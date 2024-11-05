Dear Subscribers,

Today is the day! We are kicking off Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference tonight starting at 5:00 PM at the Ultimate Light Mission in Sedona! Party & Dinner for Donation @ 7:00 and Concert @ 8:00.

The BIG NEWS: Thanks to a major donation by the Foundation for Harmony and Prosperity, the live stream of the conference will be FREE starting on Saturday morning at 9:00 AM PST/12:00 PM EST - 5:00 PM PST / 8:00 PM EST.

Bookmark It Now:

https://watch.civl.com/pages/liberty-on-the-rocks#

The other BIG NEWS: We launched an IndieGoGo campaign this week for my upcoming book: Voluntaryism - How the Only "ISM" Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! The goal is to get a large enough print run to get the cost down and get a marketing effort behind the book. We have already raised $1431 or 5% of our $25,000 goal in the 1st two days with 27 backers!!

”Government” defined the problem, and Voluntaryism provides the SOLUTION!

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/voluntaryism-why-we-don-t-need-government/

Here is a sneak peek at one of my slides from my talk tomorrow at Liberty on the Rocks!

Want to Come To Liberty on the Rocks at the Last Minute?

We are sold out of VIP tickets but have basic tickets available and a couple of rooms in the Desert Rose Conference Center and one in an AirBNB we rented for the conference that are on the VIP shuttle run. Email me ASAP at Etienne(YouKnow)ArtOfLiberty.org if you are interested.

Top Stories of the Week

New Book from Etienne de la Boetie2 breaks down Voluntaryism!

Etienne Note: The book is expected to ship in early December in time for Christmas delivery! We are taking pre-orders to get the cost of the 1st print run down as low as possible and get a marketing campaign behind the book. If you liked “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!, you are going to LOVE: Voluntaryism! We have raised 5% of the total in two days! Thank you to those who have supported!



https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/voluntaryism-why-we-don-t-need-government/

It’s time to break free from the illusions. Thanks to the Foundation for Harmony and Prosperity, we’re thrilled to announce that the Art of Liberty’s Liberty on the Rocks event will be live-streamed for free on CiVL, the new free streaming platform for intellectuals, libertarians, and voluntaryists on Saturday, Nov 2nd starting at 9:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM EST!

This isn’t just another broadcast—it’s a no-holds-barred exploration into liberty, the myth of political power, and the world of possibilities beyond coercive control.

Bookmark the page today: https://watch.civl.com/programs/liberty-on-the-rocks-2024-digital-pass

Join us for a deep dive with trailblazers in the liberty movement as they pull back the curtain on the hidden realities of centralized systems and challenge us to reimagine a society built on voluntary cooperation instead of extortion, violence and indoctrination. This is your chance to witness powerful conversations digging into how freedom and harmony can thrive without “government” as we know it.

Videos of the Week

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/dissecting-the-selection/

via UnlimitedHangout.com: "In this episode, Whitney is joined by independent media veteran James Corbett to discuss the upcoming US presidential election, how it differs from previous cycles and why rejecting the corrupt political duopoly is more important than ever."

VIDEO COURTESY UNLIMITED HANGOUT ODYSEE CHANNEL

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

1000 "Swipe Rights" to get one date....

Etienne Note: We have been speculating for months that this is a way of surreptitiously paying off Donald Trump. There is no feasible way that his money losing social media company which lost $58 million in 2023 and only brought in $837,000 in the last quarter is worth over $10 billion dollars. Someone is obviously sliding Trump billions by investing in his utterly crappy company to keep him afloat.

by Sarah Rumpf-Whitten

by KTLA and Associated Press

Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do took an estimated $500,000 in bribes as he helped ensure that COVID relief funds went to an organization that claimed to be feeding elderly and disabled people, federal authorities said. The group, the Viet America Society, was given $9 million, but only 15% of the money went to feed the disadvantaged, while most of the money was used to buy real estate. Do’s daughter, Rhiannon Do, was listed as an officer for the Viet America Society.

