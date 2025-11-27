Dear Subscribers,

James Quotes the Original Etienne de la Boetie who seemed to be describing Donald Trump when describing the tyrants of his time...

by James Corbett

Welcome back to #SolutionsWatch, that regular weekly deprogram where we consider and critically examine various ideas for changing your life and changing the world for the better. Say, remember back in 2015, remember my presentation on how to free your tax cattle? More specifically, do you remember how I concluded that presentation?

“Mrs. President, I have some news for you. Your successor, was not selected as we intended. Of course, the voting machines did show that he won by 63%, but there’s a slight hitch.

No one voted. Not one single person showed up to the voting booths. We still think we can pass that one off, but there’s more. Tax Day came and went. Not a single person filed. We’ve passed as many arbitrary laws that we could think of to make people internalize their own enslavement. but they’ve stopped wearing their party hats to breakfast. They’re driving blue cars in cities with the letter C in their name on Tuesdays, and many, many other flagrant and wanton violations of our edicts. It looks like you’ve lost, Mrs. President. We? We? Oh, I’m sorry. No, that’s not the deal. You’re the puppet. You’re going to be slaughtered. As for me and my friends, well, I’ve decided to join the winning team. I am no longer going to be your slave master or anyone else’s. Peace, love, energy. “

I’m out. Ah, right, yes, that’s how it ended. That entirely fictional scenario about a fictional future in which people decide not to vote at all, thus immediately delegitimizing the entire government and the ruling class in general. What pie-in-the-sky thinking is that, James?

That could never happen in real... Oh, well, actually, for those of you who aren’t following the twists and turns of Irish presidential politics, something just happened in Ireland just a few weeks ago that’s probably worthy of our attention.

Videos of the Week

New Documentary Trailer - Duty to Disobey - The Illegality of Covid “Vaccines”

The organized crime “government” tricked and forced the military into crippling “vaccines” that are only now beginning to show the medium and long term effects. CHD has a new documentary coming out breaking down the illegality of the who thing and the military’s “Duty to Disobey” if they try it again. Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at

and and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction at

to understand who is behind “The Covid”

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

by Stephen Semler

Congress will decide in the coming weeks whether to approve a $1 trillion military budget for 2026.

The House-passed National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) proposes $893 billion in military spending, while the Senate version proposes $926 billion. Whichever total prevails, the White House plans to add another $119 billion from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. All told, next year’s pending military budget stands between $1.012 trillion and $1.045 trillion.

by Etienne de la Boetie2, A Sample Chapter from our upcoming book: Voluntaryism - How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All!

Because everyone wants to be safe and secure in their homes, on the road, and when traveling, there’s obviously a market for personal protection. Right now this market is dominated by a monopoly provider. In the absence of a monopoly provider, there’s no reason to think that private companies wouldn’t be able to provide the same service, at lower prices, with more efficiency and without the abuses of the monopoly police.

The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World - THIS WEEK: Estonia

I am adding a new recurring feature to Five Meme Friday: The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World! A couple of weeks ago I did an article: The Fake Left-Right Paradigm - What is the REAL Political Spectrum the Monopoly Media is Hiding? where I broke down WHY the monopoly media misrepresents the REAL political spectrum and what the actual political spectrum looks like in the US. That meme went viral so now I am duplicating it for other countries.

Can you help? Please e-mail me at Etienne(at)ArtOfLiberty.org to help create a version for YOUR country OR suggest changes for a version we already have circulating. Donate to support this project at ArtOfLiberty.org/sponsorship-program/

The REAL Political Spectrum in: USA, Australia, Canada, Estonia (English), Estonia (Estonian), United Kingdom, Venezuela (English), Venezuela (Espanol)

Shift the Political Spectrum in: USA, Australia, Canada, Estonia (English), Estonia (Estonian), United Kingdom, Venezuela (English), Venezuela (Espanol)

Etienne Note: A HUGE THANK YOU to Art of Liberty supporter Pete M. in Estonia who helped us create this week’s scale! Interestingly, there doesn’t seem to be a single example of a libertarian politician or prominent libertarian or voluntaryist in Estonia so we left Ron Paul and myself in those positions in the Overton Window visualizations. Please pass along to your friends in Estonia to see if they have any suggestions.

