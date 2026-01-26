Dear Subscribers,

Our main story this week is a video by Larken Rose exposing how Donald Trump supporters (I.E. The MAGA Movement) fit the textbook definition of a cult for continuing to support Trump after he has violated every single tenet of the conservative movement. From “Take the guns first, go through due process second” to masked goons on the street (acclimating the public to masked goons on the street) to taxes disguised as Tariffs to endless wars and continuing regime change operations, Trump has, quite literally, spit in the face of the conservative movement violating almost every single campaign promise.

Additionally, it has become painfully obvious to anyone that isn’t delusional that he is obviously implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. In the Epstein scandal, we have what appears to be an Israeli Mossad “Brownstone Operation” to blackmail powerful and influential people by photographing and filming them in sexual activity with minors. Trump was close friends with Epstein, he was bailed out of Bankruptcy by Rothschild, Inc, whose family lineage have been the #1 funders of Zionist Israel, his theatrical agent that created his “brand” as a successful businessman (even after four bankruptcies) with “The Apprentice” was Zionist Ari Emmanuel, his campaign was funded by Zionists to the tune of over four hundred million dollars since 2016, and now he is transferring Billions of dollars to Israel and enabling their genocide of the Palestinians. Seems obvious to me that the organized crime bankers behind organized crime Israel have installed a puppet into the US Presidency who is transferring over $20 billion in dollars, weapons and software (Palantir) being used in genocide, and waging/threatening war on Israel’s enemies in the region especially Yemen and Iran.

Etienne Note: It is actually over $424 million when you include 2016 campaign donations.

In my article accompanying the Larken Rose video, I “value-added” the video with some of the behavior psychology behind the indoctrinated cult-creation techniques we are exposing in my new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many.

I break down how the organized crime system using “government” to rob, control and tax-farm the American people are exploiting knowledge of behavioral psychology to indoctrinate the population with a pseudo-religion (Statism - The completely indoctrinated belief in having an easily-rigged “government” and ruling class).

I specifically break down Technique #16 from To See the Cage is to Leave It:

Exploiting Behavioral Psychology to Satisfy (Most) People’s Biological Desire for a Leader / Father Figure - Evolutionary leadership theory posits that most humans have an innate, biological desire for a leader as an evolutionary survival mechanism from our tribal past.

Inter-generational organized crime leverages its understanding of behavioral psychology to offer the choice of two potential puppet leaders to become “Pope” of the indoctrinated Statist religion: a “Blue” Government Leader marketed to appeal to urban liberals, and a “Red” Government Leader designed to appeal to rural conservatives. Many people fall for the fake “Hobson’s Choice” (and Brute Force Manufactured Consensus) and begin to self-identify with their preferred “leader.”

It is easy to manipulate a pre-determined outcome by having one leader presented by the monopoly media as worse than the other to trick the population into “voting for the lesser evil.”

Top Stories of the Week

Larken’s Short 17 Minute Video Echoes our Work on Indoctrinated Cult Creation Using Monopoly Media & Behavioral Psychology

Etienne Note: Check the bottom of this article for the opportunity to get three Larken Rose books + BOTH of my books, including To See the Cage is to Leave It, in our “Everything Bundle” with a Special Offer of Signed High-Resolution Hard Copies for “Going Paid” at the Founding Member level.

Larken Rose did a short video breaking down that case that the MAGA movement and conservatives that support Trump are absolutely, positively a CULT.

This echoes my own work in my new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, where I break down 25 unethically manipulative techniques the organized crime “government” and monopoly media are using surreptitiously on the population that could be best described as CLASSIC, TEXTBOOK “CULT INDOCTRINATION TECHNIQUES...

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

You’re Not Going to Benefit From Anything the Organized Crime “Government” Steals in Venezuela

by The Honest Channel

Low muscle mass has been associated with an earlier death. Journalist Clare Johnston recorded the progress that her parents made after only one year of weight training. Her 82-year old mother, Rhoda, who was diagnosed with osteoporosis in her 60’s could barely walk upright without support at 80. After doing the protocol, Rhoda radically improved her mobility, balance, and safety, and she’s also significantly improved her bone density by 6.6%. Strength training increases bone density and muscle building faster than other types of exercise.

