also a reminder of the huge amount in taxes paid out in federal payroll taxes throughout the year. For those who are self employed, they have the privilege of paying the “self-employment” tax, which is like a payroll tax on steroids.

The main reason to primarily connect tax day mostly to federal taxation is the fact that the federal government collects far more tax revenue from hapless Americans than state and local governments do. Thanks to the federal income tax, payroll taxes, and federal excise taxes, most Americans are exploited to a much larger degree by the federal government than they are by more local government organizations.1

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Stateless societies lasted longer than democracies

by David Jäkle

A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury.

—attributed to Alexander Fraser Tytler

In the late seventeenth and early eighteenth centuries, Tytler was far from the only philosopher skeptical of popular rule. Voltaire, Edmund Burke, and John Adams all warned, in their own ways, that handing power to the uninformed masses would replace reason with passion.

How times have changed. When political problems arise in today’s West, voters blame the party in power and demand it be voted out. Everyone agrees that modern democracy is the end‑all, be‑all. Power to the people!

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“Mamdani Mart” Exposes The Inefficiency Of Socialism In One Chart

by Tyler Durden

Andreessen Horowitz’s a16z New Media published the most popular charts of the week on financial markets, but the most revealing one came at the end of the note: a comparison suggesting that New York City’s first grocery store, which will soon be run by unhinged socialists, will be structurally less efficient than private-sector supermarkets.

But who cares when it’s not taxpayer monies?

According to the New York Post, Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s proposed city-owned grocery store in East Harlem would require roughly $30 million in taxpayer funding.

At just 9,000 square feet, the project implies a construction cost of about $3,000 per square foot - an exceptionally and alarmingly high number by grocery industry standards.

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Why Iran can outlast America in this war

by Matt Bracken

This map provides yet more evidence there was no long-game strategy behind Trump’s decision to launch the catastrophic 28 Feb sneak attack on Iran. The entire world may crash into a great depression, and even famine, but island nations will suffer the most. And island nations are many of our most important allies.

The INSTC cuts shipping time from Russia to India in normal times, and during the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, it still connects Iran to all of Asia.



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A duuuh solution to Iran: why does the USA have to lose trillion$ and soldiers on Israel’s war, just because Israel doesn’t want to dismantle their nuclear bombs? Deadline:April 29, 2026

by Scientific Progress

War only defeats humanity.

The first victim of war is love.

The first deserters of war are truth and justice.

War victory belongs only to Satan.

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Focused microwaves allow 3D printers to fuse circuits onto almost anything

by Omar Kardoudi

Engineers at Rice University have cracked one of printed electronics’ most stubborn problems: how to cure freshly printed conductive ink without destroying the delicate surface underneath.

Their solution, published in Science Advances, uses a custom device that concentrates microwave energy into an area smaller than 200 micrometers (0.008 in) – heating only the newly deposited material to above 160 °C (320 °F) while everything around it stays cool.

The device is called a Meta-NFS, short for metamaterial-inspired near-field electromagnetic structure. Think of it as a magnifying glass for microwaves. It combines a split-ring resonator (a tiny loop that traps and amplifies electromagnetic energy) with a tapered tip that squeezes that energy into an almost impossibly small zone.

Rice researchers redefine what we can build by 3D printing electronics with focused microwaves

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The Cost to Fill Up in ’94 vs. the Cost Now

Etienne Note: See our investigation The Greatest Theft in Human History to understand how the organized crime banks and “government” are stealing the value out of everyone’s money.

by Eric Peters of Eric Peters Autos

The other day, I pumped about half a tank of gas into my old muscle car, which cost me about twice as much as it did when I bought the car back in 1994. Back then, the cost of a gallon of gas was about $1.10 – and back then, I was a young guy without a lot of money to spend on gas, but I could still afford to regularly fill up the old muscle car’s tank because it only cost me about $20 to do that, back then.

Today, it costs about $90 to fill up that same tank and it’s much harder to afford that, even though I ought to be able to afford more today rather than back then, since I’m more financially secure after thirty-plus years of working than I was back then, when I’d just begun working.

Except I’m not.

