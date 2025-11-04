Dear Subscribers,

I wrote an article a couple of weeks ago entitled The Fake Left-Right Paradigm – What is the REAL Political Spectrum the Monopoly Media is Hiding? The 1st visualization in the article has become the most viral meme that we have ever created. The former champion was "Meet the New Boss, Same as the Old Boss" that was also in the article. The REAL US Political Spectrum meme below ripped through Facebook, shared dozens of times that we could count. Some folks were downloading it and reuploading it so their version would be shared so we don't know how far it went but we watched it pop up on meme syndicator websites and Substacks as well.

In the article I tell the story about Marshall Fritz, who founded the Advocates for Self-Government, and popularized the Nolan Chart aKa The World’s Smallest Political Quiz, which has become the most successful libertarian educational tool of all time! Tens of millions of people have taken the Quiz and discovered libertarianism, the REAL political landscape, and the scam of the fake Left-Right political spectrum.

I think our version is similarly important for many of the exact same reasons:

It exposes the fraudulent nature of the fake Left-Right political paradigm It helps normies better understand the REAL political spectrum Caveat: I think the Nolan chart/Quiz does a better job of defining the full political landscape BUT I think this chart (and the companion visualization below) does a SUPERB job at changing the way folks conditioned to the left-right spectrum will view & understand the world through that left-right lens It promotes libertarianism & voluntaryism as alternatives It helps people understand where libertarianism and voluntaryism sit on the left-right spectrum in the same favorable way as the Nolan Chart / Quiz

The Companion Visualization Reframes Where the Republicans and Democrats REALLY Fit

But wait… It gets better… It turns out… and I know you are going to find this hard to believe… that the other countries of the world are running the exact same scam… So the visualization has the opportunity to go viral in other countries for the exact same reason with the exact same results…

So… We began creating V 2.0 with some improvements… AND for other countries

V 2.0 now includes the URL for a landing page on our website (ArtOfLiberty.org/REAL-Scale) where we are both collecting and promoting versions for the rest of the world.

The landing page also has the article that explains:

The REAL political spectrum,

The history and overview of the Nolan Chart/World’s Smallest Political Quiz, Advocates for Self-Government

Directs folks to Advocates for Self-Government’s website where they can take the quiz for themselves

Here is the Australian version… When I ran this by Ron Manners, who runs the Mannkal Economic Education Foundation (The Australian Foundation for Economic Education) not only did he confirm we nailed it… But he Cc: in three heavy hitters in the Australian think tank and libertarian movement confirming to me that this is capable of circulating AND IS CIRCULATING at the highest intellectual levels around the world)

Today we are launching Canada....

We have a variety of other countries in the works… and I am hoping that the folks in our audience can help us with the other countries we don’t have yet. Please email me at Etienne (at) ArtOfLiberty.org if you would like to help us create the two visualizations for your country!

We have the article and all the existing countries at ArtOfLiberty.org/REAL-Scale which is the landing page for the project and the URL that every version of the visualizations will carry…

I think Marshall Fritz would be pleased…

Abigail Spanberger, is an “Ex” CIA Agent that is one of the DOZENS of intelligence agency and military alumni that appear to be getting funded and installed into political positions. We break that down in our expose: CIA Democrats (and Republicans!) - Are You Getting Your Politicians from the CIA? - I think the creator of this meme missed the point... She was ACTING!

Have you seen our breakdown of the REAL Political Spectrum? ArtOfLiberty.org/REAL-Scale

Top Stories of the Week

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Bails Out His Friend/Ex-Colleague & Soros Partner Rob Citrone Who Bought Up Argentina Bonds Before Bessent’s Rescue was Announced

At the Art of Liberty Foundation, our working thesis is not only that “government” is illegitimate and best thought of as a technique for robbing and controlling populations, BUT that the US “government” (and most other governments) are being run as criminal enterprises.

It is now emerging that the two $20 Billion dollar rescue packages (IMF & US Treasury) that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent put together for Argentina directly benefits Bessent’s personal friend and ex-colleague at George Soros-connected hedge fund Discovery Capital. Specifics Below.

