Dear Subscribers,

The lead story this week is Suspected Fed and Agent Provocateur Jeremy Kauffman’s Divisive Antics at the Libertarian Party Convention, with a short video where in an address to the plenary he calls the delegates: “Freaks,” “Loser Apes,” “Dumb,” “Stupid” and “Theatre Kids.” Simultaneously his accomplice, Andrew Allgood, is doing Sieg Heil, Heil Hitler salutes while he is speaking… Right before he is arrested for slapping a woman who tried to throw away giveaway literature that I understand they were leaving everywhere around the convention. Jeremy was latter kicked out, trespassed, and forbidden from returning.

In the article I include another especially prescient article I wrote in 2024 the last time the LP made libertarians look bad:, Libertarian Party Shoots Itself in the Foot… Again… at National Convention, where I wrote:

The LP is easily hijacked by fake libertarians like Bob Barr, Bill Weld and Nick Sarwark AND/Or embarrasses libertarians everywhere by its ridiculous candidates, some of whom may be controlled opposition. Some recent examples include a candidate for national chair, James Weeks, who stripped down to a thong during the nationally televised convention in 2016 or the fact that two of the 2020 presidential candidates campaigned in costume headgear, including “Vermin Supreme,” who wore a boot on his head and promised voters ponies.

The Facebook Group Jeremy Kauffman is a fed sent to destroy the liberty movement is now up to 157 207 225 members

Interestingly, Tom “Government is legitimate, vote harder” Woods had Jeremy on after the convention where he asked softball questions and gave Jeremy a platform to try to build his support. I’ll just leave this list of other Tom Woods guests right here for everyone to form their own opinions of who might be steering the liberty movement in NH away from voluntaryism (The “One Way Revolution”) into voting harder in rigged elections on unauditable black box voting machines.

If you are enjoying our original journalism and Five Meme Friday, please consider becoming an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor. Freedom isn’t Free and we are having to spend $20,000 this month to create our own uncensorable infrastructure to combat the censorship of Substack.



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Democracy isn’t Liberty

How AIPAC Money Bought Kentucky’s 4th District Primary Exposing Scam of Easily Rigged “Elections”

Top Stories of the Week

Suspected Fed and Agent Provocateur Jeremy Kauffman’s Antics at the Libertarian Party Convention

Etienne Note: As part of our support of the Free State Project, we have been covering Jeremy Kauffman’s divisive tactics, most recently in our article: What is the Deal with the Free State PARTY in New Hampshire?

Video: Jeremy Kauffman calls the Libertarian Party Convention attendees:







“Freaks,” “Loser Apes,” “Dumb,” “Stupid” and “Theatre Kids”

Kauffman is now back in the news dragging libertarianism in NH through the mud and causing division (Divide & Conquer) in the national Libertarian Party. One of his NHLP members, Andrew Allgood, was arrested for slapping a woman who threw some NHLP give-a-way brochures in the trash.

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Videos of the Week

Oklo COO Says Nuclear Waste Could Power America For 150 Years

by Tyler Durden

Earlier this week, we covered Oklo’s approval by Chris Wright’s DOE to convert plutonium previously set for disposal into new fuel. “Fuel supply constraints are a key throttle to advanced reactor development,” Oklo CEO Jacob DeWitte said following the announcement.

Jacob’s wife and Oklo’s COO Caroline DeWitte joined ZeroHedge and Radiant Energy Group’s Madison Hilly. Caroline laid out Oklo’s ambitious vision: recycle spent nuclear fuel, build fleets of reactors for AI hyperscalers like Meta, and turn what the industry currently treats as a liability (nuclear waste) into a strategic asset.

And unlike many of the “PowerPoint reactor” startups flooding the space, she says they are already building.

One of the company’s core theses is that the U.S. is sitting on a massive untapped energy reserve in the form of spent nuclear fuel already stockpiled around the country.

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“Government”, Media and Academia



Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Former CIA officer accused of stealing 300 gold bars, sources say

Etienne Note: WTF is going on at the CIA where an employee can request $40M in gold bars and get it? He also had $2M in cash... I have a feeling there is more to this story…

By Julia Ainsley, Dan De Luce and Gary Grumbach

WASHINGTON — A former CIA senior officer with top secret-level clearance has been accused of secretly stashing millions of dollars in gold bars in his home that he said he needed for “work-related expenses,” according to court documents and two people familiar with his employment history.

David Rush, who held a management position, was charged with criminal theft of public money in a complaint filed last week in the Eastern District of Virginia. His lawyer didn’t respond to a request for comment.

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Trump promotes unregulated online casino after $1 million Super PAC donation

by Judd Legum

On Truth Social, Trump has repeatedly promoted Stake, an unregulated online casino that, according to state gambling regulators, is operating illegally. Trump publicized Stake alongside the UFC match being held at the White House on his 80th birthday, June 14. He posted AI-generated images featuring himself, UFC CEO Dana White, and the Stake logo on April 9, May 8, and twice on May 20.