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Why Even the Healthiest Homemade Treats Can Hijack Your Brain

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

I recently experimented with making homemade chips from the cleanest possible ingredients, but they proved just as compulsively overeatable as commercial snack chips, despite containing no additives, flavor enhancers, or seed oils

Turning whole foods into thin, dry, crispy snacks removes water, concentrates calories, eliminates chewing resistance and allows food to dissolve rapidly in your mouth — conditions that bypass normal satiety signals

In a controlled NIH trial, participants eating ultraprocessed diets consumed about 508 more calories per day than when eating unprocessed foods, even though the meals were matched for calories, macronutrients, and fiber

Research shows food texture directly influences intake — harder, minimally processed meals reduced energy consumption by up to about 300 calories compared with softer, ultraprocessed meals

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The Largest Foreign Holders of US Treasury Securities and the “Basis Trade”: April 2026 Update

by Wolf Richter

The US government’s $39 trillion in debt is held by all kinds of investors, including foreign investors. When investors lose their appetite for this debt, yields would rise until they’re high enough to attract new investors. Higher yields mean higher borrowing costs and even bigger deficits for the US government. All eyes have been on foreign investors to see if they start losing their appetite. And some have – especially China and Hong Kong – but others have piled into it.

All foreign investors combined piled on another $198 billion of Treasury securities in February, and $587 billion over the past 12 months, bringing their total holdings to a record $9.49 trillion, according to Treasury Department data today (red line in the chart below).

Of that $9.49 trillion, $7.76 trillion (84%) were long-term Treasury securities (blue), and the rest were short-term Treasury bills.

The driver behind the multi-year increase were “private foreign” holders: they increased their Treasury holdings by $117 billion in February, and by $461 billion over the 12-month period, to a record $5.45 trillion (red in the chart below).

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Varmint round turns NATO rifles into drone killers

by David Szondy

With a simple switch of a magazine, the Drone Round is claimed to turn a standard NATO caliber small arm into a drone-killing weapon that combines the scattershot of a shotgun with the speed, power and rapid fire of an infantry assault rifle.

In shooting circles, there are what are called “varmint rounds.” These are specialized cartridges intended for shooting small, non-game animals that are essentially pests, including prairie dogs, ground squirrels, coyotes, foxes and rabbits, that are either a threat to agriculture or wildlife management, or are potentially dangerous. Most of these are small, high-velocity rounds with high lethality and low ricochet risk.

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Criminal referral requests have been filed against Anthony Fauci and top COVID officials in SEVEN states — Accused of MURDER, TERRORISM, RACKETEERING, FRAUD, ABUSE, and more

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

In this explosive episode of Focal Points, I sit down with two fearless attorneys from Vires Law Group—Rachel Rodriguez and Mimi Miller—who are leading a historic legal effort to hold top public health officials accountable for their actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rachel, founder of the Vires Law Group in South Florida, entered the fight through early litigation against mask and vaccine mandates. Mimi, a former criminal prosecutor, joined Rachel in 2023. Together, they’ve now filed seven criminal referral requests to Attorneys General across the U.S. accusing Fauci and top COVID officials of serious crimes such as murder, racketeering, fraud, abuse, and terrorism. These efforts have already resulted in two active criminal investigations:

In this interview, we dive deep into the criminal referrals:

Dr. Anthony Fauci – Former Director, NIAID

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JD Vance’s shadow campaign EXPOSED as he quietly courts billionaire donors at six-figure dinners

Etienne Note: We publicly predicted that CIA installed-puppet J.D. Vance will be elected selected as President after Trump in our article: Trump “Picks” CIA/CNN-Connected “Created Legend” JD Vance as Vice President... After Vance Called him a “Total Fraud” & “America’s Hitler”

by CHARLIE SPIERING, US POLITICAL REPORTER and JAMES GORDON, US NEWS REPORTER

Vice President JD Vance is tightening his ties to America’s billionaire elite, rubbing shoulders with some of the nation’s most powerful donors while serving as finance chair of the Republican National Committee and laying the groundwork for a potential presidential run.

Since taking the position, Vance has presided over more than two dozen Republican National Committee fundraising events, bringing in upwards of $60 million, according to the New York Times.

