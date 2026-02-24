Dear Subscribers,

#2 - New Study: US Military Meals Contaminated with Toxic Pesticides, Banned Veterinary Drugs, Heavy Metals - Debilitating the troops is one of the dozen+ sub-techniques used on the military that I discuss in my book To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. It is one of dozens of unethically manipulative techniques that are used starting from childhood in the government schools, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Explorers, etc. to create a class of people that will set their morality aside and agree to use violence against peaceful people for the “government”. The troops are also injected with debilitating vaccines, kept on brain damaging caffeine (coffee and Rip It “energy drinks”) that suck the oxygen out of the brain, kept drunk with low-cost alcohol from officer/NCO clubs and exchanges, and suffer brain damage from the constant adrenaline of “door kicking” and convoy dangers in war zones. Pilots and others are given methamphetamines and modafinil. It has been rumored for generations that the services are using salt-peter and/or bromide in the food to reduce libido during “basic training” which the services deny BUT a 2013-2014 study found that one in three young military men (33%) had erectile disfunction vs. 7% in the civilian population. Finally, the services debilitate the troops with toxins from the burn pits, low-level blast exposure during both training and combat and the unnecessary use of depleted uranium munitions that were only intended for “Hail Mary” contingencies like stopping a Soviet armor blitzkrieg across the Fulda Gap in Europe not shooting Iraq Armor like fish-in-a-barrel with 100% air superiority.

#3 - In last week’s Five Meme Friday Subscriber Letter, I broke down how this week’s Anarchapulco conference fits into David Hughes’ 3 Camps of Awareness Thesis and how I believe the conference is specifically designed to rip off attendees with crypto “Pump & Dumps” and other scams.

Well.. I called it like a “Babe Ruth Homer” when Texit Coin, Anarchapulco’s 2026 “Titanium Sponsor” DUMPED EARLY.. LOL.. A friend messaged me from the conference letting me know that the conference was having to censor their sponsor’s name off the program with black sharpie markers. Check out my story for more details: Texit Coin, Anarchapulco’s Apparent 2026 “Pump & Dump,” Dumps Early When Texas Orders Cease & Disest and Founder Flees to No-Extradition Hong Kong

I know I am going to get heat for this one BUT... Reminder: I was raised Jewish, Bar Mitsvahed, and love the Jewish People and my family. I now self-describe as monotheistic and spiritual. This isn’t a religious issue. It’s Jewish Organized Crime hiding within the Jewish people. They are installing/blackmailing American politicians who are sending BILLIONS to Israel. Trump increased aid from $3.2 Billion to $3.8 billion AND distributed the $20 Billion Biden gave them on the way out the door AND is threatening to bomb Iran for them RIGHT NOW which would be additional billions and potentially American lives.

Press Release: English-printable, Espanol-printable, Espanol-online

Peterborough, NH - Feb 19th 2026 - The Art of Liberty Foundation (La Fundación Arte de la Libertad en espanol), a start-up public policy foundation exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of “government” from a principled voluntaryist perspective, has launched a translation of their book To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a new website/Substack in Spanish. The new website (Substack), at ArteDeLaLibertad.org, will syndicate voluntaryist and truth movement content in Spanish.

The project also includes a new Spanish language Telegram Group at T.me/ElArteDeLaLibertad, a new Spanish Instagram account at Instagram.com/arte.delalibertad, and Spanish language content that is being added to the foundation’s uncensorable flash drive of liberty The Liberator and its free Dropboxes...

By Zen Honeycutt and Michaela Bardossas

In previous testing of school lunches and fast foods, Moms Across America (MAA) found a concerning number of meals containing harmful contaminants, many at alarming levels. In fact, the Health Research Institute Laboratory Chief Scientist, John Fagan, stated, “The test results of school lunches show more toxins than nutrients.” School lunches fall under the jurisdiction of the US Department of Agriculture.