Stake is a major sponsor of the UFC, including prominent placement in the UFC octagon.

Stake.us users play traditional casino games like slots and roulette. The company, which is based in Cyprus, claims it is a “safe and free gaming experience.” But gambling regulators across the country say it is an illegal online casino. Stake.us has two types of currency: 1. “Gold Coins” which cannot be converted into real money, and 2. “Stake Cash” which can be converted to crypto currency or gift cards. To obtain “Stake Cash” players buy “Gold Coins” and receive “Stake Cash” for free.

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Trump Accused of Insider Trading After Making 3,642 Stock Trades in Companies He Promoted

by AOL, AP, DropSite News and 60 Minutes

Trump’s personal financial activity from January through March 2026 shows about 3,700 individual stock transactions were made – more than 40 trades per market day .

The cumulative value of the trades is listed in broad ranges, as required by federal ethics rules, rather than exact figures. At the low end, total transactions exceed $220 million, and the ceiling approaches $750 million.

Trump’s account was buying stocks in companies whose fortunes are directly shaped by his own administration’s policy decisions. For example, Trump purchased millions of dollars of Oracle stock in early 2026, around the same time his administration was helping the company secure a deal to continue operating TikTok in the US.

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Trump’s ‘Golden’ Phone Hit With Savage Reviews

by Cameron Adam

The long-delayed golden Trump Mobile phone looks nothing like the advertised image, has a smaller screen than promised, and its color leaves a lot to be desired, according to one of the few people to lay eyes on a real one.

The $500 Trump phone has now been delivered to tech media for review, one year after it was announced and nine months after its hard launch to cash-rich MAGA diehards.

Not only is the screen smaller than expected, but the phone is also not made in America as promised, Patrick Holland, the managing editor of tech site CNET, told CNN. Rather, Holland added, the packaging says the phone is “designed with American values in mind.”

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The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

¡Por qué es fundamental usar efectivo! (¡Y criptomonedas, oro/Goldbacks, plata e incluso monedas de cinco centavos!)

Con los bancos empezando a fallar, hay algunas cosas fáciles y específicas que usted puede hacer para fortalecer la capacidad de su comunidad local para sobrevivir a un colapso bancario o a una devaluación del dólar.

Use efectivo físico

¡Por qué deberíamos pagar con efectivo en todos los lugares que podamos con billetes en lugar de una tarjeta de crédito! — Adaptado de la publicación viral en “Fedbook” de Wren Hope Rose

Continuar leyendo...

“Daily News of The Week”

Has an Evil Milestone Been Reached?

by The Ghost of Matthew Lyon

The Scourge Of Aristocracy and Repository of Important Political Truth – Fair Haven, Vermont

Hello Everyone, I know it has been a while since my last message. It is not because there was not plenty to talk about.

More so, it was the fact that I was going to end up sending something thrice daily and burying your inbox. Out of respect for your busy lives. I decided against that level of nutty. As the pace of events picked-up over the last couple of months...

So, I thought I would maybe share a higher view. A summary of “system status”, if you will?

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Breaking: Federal Court Strikes Down Landmark Fluoride Ruling on Technicality — ‘Not the Science’

by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.The Defender

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

A federal appeals court has vacated a landmark decision that found fluoridated drinking water poses an “unreasonable risk” to children’s health under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

The decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not challenge the substance of the lower court’s findings — that fluoride is toxic to children and ought to be regulated. Instead, the court based its decision on procedural issues related to the lower court’s handling of the litigation.

The case will now go back to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, where District Judge Edward Chen will be required to exclude all scientific evidence that became available after 2020.

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The Unvaccinated: Proof of What We Lost

by Unbekoming

The midwife’s words hang in the delivery room air like a casual afterthought: “We’ll just give baby the vitamin K shot now.” Just a vitamin. Nothing more than what you’d find in your morning orange juice. The language itself is the first deception - calling a synthetic blood-clotting agent manufactured by Pfizer’s subsidiary Hospira a “vitamin” transforms an industrial pharmaceutical intervention into something as wholesome as sunshine.

In those first raw hours after birth, when parents are overwhelmed by the miracle of new life, the medical system strikes with practiced precision. The entire infrastructure - from the delivery nurse to the pediatrician, from the hospital protocols to the documentation systems - has been calibrated for this moment. Every medical professional in that room has been trained, not in the science of whether a newborn needs synthetic phytonadione, but in the art of securing compliance. They’ve learned to frame it as routine, to present it as universal, to make refusal seem like dangerous eccentricity.