Clare’s father, Michael, 81, began deadlifting 66 pounds and increased the weight to 207 pounds by the end of the year.

The training protocol takes 1.5 hours, twice per week. The message of the couple and the trainer is that you are never too old, and if you are alive, you can do it!

Continue reading

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Donald Shaw, David Moore

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has grown its network of private industry partners since the start of the second Trump administration to support its agents as they storm into cities and detain people they suspect of being undocumented immigrants.

Last year, the ICE agency obligated more money than ever to private contractors, and this year it’s on pace to easily top last year’s record. More than 600 companies have been working with Trump’s ICE, including businesses in nearly every state.

Continue reading

Harmeet Dhillon, the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice, has announced that they plan to charge disgraced former CNN anchor Don Lemon under the Ku Klux Klan Act,

by Cassandra MacDonald

The impending charges stem from Lemon’s involvement when a group of anti-ICE activists stormed a church in Minneapolis, disrupting a religious service and intimidating worshippers, on Sunday.

The Ku Klux Klan Act, formally known as the Enforcement Act of 1871, prohibits conspiracies to threaten, injure, or intimidate individuals to prevent them from exercising their constitutional rights, including the free exercise of religion.

Continue reading

by Judd Legum, Rebecca Crosby, and Noel Sims

In 2025, 32 people died in the custody of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). That figure was the largest in more than two decades and tied for the highest number of deaths among ICE’s detainee population ever.

2026 is only three weeks old, and it’s already shaping up to be much worse. In just 21 days, at least six people have died in ICE custody.

Last year, ICE did not have six in-custody deaths until April 25. The early trends put ICE on pace for 120 in-custody deaths in 2026.

Continue reading

by Beaver

Consulting fees

You were never meant to hear the name “Deloitte” and you were never meant to know that the government has wasted $74 billion by working with them. Quietly, Deloitte is one of the largest contractors “building” American government IT systems. Medicaid enrollment, unemployment insurance, child welfare case management, food assistance eligibility. When you interact with a state benefits system, theres a decent chance Deloitte built it.

In building the 600m row (and growing) database for somaliscan, I sorted through literally millions of invoices, and once name continued to appear; Deloitte. California’s unemployment fraud disaster that cost the state $32 billion? Built by Deloitte. Tennessee kicking 250,000 children off Medicaid? Built by Deloitte. The billion dollar software project in California that got cancelled after spending the budget? Ding ding ding, DELOITTE.

Continue reading

“Daily News of The Week”

by Paul O’Brien

The research isn’t vague anymore. Decades of behavioral economics, psychology, and entrepreneurship studies have piled up enough evidence to stop pretending success is random. Whether someone builds alone or inside a founding team, outcomes track to a small set of repeatable human behaviors. Put the right skills and habits inside a young organization and it compounds. Miss them, and no amount of hustle theater, demo day pitches, or motivational posters saves you.

That matters because we finally know how to serve entrepreneurs better. I’ve written extensively about what separates founders who build durable companies from those who burn time and capital, pulling from personality research, venture outcomes, and ecosystem data. Academic work, including research coming out of Oxford University and aligned institutions, keeps reinforcing the same point: certain traits correlate strongly with entrepreneurial success, while others do not. Risk tolerance, openness, internal locus of control, and conscientious execution show up again and again in the data. Society is slowly learning that helping entrepreneurs doesn’t mean telling everyone they’re equally suited to founding a company. This means encouraging people to try, teaching them the methodology, and then helping those without certain traits partner with or co-found alongside people who have them.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: To understand the inherent criminality of the fractional reserve banking system creating money out of thin air and then stealing REAL assets when people can’t pay, see our previous article: The Credit River Case - First National Bank of Montgomery v. Daly Exposed That Banks Create Money out of THIN AIR

By Martha Williams, Us Real Estate & Consumer Reporter

The past year was difficult for homeowners — but experts warn that 2026 could be even more challenging.