The scam of banksters betting on and manipulating sovereign bonds is as old as the “founding” of the US Federal Government. I broke down a similar scam from the “founding” in my article The Shady History of the Con-stitution, where financial interests bought up revolutionary war debt issued by the Continental Congress for pennies on the dollar. Since the original “government” under the Articles of Confederation had no ability to “lay and collect taxes,” the promises had become worthless.

Those same financial interests then took over the 1787 Philadelphia convention and rammed through an unauthorized replacement for the Articles of Confederation that created a “government” that could tax (steal), and then tricked the population into thinking it was legitimate through basically the same “control of perception” media system that we are under. I.E. controlling the newspapers of the day to pretend that a couple of dozen slave owners on a continent of three million people writing down on a fancy piece of paper that only they get to make up rules for everyone and steal the wealth of others is legitimate.

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

Mint Press News’ Mnar Adley Went to Palestine’s Most Surveilled City to Expose Israel’s Wolfpack AI - What She Found Broke Her

by MintPress News

Etienne Note: We have also covered ‘Lavender’: The AI machine directing Israel’s bombing spree in Gaza, where the Israeli army has marked tens of thousands of Gazans as suspects for assassination, using an AI targeting system with little human oversight and a permissive policy for casualties.

Mint Press News just published a powerful new documentary that exposes how Israel is using Hebron—the West Bank’s largest Palestinian city—as a testing ground for its “smart city” surveillance regime.

Dubbed the “Wolfpack” system, this network of facial recognition cameras, AI-powered weapons, and militarized checkpoints subjects Palestinians to what Amnesty International calls “automated apartheid.”



Entire neighborhoods are shuttered, streets renamed, and families forced to navigate sniper-equipped checkpoints just to reach their own homes.

This is not speculative dystopia. It’s daily life in Hebron, and a preview of technologies being refined for export and deployment across the globe.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: I am revisiting some of the articles in our uncensorable flashdrive O’ Freedom: The Liberator for a podcast episode I am shooting this week for The Higherside Chats with Greg Carlwood which we will, eventually, syndicate on this Substack. I am going to do a deep dive on the cult-indoctrination techniques used on the military and police for that podcast. I break down the basics in my new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, where I list a variety of techniques. I am going to dive deeper with Greg so I am syndicating some articles I had archived on The Liberator to prepare. Check back tomorrow for the 2nd article in the series from the Wise Sloth on the techniques the military uses on recruits.

By wise sloth

Note: I served in the U.S. Air Force from 2000-2007. My AFSC was 3C0X1 (Communications computer systems operator). My highest rank was E-5 (Staff Sergeant), and I received an honorable discharge.

Continue reading

by Len Kinder

Sulphurophane and activated charcoal for microplastics

In the video “The First & Only Microplastics Excretion Protocol” by Ryker Black, a longevity author and independent health researcher, the proposed microplastic-clearing method combines sulforaphane supplementation with activated charcoal to mobilize and remove stored microplastics from the body.

Here is the detailed breakdown of the protocol as described:

The goal is to enhance the body’s natural clearance of microplastics—especially those trapped in immune cells (macrophages)—by triggering release into the bloodstream and preventing their reabsorption through the intestines.

The protocol mainly focuses on the smallest microplastics.

He clarifies that microplastics larger than about 10 μm are often trapped in the gut or lung mucus and cleared naturally, while the smaller 1–10 μm microplastics get engulfed by immune cells but cannot be digested—these are the main particles his protocol aims to clear.

Continue reading

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by archive.is

Joe Miller and Alex Rogers in Washington, Steff Chávez in Mexico City and George Steer in New York

A little-known drone company backed by Donald Trump Jr has won its largest contract from the Pentagon, as the US government expands its procurement of the drones.

Florida-based Unusual Machines, in which Trump Jr has held a $4mn stake, said the US army had contracted it to manufacture 3,500 drone motors, alongside various other drone parts.