Murphy’s father, one of the few who came prepared, discovered what awaits those who dare say no. After his daughter was delivered using vacuum extraction five times - creating a visible blood-filled sac on her head - the red-shirted pediatrician entered within three minutes. Not to examine the baby. Not to celebrate the birth. But to begin the assault. When Murphy’s father cited the Australian Paediatric Surveillance Unit study showing only six deaths from vitamin K deficiency bleeding in five million babies over 25 years, with none occurring in hospital births where vitamin K was refused, the doctor didn’t engage with the data. Instead, he turned to the mother: “Do you feel differently?”

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Tulsi Gabbard Resigns As Director Of National Intelligence Week After Reported CIA “Raid”

by The Young Turks, Erin Molan, ZeroHedge and Chris Cillizza

Tulsi Gabbard announced that she is stepping down from her role as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to support her husband, Abraham, as he battles bone cancer.

CIA whistleblower, James Erdman III, recently made an explosive claim that the CIA seized several documents that included the JFK files and MK Ultra files that were being reviewed by Tulsi Gabbard’s office for declassification. Republican Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna expressed her absolute outrage over this. Direction and authority had been given by the president to declassify the files. The CIA denied that it raided the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

Four other officials in Trump’s cabinet have recently left, including former National Security Advisor Mike Walz, former Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and former US Attorney General Pam Bondi. Joe Kent, who was the head of The National Counterterrorism Center that is located in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence led by Tulsi Gabbard, resigned his position in March and cited his opposition to the war in Iran. Joe Kent revealed that he was prohibited from investigating the murder of Charlie Kirk, who was also opposed to war with Iran, after Tyler Robinson was charged.

Ana Kasperian makes the case that DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard is denying that her office was raided by the CIA.

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Bobby Kennedy Fakes a Pandemic in One Easy Step - by Issuing a PREP Act Declaration for Hoax-a-Virus.

by Sasha Latypova

Readers, about a week ago I asked you to predict if this would happen, and most of you agreed this was coming. Did we nail this prediction, or what? And we didn’t even use a crystal ball…

My next prediction - Kennedy is getting fired/resigned before July 18th or thereabout. Read below why I think this is likely to happen.

Who here still believes that pandemics really do exist? I hope none of my audience are that dense and all have stopped buying the CIA-deep state baloney which they use to make bio-chemical poisons/ assassination weapons, and then “commercialize”/launder their accumulated intellectual property for profit extraction via “vaccines”, “public health” and “countermeasures” funded and purchased by the government cash laundromat. Can’t leave a zillion dollars on the table, can we? Win. Win.

Bobby knows pandemics are routinely faked by the government. “Except not covid! That one is real!” I am still laughing hysterically whenever I re-watch this clip:

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Synthetic Milk and the Collapse of Food Safety: Why Children Must Not Become Experimental Subjects

by Michelle Perro, MD

We have entered an era where “food” is no longer grown, raised, or even traditionally manufactured. Instead, it is now being engineered in labs through synthetic biology that create novel proteins and fermentation byproducts never before consumed in human history.

And now, these products are being offered as substitutes for one of the most biologically important foods in childhood: milk.

A newly published study in Scientific Reports should serve as a dire warning to regulators, physicians, parents, and public health officials alike. The paper directly challenges one of the central assumptions driving the synthetic milk industry: that these products are “substantially equivalent” to natural dairy and therefore safe enough to enter the food supply under existing regulatory frameworks.

The findings demonstrate otherwise.

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Sleepless Nights Linked to Comfort Eating and Overeating

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

A large study of more than 27,000 adults found that poor sleep quality and short sleep duration strongly increase emotional eating, overeating, and cravings for calorie-dense foods such as sweets and fried meals

People with the worst sleep were up to 3.5 times more likely to eat when stressed, bored or upset, showing how sleep loss shifts eating from hunger-driven behavior to comfort-driven behavior

Sleeping less than seven hours per night was linked to 24% higher odds of overeating and 47% higher odds of skipping meals, which often triggers stronger hunger later in the day

Poor sleep also changed food preferences, with people eating fried foods about 10% to 21% more often and sweet snacks about 10% to 39% more frequently compared with people who slept well

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Chemotherapy: Fraudulent and Deadly?

by Dr Vernon Coleman







Over the years I have repeatedly found that all medical recommendations are best treated with a large dose of scepticism.







Nowhere is this more true than in the treatment of cancer.







Patients who are diagnosed with cancer find themselves in a state of shock. And yet, while in a state of shock, they find themselves needing to make a number of vital decisions very quickly.

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James Corbett: The CIA Won: Everything You Believe Is False

by The Corbett Reportcorbettreport.comMay 24, 2026

“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”







– ex-CIA Director William Casey

If you’ve been hanging out in conspiracy realist circles for any length of time, you’ve doubtless heard this infamous quote from ex-CIA director / unindicted Iran-Contra co-conspirator / Knight of Malta / Le Cercle member William Casey. And, unlike every internet-famous quotation purporting to record some incendiary confession from a conspirator, this one might actually be true!