Recognizing the urgent need for better-sourced, higher-quality food, MAA commissioned independent laboratory testing of 40 military meals and MREs to assess whether safer, higher-quality options are achievable. Did “military grade” pertain to their food, too? Did they have higher quality, and if so, could the USDA be convinced to apply those standards to school lunches?

Anarchapulco Attendees Narrowly Dodge One Of This Year’s Grifts

Texit Coin was a “Titanium Sponsor” of the Anarchapulco conference even though serious allegations and investigations of the founders and team have been circulating since late 2025. There is no conceivable way that the Anarchapulco conference could not have know about these allegations. The sponsorship logos have been pulled from the conference website (although someone forgot to take down the press release) and we have had a report that the sponsor information has been excised from the conference program using a black sharpie marker at the event itself.

The Art of Liberty Foundation had just published a breakdown of the many scams of the Anarchapulco conference, Anarchapulco, The TZLA Machine and the Many, Many Other Scams of Jeff Berwick, when news of the latest scam reached us today. Fresh as today’s headlines we just learned that the apparent 2026 “Pump & Dump,” an annual conference tradition, scheduled to rip off the 2026 audience appears to have dumped early when the Texas State Securities Board “issued an Emergency Cease and Desist Order against [Anarchapulco Titanium Sponsor] TEXITcoin, MineTXC, Blockchain Mint, and their founder Robert J. Gray for alleged violations of the Texas Securities Act related to the fraudulent offer and sale of cryptocurrency mining investments to Texas residents.”

Videos of the Week

by David Gilmour

A new investigation examining emails sent between federal investigators and prosecutors has raised fresh doubts over the Department of Justice’s claim that it has released the full cache of Jeffrey Epstein files, suggesting the material made public amounts to just 2% of the data gathered by federal agents.

U.K.-based broadcaster Channel 4 News reported that internal emails seen by its journalists show federal investigators expected to process between 20 and 40 terabytes of data seized from Epstein’s properties, including his Florida mansion, New York townhouse, and private island.

The broadcaster added that emails between investigators discussed the data “totaling” up to 50 terabytes from the “earliest stages” in June 2020.

In another internal email from 2025, the report continued, officials said that they were “looking at approximately 14.6 terabytes of archived data.”

Lowkey:

Peter Mandelson was essentially number two to the Prime Minister of this country. Yet, while in office, this individual was feeding inside sensitive information to Israeli agent Jeffrey Epstein.

Mandelson emailed Epstein informing him that a €500 billion bailout was almost complete and would be final that evening. He also confirmed that the British government was going to sell off many of its assets. We have words for people like this: traitors.

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Matthew Choi

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a powerful pro-Israel organization, is masking its involvement in competitive Illinois Democratic primaries, according to candidates in those races, who accuse the interest group of trying to quietly maintain its influence as Democrats reexamine their stance on Israel.

Democrats in the state say they have seen an influx of ads focusing on issues ranging from immigration to health care by groups named Elect Chicago Women and Affordable Chicago Now. None of the ads mention Israel, and none of the groups are publicly affiliated with AIPAC. But the ads benefit candidates favored by AIPAC donors.

AIPAC — which did not respond to a request for comment on the assertions made in this article — describes itself as a bipartisan organization; through its political arm, it has long supported Democrats and Republicans aligned with its mission.

Etienne Note: This is how the organized crime “government” is living at your expense and they think the population is so brain dead that you are going to believe that this luxury plane is going to be used for “deportation flights”

By Julia Ainsley, NBC News

WASHINGTON — An executive jet the Department of Homeland Security has told the White House’s Office of Management and Budget it needs for immigrant deportation flights and Cabinet officials’ travel features a bedroom with a queen bed, showers, a kitchen, four large flat-screen TVs and even a bar, according to images of the aircraft obtained by NBC News.

DHS recently began leasing the Boeing 737 Max 8, which DHS officials have described as a luxury jet, but now Immigration and Customs Enforcement is seeking approval from OMB to purchase it for $70 million, according to two DHS officials involved in the request. ICE told OMB that it would be used for deportations and travel for Cabinet officials, the two officials said.