Continue reading

by Judd Legum

On Monday, Popular Information reported on President Trump’s October 23 pardon of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, who pled guilty to violating anti-money laundering laws. According to the Department of Justice, CZ’s conduct “allowed money to flow to terrorists, cybercriminals, and child abusers” through Binance. CZ served four months in prison and agreed to step down as CEO.

On Tuesday, Binance’s U.S. exchange announced it would begin allowing trading of two Trump-linked cryptocurrencies — USD1 and WLFI. Both cryptocurrencies were issued by World Liberty Financial, a company co-founded by Trump and his sons.

Continue reading

by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World

The American Dream of “owning” a home is rapidly becoming a nightmare.

The Founding Fathers wanted We the People to have ALLODIAL PROPERTY TITLE whereby no taxes nor debts of any kind could ever be levied on a person’s home.

A movement is now arising in America that will go after the cities that steal money for communist schools, and other local tax scams; in fact, all property taxation in America represents the abolition of private property rights, which is slavery.

Continue reading

by Judd Legum

By David Moore,

We researched more than 150 top donors to Trump’s inauguration fund and White House ballroom to find the government favors they’ve received this year.

Hundreds of large companies and wealthy individuals donated to the inaugural fund of Donald Trump and JD Vance after their election last year, more than doubling President Trump’s previous record and raking in $248 million. Since the Trump administration has taken power and reeled off executive orders and regulatory changes, more enormous donations from companies looking to curry favor with the White House have piled into Trump’s presidential library nonprofit—and recently, to the nonprofit behind his ballroom project.

Continue reading

by Veronika Kyrylenko

A new Reuters investigation reveals a scale of presidential enrichment unseen in modern U.S. history. Published Tuesday, a special report titled “Inside the Trump family’s global crypto cash machine” shows that the Trump family’s fortune surged in 2025. The summary reads:

The U.S. president’s family raked in more than $800 million from sales of crypto assets in the first half of 2025 alone, a Reuters examination found, on top of potentially billions more in unrealized “on paper” gains. Much of that cash has come from foreign sources as Donald Trump’s sons have touted their business on an international investor roadshow.

Continue reading

The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World

I am adding a new recurring feature to Five Meme Friday: The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World! A couple of weeks ago I did an article: The Fake Left-Right Paradigm - What is the REAL Political Spectrum the Monopoly Media is Hiding? where I broke down WHY the monopoly media misrepresents the REAL political spectrum and what the actual political spectrum looks like in the US. That meme went viral so now I am duplicating it for other countries.

Can you help? Please e-mail me at Etienne(at)ArtOfLiberty.org to help create a version for YOUR country OR suggest changes for a version we already have circulating. Donate to support this project at ArtOfLiberty.org/sponsorship-program/

The REAL Political Spectrum in: USA, Australia, Canada, Venezuela (English), Venezuela (Espanol)

Shift the Political Spectrum in: USA, Australia, Canada, Venezuela (English), Venezuela (Espanol)

“Daily News of The Week”

by Jon Fleetwood

Israeli-U.S. geoengineering company Stardust Solutions has announced a $60 million fundraising round for its efforts to block the sun by spraying particles into the atmosphere.

Stardust says they have created a powder that they promise “wouldn’t accumulate in humans or ecosystems, and can’t harm the ozone layer or create acid rain like the sulfur-rich particles from volcanoes.”

But it refuses to disclose what the particles are actually made of, rendering those promises meaningless without transparency, independent verification, or the public’s informed consent.

The startup will use the money to begin “controlled outdoor experiments” as soon as April, according to a POLITICO report that broke the news. “Those tests would release the company’s reflective particles inside a modified plane flying about 11 miles (18 kilometers) above sea level.”