Vance’s unusual role channels the money he raises directly to the Republican Party, rather than through a personal political action committee that could bolster his own political ambitions.

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Hundreds of Fake Pro-Trump Avatars Emerge on Social Media

by Tiffany Hsu

In one TikTok video, a blonde films herself with a group of women at a racetrack. “If you support Trump, you just made a friend,” she says.

In another video, it’s a brunette, this time with a group at a stadium. “If you support Trump, you just made a friend,” she says.

In a third post, a redhead is with a group at a basketball court. “If you support Trump, you just made a friend,” she says.

Each video features an identical, grammatically awkward caption: “I’m new here and love God, America,and Trump!!”

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New Video of J6 Pipe Bomber Suspect, a Capitol Police Officer, Who Shot Non-Lethal Weapon at J6 Protester

by Jimmy Dore

Journalist Steve Baker explains that he was recently fired from The Blaze because a major law firm was threatening to sue the media outlet. He is now independent. He showed new video footage of January 6 (J6) pipe bomb suspect Shauni Kerkhoff and the gait analysis. He said that 5 days after The Blaze published his story naming Kerkhoff, the FBI began their investigation of Brian Cole, a black man who is reported to be autistic.

Shauni Kerkhoff was a Capitol Police officer at the time of the riots on January 6, 2021, the day after she allegedly planted the pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC buildings near the Capitol. She was filmed shooting at protesters with a non-lethal weapon on J6. She testified that she fired paint balls at a J6 protester.

If the American public is shown that the government orchestrated the J6 riots, it could lead to necessary reform.

Note: Jimmy Dore and Steve Baker compared former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to the legal problems that plagued Trump after January 6, 2021, but it seems they may have been speaking about his son as Jair Bolsonaro, 71, who was the President of Brazil from 2019 – 2023, is serving a 27-year prison term under house arrest. His eldest son, Flavio Bolsonaro, is running for president of Brazil.

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Robot smashes human record in half-marathon – as another self-destructed

by Bronwyn Thompson

The era of us laughing at humanoids playing sport may now be behind us – for the most part – as a field of robots competing in a half marathon in Beijing demonstrated how frighteningly fast the technology has developed in just 12 months. Even if one model had a day to forget, smashing into pieces after tripping at the starting line, the record-setting winner is a sign of things to come.

That winner, a lesser known Chinese autonomous-navigation robot known as Lightning, is the work of tech company Honor – better known for its smartphones and laptops. The robot smashed the course in Beijing’s E-Town economic and technological development zone on Sunday, April 19, crossing the finish line in 50 minutes and 26 seconds. To date, the fastest recorded human time is 57 minutes, 20 seconds.

China Global Television Network captured Lightning sprinting right through the finish-line ribbon, looking like it could keep running for days.

🤖⚡48:19! “Lightning” of China’s HONOR cross first at 2026 Humanoid Robot Half Marathon 🇨🇳

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Saylor’s Strategy Holdings Top 800,000 Bitcoin After 3rd Biggest Purchase In History

by Tyler Durden

Strategy acquired 34,164 Bitcoin for $2.54 billion between April 13 and 19, according to an 8-K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

As Helen Partz reports for CoinTelegraph.com, the buy ranks as Strategy’s third-largest Bitcoin acquisition on record by coin count, behind purchases of 55,500 BTC and 51,780 BTC in November 2024.

Holding around 780,897 BTC after a $1 billion purchase just a week ago, the company now holds 815,061 BTC, purchased for $61.56 billion.

Source: SEC

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200 Parents Said No to Chromebooks

by Natalya Murakhver

A quiet suburb of Philadelphia just became a flashpoint in the growing national revolt against edtech, and what’s happening there is worth every parent in America paying attention to.

Over 200 families in the Lower Merion School District have signed a petition demanding the right to opt their children out of the district’s mandatory one-to-one Chromebook program. Their concerns are specific and documented: kids making no academic progress on programs like DreamBox, children who can’t focus and spend class time gaming or messaging friends, second graders who aren’t developing the fine motor skills that come from holding a pencil, and middle schoolers on Chromebooks four to five hours a day.

One parent described the software as “very dopamine-driven.”

That’s not a curriculum.