“Daily News of The Week”

by Troy Myers

A Florida Department of Health study found elevated levels of glyphosate, an herbicide used in agricultural production and considered to pose potential health risks to humans in long-term exposure, in popular bread products sold across the country.

The study, released on Feb. 5, is part of a wider initiative by Gov. Ron DeSantis called Healthy Florida First, which earlier this year revealed elevated levels of heavy metals in baby formula products and arsenic in popular candies.

In its latest report, the Florida Department of Health tested for herbicides, including glyphosate, in eight bread products from five national brands: Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder Bread, Sara Lee, and Pepperidge Farm.

“Glyphosate is a weed killer,“ Florida’s first lady, Casey DeSantis, said at a news conference on Feb. 5. ”It’s the main ingredient you find in Roundup. It’s designed to kill plants. It is not meant to be eaten.”

by Levi Mikula

The EPA is set to repeal an Obama-era greenhouse gas rule, in what the EPA is describing as “the largest act of deregulation in the history of the United States.” The new rule will reportedly eliminate requirements to measure, report, certify, and comply with the federal greenhouse gas emission standards for motor vehicles that were put in place after the 2009 “endangerment finding” of six greenhouse gases that the Obama administration argued posed “a threat to public health and welfare,” including CO2, a gas that is essential for plants.

Despite no real scientific evidence or consensus confirming that CO2 emissions are increasing due to human activity, and the rule being based on a false pretense of climate alarmism, including overpredicting global warming and an increase in frequency and intensity of storms, the EPA used a 2007 Supreme Court ruling to justify these regulations, and virtually any other policies that they wish to implement.

The repeal of this rule will begin to reverse the severe overstepping of the EPA’s authority that was put in place based on flawed data and over-exaggerated claims, placing an unnecessary burden on consumers and costing more than $1 trillion in unneeded regulations and higher energy costs. Overturning this disastrous rule might face significant legal challenges, but will hopefully open the door to a significantly weaker department and the authority being placed back in the hands of Congress, where it was designed to be. Congress must represent we the people instead of relying on unelected bureaucrats to do the job that they were elected to do.

Climate alarmism has been one of the largest schemes in history, based off of fear and controlling the consumer, and I am glad to see the Trump administration taking it seriously and beginning to reverse this monumental overreach.

Google Press Release by The Deep Think team, Headline and Subheadline “Pro-Modified” by Etienne

Today, we’re releasing a major upgrade to Gemini 3 Deep Think, our specialized reasoning mode, built to push the frontier of intelligence and solve modern challenges across science, research, and engineering.

We updated Gemini 3 Deep Think in close partnership with scientists and researchers to tackle tough research challenges — where problems often lack clear guardrails or a single correct solution and data is often messy or incomplete. By blending deep scientific knowledge with everyday engineering utility, Deep Think moves beyond abstract theory to drive practical applications.

by Glenn Greenwald

That the U.S. Surveillance State is rapidly growing to the point of ubiquity has been demonstrated over the past week by seemingly benign events. While the picture that emerges is grim, to put it mildly, at least Americans are again confronted with crystal clarity over how severe this has become.

The latest round of valid panic over privacy began during the Super Bowl held on Sunday. During the game, Amazon ran a commercial for its Ring camera security system. The ad manipulatively exploited people’s love of dogs to induce them to ignore the consequences of what Amazon was touting. It seems that trick did not work.

The ad highlighted what the company calls its “Search Party” feature, whereby one can upload a picture, for example, of a lost dog. Doing so will activate multiple other Amazon Ring cameras in the neighborhood, which will, in turn, use AI programs to scan all dogs, it seems, and identify the one that is lost. The 30-second commercial was full of heart-tugging scenes of young children and elderly people being reunited with their lost dogs.