Foreclosures — when a bank or lender takes back a home after missed mortgage payments — rose 14 percent from a year earlier.

In total, 367,460 US properties faced foreclosure filings in 2025, meaning they were in some stage of being taken over by a lender, according to ATTOM’s data.

Experts warn even more homes may be seized in 2026. ‘If the job market weakens, and it may very well, then we could unfortunately down the road see the increase in the foreclosure rate significantly accelerate,’ said economist Michael Szanto.

Indeed, the outlook for the housing market — and the wider economy — is increasingly bleak. In total, the US added only around 584,000 jobs in 2025, making it the weakest year for job growth outside a recession since 2003.

Continue reading

A NEW WAY TO GET RID OF ALUMINUM, OUR WORST ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH DISASTER

Coauthors: Jeff Lioon, Jonathan Rickert

Aluminum is the environmental toxin causing the most human harm—an international health emergency no one speaks about. Although mercury and other heavy metals are more toxic, aluminum is far more common. It is in the air and on every surface, a worldwide contaminant that is just about everywhere. Avoiding it is impossible. Aluminum’s foul properties are ruthlessly concealed by an industry that is knowingly murdering us for profit. Because of them, cleaning up our air and other aluminum sources will not happen any time soon.

Continue reading

by Alex

Continue reading

by Matt Agorist

They told us they were “restoring order” in Argentina and “fighting terror” in the Middle East. Instead, they created a blueprint for mass murder, economic theft, and a perpetual state of war.

If you listen closely to the wind blowing in from the Caribbean this week, you can smell it. It’s the distinct, metallic scent of “democracy” being delivered at Mach speeds—a fragrance composed of cordite, burning infrastructure, blood, and, most importantly, crude oil.

Continue reading

by Brendan Murray

Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s duties on imported goods are paid almost entirely by American importers, their domestic customers and ultimately US consumers, a study from a German think tank concluded.

“Foreign exporters did not meaningfully reduce their prices in response to US tariff increases,” a report released Monday by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy said. “The $200 billion surge in customs revenue represents $200 billion extracted from American businesses and households.”

The study found that only about 4% of the tariff burden is shouldered by foreign firms, with a “near-complete” pass-through of 96% to US buyers that pay the levies and then must either absorb them or raise selling prices. Manufacturers and retailers are next in line in deciding whether they’ll pass along their higher costs or deal with tighter margins.

Continue reading

by Kevin Barrett

The people of Iran have spoken. Massive, gargantuan, humongous protests, “the biggest and most beautiful protests the world has ever seen” as Trump would say, have brought countless millions of Iranians into the streets to send the theocrats (and parliamentary representatives) who govern them a message:

“We love you! We love the Islamic Republic! We despise the Operation Gladio terrorists Israel and the US keep sending to murder our police officers and vandalize our property.”

The patriotic pro-Iran protests were orders of magnitude larger than the comparatively minuscule “please fix the economy” protests infiltrated by the CIA’s Gladio killers and US-taxpayer-financed vandals. The largest “anti-government” protest (which was actually not anti-government at all, just pro-Iranian-economy) brought perhaps 10,000 people AT MOST into streets in downtown Tehran on January 8. Western propaganda media grossly inflated that already-generous number, falsely reported that most protesters were anti-Islamic-Republic rather than pro-economy, and hallucinated various ridiculous numbers of poor, innocent, peaceful demonstrators being killed by police. In reality, CIA-Mossad paid killers were hunting and killing police officers, while rooftop Gladio snipers were shooting at both police and protesters, as during the Maidan Square coup of 2014 and so many similar operations. By the time it was over, more than 100 Iranian police had been murdered, and Western-paid vandals had caused millions of dollars worth of damage, without advancing their regime change agenda one iota.