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U.S. MILITARY ENDS 72-YEAR MANDATORY FLU SHOT POLICY

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The mandatory flu shot requirement for our military that’s been in force for 72 YEARS has officially been TERMINATED.

On April 20, 2026, the Secretary of War issued a memorandum declaring the annual influenza vaccine is now voluntary for all Active and Reserve Component Service members and Department of War civilian personnel, effective immediately.

This marks the end of a blanket mandate that had been in force for 72 years:

First implemented in 1945 during World War II (rapid rollout to millions of troops).

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BUTT OUT Smoking will be BANNED for anyone born after 2008 as landmark legislation clears Parliament

by Araminta Plumptre

CHILDREN aged 17 or under will face a lifelong ban on buying cigarettes in a “landmark” bill which hopes to make a smoke-free generation.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill passed through Parliament today and will make it illegal for anyone born after 2008 to buy tobacco from a shop.

Ministers will also be able to bring in tighter regulations on vapes, tobacco, and other nicotine products.

Both the Commons and Lords have approved a final draft of the legislation and it is set to become law once it gets royal assent.

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Lufthansa Cuts 20,000 Flights to Save Fuel as Iran War Fallout Spreads

by Eshe Nelson

Lufthansa Group, the German airline, said it would cut 20,000 flights over the next six months to save jet fuel as the pressure builds on companies to address surging prices and declining supplies of energy caused by the war in Iran.

The airline said on Tuesday that it had already announced which flights it had trimmed through May. Overall, the cuts would save 40,000 metric tons of jet fuel through the end of October. The company added that it has secured its fuel supply for “the coming weeks.”

Airlines across Europe have warned that the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow artery off Iran’s southern coast that is a critical route for energy supplies, would lead to fuel shortages and severe disruptions. Aviation operations in the Middle East and Asia were already affected by the war, leading to flight reductions and fuel surcharges on ticket prices.

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An AI bot is running a retail store. Is this the future?

by Betty Lin-Fisher

A new store in San Francisco has human employees, but they’re not the ones making the decisions. An AI bot named Luna is the boss.

Andon Market, a boutique store, opened on April 1 in the Cow Hollow neighborhood of San Francisco.

Andon Labs, which created an AI-powered vending machine last year, deployed Luna, signed a lease for three years, gave her $100,000 and access to a credit card. The company told her to open a store and a make profit.

“We did have to sign the lease with the space that she has, but other than that, she has full autonomy,” Lukas Petersson, co-founder of Andon Labs, told USA TODAY.

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Loosen Technology’s Grip on Your Mind

by The Solari Report

(Originally published Q1 2021)

Isn’t it funny how industry leaders believe that turning off lights, finding a channel on the TV, or turning on the radio constitutes as something being “smart”? Are these difficult tasks for human beings? When did humanity get so lazy? Nowadays, everything is “smart,” except for you, of course. They want you to believe you are incapable and need their help, while they turn on the mic, the camera, implant subliminal messaging or frequencies, and spy on you through constant surveillance systems running across the entire grid.

Most people don’t even realize the damage that is being done to them, the mind control they are sipping in, and the constant energy-sucking distractions that are steadily stealing their lives.

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The Humble Hauler Is A Cab-Less Autonomous Truck With 200 Miles Of Range

by Iulian Dnistran

Humble Robotics came out of stealth with an electric, autonomous freight platform.

The Humble Hauler doesn’t have a cab.

It promises Level 4-capable autonomous driving in warehouses, railyards, and seaports.

Humble Robotics, a California-based startup, just came out of stealth with a cab-less, autonomous electric Class 8 truck that promises to slash costs and improve payload efficiency.

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Death by A.I.

by Ken Klippenstein

The U.S. military’s secretive Special Operations Command plans to establish its first-ever center for AI-driven missions like targeted assassinations.

Autonomous warfare is all the rage at the Pentagon, where computers and artificial intelligence process intelligence data, select targets and then transmit kill orders to a waiting robot, or a “loitering” missile or airplane.

The new “Special Operations Autonomous Warfare Center” is referenced in the $1.5 trillion Department of War budget request to Congress this week.