But the graphic Amazon used seems to have unwittingly depicted how invasive this technology can be. That this capability now exists in a product that has long been pitched as nothing more than a simple tool for homeowners to monitor their own homes created, it seems, an unavoidable contrast between public understanding of Ring and what Amazon was now boasting it could do.

by Simplicius

This news comes as Trump sends a second aircraft carrier to the region. Recall that during Desert Storm and the 2003 Iraq War, the US had six carrier strike groups (CSGs) operating in the region.

But there are already rumored to be problems with this. In a new interview, Colonel Daniel Davis claims that Larry Johnson’s naval sources told him that a serious “classified problem” has already stopped the USS George HW Bush from being able to transit the Atlantic, causing it to be replaced by the Gerald R Ford at the last minute (0:50 second mark):

It may sound farfetched at first, until you realize that the Navy’s top officials have been warning for months that Trump’s yanking about of the carrier groups is causing major concerns about the integrity of these aging hulks:

More concerning is the fact that Trump has allegedly been weighing sending “commando teams”—or, in other words, ground troops—into Iran, presumably to attempt another snatch-and-grab-style raid as seen in Venezuela.

by Kelsi Sheren

Canada is about to kill its 100,000th citizen through Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) this spring.

Not in a war. Not on a battlefield. Not in a medical accident. Killed by policy, by a government that wants you dead.

Let’s say this by name, call it the truth. A systemic failure dressed up as compassion.

MAiD was sold as a narrow option for the terminally ill, a rare mercy. That fiction collapsed long ago. Today, assisted death is a routine outcome for people struggling with disability, isolation, poverty, and mental health challenges and when the world looked at what we’re doing, it didn’t nod approvingly. It recoiled.

by Sayer Ji

[This is Part 1 of a Series. You can view Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4]

Read, share, and comment on the X thread dedicated to this story.

While the Epstein files have reignited scrutiny around specific relationships, their deeper significance lies in how they intersect with a much longer and largely unexamined timeline. Public records, institutional initiatives, and financial instruments indicate that the conceptual foundations of pandemic preparedness as a managed financial and security category began to take shape in the late 1990s and early 2000s, as philanthropic capital, global health governance, and risk finance increasingly converged. Following the 2008 financial crisis, this framework rapidly accelerated—expanding through reinsurance markets, parametric triggers, donor-advised funding structures, and global simulations—years before COVID-19 made the architecture visible to the public.

This investigation is not concerned with the origins of COVID-19 itself. Rather, it examines what was already in place before it arrived. Drawing on internal emails, financial agreements, text messages, and planning documents—particularly from the 2011–2019 period, when many of these systems moved from conceptual to operational—the record shows that pandemics and vaccines were already being treated as standing financial and strategic categories. Investment vehicles, donor-advised fund structures, simulation programs, and reinsurance products were not improvised in response to crisis; they were refined and expanded within an architecture whose foundations predate the COVID-19 era by more than a decade. Exercises such as Event 201 make clear that coronavirus pandemics were not hypothetical abstractions, but explicitly modeled scenarios—integrated into financial, philanthropic, and policy planning well before COVID-19 emerged.

by 🐺The Wise Wolf

While everyone focused on the sex trafficking aspect of Epstein’s story, almost nobody knows that Epstein, Elon Musk’s BFF Peter Thiel, and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak started a company that monitors Americans through their smartphones and delivers all that data directly to Mossad, Israel’s intelligence service.

Yep. This story just gets more f*cked up the deeper I dig.

The company is called Carbyne. It monitors 911 emergency calls in American cities right now. It’s staffed almost entirely by former Unit 8200 operatives (Israel’s NSA). When you call 911 in certain cities, it turns on your phone camera, pulls your GPS coordinates, runs you through government databases. Former Israeli military intelligence officers can watch you through your phone while you’re calling for help.

They started this company in 2015. After Epstein’s conviction for sex trafficking. A convicted pedophile, a surveillance billionaire, and a former Prime Minister of Israel decided to go into business together monitoring American emergency calls. And nobody in the media will talk about it.