Continue reading

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Butyrate is a short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) produced by gut bacteria that ferment dietary fiber. It serves as essential fuel for colon cells and maintaining overall systemic health

Adequate fiber intake — around 30 grams daily — is crucial for butyrate production. Without it, your body burns stored fat and protein, creating disease-causing byproducts

Butyrate strengthens your gut barrier, preventing intestinal permeability that allows harmful substances to enter the bloodstream and trigger autoimmune responses

Research shows butyrate improves insulin sensitivity, reduces diabetes risk, lowers bad cholesterol, prevents colorectal cancer, and supports brain health

Boost butyrate by eating fiber-rich foods, resistant starches, fermented foods and probiotics, while avoiding processed foods, managing stress, and limiting unnecessary antibiotics

Continue reading

by Mises Wire, Jonathan Newman

The estimated costs of the Fed’s building renovation project have risen from $1.9 billion to $2.5 billion. Hilariously, the Fed admits that one of the factors for the revised costs is “differences over time between original estimates and actual costs of materials, equipment, and labor.” Translation: “Looks like we’re not so good at forecasting and stabilizing future price inflation.”

At this point, extravagant government boondoggles are barely newsworthy. A few people batted their eyelashes last week at Trump’s proposal to expand military funding by half a trillion dollars but everyone has forgotten about it now because it was last week and attention spans are measured in seconds these days.

But the Fed’s building renovations are causing more of a stir. Senator Tim Scott questioned Powell about it last June, and now the Department of Justice has issued subpoenas about Powell’s answers. Powell responded with an uncharacteristically blunt message, saying that the DOJ’s actions are a pretext—that this is all a part of a plot, led by Trump, to diminish Fed independence in its monetary policy decisions

Continue reading

by Brian Wang

The total wealth that has left California is now $1 trillion.

California had $2 trillion of billionaire wealth just a few weeks ago. Now, 50% of that wealth has left – taking their income tax revenue, sales tax revenue, real estate tax revenue and all their staffs (and their salaries and income taxes) with them.

In other words, by starting this ill conceived attempt at an asset tax, the California budget deficit will explode. And we still don’t know if the tax will even make the ballot. If the measures passes, it could be held up with lawsuit challenges.

California billionaires were reliable tax payers – 13.3% every year.

Unless this ballot initiative is pulled, we will not stop the billionaire exodus. With no rich people left in California, the middle class will have to foot the bill.

Continue reading

by Allison Lax

Two big-name retailers have already announced store closures just two weeks into 2026 — and experts warn that the retail-shuttering roundup is only going to get more bleak.

Household name department store Macy’s announced last week that it was shutting down 14 “underproductive” stores, while Saks Global group filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday.

The hard-hitting blows to the two megastores come after more than 8,000 chain retail stores across different companies occurred in 2025, including Rite Aid, Joann and Party City, according to data shared by Coresight Research to the Daily Mail.

“America has been over-retailed,” said Ward Kampf, president of Northwood Retail. “We built and built, focusing on growth, expansion, and development, and now the focus is on profitability, performance and margins.”

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

After over the weekend warning that he would impose a 10% tariff on imports from several European countries in response to their opposition to his Greenland takeover plan, later threatening the tariff could be raised to 25% within weeks if those governments fail to fall in line - President Trump has once again escalated, this time with an overnight Truth Social post of a map showing not just Greenland as part of the US but Canada too.

The image features President Trump addressing European leaders in the Oval Office. In the background is a map with Canada, Greenland, Venezuela and Cuba shown them as part of the United States, draped over by American flag colors.

The image is actually an edited version of a real photograph from when various leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - were in Washington, DC in August 2025, for talks focused on Ukraine peace.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: See the next story down as well.

The image is a visualization of a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine that occurred overnight on January 9, 2026. The attack involved several waves of drones and various types of missiles, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

Kyiv was heavily targeted, resulting in damage to critical infrastructure and residential buildings. At least four civilians were killed and numerous others injured in Kyiv alone. The strikes caused widespread power outages across most regions of Ukraine.

by Moon of Alabama

The attack involved several waves of drones and various types of missiles, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

Kyiv was heavily targeted, resulting in damage to critical infrastructure and residential buildings.

