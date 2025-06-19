Dear Subscribers,

Another thin edition as Julie and I are on our way home from a spiritual retreat in Oregon swinging through Sacramento, Santa Cruz, Sedona, and Austin on the way back. We MIGHT drop the car somewhere and fly to the Porcupine Freedom Festival this weekend... Trying to figure out how to make it work... Will definitely be doing some guerrilla marketing of my new book at the event... Stay tuned!

Lots of deception and distraction going on in the US as the USS Nimitz steams towards Iran and 30 US Air Force refueling tankers are flying towards the Middle East and Trump has announced that the US is now part of Israel's war with Iran boasting that the US has air dominance over Iran.

Never forget that Donald Trump has openly accepted hundreds of millions from Zionist interests including over $100M from Miriam Adelson alone, while shadow interests have dumped billions into his failed media company and cryptocurrency projects.

Is the organized crime US "government" being paid off to fight a war for organized crime Israel?

Much love, Etienne

US Air Force Tanker Assets Flying towards an unconstitutional foreign war with Iran while the US "president" has taken hundreds of millions of dollars from Zionist interests.

TIPS... The Best Ways to Buy the Book..

If you follow us on Substack then "Go Paid" at the $5 level on any of our Substacks to get a free ePub of the book AND six months of access to all four Substacks.

"Go Paid" on Substack (or upgrade) to the $50 a year level and get a free paperback copy of the book shipped domestically OR a $10 shipping credit for international readers if you agree to pay the difference AND a full year's access to all four Substacks.

"Go Paid" on Substack (or Upgrade) to the $250 Founding Member level and get a SIGNED high-resolution hard copy of To See the Cage is to Leave It... AND a SIGNED high-resolution hard copy of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! AND everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of books AND stickers AND a full years access to all four Substacks. The ONLY option we have for signed copies except for catching me at a conference or event.

There is a $40 bundle with paperback copies of both "Government" and To See the Cage is to Leave It that is quite popular!

If you want an "Everything Bundle" with both "Government" & To See the Cage then it is $115... E-mail Ada at Ada@ArtOfLiberty.org and she will e-mail you an invoice.

To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many

Press Release HERE

Buy the Book or Download a FREE teaser copy with a list of all 25 Techniques HERE.