It is unclear whether Do’s wife, who is a judge in Orange County, was implicated in the scheme. Federal authorities seized $2.4 million in connection with the probe, and Andrew Do agreed to forfeit any interest in that money and two homes in Orange County. He still faces a federal hearing and possible prison time.

by Chris Menahan

Republicans' WinRed and Democrats' ActBlue donation platforms are looting elderly dementia patients of their life savings to fund their political campaigns, CNN reports.

From CNN, "How elderly dementia patients are unwittingly fueling political campaigns":

The 80-year-old communications engineer from Texas had saved for decades, driving around in an old car and buying clothes from thrift stores so he'd have enough money to enjoy his retirement years.

by Meryl Nass

It seems the World Bank’s climate remediation fund is actually a slush fund (but for whom?) derived from taxpayer monies meant to help the poor, and a considerable amount of its funds have simply disappeared. You can’t lose $41 Billion dollars. There are checks, bank transfers or other records that Oxfam may not have had access to, but surely the nations contributing to the Bank (and the US always gets to choose the Word Bank’s chief executive) can follow the money trail. Were they to choose to do so

"Daily News of The Week”

The Strange Story of Peter Thiel - Part 1

by Corbett

What do you call someone who identifies as a “vegetarian” but who consistently chows down on veal, mutton and ribeye steaks? Whatever you call that person, it’s not “vegetarian.”

And what do you call someone who identifies as a “libertarian” but who has spent his entire career actively collaborating with governments, militaries and intelligence agencies in an effort to enrich himself and to grow the power of the state? Again, whatever you call that person, it’s not “libertarian.”

Why, then, does every mainstream biography of Peter Thiel bend over backwards to stress his “radical libertarian ideology” and baselessly insist that Thiel is part of a gang of Silicon Valley renegades who are seeking to overturn the state?

In reality, Thiel couldn’t be further from the “radical libertarian” that he has claimed to be or from the anti-government crusader the establishment media outlets insist he is. Indeed, after spending decades equipping the intelligence apparatus and the military forces of America, Israel and their allies with the most high-tech surveillance and targeting systems known to man, Thiel is now on the verge—thanks to his bought-and-paid-for lackey, J. D. Vance—of taking over the White House.

Buying Politicians is Easy - Peter Thiel - Part 2

by The Corbett Report

Last week, in "The Strange Story of Peter Thiel," I examined Thiel's history, from his upbringing in a globe-trotting family to his years at Stanford to the formation of the "Thielverse" to the creation of Palantir.

As you'll recall from that exploration, by the time disgraced Admiral John Poindexter introduced Thiel (and his creepy Big Brother / Big Data surveillance company, Palantir Technologies) to the US intelligence community, Thiel was a full-fledged deep state actor, amassing power and influence in line with his billions of dollars of wealth.

But as incredible as that meteoric rise to riches and power was, it's only the very beginning of a decades-long journey through citizenship shopping and shadow presidencies and war profiteering.

This is the continuation of The Strange Story of Peter Thiel.

by Carolyn Hendler, JD

Mask mandates have been reinstated in California’s San Francisco Bay area and, depending upon the county, will include health care workers in medical settings, patients and visitors with fines and prison time for violations. Beginning on Nov. 1, 2024 and through the spring of next year, masks will be required in health care settings, including but not limited to, hospitals, dialysis centers, infusion centers and skilled nursing facilities. Santa Clara, Alameda, Napa, San Mateo, and Contra Costa counties have issued the mask mandate.

While the mandate only applies to health care workers, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties will require visitors to wear masks, and Santa Clara will also require patients to wear masks. Only Santa Clara will exclude children under the age of two and those with certain medical conditions from the mask mandate.1

by Kyle Anzalone

The Ukrainian prosecutor’s office has opened 51,000 cases of desertion through the first nine months of 2024. The number of soldiers abandoning their posts is likely to double last year’s total.

The Times of London reported data from the Ukrainian government showing that “51,000 criminal cases were initiated for desertion and abandonment of a military unit between January and September of this year.” El Pais previously noted that 45,000 Ukrainians were being prosecuted for desertion from the start of the year through August. Al-Jazeera says the number is at least 30,000 desertions.