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

Various blue states are facing towering budget deficits as federal pandemic payments end and expenditures rise.

he result is a widening gap between the two parties on tax policies as Democratic leaders seek to avoid massive budget cuts in favor of tax increases. Two of the most economically moronic measures can be found in California and Illinois where leaders could be pushing high-tax residents out of their respective states.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom is seeking a billionaire tax that would target roughly 180 individuals who are expected to remain in the state, like some voluntary canned hunt. In Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson is facing the same exodus of businesses as California. His solution? A head tax on the very large corporations is needed for the city to survive. Even the far-left governor, J.B. Pritzker, is opposing the move as economically suicidal. However, groups like the teachers’ unions are pushing for this and other new taxes to support, among other things, a bloated pension plan for its members.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

2025 has been a great year for noticing things that would have gotten one censored, canceled, or debanked just a few short years ago.

In today’s episode, former DOE nuclear engineer Matt Von Swol notices something that’s been floating around for years; the insane number of minorities (mexicans and blacks) who are booked as “WHITE” when they get arrested - something which obviously manipulates ‘inconvenient’ crime stats - something that TPUSA’s Andrew Kolvet noted have been “widely corrupted to serve a racist agenda.’

“I searched through thousands of arrests in my county and every single Hispanic individual who has been arrested is labelled as “WHITE”“ Van Swol posted on X.

We cannot trust crime stats in America. They have been widely corrupted to serve a racist agenda. https://t.co/UEpwDbnv2F

Continue reading

by advocacy.organicconsumers.org

In solidarity with Lebanon’s The Land Remembers campaign for an immediate and unconditional ban on white phosphorus munitions in all forms of warfare and St. Louis, Missouri’s ICL Out of STL campaign to block the city of St. Louis from giving $200 million for expansion to Israel Chemicals Limited, a company that, with its partner Monsanto (Bayer), is the monopoly supplier of white phosphorus weapons to the U.S. War Department, the Organic Consumers Association is asking Congress to stop buying white phosphorus weapons and work for a ban.

The Land Remembers petition states, “White phosphorus is a chemical weapon that ignites upon exposure to oxygen, burning at over 800°C. It inflicts horrific injuries, contaminates land and water, and renders entire regions uninhabitable for generations. In South Lebanon, its repeated use has scorched fields, homes, and bodies — turning landscapes into lingering sites of violence and toxicity.”

Continue reading

by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

Children and teens in Sweden and Norway are experiencing an “alarming” rise in memory problems, which the authors of a new peer-reviewed study attributed to increased exposure to wireless radiation.

“The steep increase in memory issues cannot be explained by changes in diagnostic criteria or reporting to the registries alone,” Lennart Hardell, M.D., Ph.D., one of the study’s authors, said in a press release. He added:

“We urge our findings on increasing numbers of children having impaired memory to be taken seriously by public health authorities and consider children’s increasing exposure to wireless radiation as a possible cause.

“Thus, we ask for measures aimed at decreasing exposure to RF radiation [radiofrequency radiation] to protect the brain and general health of children.”

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Over the next 25 years, Texas is projected to gain 8.6 million residents, the highest absolute increase across states.

Like Texas, Florida and California are projected to lead nationally in population gains, adding 5.2 million and 3.1 million people, respectively. In comparison, 18 states are projected to shrink.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist’s Dorothy Neufeld, shows America’s fastest-growing states by 2050, based on forecasts from the University of Virginia.

Between now and 2050, the U.S. is projected to grow 9%, adding nearly 32 million people to its population.

However, growth across states is forecast to vary widely. Utah, for instance, is set to grow nearly four times faster than the national average, at 35%. Meanwhile, West Virginia’s population is set to contract 15%.

Continue reading

By kerry Breen

X-ray tables. Hidden cameras. Pre-marked cards. Even special contact lenses. Prosecutors say the suspects charged Thursday in a high-profile illegal gambling bust made use of sophisticated technology to cheat victims out of millions.

In a series of arrests Thursday morning, law enforcement officers across the country took several big names in NBA basketball and dozens of alleged criminal figures into custody on illegal betting charges. One case focuses on sports betting while another involves allegations of elaborately rigged high-stakes poker games.