At least, that’s what Barbara Honegger maintains. When pressed on the origin of the quote by one online sleuth, the former Reagan campaign staffer and policy analyst confirmed she heard Casey say those very words at a White House meeting in 1981.

I personally was the source for that William Casey quote. He said it at an early Feb. 1981 meeting in the Roosevelt Room in the West Wing of the White House which I attended, and I immediately told my close friend and political godmother / Senior White House Correspondent Sarah McClendon, who then went public with it without naming the source.

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Which US States Gained The Most Residents In 2025

Etienne Note: People are beginning to vote with their feet and the pro-freedom states (New Hampshire ( The Free State Project ), Tennessee, Florida, and Idaho are winning. The “basket-cases of socialism” (Illinois, California, New York, Red-Flag Law Maryland, and Taxachussets are losing. Expect this dynamic to accelerate in the coming years on both the State level and the national level as US tax slaves leave for places like Prospera , St. Kitts, Nevis, and other low-tax, low-regulation. Illinois would have already collapsed already if not for the federal “government” robbing all the other states to prop up Illinois (Chicago) with bailouts…

by Tyler Durden, Zero Hedge

Nearly 15 million Americans moved in 2025, with many relocating across state lines in search of lower costs, job opportunities, and warmer climates.

This map, via Visual Capitalist’s Gabriel Cohen, shows net migration per 10,000 residents across all 50 states in 2025, revealing where population inflows were strongest and which states saw the biggest outflows.

The data comes from HireAHelper.

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$150 Humanoid Robot House Cleaning Service Threatens To Undercut Maid Services

by Tyler Durden

It’s no secret that some humanoid robotics companies are training their machines for work on factory floors, while others are positioning their bots to enter homes in the coming years.

One of the first real signs of humanoids entering homes today is a new cleaning service in San Francisco that uses what appear to be Unitree humanoid robots trained to clean everything from floors and countertops to stovetops, mirrors, and nearly any surface in the house.

Called “Gatsby,” the new service deploys humanoid robots to homes for a flat service charge of $150.

“We just made U.S. history. Today, Gatsby ran the first-ever consumer cleaning by a humanoid robot in the United States,” Gatsby wrote in a press release earlier this month.

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Centralised Government vs Decentralised Governance

by Sotiris Rex

Centralised government, or the state, is a system founded on violence alone. Anything and everything the state does is driven by force or the threat of force. Whatever policy or “public good” the state presumes to impose on its populations, the imposition is backed by aggressive violence alone. Even fiat currency is “backed” by violence; violence that is paid for by fiat currency backed by the violence that backs it… in a chicken-and-egg psychopathy of a self-sustained system of nothingness, a bluff of authority.

Taxes are taken by force. Arbitrary laws are obeyed due to the fear of state violence, not the fear of missing privilege and opportunity in a community, or the fear of reciprocal violence by victims. We know this because almost all of state-defined “crimes” are victimless. You obey nonsense laws that keep useless people in pointless jobs.

The state does not function on incentives; only threats.

A threat takes what is already yours. An incentive offers you what you don’t have. The punishment of threat-based systems is the deprivation of what you already have. The “punishment” in incentive-based systems is the deprivation of an over-and-above privilege, an opportunity to gain something more than what you already have.

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US Collapses On Freedom Index Ranking of Most Free Countries:

by Tyler Durden

Global freedom declined for the 20th consecutive year in 2025, according to Freedom House. More than 50 countries saw political rights and civil liberties deteriorate, including the United States.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist’s Gabriel Cohen, ranks the world’s most and least free countries using Freedom House’s 2026 Freedom in the World report, which evaluates political rights and civil liberties across 195 countries and territories.

Finland topped the rankings with a perfect score of 100, followed by New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden at 99. Meanwhile, South Sudan scored 0, the lowest possible rating, highlighting the widening divide between the world’s strongest democracies and most repressive regimes.

Europe accounts for most of the world’s highest-scoring countries, led by the Nordics and Western Europe. Strong electoral systems, independent courts, press freedom, and protections for civil liberties helped countries like Finland, Sweden, Germany, and the Netherlands rank near the top globally.

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How The Deep State Weaponizes AI To Control The Narrative

by Tyler Durden

The Deep State just upgraded from clunky human fact-checkers to AI that scales narrative control at lightspeed.

As Tony Seruga wrote on X:

No more paper trails, subpoenas, or exposed biases - just seamless manipulation.

AI floods zones with thousands of subtly varied “organic” rebuttals in seconds.