“Daily News of The Week”

by Gateway Hispanic

Following a lawsuit, the Kenyan High Court has suspended Bill Gates’ legal immunity, paving the way for his potential prosecution. The core accusation was that the World Health Organization (WHO), an entity heavily funded by Gates, launched a tetanus eradication campaign in Kenya between 2014 and 2015. However, Kenyan doctors and researchers discovered that the vaccine used was radically different. It was reportedly a “fertility-regulating vaccine” that combined the tetanus toxoid with the hormone Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG), essential for sustaining pregnancy. The substance allegedly causes women to produce antibodies that attack the HCG hormone, effectively resulting in sterilization.

The world is waking up to global “philanthropy” that often hides a population control agenda.

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new cross-national study from Italy’s National Research Council, spanning multiple developed countries across three continents, has identified a remarkably strong association between early-life vaccine intensity and autism prevalence. The number of vaccine types and doses administered before 12 months showed exceptionally high correlations with national autism rates.

A 1% increase in vaccine types before age one corresponded to a 0.47% increase in autism prevalence.

The correlation is enormous — r = 0.87 for vaccine types and r = 0.79 for vaccine doses. In regression models, vaccine intensity alone explained 81% of the variance in autism prevalence across nations.

This is not an isolated signal. It directly corroborates earlier U.S. state-level data from DeLong (2011) — and aligns with the 107 positive-association studies catalogued in the McCullough Foundation’s Landmark Autism Report.

by Mises Wire•Diyar Kasymov

Is building more homes not enough? Recently, there have been more and more Gen-Z memes about boomers selling their overvalued houses to BlackRock instead of to young couples, and then the corporation rents the house to the couple for 2x the price. The housing crisis is not a false alarm. The median rent price went up 25 percent in just 6 years. This is a serious economic problem for America.

Many young people are already being radicalized by this, as they are willing to elect socialist Zohran Mamdani—who called for abolition of private property once—as the mayor of New York City. But what can we do? Are rent controls now relevant, as globalization and financialization changed the rules of the game? Can European-style social-democrats like Mamdani, Bernie, and AOC control the markets elegantly enough to maximize supply?

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new peer-reviewed study has quietly revealed one of the most consequential biological findings of the pandemic era — and the authors never acknowledge it: Every single vaccinated participant in the study had fibrinolysis-resistant, ThT-positive amyloid microclots circulating in their blood.

Hidden in the supplementary tables is a demographic and biochemical pattern that completely reframes the paper:

94% of all participants were vaccinated.

100% of these vaccinated individuals had amyloid microclots — including every “healthy control.”

The condition labeled “Long COVID” occurred almost entirely in a heavily vaccinated population, without any laboratory confirmation of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. In reality, the study is observing Long VACCINE pathology, not Long COVID.

by Ryan Grim and Murtaza Hussain

With an avalanche of new documents released by the House Oversight Committee, and looming legislation mandating further disclosures, the press has renewed its relentless coverage of the life and times of Jeffrey Epstein. Yet, with some notable exceptions, a major part of his life’s work has remained outside the media’s gaze, his relationship with the state of Israel and his prominent role in helping advance the Israeli cyberweapons industry. And so our series continues.

If you can support this work, please make a one-time or recurring contribution here or upgrade to a paid subscription.

On July 31, 2019, just eleven days before Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell, his connection to the Rothschild banking dynasty became the subject of major public controversy.

by Edith Olmsted

The arrival of masked federal agents at a church in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday sent some worshippers fleeing into the woods while children sobbed inside, witnesses told The Charlotte Observer.

The ICE agents, who mobbed a group of church members doing yard work, did not ask any questions or make any attempt to identify themselves before arresting one man. The Observer did not report the name of the church.

The church’s pastor, who told The Observer he did not want to identify himself, said that agents threatened to arrest other church members, and were physically aggressive. “Right now, everybody is scared. Everybody,” he said. “One of these guys with immigration, he say he was going to arrest one of the other guys in the church. He pushed him.”

Fifteen-year-old Miguel Vazquez was one of the people who took off running when federal agents arrived. “I thought, ‘Wait, why am I running? I’m a citizen,’” Vazquez said.

by Russell Brandom

On Tuesday, Google released Gemini 3, its latest and most advanced foundation model, which is now immediately available through the Gemini app and AI search interface.

Coming just seven months after the Gemini 2.5 release, the new model is Google’s most capable LLM yet, and an immediate contender for the most capable AI tool on the market. The release also comes less than a week after OpenAI released GPT 5.1, and a mere two months after Anthropic released Sonnet 4.5 — a reminder of the blistering pace of frontier model development.

A more research-intensive version of the model, called Gemini 3 Deepthink, will also be made available to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the coming weeks, once it passes further rounds of safety testing.