At the start of the year, Kiev was estimated to have between 500,000 and 800,000 active-duty soldiers and an additional 300,000 reservists. The Ukrainians have also sustained casualties fighting to defend from Russian advances and amid Kiev’s Kursk invasion.

By Joe Salas

How would you like to visit your local nuclear power facility and maybe go for a swim in its indoor pool? Or hang out and look at art ... Maybe even just sit with friends and enjoy a cup of coffee in the warm glow of nuclear power?

With backing from Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI and makers of ChatGPT, Oklo Inc. – a company that recycles nuclear fuel and uses it in its nuclear fission microreactor dubbed Aurora – says this will be possible. Not only possible, but in Oklo's plans.

As Aurora's design is tailored towards remote areas, Oklo imagines the reactor site serving as a community hub. Locations where winters can be long and bitter often impact the mental well being of residents. By adding this type of comfortable social venue, Oklo considers it to be another added benefit.

For those of us who were alive during the 80s and 90s, the thought of swimming in an indoor pool at your local nuclear power plant probably gives us mental images of Homer Simpson eating glowing green donuts. Oklo assures us that it is entirely safe. Not only will it be safe, but the microreactor will produce almost exactly zero greenhouse emissions, nor will it produce nuclear waste. By using recycled nuclear fuel, it actually lessens the amount of existing nuclear waste.

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

American taxpayers are footing the bill for 17 U.S. intelligence agencies. Those agencies allowed Donald Trump to become Commander in Chief in 2017, despite multiple women charging him with sexual assaults, his six business bankruptcies and a long history of inflating his wealth to defraud banks. These same 17 intelligence agencies then sat back for four years and allowed Donald Trump to receive Top Secret intelligence briefings and purloin dozens of boxes of classified government documents as he angrily left office after a failed insurrection at the Capitol building.

Now, yet another billionaire, Elon Musk, has shown these intelligence agencies to have little bark and no bite when it comes to confronting powerful, ultra wealthy men. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Elon Musk, who as CEO of SpaceX holds a Top Secret government security clearance and is launching spy satellites into orbit under U.S. government contracts, “has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin since late 2022.” Putin has been on a U.S. sanctions list since February 2022 for his aggressions against Ukraine.

by Kit Klarenberg

On July 29th, Pentagon-funded “think tank” RAND Corporation published a landmark appraisal of the state of the Pentagon’s 2022 National Defense Strategy (NDS), and current US military readiness, produced by a Congress-created Commission of “non-governmental experts in national security.” Its findings are stark, an unrelentingly bleak analysis of every aspect of the Empire’s bloated, decaying global war machine. In brief, the US is “not prepared” in any meaningful way for serious “competition” with its major adversaries - and vulnerable or even significantly outmatched in every sphere of warfare.

The 2022 NDS was released in October that year, with much fanfare. Its contents bombastically proclaimed to offer a bold, comprehensive roadmap for how the US national security state, and all its divisions, would evolve and adapt to “dramatic changes in geopolitics, technology, economics, and our environment.” Promising to safeguard Washington’s hegemony for “decades to come,” the Strategy’s introduction loftily declared that the Pentagon was obligated to the US military and public alike:

by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.

Dr. Jerome Corsi on American Thinker:

Here’s something for you to contemplate as you consider concerns about election integrity: Do the algorithms that Andrew Paquette, Ph.D., has found surreptitiously embedded in current state board of election voter rolls suggest intelligence agents have decided to bypass voters to vote election simulations?

As documented on GodsFiveStones.com, Paquette has found secret algorithms in the board of election voter registration databases in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Hawaii, and Texas, with ongoing examinations underway in Arizona and Georgia.

The algorithms appear designed to hide critical voter attribute information, allowing the people who developed the scheme to create and hide “non-existent voters” capable of being assigned legitimate state voter IDs. Once created, the algorithms can vote certifiable mail-in ballots for enough “non-existent voters” to steal an election from an opponent who won through legitimate votes.

by Chuck Martin

XPeng Aeroht in China has started construction of a large-scale flying car manufacturing plant designed to produce 10,000 flying vehicles a year.