FBI officials said at a news conference that the poker ring was operated by organized crime figures from “La Cosa Nostra,” referring to known mafia families. The 31 defendants include alleged members of the Bonnano, Gambino, Luchesse and Genovese crime families, as well as Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and former player Damon Jones. Miami Heat star Terry Rozier is charged only in the sports betting case.

Continue reading

by Brett Wilkins

The government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said Sunday that his country’s security forces captured a group of mercenaries aligned with the US Central Intelligence Agency, less than two weeks after President Donald Trump confirmed his authorization of covert CIA action against the South American nation.

Venezuela “reports that it has captured a mercenary group with direct information from the US intelligence agency, CIA, being able to determine that a false-flag attack is underway from waters bordering Trinidad and Tobago, or from Trinidad or Venezuelan territory itself,” the Venezuelan government said in a statement.

“This planned action perfectly evokes the provocation of the Battleship Maine and the Gulf of Tonkin, which gave rise to the war against Spain to seize Cuba in 1898 and allowed the US Congress to authorize involvement in an eternal war against Vietnam in 1964, from which they emerged defeated by the Vietnamese people after facing incalculable destruction and regrettable human loss,” the statement continues.

Continue reading

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

For decades, scientists have debated what drives the relentless rise in autism. Some have claimed it’s due to “increased screening” while others declare it’s anything but vaccines. Thousands of studies have explored genetic, environmental, and perinatal factors—but very few have ever examined vaccine and non-vaccine determinants together within a unified analytical framework.

Now, the landmark McCullough Foundation Report titled, Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder, provides the most comprehensive synthesis on the possible causes of autism to-date. Thanks to the tireless work of Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, John S. Leake, MA, Simon Troupe, MPH, Claire Rogers, MSPAS, PA-C, Kirstin Cosgrove, BM, CCRA, M. Nathaniel Mead, MSc, PhD, Bre Craven, PA-C, Mila Radetich, Andrew Wakefield, MBBS, and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH — and support from the Bia-Echo Foundation — this historic effort was made possible.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: This is the 2nd article in a 2 article series. Click HERE for Article #1. I am revisiting some of the articles in our uncensorable flashdrive O’ Freedom: The Liberator for a podcast episode I am shooting this week for The Higherside Chats with Greg Carlwood which we will, eventually, syndicate on this Substack. I am going to do a deep dive on the cult-indoctrination techniques used on the military and police for that podcast. I break down the basics in my new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, where I list a variety of techniques. I am going to dive deeper with Greg so I am syndicating some articles I had archived on The Liberator to prepare.

by The Wise Sloth

I served in the U.S. Air Force from 2000–2007. My AFSC was 3C0X1 (Communications computer systems operator). My highest rank was E-5 (Staff Sergeant), and I received an honorable discharge. I separated, because I realized 9 things about the military that would have kept me from joining in the first place if I had known them in 1999. None of these reasons are derogatory towards the troops. All of these reasons have to do with how the military treats the troops unethically. The purpose of this essay isn’t to defame servicemen and women. The purpose is to raise awareness of how the military system treats people and forewarn new recruits that they’re signing up to be treated unethically in at least 9 ways.

Continue reading

by Nathaniel Weixel

The rates, pricing and other data for 2026 Affordable Care Act (ACA) insurance plans were publicly posted on the federal Healthcare.gov marketplace on Wednesday, just three days ahead of the start of open enrollment.

The health research nonprofit KFF said the average increase in premiums for ACA plans will be 26 percent next year, based on data for “benchmark” silver plans, which are the midtier plans in each region that most people purchase and are used to set the subsidy amounts.

But KFF found the amount that people pay for coverage is set to rise 114 percent on average because Congress has not extended the enhanced tax credits that help people afford insurance plans. Democrats have leaned heavily on expanding the subsidies as part of their challenge to the GOP-led continuing resolution that would reopen the government after funding lapsed nearly a month ago.

Continue reading

by theguardian.com

A top US military official has ordered the national guards of all 50 US states, the District of Columbia and US territories to form “quick reaction forces” trained in “riot control”, including use of batons, body shields, Tasers and pepper spray, according to an internal Pentagon directive reviewed by the Guardian.