“With Gemini 3, we’re seeing this massive jump in reasoning,” said Tulsee Doshi, Google’s head of product for the Gemini model. “It’s responding with a level of depth and nuance that we haven’t seen before.”

by The Solari Report and Breeauna Sagdal

Every holiday season, millions of Americans chase 5% cash back on toys, electronics, and groceries. What few realize is that credit card “rewards” aren’t free—they’re baked into the price of everything on the shelf, driving up costs for everyone.

The cash back scheme increases the costs of consumer goods, food, fuel, and services for everyone. Cash and debit users—often lower-income families—get nothing back but still pay the markup.

Federal Reserve research reveals that cash back rewards are funded almost entirely by interchange (“swipe”) fees—hidden charges to merchants that can range from 1.1% to 3.2%. A portion of the fee goes to card companies such as Visa and Mastercard, and the rest goes to the cardholder’s issuing bank—for example, Chase—on every credit card transaction.

by Jeremy R. Hammond, Ph.D., The Defender

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Tech companies colluded with the government to silence dissent and criticisms of the lockdowns and a coercive mass vaccination campaign by censoring truthful information that did not align with the political agenda.

The Biden administration’s role in the censorship regime was the subject of a May 2024 congressional report titled “The Censorship-Industrial Complex.”

Three months after that report was released, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted in a letter to Congress that Facebook had censored factual information under pressure from the White House.

by Daisy Luther

Preparedness isn’t just about the supplies you stockpile and the skills you learn. It’s about psychology, too. And an important step toward survival is understanding the psychology behind hesitation.

In a worst-case scenario, hesitation kills.

He who hesitates is lost. Swift and resolute action leads to success. Self-doubt is a prelude to disaster.

~Joseph Addison

The human brain is configured in a way that it is in our very nature to deny that something outside our normal paradigm has occurred. This is called cognitive dissonance.

“Cognitive dissonance is the feeling of discomfort when simultaneously holding two or more conflicting cognitions: ideas, beliefs, values or emotional reactions…Dissonance is aroused when people are confronted with information that is inconsistent with their beliefs. If the dissonance is not reduced by changing one’s belief, the dissonance can result in restoring consonance through misperception, rejection or refutation of the information, seeking support from others who share the beliefs, and attempting to persuade others.” (source)

By Will Stone

Could smoking pot lead people to drink less alcohol?

In an elaborate and provocative experiment, scientists doled out joints and free drinks to see whether this idea — sometimes described as “California sober” — survived scientific scrutiny.

The new research offers some of the strongest data yet suggesting that smoking weed does, at least in the short term, curb how much people drink.

The findings were published in the American Journal of Psychiatry on Wednesday — and are sure to raise questions about the merits of swapping one of these substances for another, especially given growing concern in the public health field about the popularity of cannabis.

And the researchers are cautious about making any recommendations based on their findings at this point.

“We’re not ready to tell people seeking treatment for alcohol, go ahead and substitute cannabis, and it will work out for you,” says Jane Metrik, a professor of behavioral and social science at Brown University who led the study.

by Byron Tau And Garance Burke

The U.S. Border Patrol is monitoring millions of American drivers nationwide in a secretive program to identify and detain people whose travel patterns it deems suspicious, The Associated Press has found.

The predictive intelligence program has resulted in people being stopped, searched and in some cases arrested. A network of cameras scans and records vehicle license plate information, and an algorithm flags vehicles deemed suspicious based on where they came from, where they were going and which route they took. Federal agents in turn may then flag local law enforcement.

Suddenly, drivers find themselves pulled over — often for reasons cited such as speeding, failure to signal, the wrong window tint or even a dangling air freshener blocking the view. They are then aggressively questioned and searched, with no inkling that the roads they drove put them on law enforcement’s radar.

by Charlie Nash

Elon Musk’s AI assistant Grok boasted on Thursday that the billionaire had the “potential to drink piss better than any human in history,” among other absurd claims championing its creator.

After the AI assistant praised Musk’s physique and claimed he ranked “among the top 10 minds in history, rivaling polymaths like da Vinci or Newton,” social media users quickly discovered that Grok was programmed to say positive things about Musk, no matter the topic.

But according to 404 Media, in a series of deleted X posts, Grok boasted that Musk had the “potential to drink piss better than any human in history,” that he was “the ultimate throat goat” whose “blowjob prowess edges out Trump’s,” and that he should have won a 2016 porn industry award instead of porn star Riley Reid.