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Why cooking one meal a week at home reduces your dementia risk

by Phil Hilton

I wear the apron in my house. My tagliatelle ragù is a symphony in mince, and my griddled prawns transport you to the Amalfi Coast. My wife, you see, hates cooking. Now, it seems, despite my having taken up kitchen duties by default, I may have been unwittingly improving my long-term cognitive health.

New research carried out in Japan, and published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health, suggests home cooking may reduce the risk of cognitive decline by 30 per cent, and that figure jumps to 70 per cent for novices learning for the first time. Participants in the study were at least 65 and drawn from the Japan Gerontological Evaluation Study, a long-term age-and-health-monitoring project.

Research led by Dr. Yukako Tani tracked over 10,000 older people for six years and concluded: “Creating an environment where people can cook meals when they are older may be important for the prevention of dementia.” Yet, there’s a danger men may be missing out.

Anne Iarchy is a cooking tutor at Age UK Barnet, she says, “Today most of the men on my courses have left cooking to their wives and when they find themselves on their own, they have no clue. They eat processed food and ready meals. They don’t know how to chop or peel a vegetable.”

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Healthcare Is the #1 Cause of Death — and It’s Not Even Close

by Dr. Wojak, M.D.

The biggest threat to patient safety isn’t external disease—it’s the medical system itself.

If you search for the “leading causes of death” in the United States, you will be directed to CDC data listing heart disease and cancer at the top—healthcare-related deaths aren’t even included on the list. But those statistics come from death certificates and ICD codes (International Classification of Diseases) that are structurally incapable of recording the massive number of deaths caused by the medical system.

The CDC’s mortality statistics run on ICD codes that don’t properly track the medical system’s own failures. When a doctor or a pharmaceutical drug kills a patient, the cause is recorded as a biological endpoint—such as cardiac arrest or organ failure—and grouped under broader categories like heart disease or cancer, effectively erasing the medical system’s culpability in the death.

The scale of this erasure is massive. A 2000 study in The American Journal of Medicine compared two federal databases and found a 34-fold difference: the FDA’s own reporting system captured many more adverse drug reactions than were recorded on official death certificates—and it is those dramatically lower death certificate numbers that feed the CDC’s mortality rankings.

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TGIF: Democracy Is Not Liberty

by Sheldon Richman

Auberon Herbert (1838-1906) was a standout British advocate of self-ownership, individualism, and liberty. He promoted a fully free society marked by voluntary exchange and the exclusion of the initiation of physical force, which he understood to be contrary to reason and human flourishing. Herbert was an author and, briefly, a member of Parliament for the Liberal Party. Under the influence of the great laissez-faire social philosopher Herbert Spencer (1820-1903), he became a consummate libertarian, though his favored label was “voluntaryist.”

We are fortunate that in 1978, the Liberty Fund and Tulane University libertarian philosophy professor Eric Mack compiled Herbert’s best writings in The Right and Wrong of Compulsion by the State and Other Essays. As a young libertarian, I fondly recall seeing Mack lecture on Herbert, whom I was unfamiliar with, just as the book hit the market. I had not thought about Herbert since then, until I came across a three-year-old video from Harry Binswanger extolling Herbert. I am grateful for the reminder. (Trivia: young Murray Rothbard once used the pen name “Aubrey Herbert.”)

Mack’s excellent introduction to the volume sums up Herbert’s thinking well. During the late Victorian age, Mack writes,

[Herbert] formulated and expounded voluntaryism, his system of “thorough” individualism. Carrying natural rights theory to its logical limits, Herbert demanded complete social and economic freedom for all noncoercive individuals and the radical restriction of the use of force to the role of protecting those freedoms—including the freedom of peaceful persons to withhold support from any or all state activities. All cooperative activity, he argued, must be founded upon the free agreement of all those parties whose rightful possessions are involved.

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‘BusPatrol’ Put AI Cameras in Tens of Thousands of School Buses. Now They Want to Give Cops Access

by Joseph Cox

BusPatrol, a company that has installed AI-powered cameras in tens of thousands of school buses around the U.S., now plans to turn those cameras into automatic license plate readers (ALPRs), capturing the location of every vehicle the buses drive past, and give that data to law enforcement, 404 Media has learned. The plan will essentially transform school buses into roaming surveillance vehicles, taking a technology that was originally designed to issue tickets to people illegally passing stopped buses and using it for much wider and general law enforcement, likely without a warrant.

BusPatrol has already taken steps to share the collected data with law enforcement contracting giant Axon, according to leaked BusPatrol documents and a source with knowledge of the plans. Internally, BusPatrol has acknowledged how controversial its plan to collect and share this data is, pointing specifically to concerns about ICE using license plate data, but emphasizes the likely success of selling the angle of protecting children.

“Who would have thought that school buses would be turned into the mass surveillance state?,” Michael Soyfer, an attorney from the Institute for Justice, which has various ongoing ALPR-related lawsuits, told 404 Media in a phone call.