At least four civilians were killed and numerous others injured in Kyiv alone.

Continue reading

by Simplicius

Another large-scale Russian strike yesterday has brought Kiev and several other major Ukrainian cities to the brink. Everything from Iskanders to even hypersonic Zircons were allegedly used, as per Ukrainian sources which claimed that virtually everything was again “shot down”:

Zelensky himself announced over one million people in Kiev alone are without power, while numerous other reports give the figure as 80% of Kiev in a total outage.

Almost all of Kiev and the Chernigov region remain without electricity and heating

▪️87% of consumers in the Chernigov region are without electricity, according to “Ukrenergo”, all emergency disconnection queues are simultaneously in effect in the region, reports the regional energy company.

▪️Meanwhile, a monitoring map of Kiev has appeared, where more than 80% of subscribers remain without electricity and heat.

Continue reading

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Migraines affect women three to four times more often than men, largely due to hormonal fluctuations that sensitize the brain’s pain pathways and increase vulnerability to stress, poor sleep, and inflammation

Estrogen both primes and triggers migraine attacks — high levels heighten sensitivity, while sudden drops before menstruation or after childbirth cause the electrical instability that sparks pain

Natural progesterone helps counteract estrogen’s pro-inflammatory effects, calming nerve excitability and reducing migraine frequency during hormonally active years

Mitochondrial dysfunction is a major driver of migraines; reducing linoleic acid from seed oils and restoring nutrients like magnesium, CoQ10, and B vitamins strengthens your brain’s energy supply and resilience

Supporting melatonin through morning sunlight, minimizing blue light exposure at night, and maintaining oral and circadian health naturally lowers inflammation, helping prevent migraines and improve overall brain function

Continue reading

by Alan MacLeod

As waves of deadly demonstrations and counter-demonstrations hit Iran, MintPress examines the CIA-backed NGOs helping to stir the outrage and foment more violence.

One of these groups is Human Rights Activists In Iran, frequently referred to as HRA or HRAI in the media. The group, and its media arm, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) have become the go-to group of experts for Western media, and are the source of many of the most inflammatory claims and shockingly high casualty figures reported in the press. In the past week alone, their assertions have provided much of the basis for stories in CNN, The Wall Street Journal, NPR, ABC News, Sky News, and The New York Post, among others. And in a passionate plea for leftists to support the protests, Owen Jones wrote in The Guardian Tuesday that HRAI are a “respected” group whose death toll proclamations are “probably significant underestimates.”

Continue reading

by Daisy Luther

We live in a convenience-driven society. Fast food businesses thrive while home cooking flounders. Trips to the pharmacy can now be undertaken without getting out of your car, using the handy drive-through. Standard cleaning products are quickly being overtaken by disposable items you toss in the trash after one use. We’ve been brainwashed by the marketing companies to believe that the simplest things are wildly inconvenient, and that in our time-crunched society we must pay for shortcuts.

All of this convenience has a high price tag. Not only are you spending money unnecessarily at the check-out counter for all of that convenience, but the planet is getting buried under mountains of rubbish. The average American produces 1600 pounds of garbage per year.

Did you ever stop to think about how many disposable things you buy? We do our shopping monthly instead of weekly, and this makes it a lot more noticeable on our bill when we load up with things that will be thrown out. I just checked the price, and a 6-pack of good-quality paper towels would add about $15 to my bill. If you’re in a position in which every penny counts, that $15 could be buying you a necessity like food. Even if you have no concern about the landfills, you probably want to save money, right? Pennies each week add up to dollars each month, and hundreds of dollars over the course of a year.

Continue reading

by Alex Newman

So-called “education” is raising property taxes, forcing citizens—especially those on fixed incomes—to sell homes. The indoctrination scheme isn’t just harming youth; it’s destroying private property.