By Zachary Stieber

A new coalition composed of 15 groups, including an organization founded by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is taking aim at vaccine and mask mandates across the United States.

Children’s Health Defense, the Kennedy-founded group, and other members of the Medical Freedom Act Coalition say they want every state to introduce and pass medical freedom bills.

“I think it’s the first time we’ve seen this kind of effort in the kind of freedom and health movement,” Leslie Manookian, who founded the Health Freedom Defense Fund, told The Epoch Times.

The model state is Idaho, which in 2025 enacted a law that prohibits businesses and schools from requiring customers, employees, and students receive vaccines or other medical procedures. Manookian helped write the legislation, called the Idaho Medical Freedom Act.

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

For decades, Americans have been told that measles represents a grave and ongoing threat — and that MMR vaccination is one of the safest and most effective interventions in modern medicine. Pharma-captured mass media and public health agencies have centered almost exclusively on the minimal dangers of measles infection and ignored grieving parents whose children were injured or even killed by the shots. No proper attention has been paid to signals emerging within the federal government’s own vaccine safety database.

Now, our new McCullough Foundation study titled “Deaths Following MMR and MMRV Vaccination in the United States,” authored by Kirstin Cosgrove, Breanne Craven, Claire Rogers, John A. Catanzaro, Albert Benevides, M. Nathaniel Mead, Mila Radetich, Peter A. McCullough, and Nicolas Hulscher (myself), takes a comprehensive look at reported fatal outcomes following MMR and MMRV vaccination in the United States, doing the work that our public health agencies should have done many years ago.

After analyzing VAERS data through August 29, 2025, we identified a serious mortality safety signal following MMR/MMRV vaccination in the United States. What we observed was not a diffuse or randomly scattered pattern across age groups and time intervals. Instead, we found an alarming number of deaths among infants and toddlers within days of receiving MMR/MMRV vaccines, sharply clustered in the routine first-dose window.

Most fatalities appeared to involve acute deterioration following vaccination, with manifestations including fever, seizures, and cardiac arrest at home, frequently culminating in classification as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). A small proportion survived hospitalization but were unable to be resuscitated.

by Selwyn Duke

“I’m disturbed, I’m depressed, I’m inadequate — I got it all!” So exclaimed Seinfeld sitcom character George Costanza, trying to woo a woman he believed had a psychologically oriented Florence Nightingale syndrome. It was a funny scene in 1993, and entirely fictional. But today, a generation-plus later, life has sort of imitated art.

For unlike with George, whose appeal fell flat, having a disability has now become a way to leverage advantage.

It’s so bad that at Stanford University nearly four in 10 undergraduates are registered as disabled. What’s more, this merely reflects a trend sweeping pseudo-elite universities in general. The issue?

While having a disability once brought stigma, it’s now akin to a résumé enhancer. Moreover, a “keeping up with the handicapped Joneses” phenomenon is operative: If you don’t game the system, you lose out to those who do.

by Brian Wang

Estimated Arena (LMArena) Elo for Grok 4.20: ~1505–1535 provisional (Grok 4.20 analysis).

Reasoning: Grok 4.1 Thinking is already at 1483. The multi-agent council + extra inference-time compute + engineering/coding gains + hallucination reduction typically add 20–60 Elo points in crowd-sourced arenas (see historical jumps from single → agentic systems). Once fully ranked it is very likely to take #1 overall. No official provisional ranking exists yet because it is still beta/internal.

It is not one AI. It is four AI Agents.

xAI built a 4 Agents system – four specialized AI agents that think in parallel and debate each other in real-time before giving you an answer.