Grok also claimed Musk was more fit than LeBron James.

by Aaron Siri

The new “Autism and Vaccines” page starts telling the truth, including:

“The claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.”

“Studies supporting a link have been ignored by health authorities.”

“Scientific studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines contribute to the development of autism. However, this statement has historically been disseminated by the CDC and other federal health agencies within HHS to prevent vaccine hesitancy.”

Meaning, the CDC has simply been lying to you. The CDC’s website then continues its mea culpa stating:

“[M]ultiple reports from HHS and the National Academy of Sciences .... have consistently concluded that there are still no studies that support the specific claim that the infant vaccines, DTaP, HepB, Hib, IPV, and PCV, do not cause autism and hence the CDC was in violation of the DQA [Data Quality Act] when it claimed, ‘vaccines do not cause autism.’ CDC is now correcting the statement, and HHS is providing appropriate funding and support for studies related to infant vaccines and autism.”

by Greg Reese

A quote commonly attributed to Benito Mussolini, “Fascism should more properly be called corporatism because it is the merger of state and corporate power,” clearly explains the form of today’s emerging fascist state in America. Last week we reported how the Digital ID will be deployed by private companies and the customer’s consent:

“The government doesn’t need to mandate biometric ID, which would most likely be considered a violation of American rights, and so it outsources the mandate to private companies, who are legally required to get consent, while the government is free to collect and utilize this data under legal immunity. Just like the COVID era, you will be free to give consent, but if you choose not to, you will have to leave the Reservation and find a way to fend for yourself.”

by Selwyn Duke

It was in 2005 that I wrote about the “dehumanizing of men.” A half-decade earlier, the book The War Against Boys by Christina Hoff Sommers was published. Yet the anti-male spirit of the age marched on, and now the consequences are painfully apparent. In fact and in a sense, young men today are going a sort of sex-specific Galt.

Writing about this at Evie magazine Tuesday is one Brittany Hugoboom in an article titled “How They Broke The Boys.” Hugoboom points out that men are, in a sense, going MGTOW (Men Going Their Own Way). For example, and as studies have shown, men are much less likely today to approach women romantically. In fact, the younger-generation dating scene is a “wasteland.” As Hugoboom relates, “‘All girls are hoes,’ a 21-year-old boy tells me, blankly.” She mentions, too, that there are gorgeous 20-something women who’ve never been asked to dinner.

Continue reading

By SurvivalBlog Contributor

It’s hard to believe how many top-10 lists mention ferro rods, manual can openers, plant-identification books, and the ever-present multi-tool without ever mentioning clothes or washing equipment. Clothes last for quite a while if we’re sitting in an office all day but they won’t lost long when manual labor becomes a daily routine.

Since we’ll be wearing them at some future point anyway, it’s a good idea to be stocking up on clothes for all of the inflation-fighting reasons already mentioned. At the same time, we’ll be prepping for TEOTWAWKI if it ever materializes. Like many other prepping acquisitions, a slower approach over time may work best for clothes.

Shoes and work boots, even the most expensive ones, have a limited lifetime. It’s one thing to be walking around the post-SHTF homestead in thread-bare clothes covered with patches, but a whole different situation walking around in worn-out shoes and boots. On my homestead working without adequate footwear to protect against stepping on nails and sharp objects, and steel toes to protect against foot injuries while making firewood, would be difficult and dangerous. Since I’ll be wearing them at some future point anyway, I’ve started stocking up on boots when they go on the annual post-Christmas 20% off sale at my local farm store. Footwear will last longer if we have two or more pairs we can alternate every day, allowing them to dry out more fully between wearings.

by Max Jones

Within the trove of the notorious Jeffrey Epstein’s emails recently acquired by Bloomberg, the late pedophile and ruling class socialite proposed to fund an interesting program –– Harvard’s Personal Genome Project (PGP). Epstein’s reason for doing so? To find out if “beauty resides in DNA.”

This anecdote, along with a few others in Bloomberg’s first exposé into the cache of emails, shed light on a lesser known aspect of the mysterious Jeffrey Epstein: his fascination with transhumanism, or neo-eugenics. While eugenics has traditionally referred to the study of how to best arrange human reproduction to increase the rate of “desirable” traits within a population, transhumanism seeks a somewhat different approach to making more of us “desirables.”

Transhumanism relies on technology to “enhance” our genetic outcomes and phenotypic inevitabilities. For example, author David Galton, a member of the Eugenics Society, has celebrated technological advancements that have enabled parents to artificially select which genes their child receives in order to create “designer babies.” Academics such as Nicholas Agar have defended this practice, calling it “liberal eugenics.”

by Iain Davis

I was delighted that Dr David A. Hughes asked me to join him to discuss my forthcoming book The Technocratic Dark State.