Special Operations Forces refers to commando units like Navy SEAL Team, Army Green Berets, Marine “Raiders” and others who support “unconventional” warfare, and since 9/11, targeted killing. SEAL Team 6 and Delta Force of the Army are two of the most infamous of the secret units, and have been central to capture and decapitation operations like those in Venezuela and Iran.

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Vuebuds: Camera-equipped AI earbuds tell you what you’re looking at

By Malcolm Azania

Earbuds are small, which is great for comfort, but their tininess is a serious limitation for actually doing things other than letting you hear and talk. You can’t use them to fly, fry, pry, or purify. Compare them with a smartphone and they’re one-hit (two, actually) wonders, right? They’ll never even compete with a Swiss Army Knife. Pathetic.

But what if you shoved cameras inside your earbuds and connected them to a voice-activated, speaking LLM (large language model) that could answer your questions about anything you were looking at?

Uh, why would anybody do that? Well, ever hear of described audio (DA), bud? And while DA would be massively helpful to anyone with visual impairments, imagine the benefits for safety, productivity, and navigation from simply being able to ask questions and get answers from a disembodied voice in your ear (like the Great Gazoo, Harvey, or Head Six) that can “see” exactly where you’re looking. And no, not questions like, “Is God hiding behind that cloud,” but more like, “What does this Spanish road sign mean?” or “What are all these devices on my new work station?”.

So, why not just use Google Glass? Turns out that the public hated those enough to call their users “Glassholes,” partly because citizens didn’t appreciate ordinary people turning themselves into unwitting, nonstop spies for Big Data at a cost of $1,500 while looking like cyborgs.

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Friday Funny: The President of the United States Told Me to Buy Crypto

by npub1tuw5xsg

The President of the United States told me to buy crypto.

I did not ask questions. Questions are for people who do not trust the President.

I sold the truck the same afternoon.

I have sent the phrase “few understand” to 1,400 people since then. Eleven bought in. Seven still speak to me. That is a 64% retention rate. In network marketing, that is elite. I track it on a spreadsheet called “Adoption Metrics.” My wife called it something else. She is at her mother’s house now. The other four will come back. They always come back. They just need one green candle.



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Israel Runs Pentagon

by Kevin Barrett

Just as my new AFP article was going to press, Donald Trump hysterically denied that Israel “talked him into war with Iran.” Right, Don. They didn’t talk you into it. They ordered you to do it. -KB

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

Shortly after assuming office in 1961, then-president John F. Kennedy approved a US invasion of Cuba. The subsequent Bay of Pigs debacle, during which almost all of the US forces involved were killed or captured, is still considered one of the worst-ever American military defeats.

Following the disaster, Kennedy ordered the construction of the White House Situation Room, a 5,000-square-foot secure, 24/7 intelligence and communications complex in the West Wing basement. Dedicated to crisis management and high-level national security meetings, it allows the president to securely monitor events, communicate with world leaders, and command U.S. forces worldwide.

On February 11, 2026, at 11 a.m., President Donald J. Trump summoned his top advisors to the Situation Room. That meeting resulted in the ill-fated decision to attack Iran.

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Simplicius Iran War Update: US Secretary of Navy Resigns (Or Is Fired) Just as Third Carrier Group Arrives In Iran Theater

by Simplicius

We’re in the “lull in the action” phase of the conflict, as both sides posture and maneuver to get a bead on the other both politically and diplomatically. And this lull has seen a lot of peculiarities.

Firstly, the US Secretary of the Navy John Phelan has either resigned, or been fired, if we are to believe Hegseth’s propaganda mill. The Secretary of the Navy is head of the entire Department of the Navy, one of the three departments in the Department of Defense, or War, if you’re a Hegseth adherent. That means it’s a major position, and for its incumbent to step down during a time of the US’s largest naval buildup in decades is quite meaningful.

Various rumors abound as to the reason. It’s only natural to speculate that some major disagreements within the Pentagon about US’s handling of the ongoing Hormuz crisis could be at the root of this.

In fact, it appears the US Navy is growing quite concerned, given the latest testimony from the head of IndoPacom Admiral Samuel Paparo this week.