BusPatrol says it has cameras in more than 40,000 buses across 24 states. Ordinarily, those cameras track whether a vehicle illegally passes the school bus while it has its stop signs, or stop arms, extended. BusPatrol then reviews the footage and passes it to the police, who decide if the driver violated the law. BusPatrol then sends the ticket to the driver. For cities and counties, the attraction of BusPatrol is as a revenue generator while also theoretically making cars drive more safely near children. (In April, Bloomberg Businessweek published an investigation showing in one case there was no evidence of a decline in collisions near stopped school buses, and the respective county paid BusPatrol tens of millions of dollars.)

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Americans Are About to Pay Even More at the Grocery Store

Etienne Note: This has nothing to do with weather.. The organized crime banks and “government” are stealing the value out of everyone’s money by letting the banks create money out of thin air using fractional reserve banking. They are waging economic warfare against the population and the monopoly media is helping them cover it up. See our expose at ArtOfLiberty.org/Inflation

by Mark Niquette and Lauren Rosenthal

(Bloomberg) -- As Americans confront a surge in prices at the pump, another inflation wave is headed for the grocery store.

A combination of factors including bad weather, tariffs and a dwindling cattle herd are already pushing up grocery prices at an above-average pace. In April, they rose by the most in nearly four years, and economists say the impact of the Iran war and a potential El Niño weather pattern will only add to pressures into 2027.

The hit to US household finances from higher grocery bills is set to intensify just ahead of the November midterm elections, amplifying affordability as a defining issue. And to a greater extent than the surge in gas prices, the slower-moving food shock will be difficult to reverse quickly because the size of autumn harvests is determined by planting decisions made in the spring.

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Weight-Loss Drugs Draw Thousands of Lawsuits Alleging Serious Harm

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Thousands of lawsuits claim GLP-1 weight-loss drugs caused severe injuries, including digestive shutdown, organ damage, vision loss, and neurological complications tied to nutrient depletion

Rapid adoption — with more than 31 million U.S. adults using these medications — exposed safety patterns that were less visible when fewer people used them

New regulatory warnings highlight risks beyond digestion, including psychiatric symptoms, and reduced effectiveness of oral contraceptives due to altered drug absorption

The underlying mechanism behind both weight loss and harm centers on appetite suppression and slowed digestion, which disrupt nutrient intake, metabolic signaling and cellular energy

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Privacy Could Make or Break Milage-Based User Fees

by Marc Scribner

Proposed mileage-based user fees (MBUF) systems would charge roadway users per mile driven. This model offers advantages over traditional fuel excise taxes, in which road users are taxed per gallon of fuel consumed. With rising vehicle fuel economy, as well as hybrid-electric and battery-electric vehicles, MBUFs offer a propulsion-neutral alternative to ensure road users pay their fair share for their road use. User privacy in the collection of MBUFs has emerged as a major public concern. Fortunately, privacy can be protected when MBUF systems are designed properly.

The simplest way to address privacy concerns is to offer MBUF measurement and collection methods that do not rely on location information. This approach has been adopted in Hawaii, which assesses MBUFs through odometer readings as part of the state’s existing annual vehicle safety inspection process. Payment for the annual MBUF assessment is then due at the time of vehicle registration renewal. MBUF programs in Oregon and Utah offer customers the option to submit mileage assessments by capturing photos of their odometers.

While odometer readings ensure customer privacy because no location information is involved, there are drawbacks. Reporting requires more effort on the part of customers. In the case of annual or quarterly reporting, billed amounts will be higher and may be burdensome for lower-income customers. Auditing and billing disputes are necessarily more challenging. Miles driven out of state or on private property are also not exempt. Oregon does allow odometer-reading MBUF enrollees the option to submit a form annually requesting reimbursement for these miles driven, but this is hardly a seamless or precise system. And simple odometer readings would preclude more advanced pricing policies in the future that could vary charges by roadway and traffic flow characteristics.

To offer the best customer experience and realize the greatest benefits from MBUFs, location information is necessary. The question then is how to protect customer privacy when these more sophisticated MBUF collection methods are used.

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How American Israel-First Sayanim Enabled and Protected Epstein

by Jamal Kanj

In an article last week, I argued that Jeffrey Epstein was not a lone rogue predator. This week, I turn to the more troubling question: how did Epstein, a man with no credible résumé, no transparent wealth, or a conventional career path, manage such an unconventional ascent into America’s halls of power?

Epstein’s rise was not the result of financial brilliance. He was a college dropout, hired as a teacher at an elite Manhattan private school on dubious credentials. A former student later recalled wondering, “How did this guy get his job.” From there, Epstein invented the persona of a mathematical prodigy. A cover, uncertified qualification, designed to confer learning skills or deception to explain his rise into the world of high finance.