The memo, signed on 8 October by Maj Gen Ronald Burkett, the director of operations for the Pentagon’s national guard bureau, sets thresholds for the size of the quick reaction force to be trained in each state, with most states required to train 500 national guard members, for a total of 23,500 troops nationwide.

As authority, Burkett cited Donald Trump’s August executive order that deployed the guard to fight crime in Washington DC. The same order required the secretary of defense to create “a standing National Guard quick reaction force … available for rapid nationwide deployment” in “quelling civil disturbances”.

Continue reading

By Michael Scherer, Missy Ryan, and Ashley Parker

The former White House adviser Katie Miller—mother of three young children, and wife of the presidential right-hand man Stephen—walked out of her front door one Thursday morning last month and was confronted by a woman she did not know. When she told this story on Fox News, she described the encounter as a protest that crossed a line. The stranger had told Miller: “I’m watching you,” she said. This was the day after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. It also wasn’t anything new.

For weeks before Kirk’s death, activists had been protesting the Millers’ presence in north Arlington, Virginia. Someone had put up wanted posters in their neighborhood with their home address, denouncing Stephen as a Nazi who had committed “crimes against humanity.” A group called Arlington Neighbors United for Humanity warned in an Instagram post: “Your efforts to dismantle our democracy and destroy our social safety net will not be tolerated here.” The local protest became a backdrop to the Trump administration’s response to Kirk’s killing. When Miller, the architect of that response who is known for his inflammatory political rhetoric, announced a legal crackdown on liberal groups, he singled out the tactics that had victimized his family—what he called “organized campaigns of dehumanization, vilification, posting peoples’ addresses.”

Continue reading

Etienne Note: The organized crime “government” is making the “shutdown” hurt average people when it shouldn’t have to. I broke down in my presentation to Liberty on the Rocks – Sedona – The Voluntaryism Conference how Canada, the 2nd largest air traffic control system in the world had privatized their air traffic control system over a decade ago and planes aren’t dropping out of the sky in Canada. There is simply no reason why air traffic control should be run by the organized crime “government.”

by Ross Ibbetson, Associate Editor And Elena Salvoni, Senior Foreign News Reporter

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been forced to issue a ground stop at Newark airport over a staffing shortage caused by the government shutdown.

The advisory issued at 3.32pm ET says that the ground delay program - which halts flights at their origin - will be in effect until at least 10.59pm.

Continue reading

by Ashley Belanger

Social media videos have confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers patrolling US streets are actively using facial recognition technology to verify citizenship, 404 Media reported.

In one video posted on a Chicago-based Instagram account, a self-described teenager and US citizen tells officers that he has no government ID. After he offers to show his student ID instead, the officer turns to another and asks, “can you do facial?” As the other officer pulls up an app to scan the teen’s face, the first officer tells the teenager to “relax” while alleging that “a lot of parents” tell their kids they were born in the US. The video ends after the officer takes the minor’s photo and asks the teen to verify that his name matches what the app’s database pulled up.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Suicide isn’t just a problem in the Chair Force.. It is across the services. We have covered Marine Drill Instructors who have also been hit incredibly hard. I blame the organized crime “government” for running the unethically manipulative techniques I describe in To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use To Control the Many. Many of these techniques are used to create stone-cold killers and many of the troops realize what they have been a part of and have to deal with the remorse. Many of these classic “cult-creation techniques” produce higher than average suicides in other unethically manipulative cults that ask their adherents to suspend their individuality and don the Uni-Form and Shave their heads….

by Austin Campbell

Staff Sgt. Quinte Brown never showed up for dinner. It was a monthly ritual he kept with his friends in the Air Force — tacos and tequila — meant to remind each other that they were still human. Brown was always early, the one who helped cook, played with the kids, and stayed late to clean up. But on that cold Sunday night in January 2023, his friends kept checking their phones, wondering where he was. For someone as steady as Brown, an unexplained absence was unusual.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Our Substack is also referenced in the Junkermann’s DMCA / Lawfare Claim for syndicating the article: First Friends: How “Italy’s Donald Trump” Introduced Naomi Campbell to Jeffrey Epstein. The article hasn’t been taken down yet, but notice how the “government” and “intellectual property” is being used to silence investigative journalism. Johnny Vedmore replies point-by-point in this article.