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Sam Altman’s World ID Expands Biometric Identity Checks

by Ken Macon

Stand against censorship and surveillance: join Reclaim The Net.

A biometric identity system built on iris scans is expanding into mainstream online services while its backers outline new ways to tie verified identity to revenue generation.

The initiative, led by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, introduced its standalone World ID app in public beta on April 17. The app separates identity management from the existing World App crypto wallet and is described as a tool to “verify with platforms and services, manage your authenticators, store credentials and control how your World ID is used.”

The rollout comes as the organization reports more than 18 million people across 160 countries have already been verified using its Orb devices, which scan a person’s iris to create a unique identifier.

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Upcoming Liberty Events

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival, Spavinaw, OK, US, April 29th – May 4th, 2026

Buenos Aires Anarchist Film Festival, Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 1st – 3rd, 2026

The Activation Tour, Prescott, AZ, US, May 1st, 2026

The 2026 Activation Tour, Multiple Cities, US, May 1st – July 26th, 2026

Upstate Anarchist Book Fair, Binghamton, NY, US, May 2nd – 3rd, 2026

Constellation Anarchist Festival, Montreal, Canada, May 14th – 20th, 2026

Derrick Broze (As 33), Prezence, and Dub FX – April 15th 2026, Seattle, WA

Derrick Broze w/ Prezence in Sedona - May 16th, 2026

54th Annual Rainbow Gathering, Northern California, US, July 1st – 7th, 2026

FreedomPalooza 2026 – July 8th – 13th 2026, Northumberland, NH

Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest, Lake Satoshi, MI, US, August 6th – 9th, 2026

Liberty International World Conference, Kathmandu, Nepal, August 7th – 9th, 2026

Northeast Unschooling Conference, Pittsfield, MA, US, August 15th – 18th, 2026

International Conference for Anarchist Studies, Manchester, UK, August 26th – 28th, 2026

Free Cities Conference, Roatan, Honduras, September 3rd – 6th, 2026

VonuFest, Illinois, US, September 21st – 28th, 2026

AnarCon, Gore, VA, US, September 25th – 27th, 2026

Memes Bonanza

ArtOfLiberty.org/white-rose

Truth Music of the Week

Iran Releases Another LEGO Animation Song Mocking Trump as Information War Continues

by APT

Hey, orange pig, “America First”

Oops, oh boy, that was the slogan you stole

But baby’s pulling strings and your vote is getting cold

We’re not just fighting for Iran, hear this clear

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libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup is where we cover libertarian and voluntaryist intentional communities and free private cities including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho, Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

Last month I exposed how Jeremy Kauffman is being financed with big bucks to sow division and white nationalism in the Free State Project similar to how Dick Armey and Sarah Palin hijacked the non-partisan Tea Party Movement and co-opted it into the Republican Party. Now he is bringing in libertarian loser, Trump supporter Austin Petersen to try to sow more division and pump up “libertarian nationalism” better know as Statism… Better known as the indoctrinated pseudo-religion of “government” and sign of mental illness.

The moderator for the Facebook Group: Jeremy Kauffman is a Fed sent to destroy the Liberty Movement, posted an interesting poll from the group. Similar to what I believe is the case in the overall Free State Project movement, over 40% of the group are self-described Voluntaryists/Anarchists, with another 14% self-describing as Classical Liberal where there is probably some overlap. I wished she had used the term Voluntaryist vs. anarchists cause all the cool kids are switching to that descriptor since it doesn’t have the same bankster/government/MSM propaganda wrapped around it. This is the reason the Free State Party is trying to sow dissention and make it appear the FSP is a Republican thing vs. non-political, “government” is a scam thing.

State Migration Trends: Taxes & State Population: IRS Data

by Abir Mandal

The extent to which state tax policies influence where people choose to live, work, and build their futures has been a matter of national debate for many years. The newly released IRS migration data for 2022–2023—which show moves that occurred between when taxpayers filed their tax year 2021 returns in calendar year 2022 and when they filed their tax year 2022 returns in 2023—provides valuable clarity on this important question. While job opportunities, housing affordability, climate, and family connections remain significant drivers of mobility, tax burdens and the broader fiscal environment continue to play a substantial role in shaping decisions.

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The Liberator

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