Epstein climbed the financial and social ladder through a singular relationship with the Israel-first Jewish billionaire Leslie Wexner. Without Wexner, there would be no Epstein as we know him. Leslie Wexner is the founder of L Brands (formerly Limited Brands), the retail conglomerate behind Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, Abercrombie & Fitch, and The Limited. Wexner accumulated considerable fortune, which he leveraged through tax-exempt mechanisms to cultivate pro-Israel Jewish leadership and strengthen Israel’s long-term political, cultural, and institutional influence in the U.S.

Epstein joined Wexner in the 1980s and suddenly became his most trusted financial adviser. What followed violates all norms of fiduciary responsibility between two parties. Epstein was granted sweeping power of attorney over Wexner’s fortune, real estate holdings, and business dealings. Epstein stayed at Wexner-owned mansions, and ran the family office, despite having little in the way of a proven financial track record prior to the relationship.

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They Are Building A UFC Arena On The White House Lawn

by Caitlin Johnstone

Reading by Tim Foley:

They are building a UFC arena



on the White House lawn,



because the world has gone insane,



and there are chatbots in our skulls,



and our eyes have been crossed out



with black ink.

They are building a UFC arena



on the White House lawn



so the president can watch men fight in a cage



while the Paramount Plus audience



watches military recruitment ads



that are marketed to teenagers



and a podcast plutocrat



interviews men with bloody hands



as shame-soaked survivors



sleep on the sidewalk



in Washington DC,

as Cuban parents light a candle



and skip another meal,

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Thomas Massie’s Loss to AIPAC Funded “CIA Republican” Ed Gallrein Proves Elections Rigged & “Government” A Scam

In “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History.. Exposed! I make the case that “government” is both completely illegitimate on its face and, obviously, being run as a criminal enterprise. The Con-stitution was either a scam from the beginning or the DUMBEST idea ever. Create a ruling class with a monopoly on violence that, supposedly, is restrained by what George Bush Jr. called a “God-Damn Piece of Paper.”

One of the reasons that “government” is such a dumb idea is that it is so easily rigged by monied interests and the recent primary election in Kentucky that saw one of the most popular congressional representatives of all time Thomas Massie, defeated in his primary by a no-name loser and “Ex” Navy SEAL: Ed Gallrein.

When you see over $30 million dumped into a single congressional primary to defeat one man, you are not watching “democracy”. You are watching the installation of a political puppet.

That is what happened to Thomas Massie — the Kentucky Republican who voted his conscience instead of taking orders. His crime? Refusing to rubber-stamp blank checks for Israel and questioning why Americans should fund foreign wars while inflation eats their paychecks and their savings.

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Who Owns the Airwaves and the Sea?

by Thiago V. S. Coelho•Mises Wire

Murray Rothbard’s discussion of the radio spectrum and waterways in Man, Economy, and State was an early and remarkably systematic attempt to drag two supposedly “exceptional” resources back into the ordinary law of property. In 1962, he argued that usable radio frequencies were scarce and therefore ownable, and that fishing areas in oceans could likewise be appropriated, bounded, and exchanged. He even said the relevant water areas could be marked off by latitude and longitude. Rothbard was not inventing these ideas out of thin air; in the footnotes of the text he cited Ronald Coase on spectrum and Jerome Milliman on water, showing that he knew he was entering a real but still small debate. What made Rothbard distinctive was not simply that he liked markets. It was that he insisted on asking the prior question: who has title?

That question mattered because the American legal regime for radio had been built to avoid answering it in property terms. The Radio Act of 1927 placed control over interstate and foreign radio transmission under federal authority, required applicants to waive claims of right against the United States, and declared that licenses created no right beyond their own limited terms. It also tied licensing to the vague standard of “public interest, convenience, or necessity.” The Communications Act of 1934 then created the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and centralized that administrative framework rather than abandoning it. Rothbard’s proposal, in this context, was a rejection of the architecture of command-and-license broadcasting itself.

On spectrum, Rothbard’s claim was simple and radical: ordinary breathable air is too abundant to be property, but the electromagnetic spectrum used for broadcasting is scarce, so it should be appropriated by first users “just like” land or livestock. He wrote that the first user of a frequency would own it for his relevant wave area, and that a later broadcaster transmitting on that same wavelength would be guilty of invasion in the same way a trespasser invades land. In the same passage he cited Coase’s 1959 article arguing that federal ownership of the airwaves had been justified less by true “chaos” than by the suppression of emerging common-law claims. Rothbard’s great move was to turn what Coase framed largely as an allocation problem into a deeper problem of justice, title, and trespass.