by Johnny Vedmore

I requested all information concerning the DMCA and Defamation complaints Nicole Junkermann’s legal team have used to temporarily remove 4 of my articles. I say temporarily because there is no case to answer. As is required during DMCA Takedown Requests, Substack supplied me with the full complaint made against me, the supporting information, and the identity of the person making the complaint. I was expecting a proper fight; I wasn’t expecting a slam-dunk victory.

Continue reading

Freedom Under Natural Law Conference – February 21st & 22nd 2026, On-line

Bitchill is a week-long retreat in Próspera, Roatán, taking place November 18–25, designed for Bitcoiners, entrepreneurs, and free spirits who value freedom and community. Instead of formal talks, it focuses on networking, collaboration, and recreation in a relaxed Caribbean setting. Organized by Tomek K., who will also speak at this year’s Free Cities Conference, attendees can enjoy a 12% discount using the code FREECITIES when booking.

Find out about Bitchill here.

DubFX, Woodnote, and Grant “Prezence” Ellman are going to be touring Europe Sept-December. Get all the details on the new tour, the new album: Open Secret Society (see below), and why DubFX is boycotting SPOTIFY: https://dubfx.com

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Happy Halloween! Book of Love’s Witchcraft – Extended Dance Mix

Not truth music… but let’s take a trip back to the 80s for one of Book of Love’s best tunes… Witchcraft… the Extended Dance Mix! Yep.. I was a club kid in the 80s…

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

Etienne Note: We have rebranded our Free State Project Corner section in Five Meme Friday to: libertarian Intentional Community Roundup to cover other projects including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho,

Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

by Marianne Garvey, Us Real Estate Reporter

Etienne Note: I think “The System” might be pumping up New Hampshire to flood the state with normies to dilute the FSP!

Golden arches, golden leaves — and now golden real estate. The hometown of McDonald’s founders has once again been crowned America’s top housing market.

Manchester, New Hampshire, took the number one in the Fall 2025 Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Housing Market Ranking

It was recognized for its steady demand, brisk sales, and strong year-over-year price growth — all while remaining relatively affordable compared to nearby Boston.

Read More

The city offers buyers desirable amenities, a stable economy, and easy access to major employers just an hour to the south.

It also happens to be the hometown of comedy legends Sarah Silverman, Adam Sandler, and Seth Meyers.

Despite still being pricier than the national norm, Manchester-Nashua still remains relatively affordable.

‘Consistently among the nation’s hottest housing markets, Manchester-Nashua continues to balance desirability with relative value,’ said Hannah Jones, Senior Economic Research Analyst at Realtor.com.

‘High-earning buyers seeking to stretch their dollars further continue to create cross-market housing demand in markets that are close to economic hubs.

Continue reading...

The Free City Conference is Going On THIS WEEKEND!

It will open with remarks from managing director Peter Young, followed by a keynote from Titus Gebel on this year’s conference theme: “Vote with Your Feet”.

To find out what else is in store visit www.freecitiesconference.com and view the full schedule.

Livestream Links

Day 1 — Friday, October 31, from 10:00 AM – 18:15 PM CET:

https://youtube.com/live/B5cRzG8q0no?feature=share

Day 2 — Saturday, November 1, from 09:30 AM – 17:30 PM CET:

https://youtube.com/live/DtuWFlyOBWo?feature=share

Across the next two days you’ll hear from founders and pioneers building real-world Free Cities, special economic zones, startup societies, and parallel institutions around the world.

Another positive sign... the FSP’s Political Leadership Workshop was SOLD OUT! they have secured a larger venue to make room for more!

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of “Government” corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