This isn’t a single monolithic model but a multi-agent system where multiple replicas (or specifically four specialized agents named Grok, Harper, Benjamin, and Lucas) deliberate and debate in parallel before generating a response, aiming to produce more thoughtful, well-rounded outputs.

by Kevin Barrett

A shorter version of this article was published in last week’s American Free Press. -KB

On January 30, the US Department of Justice released what it called “3.5 million responsive pages” in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act spearheaded by Rep. Thomas Massie. Though more than a month late, redacted in bizarrely non-compliant ways, and representing only about half of the Epstein files (the other half are still being illegally withheld) the DOJ document dump provided abundant, irrefutable evidence that the “antisemitic conspiracy theorists” have been right all along: The United States of America is occupied by a Jewish supremacist crime ring based in Israel.

The documents show that when then-United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Alex Acosta gave convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein a sweetheart plea deal in 2008 because Epstein “belonged to intelligence,” he was referring to Israeli intelligence. According to FBI files, Acosta’s source was Alan Dershowitz, Epstein’s lawyer, who himself represented Israeli intelligence.

Epstein should have gone to prison for years or decades, as would any other criminal convicted of the same charges. But the notorious sex trafficker got a work-release wrist slap. Since when can a foreign intelligence agency tell a US Attorney not to do his job?

by Michael Ginsburg

The Chinese General Sun Tzu in his book “The Art of war” (written in the 5th century BC) said this:

Appear weak when you are strong

Morpheus in the Matrix movie said this:

They are guarding ALL the doors. They are holding ALL the keys

By Matt Shumer

If you were paying close attention, you might have noticed a few people talking about a virus spreading overseas. But most of us weren’t paying close attention. The stock market was doing great, your kids were in school, you were going to restaurants and shaking hands and planning trips. If someone told you they were stockpiling toilet paper you would have thought they’d been spending too much time on a weird corner of the internet. Then, over the course of about three weeks, the entire world changed. Your office closed, your kids came home, and life rearranged itself into something you wouldn’t have believed if you’d described it to yourself a month earlier.

I think we’re in the “this seems overblown” phase of something much, much bigger than Covid.

Etienne Note: Anyone installing a “security system” would easily be able to install hidden cameras, microphones, and other surveillance gear. Another connection between Epstein to Israeli security services who even were responsible for the security of his apartments where Israeli spy chiefs, politicians and military personnel were using when in New York City.

by Ryan Grim and Murtaza Hussai

The Israeli government installed security equipment and controlled access to a Manhattan apartment building managed by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a set of emails recently released by the Department of Justice. The equipment was installed starting in early 2016 at 301 E. 66th Street—the residence where former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak frequently stayed for stretches at a time.

The security operation at “Ehud’s apartment” was in place for at least two years, emails from the DOJ disclosure show, with officials from the Israeli permanent mission to the United Nations corresponding regularly with Epstein’s staff regarding security. The apartment was technically owned by a company connected to Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, but was effectively controlled by Jeffrey Epstein. Units in the building were frequently loaned out to Epstein’s contacts and used to house underage models.

by Jeremy Scahill and Murtaza Hussain

The U.S. military is in the midst of amassing an enormous fleet of aircraft and warships within striking distance of Iran as the region enters the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. It is the largest buildup of firepower in the Middle East since President Donald Trump authorized a 12-day bombing campaign against Iran last June that killed more than 1,000 people.

While Iranian and U.S. negotiators are speaking in cautiously optimistic tones about the latest round of indirect talks held Tuesday in Geneva and suggested another meeting was possible, comments from the highest levels of power in both countries drive home the reality that the U.S. may be on the verge of attacking the Islamic Republic.

“In some ways it went well. They agreed to meet afterward,” Vice President JD Vance told Fox News on Tuesday, following the talks. “But in other ways, it was very clear that the president has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through.” Vance maintained that Trump prefers a diplomatic solution, but warned that “the president reserves the ability to say when he thinks that diplomacy has reached its natural end.”