You can read John Titus full review of the book HERE.

The book is due to be published soon, hopefully before Christmas, and you can express an interest and preorder either a physical or digital copy simply be sending an email to preorder@iaindavis.com with the title PREORDER.

Alternatively use the form HERE

The Book is published by Papercut Publishing and we will contact you by email, as soon as the book publication date is set, to offer you the chance to buy a pre-distribution first addition copy. By expressing an interest you are making no commitment to buy and your email will be entered into the prize drawer to win one of five signed copies.

Watch on David’s Channel

by Sotiris Rex

For all their suffering in the 20th century, Germans have learned nothing. It should have been blindingly obvious that the source of wars, famine, genocide, forced labour, forced conscription, psychological warfare, and systemic mass rape that these people endured were not due to a specific brand of centralised government, but the very existence of centralised government itself.

Why?

Because war and tyranny are inalienable, detachable characteristics of the state. It needs these to stay relevant and thus to survive.

In just a century, Germans lived through feudalism, monarchy, fascism, communism, and the scam of democracy with its various parasitical manifestations, such as the Weimar Republic and EU neo-imperialism. They’ve seen the full spectrum of the state’s rebranding and reconstruction, with minor flavour changes just to provide a false hope that “this time it’ll be different”, but it never is.

by Jim Davidson

“If voting were going to change anything, they would make it illegal.” ~ Emma Goldman

I’ve mentioned it before quite a bit. I don’t vote. There are a great many reasons why not.

The last time I voted in a presidential election was 1988. I voted for the Libertarian party candidate because I could not bring myself to vote for the unspeakably evil George Herbert Walker Bush, who was in Dallas 61 years ago making sure of the murder of John F. Kennedy. The Libertarians nominated Ron Paul that year, and he is the last nominee of that party that seemed to represent my views on a number of topics.

A fellow named Marcus Aurelius once wrote that the opinion of ten thousand men is of no value if none of them know anything about the topic. You should probably think about that idea longer than you will.

by Chris Isidore, CNN

The American penny is history. The nickel might be next.

The last pennies were pressed at the US Mint in Philadelphia on Wednesday, a victim of production costs higher than their worth coupled with limited usefulness. While the penny remains legal tender, banks and merchants are already reporting shortages.

But the factors that prompted the government to stop making pennies are even truer for the nickel. Pennies cost nearly 5 cents to make – 4 cents more than they’re worth. The nickel’s net loss is nearly 9 cents per coin.

Treasurer of the United States Brandon Beach holds the last penny stamped at the US Mint on November 12 in Philadelphia. - Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

Nickels are 75% copper and 25% nickel, while pennies — despite their reputation as a copper coin — are copper-plated zinc, meaning they are 97.5% zinc and only 2.5% copper.

by Emma Roth

As Immigration and Customs Enforcement carries out raids across the country, the agency is working rapidly to expand an online surveillance system that could potentially track millions of users on the web. Federal records uncovered by The Lever reveal that ICE is paying $5.7 million to use an AI-powered social media monitoring platform called Zignal Labs, something Will Owen, the communications director at the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP), calls an “assault” on democracy and free speech.

The “real-time intelligence” platform is capable of ingesting and analyzing vast amounts of publicly available data, like social media posts, according to its website. In a pamphlet shared by The Lever, Zignal Labs says it uses machine learning, computer vision, and optical character recognition to analyze more than 8 billion posts per day in over 100 languages. This allows it to process and sort data into “curated detection feeds” that ICE could use to flag individuals for deportation.

by Liberty Conservative News

Homeschooling in America has officially crossed another historic threshold—one that education insiders say could reshape policy battles in the 2026 midterms and far beyond.

According to newly released state-level filings and national survey estimates, homeschool enrollment has now surged past its highest level on record, marking a dramatic acceleration of a trend that began during COVID and never slowed down. What once looked like a temporary shift has now become a generational realignment.

And the political establishment—especially teachers’ unions and state education bureaucracies—is sounding the alarm.

Parents aren’t leaving the public-school system because of a single issue. They’re leaving because of a culture inside that system—one that many say has grown openly hostile to parental involvement and traditional values.

by Joseph Cox

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently invited staff to demos of an app that lets officers instantly scan a license plate, adding it to a database of billions of records that shows where else that vehicle has been spotted around the country, according to internal agency material viewed by 404 Media. That data can then be combined with other information such as driver license data, credit header data, marriage records, vehicle ownership, and voter registrations, the material shows.