With government spending on “public education” ballooning, surging property tax rates to fund it in some states are forcing homeowners to cut back on living expenses or even to sell their homes — especially those on fixed incomes such as retirees. Vermont is ground zero but it is hardly alone.

Government “education” is by far the largest driver of increased property taxes each year. With the whole national system costing over $1 trillion per year, almost half of that in most states is coming from local property taxes. And as costs of government “education” skyrocket, so do property taxes.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: I am adding a Flashback Video of Adam Corolla’s take on “rebuilding under the “9 Angry Lesbians Running the Coastal Commission” from our previous coverage: 10 Things You Should Know About The LA Fires + Best CA Fire Memes + Adam Corolla’s Take on Rebuilding Under the “9 Angry Lesbians Running the Coastal Commission”

by Mises Wire, William L. Anderson

As our relative walked through what had been her family home, she began to cry as she recorded the destruction. Her place was one of the thousands burned down a year ago in the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles. Other relatives living in Altadena had to flee the Eaton Fire at about the same time, although their home was not damaged. Likewise, the childhood home of my wife’s cousins was also consumed in that same fire.

Our relatives were just a few people affected by these two fires, which together destroyed almost 17,000 homes. In a place known historically for wildfires, this was almost unprecedented in its destruction, yet both fires could have been prevented had people in authority simply cared to act. Unfortunately, California governance once again has caught the people of LA both coming and going, as the cause of the Palisades Fire was due to deliberate decisions by authorities to protect so-called endangered plants instead of the residents of the city. After the fires, government officials have made it nearly impossible for people to rebuild.

Continue reading

by Ken Klippenstein

Despite Donald Trump’s fixation with Greenland and the suggestion that military action is imminent, the 2026 Homeland Threat Assessment, a draft of which was leaked to me, focuses instead on domestic terrorism.

The annual assessment, which has been prepared since 2020, purports to offer a holistic assessment to threats to the Western Hemisphere. These assessments have consistently focused on what you imagine: southern border security, the drug trade, immigration, and critical infrastructure protection in the United States.

But this year’s assessment, marked “For Official Use Only” and not yet released to the public, identifies violent extremism on the part of American citizens as the priority and greatest threat.

One phrase in particular stands out to me as new: potential terrorism based upon “class-based or economic grievances.” (The term has not appeared in any previous assessment.)

Continue reading

by Amber Baker

A senior researcher at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) William Thompson, PhD, who previously came forward in 2014 as a whistleblower claiming that the agency omitted statistically significant data related to MMR (measles-mumps-rubella)vaccine risks, has been promoted to oversee federal research into adverse experiences in childhood affecting long-term health outcomes for children. STAT News reported Thompson’s appointment in late December 2025.1

Dr. Thompson, a longtime CDC scientist who advised Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on vaccine policy has been promoted to a GS-15 position, the highest civilian rank in federal service, with supervisory authority. In his new role, Thompson will help oversee research related to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), a category that includes traumatic and destabilizing experiences such as abuse, neglect, substance use in the home, food insecurity, housing instability, and other stressors known to affect long-term health outcomes.1

Continue reading

Etienne Note: We make the case that Amazon is a “Control of Perception” company overfunded to dominate books, streaming, on-line retail, hosting, and other commerce while simultaneously spying on the public with Alexa and Ring doorbell camera that have been quietly “wired” into thousands of police stations, FBI “Fusion Centers” and now ICE in our Five Meme Friday Article: If you spin the “Z” Amazon spells: A Mason - Plus MORE evidence, that you can find here: https://fivememefriday.substack.com/p/fivememefri-how-to-get-our-books

By Joe Wilkins

As US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents wreak havoc on American communities, big tech companies have been making themselves indispensable to the increasingly tyrannical state.

Among them is Amazon subsidiary Ring, the company behind those AI doorbell cameras that have exploded in popularity over the last few years. Back in October, Ring announced that its devices would soon be looped into a network of Flock AI surveillance cameras. That network, an investigation by 404 Media found, has been available to local and federal police and enforcement agencies like ICE — leaving many worried that their Ring doorbell cams are now feeding into a government panopticon.