The plant in Guangzhou, China, is scheduled to produce the air module of the modular flying car Land Aircraft Carrier.

XPeng Aeroht earlier this year introduced the Land Aircraft Carrier, a combination road vehicle with a flying component.

The six-wheel, three-axle ground vehicle, known as the mothership, carries the flying component inside it. The rear trunk, which stores the flying component, has a semi-transparent glass design, so the flying vehicle can be subtly visible.

To fly, that part of the vehicle totally detaches and becomes a standalone electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle for low-altitude flights.

The air module is fully electric and supports both manual and automatic flying. It has six propellers and a panoramic cockpit.

by Ethan Huff

In a long-awaited ruling, the New York State Supreme Court is reinstating all public employees in New York City who were fired from their jobs for not getting "vaccinated" against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Since the court determined that "being vaccinated does not prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting COVID-19," the reinstated employees will also receive backpay for all that time lost.

A few months before all this, NYC Mayor Eric Adams proclaimed that his administration would not be rehiring any of the roughly 1,700 employees who were canned over their vaccination status.

The original vaccine mandate that spurred all this was implemented by former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio. It affected hundreds of police officers and firefighters, many of whom lost their careers. Adams picked up where de Blasio left off, though he allowed special exemptions for athletes and performers.

by Tyler Durden

As outlined in the graphic below, there are seven key indicators to watch as the US government falls deeper into the self-perpetuating debt spiral that I think will culminate in the collapse of the US dollar.

The chart below shows the actual and projected federal budget deficits.

It’s important to note that the projections have the ridiculous assumption that there will be no wars, recessions, or other events that cause extra federal spending.

Even with this rosy and unrealistic forecast, the US government is projected to have a cumulative deficit of over $22 trillion over the next ten years, which will have to be financed by issuing more debt.

The federal debt has exceeded $35 trillion, representing more than 123% of GDP.

It’s important to remember that GDP is a flawed statistic.

For example, it counts government spending as a positive. A more honest measure would count government spending as a big negative as it compounds the debt spiral.

by Peter Holderith

The Cadillac Celestiq starts at $340,000. It’s a handbuilt ultra-luxury sedan with its sights set on Rolls-Royce and Bentley, and the first of its kind in the General Motors lineup. While nobody in the press has had the opportunity to drive one yet, I recently got the chance to ride shotgun in the Celestiq to see what all the fuss was about.

The Celestiq is the brand’s most audacious car in recent memory. Not only does it stand alone in the automaker’s lineup price-wise, but it’s only the second high-end electric luxury car after the Rolls-Royce Spectre. The Cadillac is also completely bespoke and the only EV in GM’s current lineup to get a unique battery module design, which enables a thinner floor.

That long, thin battery is possible because the Celestiq is a huge car. Its scale and proportions aren’t immediately obvious in photos, but standing alongside it, I’m in awe of its size. I’m a few inches shy of six feet, and the 23-inch wheels are nearly up to my waist. At the same time, the roof of the car sits extremely low—well below my shoulders.

Idaho’s Southwest District Health will no longer offer COVID-19 vaccines after its board voted 4-3 last week to pull the shots from the 30 locations where it provides healthcare services.

“It’s the first health agency in America to do that,” Laura Demaray, a Southwest Idaho resident and nurse who attended the Oct. 22 vote, told The Defender.

Miste Karlfeldt, executive director of Health Freedom Idaho, agreed that the board’s vote is historic. “It’s thrilling,” she told The Defender.

The board’s vote came after it received about 300 public comments urging the district, which encompasses six counties, to stop promoting the shots.

Kenya last week granted diplomatic immunity to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and its employees, or “servants,” Tim Schwab reported on Substack.

Under the new status, the foundation and its employees are exempt from legal action for acts performed as part of their official foundation duties. They also are exempt from paying taxes on their salaries, and they now have the right to own property in Kenya.