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Florida Governor Calls For Special Session To Eliminate Property Tax For Homeowners

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Jacki Thrapp via The Epoch Times,

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 27 called for a special legislative session to pass his plan to exempt homeowners from paying property taxes on their permanent residence.

The Republican governor revealed his plans to sign a proclamation that would require state lawmakers to convene in Tallahassee and discuss his “Save Our Homes” proposal starting on June 1.

“Taxing something that you own repeatedly, which is a property tax, is the worst way to do taxation,” DeSantis said in a news conference on May 27.

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Upcoming Liberty Events

Derrick Broze - The 2026 Activation Tour, Multiple Cities, US, May 1st – July 26th, 2026

From Isolation to Action – Finding (OR Creating!) the Freedom Movement in Your Community! - June 14th 2026 – On-line

Join Etienne, the Art of Liberty Foundation and the crew from CounterForce Alliance in a free streaming event on June 14th on how to find OR create OR grow a local liberty group in your area! You can register and peruse our list of local Liberty groups around the world on the same page: https://artofliberty.org/liberty-groups/

Honoring Hero Johnny Hurley, Arvada, CO, US, June 21st, 2026

Porcupine Freedom Festival - June 21st-28th, 2026

Why Is The Healthcare System Broken? - Windham, New Hampshire - June 27th

54th Annual Rainbow Gathering, Northern California, US, July 1st – 7th, 2026

FreedomPalooza 2026 – July 8th – 13th 2026, Northumberland, NH

Approaching Humanity, Phoenix Area, AZ, US, July 17th – 18th, 2026

Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest, Lake Satoshi, MI, US, August 6th – 9th, 2026

Liberty International World Conference, Kathmandu, Nepal, August 7th – 9th, 2026

Northeast Unschooling Conference, Pittsfield, MA, US, August 15th – 18th, 2026

International Conference for Anarchist Studies, Manchester, UK, August 26th – 28th, 2026

Free Cities Conference, Roatan, Honduras, September 3rd – 6th, 2026

VonuFest, Illinois, US, September 21st – 28th, 2026

AnarCon, Gore, VA, US, September 25th – 27th, 2026

From Isolation to Action – Finding (OR Creating!) the Freedom Movement in Your Community! - June 14th 2026 – On-line

Join Etienne, the Art of Liberty Foundation and the crew from CounterForce Alliance in a free streaming event on June 14th on how to find OR create OR grow a local liberty group in your area! You can register and peruse our list of local Liberty groups around the world on the same page: https://artofliberty.org/liberty-groups/

Approaching Humanity - Phoenix Area, AZ - Join Larken and Amanda Rose for a live event and book launch focused on truth, freedom, and responsibility. Tickets and info at TheRoseChannel.com/humanity.

Memes Bonanza

Want to learn how to print White Rose stickers (and Posters!),

Check out ArtOfLiberty.org/White-Rose

Want to learn how to print White Rose stickers (and Posters!),

Check out ArtOfLiberty.org/White-Rose

T ruth Music of the Week

No truth music today… Just an AMAZING acoustic version of Gajumaru by Yaima

NEW ALBUM TEASER | Prezence Studio Sessions

Prezence is finishing up a new album and I’m stoked to share a teaser with yall ⚡️ go subscribe to the Prezence email list at

https://www.prezencemusic.com/

if you wanna be first to know when the album drops!

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup is where we cover libertarian and voluntaryist intentional communities and free private cities including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho, Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

Liberland Update

This summer, as last year, we expect to welcome visitors to Liberland and to offer a daily Beach Bar experience, alongside our newly open shop in Batina. The Beach Bar is intended for daytime visits only.

Looking further ahead, subject to diplomatic, legal, and practical progress, our vision is to continue developing Liberty Island through additional settlement infrastructure, including a possible expansion of the existing treehouse area, airwalks connecting structures, shared visitor facilities, and improved port access.

Here’s Where Wealth Is Moving In America

Americans aren’t just moving, they’re bringing billions in wealth with them.

by Tyler Durden

Americans aren’t just moving, they’re bringing billions in wealth with them.

This map, via Visual Capitalist’s Dorothy Neufeld, visualizes net wealth migration by state in 2023, based on Realtor.com’s analysis of the latest data from the Internal Revenue Service.

Florida alone gained tens of billions in income from out-of-state residents. Meanwhile, states like California and New York saw massive outflows, highlighting how affordability is playing a central role in domestic migration trends.

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The Liberator

Get a NEW 2026 Liberator for “Going Paid” (or upgrading from monthly) as a $50 Yearly Subscriber to This Substack.

We just announced the BRAND NEW 2026 Liberator (Version 2.3), which includes the ePub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scams in History Exposed! AND To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, Important books in PDF, truth documentaries, dank liberty memes, and music from the Liberty movement’s hottest artists.

The Liberator is available from ArtOfLiberty.org/Store and Amazon.com.



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Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!