A former senior U.S. intelligence official who is an informal advisor to the Trump administration on Middle East policy told Drop Site that, based on his discussions with current officials, he assesses an 80-90% likelihood of U.S. strikes within weeks.

by Meryl Nass

How many votes will each of these inept, idiotic and sometimes criminal maneuvers cost the administration come November? Once upon a time, Donald Trump was expert at reading the room. Those days are gone. He has managed to put virtually every one of his supporting constituencies (except the Zionist imperialists) at odds with his administration. Who is steering the ship of state?

And now this dumb move. Telling the USDA Secretary to help Bayer, while the Farm Bill yields some of the EPA’s authority over pesticides to the USDA Secretary.

I have to say that it sure looks like Trump is trying to throw the midterms. And garner every penny he can in the meantime, at our expense.

I will have to leave it to the lawyers to parse the details of this one, but the protection of Bayer and the granting of some immunity sure look fishy.

By JOSH BOAK

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tariffs paid by midsize U.S. businesses tripled over the course of past year, new research tied to one of America’s leading banks showed on Thursday — more evidence that President Donald Trump ‘s push to charge higher taxes on imports is causing economic disruption.

The additional taxes have meant that companies that employ a combined 48 million people in the U.S. — the kinds of businesses that Trump had promised to revive — have had to find ways to absorb the new expense, by passing it along to customers in the form of higher prices, employing fewer workers or accepting lower profits.

“That’s a big change in their cost of doing business,” said Chi Mac, business research director of the JPMorganChase Institute, which published the analysis Thursday. “We also see some indications that they may be shifting away from transacting with China and maybe toward some other regions in Asia.”

The research does not say how the additional costs are flowing through the economy, but it indicates that tariffs are being paid by U.S. companies. The study is part of a growing body of economic analyses that counter the administration’s claims that foreigners pay the tariffs.

by Brad Pearce

Late last year I wrote an article for this website titled “What Has the Government Done to Our Cars” decrying the way decades of excessive regulations have changed America’s automobiles for the worse. Now, just months later, in what EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin is billing “the single largest deregulatory action in the history of the United States,” the Donald Trump administration has killed the “endangerment finding” which allowed the EPA to regulate “greenhouse gasses” as a threat to human health due to the risk of “climate change.” On top of this, the administration has reduced MPG requirements while Congress has removed penalties entirely, making those a “recommendation,” not a requirement. A New York Times article panicking about this modest bit of freedom, titled “With Latest Rollback, the U.S. Essentially Has No Clean-Car Rules” provides fascinating, and frankly chilling, insight into the minds of regulators and “experts.”

The common understanding of regulations is that since businesses maximize profit at the expense of other things which impact workers, consumers, and the general public, it is necessary to regulate their activity in the name of the public good. This is thought to have some direct economic cost to businesses and consumers, which is said to be either worth paying due to it saving lives or is made up by other savings such as, for example, the various economic costs of polluted air, like increased healthcare costs. Another reason is to safeguard access to resources, such as reducing oil consumption, which was the big thing when cars began to be heavily regulated in this regard in the 1970s, but which is no longer relevant in a world where the United States is a net oil exporter. Nevertheless “conservation” being its own good has been drilled into the heads of much of the public, so “reducing gas use” is still seen by many as necessary or desirable. Obviously, cars consume fuel and pollute the air, and can be regulated to do less of those things, though how well that works and if it is worth what it costs is a more complex topic.

by Max Borders

At Human Respect Labs, our dual mandate is to advance the philosophy of Human Respect or expand people’s ability to self-govern. The following set of tenets represents our commitment to both approaches and provides a clear heuristic for thinking through potential projects.

Happiness is each person’s fundamental mission in life, but each must find it in his or her own way. Given this, we must vigorously pursue our own ends and leave others free to pursue theirs as they choose.

Threatening or harming the innocent in their person or property deprives them of happiness. So, we should first refrain from harming others, and then endeavor to protect the innocent from anyone who would harm them.

We have two means of getting others to do what we want: persuasion and compulsion. Given that compulsion deprives others of happiness, we shall endeavor to use persuasion in all of our human relationships.