“While nations around the world have long treated Bill Gates as a head of state, it’s now been practically codified into law in Kenya,” wrote Schwab, author of “The Bill Gates Problem: Reckoning with the Myth of the Good Billionaire.”

by Jimese Orange

This article was originally published in The Organic & Non-GMO Report

John Williams, manager of the Urbana, IL organic farm Sola Gratia, noticed a reduction in yields this summer. On the twelve acres of vegetables surrounded by a neighborhood, he saw plant leaves that were deformed, producing unexpectedly low yields. His director Traci Barkley reached out to other growers and university specialists and discovered the problem: weedkiller residue was drifting onto crop fields, damaging leaves and impacting crop outputs. “We’re talking about, likely, an event where a product was applied a quarter mile away or half-a-mile away,” Barkley said.

The two primary chemicals responsible for the damage are 2,4-D and dicamba, which can transform from liquid to gas and drift for long distances. Other than planting trees around the farm to protect from drift, not much can be done. “When you talk about specialty crop. producers, you know, we don’t even have crop insurance that applies to us right now,” Barkley said. “So, we’re hit pretty hard by things like this. And it’s not just us—it’s orchards and other growers as well.” Sola Gratia expects to lose $10,000 on their pepper crop alone this year. Source: WCIA.com

By Giulia Carbonaro

Looting broke out on the streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday night after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees to win the 2024 World Series.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said they had received reports of "looting at several stores in the area of 8th and Broadway" and people were urged to stay out of the area.

"If you are on the street, at or adjacent to that intersection, leave the area immediately and follow all officers orders," the LAPD wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Fireworks were set off in the streets of Los Angeles after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees on Wednesday. Looting broke out after the Dodgers' victory, according to the LAPD.

Footage shared on social media shows people breaking into a store and leaving with boxes of goods.

by gmwatch

New rat feeding study is further proof that GM soy isn’t substantially equivalent to non-GM soy. Report: Claire Robinson

A diet containing GM soybean oil damaged the liver and kidney of rats in a new 90-day feeding study conducted by Iranian scientists. The study provides further proof that GM soy is not substantially equivalent to non-GM soy, meaning that regulatory authorisations given on the assumption of equivalence are invalid.

The study, by Horyie Taheri of Tabriz University of Medical Sciences and colleagues, was conducted on 18 male rats in three different groups (6 rats per group). One group was fed a diet containing 10% GM soybean oil for 90 days, while the other two groups served as control groups, receiving either non-GM soybean oil or a standard lab diet, respectively.

The scientists carried out biochemical analysis of the blood and at the end of the experiment, microscopic tissue analysis (histopathology) of the liver and kidneys.

by Jennifer Smith, Phd

A concerning trend has emerged surrounding an FDA-approved drug that, despite its official approval, has been linked to serious health issues and even fatalities in pets. It’s crucial for pet owners to be informed and vigilant about the medications administered to their furry companions.

This particular drug, originally intended to treat osteoarthritis in animals, has been touted for its effectiveness. However, reports have surfaced of severe side effects and adverse reactions in many pets, raising alarms among veterinarians and pet owners alike.

I came across a post on Facebook in a grief support group for those who lost a beloved pet and it piqued my interest so I started to dive down this rabbit hole. At this point I should not be shocked by what I found but what I uncovered was utterly heartbreaking.

by Jon Rappoport

When it’s time to declare a fake pandemic based on a virus that doesn’t exist, what do the show runners need?

They need a vast network of people who can hype this pandemic to the skies. Right away. Boom.

If these people are all “experts,” who are in lock-step about fake viruses in general and a brand new one specifically, well, you can’t do better than that.

It’s perfect.

If every word they utter is automatically believed, because they’re medical, the deal is sealed—ESPECIALLY if some members of this network are reporters and editors.

Here’s a name for you. She was a member of this network. Julie Gerberding. Former director of the CDC. Then she went to work for Merck.

