I published a funny Friday video of police accountability activist and YouTuber James Freeman going to a City Hall to investigate organized crime activity. James explains to the employees that there is a rumor that a "mafia-like organization" that is shaking down the public for protection money at the point-of-a-gun is operating out of the building. While it is hysterical to watch the employees pretend not to understand the morality of what they are engaged in, I thought it was more interesting that in the original video (and in the Brian Young version that I syndicated) that there are THOUSANDs and THOUSANDs of comments of people who DO understand the immorality of "Government."

More and more people are figuring it out every single day! You simply can't stop the signal in the information age... My new book, To See the Cage Is to Leave It, has specific advice for sheriffs, police officers, judges, school teachers/administrators, bureaucrats, and the military who are starting to figure out they were tricked into living off money stolen at the point of a gun..

Similar to my book "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, people are buying copies of Too See The Cage is to Leave It in five and ten copy friend's bundles to share with friends, family and colleagues.

I have an e-mail out to James Freeman to find out what City Hall he visited so I can send copies to the specific employees in the video to pour fuel on the fire that the 500,000+ views this video has already started!