Continue reading

By Niccolo Conte Article/Editing: Bruno Venditti Graphics/Design: Joyce Ma

See visuals like this from many other data creators on our Voronoi app. Download it for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

Key Takeaways

New York is the most expensive city in the world for renting a three-bedroom apartment in the city center in 2025.

Rent costs vary widely by region, with North America and Western Europe dominating the top end.

Rising housing costs remain a defining issue for cities around the world. In many global hubs, rents have continued to climb faster than wages, putting pressure on households and reshaping where people choose to live and work.

Continue reading

Studies link common food preservatives to higher diabetes and cancer risk

by Andrew Gregory Health editor

Higher consumption of some food preservatives is associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cancer, two studies suggest.

The findings, published in the medical journals Nature Communications and the BMJ, may have important public health implications given the ubiquitous use of these additives globally, researchers said.

While more studies are needed, they said the findings should lead to a re-evaluation of regulations governing the use of preservatives by companies in products such as ultra-processed foods (UPF) to improve consumer protection worldwide.

Continue reading

By Philip Weiss

The Israel lobby is exposed these days as it has never been before. Or AIPAC is. AIPAC is a dirty word among Democrats because it refuses to criticize the Netanyahu government.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner are both refusing AIPAC donations. In New York City, progressive Democratic candidates are primarying two sitting congressmen, Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman, and making the incumbent’s donations from AIPAC an issue.

And not just Democrats. In announcing her resignation from Congress, the Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted that she takes no money from AIPAC– and “condemns Israeli genocide” — in contrast to Donald Trump, who has gotten over $230 million in pro-Israel money, and backs Israeli genocide to the hilt.

Continue reading

by Gavin Mounsey

We were raised to believe that taxes are the benevolent government’s way of caring for and protecting us with infrastructure, military, education and “health” care. We are told that this part of a “social contract” in which the state provides security, infrastructure, and collective purpose in exchange for taxation and civic participation.

It`s all a big fat lie.

Income tax was introduced as a “temporary wartime measure” and the government promised it would never keep taking people’s money like that just because it has the muscle to do so, yet here we are a hundred years later still paying a huge portion of our hard earned money from each paycheck.

Continue reading

by Collapse Life

They say actions speak louder than words. That aphorism was palpable at the World Economic Forum in Davos this year, the moment Donald J. Trump — president of the United States and (arguably) the world’s greatest villain — appeared on the stage.

First, the audience clapped politely. Then they rose into a standing ovation. They cheered and lifted their phones to record the scene the way people do when they know they’re witnessing something they will want to share with others later.

Continue reading

by Howard Altman

The U.S. is continuing to build up its military presence in the Middle East ahead of a possible attack on Iran. The USS Abraham Lincoln and its Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is now in the Indian Ocean, a U.S. Navy official told The War Zone on Thursday. The CSG was in the South China Sea until U.S. President Donald Trump ordered it moved west. In addition, more cargo jets and aerial refueling tankers have arrived in the region. Trump on Thursday said a large naval presence is heading to the region.

These movements come as Trump has threatened to strike Iran over its brutal treatment of anti-government protesters, which has resulted in thousands of deaths.

“We have a big flotilla going in that direction, and we’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters Thursday afternoon. “We have a big force going toward Iran. I’d rather not see anything happen, but we’re watching them very closely.

Continue reading

By Brendan Cole and John Feng

President Donald Trump has touted a “massive” naval force was on its way to Iran in a warning to the Islamic Republic’s rulers, who are facing their biggest protests for years.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Thursday “we have an armada. We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won’t have to use it.”

Essential Reading: Conventional Wisdom—Davos 2026 Edition

Reactions to Trump at Davos: Readers Have Their Say

Uncommon Knowledge: White House Meme Warriors, Meet Reality

Newsweek has contacted the Iranian foreign ministry for comment.