There’s Dr. Anne Schuchat. Deputy director of the CDC. She was right there, responding to COVID.

Dr. Richard Besser. Former CDC director. Went on to work as a major health reporter for ABC News.

Your 1.5 Minutes of Zen! - The Liberty on the rocks - Sedona - VIDEO!

This year, Republicans are saying, “Hey, Elect Trump!” And honestly, he is going to rob everyone and force these policies on you.

The Democrats are saying, “Hey, Elect Kamala!” And honestly, she is going to rob everyone and force these other policies on you”

Voluntaryists are saying: “Hey, Let’s not rob anyone!” “Government” is illegitimate and immoral on its face; it is the “technique” being used to rob and control the population.

The world is a self-organizing system that produces spontaneous order, and the free market can provide all the services provided by the “government” better, faster and cheaper without waste, fraud, abuse and extortion.

Join David Friedman, Dr. Walter Block, Etienne de la Boetie2, Larken Rose, Derrick Broze, and James Corbett! in Sedona on November 1-3rd… live or via stream… to find out what the monopoly Mainstream Media and the controlled opposition voices of the Mainstream Alternative Media have been hiding from you.



This year, Don’t “Vote Harder” to Rob Your Neighbors! in fake elections! Discover the biggest secret in American politics:

We don’t really need “Government” AND how we can begin privatizing its essential services and rolling it back!

Liberty on the Rocks 2024

Voluntaryism: The Good Karma Alternative to Being Tricked Into Voting for the Lesser Evil

Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org

We are going to be back in Sedona for Year 2.. Just in time for the selection!

- Do we really need a fake "Hobson's Choice" between two crooked puppet politicians OR is the solution a peaceful and orderly dissolution of the US federal "government"?

Liberty in Our Lifetime - November 1-3, 2024. Empire Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

Mises Institute Event in Fort Myers, Florida, on Saturday, November 9, 2024

Texas 2024 Liberty International World Conference - 15-18 November

The Peoples Reset - January 29th-Feb 6th 2025 - Morelia, Mexico

- Etienne de la Boetie2 will be a speaker

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

We continue the trend this week with another song by Grant “Prezence” Ellman, our headliner for tonight’s Liberty on the Rocks opening party in Sedona at the Ultimate Light Mission. Frequency Friday is at 5:00 and the party begins at 7:00 PM. In this song, Grant is paired up with King David James.

My favorite lyrics:

We livin in the Prezence the now

We delivering you that medicine sound

We only here to help you get rid of the negativity and the doubt

To help you lift whatever’s keeping you down

That’s why the speakers are loud

And that’s why all the people surround

So you can feel the energy in the crowd

I know your feeling it now

So take your fingers reach for the clouds

And feel the blessings that are reaching you now

It’s go time boi

Hat tip to Brian Becker for passing along this video of folk singer Brendan Daniel singing his song: Organized Crime, inspired by my book: "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! at a Free State Project get together in New Hampshire a couple of weeks ago. A cool little look at what a Free State Project get-together looks like. There are 500+ liberty-oriented meet ups, festivals, hikes, and events every single year in every corner of the state.

Check out the music video for the song here:

A Comment From YouTube!:

Thanks for posting. This was a joyful and glorious autumn night at Harmony Mountain Farm. Good food, good company and great music in the majestic White Mountains in the beautiful northern heart of the Free State.

Both Brendan and the Mammals were awesome. Brendan should be the bard and the voice piece for the truth and freedom movement, in its most wise and enlightened stream. He is a truly talented singer-songwriter, poet and rebel with a cause and a big-hearted and kind-hearted, gracious and courageous man. In short: he's a hell of a guy. It is my hope that we can all support his music and help get his voice into the world so that he may emerge as the bard that he truly is.

Check out his work at Brendan Daniel Music.

A shout out to my son, Joseph, aka Rui Rui, the boy in the video, who must surely be one of Brendan's youngest fans and who rocks out to "Organized Crime" almost nightly at home.

Thanks to Brendan and Etienne. Much love and best wishes to all from New Hampshire.

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of "Government" corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