The capability is powered by both Motorola Solutions and Thomson Reuters, the massive data broker and media conglomerate, which besides running the Reuters news service, also sells masses of personal data to private industry and government agencies. The material notes that the capabilities allow for predicting where a car may travel in the future, and also can collect face scans for facial recognition.

by Kit Klarenberg

All my investigations are free to read, thanks to the enormous generosity of my readers. Independent journalism nonetheless requires investment, so if you value this article or any others, please consider sharing, or even becoming a paid subscriber. Your support is always gratefully received, and will never be forgotten. To buy me a coffee or two, please click this link.

In early October, Israeli-Ukrainian Boris Wolfman was arrested in Russia. He is charged with masterminding a criminal organ trafficking scheme. His capture, wholly ignored by the Western media, raises the prospect that at long last, some justice will be served in a number of major organ trafficking scandals, dating back many years. Wolfman’s apprehension also highlights Tel Aviv’s little-scrutinised role as the world’s centre of illegal organ harvesting and trafficking. Grimly, the Gaza genocide may have greatly facilitated this perverse commerce.

by Nick Giambruno

Before World War I, you didn’t need a passport to travel internationally.

It was a self-evident truth that a sovereign individual could travel anywhere he wanted without asking for anyone’s permission.

Unfortunately, that’s not how travel works today.

Your so-called freedom of movement depends on getting multiple governments’ blessings.

You need to get a passport from your home government—possibly one that contains your immutable biometric information—and a visa from the government of your destination country and further visas from the governments of any country you transit to get there.

In addition to passports and visas, governments can impose ridiculous and invasive medical conditions to enter their territories, as the Covid mass psychosis proved.

Instead of an inalienable right, governments treat travel as a special privilege they grant the plebs that can be taken away if they misbehave—much like how an adult treats a child’s request to go to a friend’s house.

by A Midwestern Doctor

As more and more people are awakening to the dangers of vaccines, they are gradually discovering a problem vaccine safety advocates have had to deal with for decades—talking to vaccine zealots is like speaking to a brick wall and regardless of the evidence you put forward, you can’t reach them (sometimes seeming as though you are speaking to a religious fanatic who is unwilling to even consider the “blasphemy you are spewing forth”).

For example, in 2009 after nephrologist Dr. Suzanne Humphries noticed patients (particularly hospitalized ones) kept on developing kidney failure after flu shots, she experienced significant pushback from trying to delay vaccinating until discharge:

In the past when I was consulted on kidney failure cases and said, “Oh that was the statin/antibiotic/diuretic that did that!” instantly the drug would be stopped—no questions asked. Now, however, a new standard was applied to vaccines. It didn’t matter that the internist’s notes in the charts said, “No obvious etiology of kidney failure found after thorough evaluation.”

by Tom McGhie

A Harvard professor has identified “12 anomalies” about the 3I/ATLAS “spaceship” which he claims highlight an “alien theory”. The interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, dubbed the “spaceship” that has captivated scientists across the globe, is preparing for its closest encounter with Earth next month.

While some argue it’s a comet hurtling through the Solar System at 130,000mph, Professor Avi Loeb has consistently suggested it could be an alien “mothership”.

On his blog, Loeb has now identified “12 anomalies” about the “spaceship”“ and exactly why we should be worried about the UFO supposedly hurtling towards us. The list below is, as Loeb argues, reasons why the UFO is perhaps not a “familiar comet”, as NASA has previously insisted.

Loeb highlights 3I/ATLAS’s “retrograde trajectory” which is aligned to within five degrees with the ecliptic plane of planets around the sun.

by Jonathan Turley

The United Kingdom’s public health service is reportedly refusing to release data on the potential relationship between the COVID vaccine and excess deaths. The reason? It would upset people to know the truth. The question is whether British citizens have become so passive and yielding that they will support their government, keeping them from learning the facts about vaccines and allowing them to reach their own conclusions.

The UK has long embraced speech controls and censorship to protect citizens from unacceptable views or what one criminal defendant was told were “toxic ideologies.”

Social media companies assisted governments in censoring opposing scientific views during the pandemic, including those regarding the potential dangers of the vaccines.

Over the years, dissenting faculty members have been forced out of scientific and academic organizations for challenging preferred conclusions on subjects ranging from transgender transitions to COVID-19 protections to climate change. Some were barred from speaking at universities or blacklisted for their opposing views.