Continue reading

Upcoming Liberty Events

2026 ARMREG Holocaust Academy Summit- 27 January 2026 – on-line

San Diego Freedom Bonfire - Jan 30th Bonfire & Potluck - Sunset Point Park ​- 1400 Dana Landing Road

The People’s Reset - Morelia, Mexico - Jan 28th-Feb 1st 2026

Porcupine Day 10 (X) - Murphy’s Taproom & Carriage House, Tuesday, Feb 3rd, 5-8:00 PM EST

Principled Business Summit- Prospera, Roatán, Honduras, February 5–9, 2026

MONEROTOPIA 2026-Roma, Mexico City, February 12TH-15TH 2026

Entrepreneurship Beyond Politics: Mises Circle in Oklahoma City - Feb 21st, OKC, OK

Freedom Under Natural Law Conference – February 21st & 22nd 2026, On-line

The Liberty Forum (NH Free State Project Conference) - March 5th-8th - Concord, NH

Mises Institute Libertarian Scholars Conference - March 19, 2026, at our Auburn, AL

Austrian Economic Research Conference 2026 - March 19-21, 2026, Auburn, AL

Confluence - April 23rd-26th - Bandera, Texas

Rothbard University-May 14-16, 2026, Auburn, AL



Libertarian Scholars Conference 2026- March 19, 2026 - March 19, 2026 - Auburn, Alabama.



Free Cities Foundation Conference - September 3–6, 2026 – Prospera, Roatan, Honduras

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Greenland Is Not Fer Sale – a fast Irish pub song, Celtic jig, and funny Irish ballad full of mockery and mayhem. A giddy 6/8 Irish jig that turns a global headline into a roaring Irish pub song packed with satire, sing-alongs, and spilled stout. Set in a warm, chaotic pub where the fiddle skips faster than common sense, Greenland Is Not Fer Sale tells a ridiculous tale of tantrums, nursery-rhyme logic, and the unstoppable wisdom of pub laughter. With skippin’ fiddle, cheeky tin whistle, tappin’ bodhrán, puffin’ accordion, and a crowd that won’t stay quiet, this Irish drinking song escalates from playful mockery into full cartoon chaos. The song leans hard into Irish folk humour — where exaggeration is tradition, ridicule is rhythmic, and even the silliest sulk can fuel a chorus. Sung in a theatrical Munster accent and built for foot-stompin’ sessions, this one’s made to be shouted back across the bar.

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

Another day, another New Hampshire W!



Defend the Guard ensures that state national guard troops cannot be deployed unless Congress has declared war.

Campus Carry just made it out of committee! Another day, another New Hampshire win

(Campus carry mandates that universities receiving state funding cannot restrict firearm)

Prospera Update

Elections were held in Honduras in November of 2025. Jorge Cálix of the Liberal Party / Partido Liberal de Honduras, PLH narrowly defeated the ruling party’s candidate backed by President Xiomara Castro (Libre Party). The election ended 12 years of leftist rule under the Libre Party and their open hostility to Prospera.

Cálix was sworn in January 2026, promising a more centrist and investor‑friendly approach, emphasizing economic recovery, job creation, and stability. During the transition period (Dec 2025), Cálix publicly described Próspera as an “innovative but mishandled initiative” and called for “dialogue instead of confrontation.”

He has indicated willingness to review the legal framework rather than erase it outright, stating that investors need legal certainty. In early January 2026, Cálix told La Tribuna and El Heraldo:

“Honduras must honor its commitments, even as we reform, not tear down. We seek to ensure that ventures like Próspera benefit the Honduran people and respect sovereignty.”

All of this is favorable for Prospera and while the outcome of the arbitration and potential $10 billion (USD) judgement isn’t expected until June-Sept 2026, the judgement will impact the current incoming administration so there is pressure for them to settle the case in the coming year.

Prospera is Hiring

They are also looking to partner with entrepreneurs wanting to build a community layer in a relevant niche as an L2 partner.

Prospera is offering a referral bonus of $7,500 for any candidate who’s hired and remains with them for at least four months so let em know you saw this in Five Meme Friday.

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of “Government” corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

